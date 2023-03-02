News
Russia's Bakhmut Offensive Picks Up As Shelling Kills Civilians In Zaporizhzhya
Russia continued to step up its assault on Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, Kyiv said on March 2, piling up formidable pressure on the Ukrainian defenders of the city in the eastern Donetsk region, while overnight shelling killed at least three civilians in the southern city of Zaporizhzhya, regional officials said.
The number of Russian offensive actions repelled by Ukrainian defenders increased more than twofold compared to the previous 24 hours, with the General Staff reporting over 170 attacks in the east and northeast.
The bulk of Russia's assault were directed against Bakhmut but also targeted Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk, according to the morning report of the General Staff.
"The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut, attempting to storm Bakhmut," the military said.
Russia has been throwing large numbers of infantry soldiers in wave after wave of attacks on the city in its attempt to surround it and cut off Ukrainian supply lines. There were still several thousand civilians in the ruined city, which had a pre-war population of 70,000.
In Zaporizhzhya, Russian shelling hit a residential building, killing at least two people, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said on March 2.
"Full information about the consequences of the attack is still being established," he added.
Police later put the number of dead at three, while 11 other people were rescued from the rubble.
The city of Kherson, on the Dnieper River's west bank, which Russian forces withdrew from in November, also came under artillery fire, the military said.
Russian attacks on civilian and infrastructure objectives were also reported in the northeastern Kharkiv region and Poltava in central Ukraine, wounding a number of people and damaging property and infrastructure.
In his nightly video address on March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said civilians continue to suffer from Moscow's "deliberate terror" in targeting civilian infrastructure.
"Across most of the country, where we have managed to provide relative security, [residents] may not be able to relate to what life is like for people living in the border areas with Russia and in the south of our country," Zelenskiy said, noting constant Russian artillery attacks against towns along the front lines.
But despite the ceaseless Russian pressure, Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces have "every area of the front under control," adding that "winter is over" and the government "was able to provide Ukraine with energy and heat."
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukraine has dealt Russian President Vladimir Putin "another major defeat" by surviving the winter cold despite Russia's continued attacks against civilian energy infrastructure.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin that as Ukrainian forces continue to hold on to Bakhmut, rising temperatures are thawing the frozen ground, creating muddy conditions and limiting cross-country movement.
Poor cross-country movement typically provides some military advantage to defending forces, British intelligence said.
In Brussels, European Union diplomats were preparing to allocate 1 billion euros to purchase badly needed artillery ammunition for Kyiv, according to a draft proposal seen by France’s AFP news agency. EU officials estimate that Ukraine is firing about 7,000 shells per day, compared to up to 50,000 daily fired by Russian forces.
EU defense ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Stockholm on March 7-8.
With reporting by Reuters
British Navy Seizes Iran Missiles, Parts Likely Bound For Yemen
The British Navy seized anti-tank missiles and fins for ballistic missile assemblies during a raid on a small boat heading from Iran likely to Yemen, U.K. and U.S. authorities said on March 2. The raid took place on February 23 after an American aircraft detected a small boat heading from Iran, with a helicopter from the Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster giving chase to the vessel, the British Defense Ministry said. The U.S. military said "coordinated efforts among U.S. and U.K. maritime forces" led led to the confiscation of the equipment. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Azerbaijan, Karabakh Representatives Hold 'Encouraging' Talks, EU Envoy Says
An Azerbaijani delegation on March 1 met with representatives of the mostly ethnic Armenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh to discuss issues related to the reopening of the Lachin Corridor, which connects the region with neighboring Armenia.
In a post on Twitter, the European Union's special representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, called the talks “encouraging news” and said the “discussions appear to have focused both on immediate concerns and broader issues.”
The Karabakh news agency Artsak Press reported that “agreements were reached on further cooperation aimed at reducing tensions” but did not elaborate further. Azerbaijan state media reported that the meeting focused on Karabakh’s “integration into Azerbaijan.”
The talks were held at the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Karabakh.
The only road linking Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region to Armenia has been blocked by government-backed Azerbaijani protesters since December 12. The main issue has been the inspection of trucks traveling the road. Karabakh representatives told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service they are ready to discuss the installation of X-ray machines in the corridor, but they must be controlled by Russian peacekeepers.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in that fighting, which was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russia-brokered deal.
Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor had disrupted access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there.
