Russia-Backed Separatists Attack Ukrainian Medical Vehicle, Killing Soldier

Ukraine says one of its soldiers has been killed after Russia-backed separatists opened fire at a medical vehicle in the eastern region of Donetsk.

The Defense Ministry said that two other servicemen, a soldier and a military physician, were injured in the anti-tank-missile attack on July 1.

The statement points out that attacks against military medical vehicles and personnel are banned by international treaties and agreements.

Meanwhile, the separatists in Donetsk said that one of their fighters was killed and another one wounded by the Ukrainian armed forces.

Since April 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in fighting between Kyiv's forces and the Russia-backed separatists who control parts of Donetsk and the neighboring region of Luhansk.

Cease-fire deals announced as part of the Minsk accords -- September 2014 and February 2015 pacts aimed at resolving the conflict -- have contributed to a decrease in fighting but have failed to hold.

