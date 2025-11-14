Massive Russian Air Strike On Kyiv Kills At Least 4, Injures Dozens

Russian air strikes pounded Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine overnight, killing several people and wounding dozens of others -- including a pregnant woman -- as Moscow continues to hit civilian infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces used 430 drones and 18 missiles in the attack on November 14, making it one of its biggest attacks in recent months. Targets in Sumy, Odesa, and Kharkiv were also hit, he added.

According to Kyiv military administration head Tymur Tkachenko, four people were killed and at least 27 injured, two of whom were children, in a massive wave of missiles and drones that hit the Ukrainian capital and several other regions.

The air strikes targeted residential districts across the capital. Around 30 apartment buildings were damaged, alongside medical facilities, public transportation, offices, shops, and vehicles, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Once again, Russia has launched a heinous attack against Ukraine, our people, and ordinary residential buildings," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine's air-defense units intercepted 405 drones and 14 missiles, including two Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles. Debris and direct hits were reported at 13 locations in the capital, and falling fragments caused additional damage at 44 more locations, Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Among the severely affected were dozens of high-rise buildings, hospitals, and the Azerbaijani Embassy, which was struck by an Iskander missile fragment, Zelenskyy added, calling the attacks "cowardly shelling."

"I'm going to die right here.... I don't have the strength anymore," one woman cried out as her daughter and son-in-law were trapped under rubble in their building.

Renewed Calls For Western Air Defense

Russia has consistently denied that it targets civilian infrastructure despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Zelenskyy renewed urgent calls for enhanced Western air defense and interceptors, stressing that existing systems are insufficient to fully protect the city and its residents.

Ukraine has been seeking to upgrade its air-defense capabilities as Russia has intensified its aerial assaults in recent months.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy said Germany had provided additional Patriot air-defense systems, though more are needed.

Kyiv also has urged the United States to supply long‑range Tomahawk missiles to strike targets deep inside Russia, but President Donald Trump has repeatedly rebuffed the requests.

Moscow warned Washington against sending Tomahawks, with Putin calling the move a "completely new stage of escalation" in US-Russia relations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones struck the Russian port city of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, damaging a major oil terminal, six residential buildings, a civilian vessel, and port facilities.

Russian authorities confirmed that four people were injured, and local residents required assistance, while the fires at the facilities were extinguished by early morning.