Tensions High As Russians Place Flowers On Burned-Out Tanks On Display In Baltic Cities
Burned-out Russian tanks seized by Ukrainian forces last year have gone on display in the capitals of the Baltics states, where Estonians, Latvians, and Lithuanians are turning out to view them and snap photos in sympathy with the Ukrainians defending their homeland. But among those visiting the tanks are also members of the countries' sizable ethnic Russian minorities, some of whom placed flowers and lit candles to commemorate fallen Russian soldiers and express support for Moscow. The Russian gestures of support for Moscow's side in the war have set off some arguments, and at least one fist fight in Vilnius. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarus Launches Probe Of Ryodan Youth Group Members Amid Reported Brawls
MINSK -- Authorities in Belarus have launched a probe against members of a youth group that imitates characters of a Japanese anime series called Hunter x Hunter and has allegedly organized or carried out mass brawls in recent weeks in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus said on March 1 that the probe was launched into "actions that blatantly disrupt social order," after 200 youths were detained near a mall in the southeastern city of Homel the previous day.
The committee's spokesman, Syarhey Kabakovich, said in a statement that the detained individuals were members of a group called ChVK Ryodan. The abbreviation ChVK usually stands for “private military company,” such as Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group, but apparently does not signify anything in the group’s name.
Although Ryodan is a relatively new youth subculture, it has gained prominence amid reports that its members have been involved in mass brawls in public places with representatives of other youth movements.
In neighboring Ukraine, Yaroslav Shanko of the National Police said on March 1 that police had managed to prevent 41 potential mass brawls by Ryodan members in several regions in recent days.
Shanko added that, in all, some 800 youths, mostly under the age of 18, had been summoned by police, where they were told about the possible repercussions of organizing and participating in mass brawls in public places.
A day earlier, Ukrainian police said 18 online channels and social-network groups created "to destabilize the situation in Ukraine via a new youth movement from the Russian Federation" had been blocked.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters in Moscow on February 28 that the Kremlin's attitude toward Ryodan is "negative," adding that the "illegal activities" of the movement must be stopped.
The Russian authorities said earlier that Ryodan members had been involved in brawls in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and Kursk in the second half of February.
With reporting by UNIAN and Interfax
Iranian President Calls For Probe As More Schoolgirls Fall Ill
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has ordered an investigation into a wave of reported illnesses at girls' schools across the country amid allegations by some that the attacks are retaliation for students and women leading antigovernment protests sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Speaking at a cabinet meeting on March 1, Raisi assigned Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli to head the probe after hundreds of girls have reported falling ill at school since November.
RFE/RL's Radio Farda reported that at least 26 schools were affected by the crisis on March 1.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in the city of Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
It is unclear what may be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
"Referring to the concerns created in connection with the poisoning of a number of students in some schools, [the president] gave the Minister of the Interior a mission to follow up and find the root of the issue as quickly as possible, and to provide documented and continuous information about the results of the follow-ups," the president's office said in a statement following the cabinet meeting.
Officials have only recently admitted there may be a problem, with parliament member Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari on February 28 calling on the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
That reticence has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) on February 28 accused the government of "an act of terrorism" through its failure to take the wave of illnesses seriously for months, raising "serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks."
The CHRI did not present any evidence to back up its claim that students had been poisoned, and it is unclear what is at the root of the crisis.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the CHRI said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill, with the cause unknown.
Some rights activists have accused Iranian authorities of trying to suppress information about the death of the girl, while others have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases.
Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
A teacher from Qom -- which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told Radio Farda that out of 250 students, about 200 missed classes, presumably from concerns over the illnesses.
