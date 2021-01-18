Up To 12 People Feared Buried By Avalanche In North Caucasus

Russian authorities say as many as 12 people may have been buried under snow from an avalanche that struck a skiing area in the North Caucasus region of Karachai-Cherkessia.



Russia's Emergency Ministry said on January 18 that the avalanche hit the area around the resort town of Dombai on Mussa-Achitara mountain at around 1:30 p.m. local time.



According to the ministry, rescue work to locate and extract those trapped by the avalanche is under way.



The wall of snow buried two ski equipment rental stands and damaged a cafe, the ministry said.



Dombai is a popular skiing resort in the North Caucasus.

Based on reports by TASS and Interfax