Russian Missile Strikes On Odesa Kill One, Wound 19, Damage Orthodox Cathedral

One person was killed and 19 wounded, including four children, in fresh Russian missile strikes on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said on July 23.

An Orthodox cathedral was also seriously damaged in the overnight Russian military attack, Oleh Kiper, governor of southern Ukraine's Odesa region, said on the Telegram messaging app.

“Odesa: another night attack of the monsters,” wrote Kiper.

Russia’s military has launched military strikes on Odesa and other Ukrainian food export facilities over the past week after the Kremlin withdrew from a UN-brokered sea corridor agreement that allowed for the safe shipment of Ukrainian grain. Kyiv has accused Moscow of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to the deal.

“Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral.... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on Twitter after this fresh Russian military strike on Odesa.

The latest strike comes hours ahead of a planned meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who arrived in St. Petersburg late on July 22.

Odesa's military administration said that the Spaso-Preobrazhenskiy Cathedral of the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) was severely damaged.

"The Kasperovska icon of the Mother of God, who is the patroness of Odesa, was retrieved from under the rubble," the administration said on its Telegram channel.

The Spaso-Preobrazhenskiy Cathedral, or the Transfiguration Cathedral, is Odesa's largest Orthodox church and was consecrated in 1809. It was destroyed by the Soviet authorities in 1939 but rebuilt in 2003.

In video posted to social media, Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov is seen walking amidst the rubble inside the church.

Another video clip showed a man walking inside the cathedral repeating, "The church is no longer.… Lord, have mercy.”

Other photos and videos showed parts of the building destroyed and rubble inside with several icons lined up on the ground.

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said Odesa was targeted with at least five types of missiles, including high-precision Onyx missiles, sea-to-shore Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iskander ballistic missiles.

The city's military administration said that air-defense systems had destroyed a "significant part" of them.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskiy's chief of staff, repeated calls for more missiles and defense systems.

"The enemy must be deprived of the ability to hit civilians and infrastructure. More missile defense systems, as well as ATACMS -- this will help Ukraine," Yermak wrote on Telegram, referring to the long-range tactical missiles that Kyiv wants Washington to supply.

Odesa has been bombed several times since the start of the invasion, and in January the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic center of the city as a World Heritage in Danger site.

In St. Petersburg, Lukashenka and Putin are due to discuss the "strategic partnership and alliance" between their countries, according to the Kremlin.

The meeting comes two days after Moscow warned that any aggression against ally Belarus would be considered an attack on Russia.

After Poland decided earlier this week to move military units closer to its border with Belarus in response to the arrival in Belarus of forces from Russia's Wagner Group, Putin said Moscow would use all means it has to react to any hostility towards Minsk.

While not sending his own troops to Ukraine, Lukashenka allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to launch its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022 and has since met with Putin frequently.

With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and AP