Meanwhile, others have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as “revenge” for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, an all-female public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
The government has held several counterrallies to try and quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Moscow Seeks Concessions Before Renewing Ukraine Grain-Export Deal
Russia will only agree to extend a deal under which Ukraine is able to export grain from its Black Sea ports if doing so is in Moscow’s interests, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a March 1 statement. In talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed that “continuing the…agreement is possible only if the interests of Russian agricultural and fertilizer producers…are taken into account,” the statement said. The agreement is set to expire on March 18. Moscow says payment, insurance, and other restrictions are “barriers” to exporting its products. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prosecutor Seeks Nine Years In Prison For Moscow Anti-War Activist
A prosecutor asked Moscow’s Timiryazev district court on March 1 to sentence Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, to nine years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Ivanov served 25 days in jail on another case but was not released when his sentence was due to end in June. Instead, he was charged again over his social media posts about Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Finnish Parliament Passes NATO Bill With Large Majority
Finland's parliament has overwhelmingly backed its bid to join NATO, the assembly's speaker said. Approval of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's treaties and Finland's accession passed with 184 members of the 200-seat parliament voting in favor, seven against, and one abstaining. In response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland last May applied to join NATO, having until now relied solely on its own armed forces to defend the 1,300-kilometer border it shares with Russia. Support for Finland's application remains pending from Turkey and Hungary. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kalmyk Activist With Expired Russian Passport On His Way To U.S. After Mongolia Refused Entry
A leading Kalmyk activist whom Mongolian officials did not allow to enter their country because his Russian passport had expired has left Ulan Bator international airport for the United States.
The #1ROOT and #NoWar groups said on March 1 that Batyr Boromangnaev, the deputy chairman of Kalmyk’s self-governing Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people and former leader of the Yabloko party’s branch in Kalmykia, was allowed to leave Mongolia for the United States. It is unclear how and under what conditions Boromangnaev was allowed to travel to the United States.
Former Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj placed a video on Twitter on March 1 showing Boromangnaev leaving the airport's gates with an added caption: "Good-bye, Hero."
A day earlier, Boromangnaev told RFE/RL that his passport expired while he was temporarily detained in Kazakhstan, which he passed through en route to Mongolia.
According to Boromangnaev, Mongol authorities tried to deport him to Kazakhstan, the last country he was in before arriving in Mongolia, but the move was postponed until March 2 after he filed a request addressed to the chief of the Mongolia's Border Guard Service not to deport him.
The Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people has regularly coordinated Kalmyk activists' congresses in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia near the North Caucasus region since 2015.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most of the group's members fled the country.
In October 2022, Boromangnaev's group published a declaration on Kalmykia's independence from Russia.
The influx of Russian citizens, mostly of Kalmyk, Buryat, and Tyvan origin, to Mongolia has dramatically increased since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to support the war in Ukraine in late September last year.
Kalmyks in Russia's southwest and Buryats in Siberia are mostly Buddhist, Mongol-speaking ethnic groups. Tyvans are another mostly Buddhist indigenous people in Siberia, whose language is Turkic.
Russian Police Arrest Father Of Sixth-Grader Who Drew Anti-War Picture
Police in Russia's western region of Tula have arrested the father of a girl who last year drew an anti-war picture at school. Opposition politician Marina Litvinovich said on March 1 that Aleksei Moskalyov was arrested over his own anti-war posts online and charged with discrediting Russia's armed forces. Moskalyov has been under pressure after his daughter Maria, a sixth-grader, drew a picture in an art class in December calling for peace in Ukraine. At one point, the girl was temporarily sent to an orphanage before being returned to her father. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Regional Lawmaker Who Used Noodles To Mock Putin's Annual Address Summoned By Police
A lawmaker in the Russian region of Samara who mocked President Vladimir Putin's annual address to lawmakers says he has been summoned to meet with police. Mikhail Abdalkin's photo showing him listening to Putin's speech on February 21 with noodles on his ears went viral on the Internet. The phrase "to hang noodles on someone's ears" in colloquial Russian means "to lie to someone." Abdalkin, who is a member of the Communist party, was ordered to come in for police questioning on March 1. A day earlier, the Samara regional parliament condemned Abdalkin's post, calling it "impermissible." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Expels Two German Diplomats For Interference, Gives No Details
Iran has expelled two German diplomats, saying they interfered with the country's internal affairs. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on March 1 that the German ambassador had been summoned and informed of the decision. He did not say what the deadline for the diplomats to leave was. He also did not give any concrete details about how the diplomats had broken protocol. The names and positions of diplomats were also not given.
Hungary's Fidesz Party To Back Finnish, Swedish NATO Accession
The party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has endorsed bids by Finland and Sweden to join the NATO alliance, the Fidesz party’s parliamentary faction said on March 1.
“We will provide our support to Finland and Sweden’s NATO accession,” Fidesz said.
The party, together with a junior partner, controls over two-thirds of the seats in Hungary’s parliament.
The statement came as lawmakers opened a long-delayed debate on ratifying the entry of the two Nordic countries, which applied to join the 30-member alliance last year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Lawmakers are expected to take a final vote in the second half of March.
NATO requires unanimity among its members to accept other countries into its ranks, and while most of them, including the United States, have immediately and unconditionally backed Finland and Sweden's accession, Turkey and Hungary have yet to give them the green light.
"It is a complex decision, with serious consequences, so careful consideration is necessary," Hungarian President Katalin Novak said on Facebook on March 1 ahead of the start of the debate in the legislature that is overwhelmingly dominated by right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party.
Turkey has mostly objected to the membership of Sweden, which it says has given safe haven to Kurdish groups that Ankara labels as terrorists, while Hungary says that the two Nordic countries' membership needs careful consideration without airing any specific complaints.
But last week, Orban, who has a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, for the first time complained that the two NATO aspirants were spreading what he called lies about the state of democracy and rule of law in Hungary.
Under Orban, who has been in power since 2010, EU and NATO member Hungary has seen an accelerated slide toward authoritarianism and widespread corruption that prompted Brussels in November to propose freezing billions of euros of funds earmarked for Budapest.
The 27-member bloc demanded that Hungary implement credible rule-of-law and anti-corruption reforms if it wants that the money be released.
Orban has also antagonized European Union officials with his repeated criticism of EU sanctions targeting Russia for its war in Ukraine and his continuous attempts to hinder implementing new punitive measures against Moscow.
In his regular Friday interview with public radio, Orban on February 24 said that, while he is in favor of accepting the two new members, he also agrees with more radical lawmakers who say vaguely that "not all is well."
"The other side says that we should have a word with these fine Finns and Swedes, because it’s not right for them to ask us to take them on board while they’re spreading blatant lies about Hungary, about the rule of law in Hungary, about democracy, about life here," Orban told Radio Kossuth.
Novak, whose post is mainly ceremonial, said on Facebook, "My position is clear-cut: in the present situation, the accession of Sweden and Finland is justified. I trust the National Assembly will make a wise decision as soon as possible."
But Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, has signaled that the debate may take some time.
"Based on Hungarian procedure, adopting legislation takes about four weeks, so it follows that parliament can have a vote on this sometime in the second half of March, on the week of March 21," Gulyas said on February 25.
Last summer, the Fidesz-dominated parliament took only two days to approve an Orban-proposed tax increase on small businesses despite violent street demonstrations against it.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian Anti-War Teen Jailed For Interview With RFE/RL Mistreated, Threatened, Lawyer Says
An 18-year-old Moscow anti-war activist arrested last week for giving an interview to RFE/RL’s Russian Service, has been threatened and mistreated, his lawyer says. Maksim Lypkan's lawyer, Alan Kachmazov, says cellmates forcibly shaved his client’s head, leaving a Mohawk strip on it, and threatened to rape him. The forced hairstyle resembles a rooster's head, while in the post-Soviet criminal world Roosters (Petukhi) are considered to be the lowest caste of inmates, who constantly face sexual abuse and other types of humiliation. Lypkan is charged with distributing false information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Official Says Kyiv had Nothing To Do With Drones Reported In Russia
KYIV -- Ukraine has denied any involvement with a series of drones that flew into Russian territory -- including one that got to within 100 kilometers of Moscow, prompting the Kremlin to order the military to tighten up its air defenses.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of Ukraine's presidential office, wrote on Twitter on March 1 that "Ukraine does not carry out attacks on Russian territory" and had nothing to do with drones that fell and exploded on Russian territory.
Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February, but has consistently refused to take responsibility for several strikes that have occurred on Russian soil since the conflict started.
"Ukraine is conducting a defensive war with the goal of restoring control over all of its occupied territories," Podolyak added.
A day earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said its antiaircraft units knocked down two drones in the Krasnodar Krai region and one in the Republic of Adygea. The first two drones fell near an oil reserve belonging to energy giant Rosneft in the city of Tuapse, causing a fire that did not reach the reserve, the ministry said.
In addition, one drone was downed in the Bryansk region and another crashed down near the city of Kolomna, near Moscow.
While none of the drones caused any casualties, President Vladimir Putin on March 1 ordered the country's defense systems to step up their protection of the border and the country's airspace.
Russian officials have previously accused Ukraine of carrying out sabotage attacks with drones on infrastructure such as oil refineries and military installations near the border with Ukraine.
Some analysts said the spate of recent drone flights into Russian territory could be practice runs for a potential future strike by Ukraine deep inside Russia.
Amid the February 28 reports about the drones, authorities in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, closed the airspace over the city and stopped all flights to and from the city's Pulkovo airport. Media reports said the measure was carried out after an unknown flying object was discovered above St. Petersburg. Air traffic has since resumed.
The Defense Ministry said the closure of the airspace was part of "training by antiaircraft units to improve the coordination of its activities with civil aviation entities."
With reporting by UNIAN
Zelenskiy Says Front Line 'Under Control' Despite Russian Assaults On Bakhmut
In his nightly video address on March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian forces have “every area of the front under control,” but added that civilians continue to suffer from Moscow’s “deliberate terror” in targeting civilian infrastructure.
“Across most of the country, where we have managed to provide relative security, [residents] may not be able to relate to what life is like for people living in the border areas with Russia and in the south of our country,” Zelenskiy said, noting constant Russian artillery attacks against towns along the front lines.
Zelenskiy also noted that “winter is over” and the government “was able to provide Ukraine with energy and heat.”
Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukraine has dealt Russian President Vladimir Putin “another major defeat” by surviving the winter cold despite Russia’s continued attacks against civilian energy infrastructure.
Kuleba also thanked Kyiv’s allies for “standing by Ukraine.”
The comment came amid continued intense fighting in and around the city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian defenders have been confronted with wave after wave of Russian attacks. Ukraine’s military on March 1 reported another increase in assaults against the city in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.
In Brussels, European Union diplomats were preparing to allocate 1 billion euros to purchase badly needed artillery ammunition for Kyiv, according to a draft proposal seen by France’s AFP news agency.
EU officials estimate that Ukraine is firing about 7,000 shells per day, compared to up to 50,000 fired daily by Russian forces. EU defense ministers are expected to discuss the proposals at a meeting in Stockholm on March 7-8.
Moscow's forces also launched attacks on the Donetsk cities of Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar, which together with Bakhmut have been the primary targets of Russia's offensive for several weeks, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report.
Ukrainian forces repelled more than 85 enemy attacks in a day, the military said, a stark increase compared to 60 attacks in the previous 24 hours. Two Iranian-made drones were also shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the military said, adding that several civilians were wounded in 12 air strikes and two missile strikes recorded over the past day.
Russia has been using large numbers of infantry soldiers in its relentless attempts at surrounding Bakhmut, putting growing pressure on the Ukrainian forces.
"Russia does not count people at all, sending them to constantly assault our positions. The intensity of the fighting is only increasing," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 28.
A U.S. Defense Department official on February 28 described the front line in Ukraine as a "grinding slog" but said he did not expect Russia to be able to make significant territorial gains in the near term.
"You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months," Colin Kahl, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, told a U.S. House of Representatives hearing. "I do not think that there's anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so."
On February 27, General Oleksandr Syrskiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in the Bakhmut area had become "extremely tense."
"Despite suffering significant losses, the enemy has been throwing into combat the best prepared assault units of Wagner [mercenaries], who are attempting to break through the defenses of our troops and surround the city," Syrskiy said.
WATCH: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the situation around the besieged city of Bakhmut is becoming "more and more difficult." As Russia concentrates its efforts on the industrial city, Ukrainian artillery units are pushing back against waves of assaults by Russian troops. They claim to have destroyed Russian forces, equipment, and fortifications in an effort to stymie the enemy advance.
Confronted with a steady increase in Russian pressure, Ukrainian forces may "strategically pull back" from Bakhmut, an adviser to Zelenskiy said on February 28.
"Russia is attempting to encircle [Bakhmut] right now, and they're using their best Wagner troops, apparently, the most well-trained and the most experienced to do that," economic adviser Oleksandr Rodnyanskiy told CNN.
"Our military is obviously going to weigh all of the options. So far, they’ve held the city, but, if need be, they will strategically pull back -- because we're not going to sacrifice all of our people just for nothing," Rodnyanskiy said.
Zelenskiy has called on Kyiv's Western allies to supply Ukraine with war planes that would allow Ukrainian forces to put up a more efficient defense.
With reporting by Reuters and CNN
Blinken Discusses Bilateral Ties With Uzbek Counterpart In Tashkent
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed bilateral ties with acting Uzbek Foreign Minister Baxtiyor Saidov. The talks were held in Uzbekistan's capital on March 1, one day after Blinken took part in the C5+1 summit in Astana, which included foreign ministers from the five Central Asian nations -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Leaving Tashkent for New Delhi, where he will participate in a G20 meeting, Blinken said he does not plan to meet separately with his Chinese or Russian counterparts during the event. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here. With reporting by AFP.
Pakistani Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
A court in Pakistan has issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case involving state gifts and concealing his assets from the sale of the gifts.
The judge hearing the case in the Islamabad district court said Khan was repeatedly given the opportunity to appear in court but failed to do so. Judge Zafar Iqbal said that this was why the warrant being issued for his arrest on February 28 did not include the possibility of bail.
Khan's lawyer asked the court to postpone the hearing for five days because Khan was appearing in court in two other cases. Iqbal dismissed the request and questioned how it was possible for the leader of the Tehrik-e Insaf party (PTI) to be present at two other hearings, but not in his courtroom.
Fawad Chaudhry, a senior leader of the PTI, said Khan had gone from one court to another in “fake cases” as he attended the hearings amid tight security and thousands of supporters.
The hearings in the other courts ruled that Khan was immune from arrest on separate charges relating to allegations of terrorism, attempted murder against a rival politician, and graft. Interim bail was granted in each of the cases.
Khan’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, said Khan would appear at the next hearing before Iqbal, but the lawyer for the Election Commission opposed any postponement.
The coalition government led by Khan's successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, filed the case against the former premier in August 2022, accusing him of not mentioning gifts and money while detailing assets received through the sale of the gifts received while in office.
The Election Commission in October disqualified Khan from the National Assembly for providing "false information" about his assets in the proceedings before Iqbal, known as the Tosha Khana case.
Tosha Khana refers to the place where leaders of the country, members of parliament, bureaucrats, and other high-ranking officials leave gifts received during foreign trips. According to Tosha Khana rules, officials must inform the Cabinet Division about gifts they receive.
Khan said that the accusations against him in the Tosha Khana case are "baseless" and have been made to seek "political revenge."
In his reply, he said that he had not given any wrong information and had revealed all the details.
Khan, whose seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, remains vacant, was ousted in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote. He has accused Sharif of conspiring with the United States to oust him from power. Washington has rejected the accusation, and Khan has never provided any evidence for his claim.
The former cricket star was shot in the leg during a protest rally on November 3 as he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.
Khan told supporters at a rally on November 26 that he wanted to avoid “havoc” in the country and dropped his demands for an early election.
With reporting by AP
UN Nuclear Watchdog Confirms Inspectors Found Particles Of Near Weapons-Grade Uranium In Iran
Inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched up to nearly 84 percent in Iran's underground Fordow uranium enrichment site, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi confirmed on February 28.
Grossi confirmed that the uranium particles had a purity level of 83.7 percent, which is just below the 90 percent purity needed for nuclear weapons, raising concerns that Iran could quickly use the material to produce an atomic bomb.
The traces were discovered in January during an inspection of the Fordow uranium enrichment plant, and the IAEA is in discussions with Iran to clarify their origin.
The Iranian authorities explained to the IAEA that the extremely high enrichment level is the result of "unintended fluctuations."
A spokesman for Iran's civilian nuclear program, Behrouz Kamalvandi, sought last week to portray any detection of uranium particles enriched to the level of 84 percent as a momentary side effect of trying to reach a finished product of 60 percent purity.
However, experts say such variance in the purity would appear suspicious to inspectors.
The information about the discovery of the particles is contained in a confidential quarterly report by the IAEA that leaked out earlier on February 28.
The 2015 nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018, limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent -- enough to fuel a nuclear power plant. Talks to revive the deal have been frozen for months.
Grossi warned in January that Iran now has enough uranium to produce "several" nuclear bombs if it chooses. But it likely would take months more to build a weapon and potentially miniaturize it to put it on a missile.
Tehran has always stressed that it is only interested in peaceful nuclear technology.
The report also said Iran has almost 435 kilograms of uranium at 20 percent purity. That is 48 kilograms more than in the previous quarterly report in November.
The stockpile of 60 percent uranium increased by 25 kilograms and currently stands at just under 88 kilograms, according to the report. Nonproliferation experts have said Tehran has no civilian use for uranium purified to the level of 60 percent.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said both her country and Israel are worried about the reported 84 percent enriched uranium.
"We are united by concern about the nuclear escalation on Iran's part and about the recent reports about the very high uranium enrichment," Baerbock said on February 28. "There is no plausible civilian justification for such a high enrichment level."
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who is visiting Berlin, said there were two options to deal with Iran: reimposing UN sanctions using the so-called snapback mechanism in the Security Council resolution that enshrined the 2015 nuclear deal or having a "credible military option on the table."
He said based on Israeli intelligence "this is the right time to work on these two specific steps."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP
Republika Srpska Implements Property Law In Direct Challenge To High Representative
A law on state property has taken effect in Republika Srpska despite attempts by High Representative to Bosnia Christian Schmidt to block it.
The law on immovable state property used for the functions of public authorities came into effect on February 28, the Republika Srpska's authority responsible for property matters told RFE/RL.
It is seen as an attempt by Republika Srpska to transfer state property from Bosnia to the Serb entity.
The implementation of the law is a direct challenge to previous decisions by Schmidt to repeal the original decree creating the law and his decision on February 27 to suspend it pending a final decision by Bosnia's Constitutional Court.
Republika Srpska says the law aims to ensure that properties used by the authorities of Republika Srpska, including local governments, public companies, public institutions, and other departments founded by Republika Srpska, belong to them.
Schmidt said on February 27 that the matter of state property "cannot be solved by unilateral actions and reminded all decision makers that the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina is the right place to resolve that issue."
He said until the court rules "legal insecurity must be avoided."
Schmidt attempted to block the law last year by declaring unconstitutional a decree issued by Zeljka Cvijanovic, then-president of Republika Srpska, on the enactment of the law. He also said then that the Bosnian Constitutional Court should decide the matter, but at the same time called on Bosnian politicians to sit down and discuss the future of state property and reach a reasonable solution.
That decision on April 12, 2022, was the first time Schmidt used powers allowing his office to impose or change laws, remove elected and appointed officials from their positions. The Office of the High Representative was granted those powers in the implementation of the peace accords that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
Despite Schmidt’s decision to repeal the decree, the law on immovable properties was published in the official journal of Republika Srpska and was passed by the Republika Srpska Assembly on February 10.
The Peace Implementation Council for Bosnia-Herzegovina, and international body that includes representatives of the United States, Russia, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, Turkey, Japan, and the European Union asked Bosnia in September 2004 to come up with a permanent solution for the issue of state property.
Finland Starts Construction Of Russian Border Fence
Finland says it has begun construction of a 200-kilometer fence on the Russian border as Helsinki fears Moscow could use migrant flows at the frontier for political purposes. Terrain work were set to begin on February 28 "with forest clearance and will proceed in such a way that road construction and fence installation can be started in March," the Finnish Border Guard said. The pilot project at the Imatra border crossing is expected to be completed by the end of June, it added. Construction of a further 70 kilometers, mainly in southeastern Finland, will take place between 2023 and 2025.
Kalmyk Activist Who Fled Russia Unable To Enter Mongolia Due To Expired Passport
A leading Kalmyk activist who says he may face persecution if he is deported to Russia has not been allowed to enter Mongolia over his expired Russian passport.
Batyr Boromangnaev, who is deputy of Kalmyk’s self-governing Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people and former leader of the Yabloko party's branch in Kalmykia, is currently stuck at immigration services in Ulan Bator's international airport.
He told RFE/RL on February 28 that his passport expired while he was temporarily detained in Kazakhstan, which he passed through en route to Mongolia.
According to Boromangnaev, Mongol authorities tried to deport him to Kazakhstan, the last country he was in before arriving in Mongolia, but the move was postponed until March 2 after he filed a request addressed to Mongolia's chief of the Border Guard Service not to deport him.
"Formally, the border guarding service officers are carrying out their duties and act in accordance with the regulations, but they in fact are trying to remove from the country a person who may face persecution on politically motivated charges," Boromangnaev told RFE/RL.
"I thought I was going to the cradle of the Mongol people, to a democratic country, where my situation would be fully understood," he added.
The Congress of the Oirat-Kalmyk people has regularly coordinated Kalmyk activists' congresses in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia near the North Caucasus region since 2015.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, most of the group's members fled the country.
In October 2022, Boromangnaev's group published a declaration on Kalmykia's independence from Russia.
The influx of Russian citizens, mostly of Kalmyk, Buryat, and Tyvan origin, to Mongolia has dramatically increased since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization to support the war in Ukraine in late September last year.
Kalmyks in Russia's southwest and Buryats in Siberia are mostly Buddhist, Mongol-speaking ethnic groups. Tyvans are another mostly Buddhist indigenous people in Siberia, whose language is Turkic.
Iran's Former Crown Prince Says Fall Of Regime Would Have Global Effect
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the fall of the Islamic republic and the establishment of a democratic government would not only liberate Iranians from the tyranny of a "terrorist regime," but also benefit global peace and stability and ensure the interests of the international community.
Pahlavi, currently in the United Kingdom on the third phase of a European trip after attending the Munich Security Conference alongside other political activists, said in a speech at the Oxford Union student society on February 28 that a regime change would end human rights violations, an aggressive foreign policy, and "behavior inconsistent with peace and stability" now occurring in Iran.
Pahlavi's father, the former Shah of Iran, was deposed during the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The crown prince, who has lived in exile since he was 17, is using his tour across Europe to work with the West on issues such as making the Internet more accessible to Iranians, who are constrained by the regime's throttling of cyberspace to keep dissent from spreading, and to proscribe the country's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) military force.
Prior to his speech at the Oxford Union, Pahlavi met with British lawmakers along with Iranian lawyer Shirin Ebadi, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
The two also asked Iranian protester Vahid Beheshti, who has been on a hunger strike outside the House of Commons for days, to end his hunger strike. Beheshti had been protesting to persuade Britain to label the IRGC as a terrorist organization.
Pahlavi is scheduled to speak at the European Parliament on March 10 at the invitation of Charlie Weimers, a representative of Sweden in the European Parliament.
Iran has been roiled by unrest that was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died while in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters. The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
On February 10, a group of exiled Iranian opposition figures pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help recent nationwide protests in Iran against the country's Islamic theocracy.
The eight figures, including Pahlavi, said they were working on a charter for a transition to a new pluralistic system that would be followed by free elections.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Another Group Of Iranian Pupils Falls Ill; Lawmaker Calls For Investigation
An Iranian member of parliament has acknowledged reports of several groups of female students falling ill in at least 15 cities, with many being hospitalized in recent months.
Abdulali Rahimi Mozafari announced the news at a meeting of the Iranian Parliament on February 28, asking the speaker to order an investigation into the matter.
In the latest incident, two Iranian journalists reported on social media on February 28 that several schoolgirls in Tehran and in Pardis, just east of the Iranian capital, fell ill with the cause unknown.
The first incident is believed to have occurred in November, when 18 schoolgirls in Qom were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
The executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said on February 28 that the girls were deliberately poisoned.
“This is an act of terrorism, and the Islamic republic’s failure to take it seriously for months raises serious questions regarding government complicity with groups that have the organizational capacity to carry out such major attacks,” said Hadi Ghaemi in a news release.
At least one death has been linked to the outbreak of illnesses, the news release said, but the girl's father refused to confirm there was a connection between her death and the alleged poisonings.
Children’s rights activist Hedie Kimiaee said Iranian authorities have been trying to suppress information about the death of girl.
“Even though this student had no prior illness, the authorities are trying to write a false medical report saying she had a long history of illness,” Kimiaee was quoted as saying in the news release. “Qom’s prosecutor has also warned the family not to talk to the media [and told them to] bury Fatemeh without notice.”
Many Iranians have accused the authorities of not doing enough to find the cause of the outbreak of illness and prevent new cases. Some angry parents have refused to send their children to school.
Meanwhile, other have speculated that religious extremists, in a bid to create fear and prevent girls from attending school, could be behind the incidents.
Earlier this week, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid, who is regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said schoolgirls were being poisoned as "revenge" for the role young women have played in recent protests against the government.
Last week, Nafiseh Moradi, a researcher of Islamic studies at Al Zahra University, a women's public university in Tehran, said in a commentary that it was suspicious that girls, not boys, were mainly affected by the illnesses. The article on Qom News was later deleted from its website.
A teacher from Qom -– which is about 135 kilometers south of the capital Tehran -- told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that out of 250 students, only 50 attended classes.
Iran has been roiled by unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- since the September 16 death of the 22-year-old Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counter-rallies to try and quell the dissent but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Subscribe