Bangladesh Gets First Uranium Shipment From Russia For Its Moscow-Built Nuclear Power Plant
Bangladesh on October 5 received the first uranium shipment from Russia to fuel the country's only nuclear power plant, which is still under construction by Moscow. Once finished, the plant is expected to boost Bangladesh’s national grid and help the South Asian nation's growing economy. The Rooppur power plant will produce 2,400 megawatts of electricity -- powering about 15 million households — when the twin-unit facility goes fully online. The plant is being constructed by Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy corporation. Moscow has funded the construction with a $11.38 billion loan, to be repaid over two decades, starting from 2027.
Slovak President Says She Is Against New Military Aid Package For Ukraine
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said on October 5 that she is against a new package of military aid for Ukrainian armed forces that are fighting Russia's full-scale aggression. Caputova said the results of last weekend's parliamentary elections in Slovakia, in which pro-Russian leftist politician Robert Fico's party placed first, should be respected. Fico campaigned on rhetoric that would shift Slovakia closer to that of Hungary as European Union countries challenging the consensus on how to approach the war in Ukraine. Previously, Caputova repeatedly stated that Ukraine needs aid and she has criticized Russia for its invasion.
Armenia, Azerbaijan Accuse Each Other Of Firing In Separate Incidents
The defense ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other on October 5 of opening fire at the other's positions. According to Yerevan, Azerbaijani forces opened fire at a vehicle transporting food for personnel stationed at Armenian combat outposts in the eastern province of Gegharkunik. Baku, in turn, said the Armenian side opened fire at Azerbaijani positions in the western district of Kalbacar. No casualties were reported from either side. The statements come two weeks after Baku regained control over the mostly ethnic-Armenian populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a swift attack.
Jailed Russian Opposition Figures Call For One-Day Hunger Strike
Prominent jailed Russian opposition figures -- including Aleksei Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and Ilya Yashin -- called on fellow political prisoners and backers to conduct a one-day hunger strike to protest oppression in the country. In a statement published on Navalny’s website on October 5, the Kremlin critics said the action would take place on October 30, a day traditionally set since 1991 to remember victims of political repression during the Soviet era. “Russia's authorities are returning to their roots: arrests, repression, closed trials,” the jailed activists said. The Kremlin has intensified its crackdown on civil society in Russia since it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Sarajevo Looking Into Allegations Guns Used In Kosovo Attack Came From Bosnian City
Bosnia says it's trying to verify allegations that weapons used in a deadly clash at an Orthodox monastery in northern Kosovo were purchased in Bosnia-Herzegovina. Vahidin Munjic, the acting police chief of the Bosniak-Croat Federation, one of the country's two entities, told RFE/RL on October 5 that authorities are looking into reports that the guns used in the attack came from Tuzla in Bosnia. Munjic said Bosnian police requested help from the Interpol in the case. Three attackers and one Kosovar policeman were killed in the September 24 incident. A top ethnic-Serb politician from Kosovo has admitted to orchestrating the clash. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Tbilisi Condemns Moscow's Reported Plan To Establish Naval Base In Breakaway Abkhazia
TBILISI -- Georgia's Foreign Ministry has condemned reports that Russia plans to establish a naval base in the breakaway region of Abkhazia, calling it a "blatant violation" of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The de facto president of Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, was quoted by the Izvestia newspaper on October 5 as saying that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed an agreement in late September, according to which "a permanent base of the Russian Navy will appear in the nearest future in [Abkhazia’s] Ochamchira district."
"We call on the Russian Federation to comply with its international obligations, implement the cease-fire agreement concluded on August 12, 2008, through the mediation of the European Union, and end the illegal occupation of integral regions of Georgia," Georgia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after the interview was published, adding that the international community supports the South Caucasus nation’s territorial integrity.
In August 2008, Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and Georgia's other breakaway region, South Ossetia, following a five-day Russian-Georgian war. Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in 1992, a move which led to all-out war with Tbilisi.
The West has called the move effectively an annexation of the two regions by Russia. Only Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria have recognized Abkhazia as independent.
Moscow keeps thousands of its troops in the breakaway regions and in 2009 talk of a similar naval base was quickly criticized by NATO, which has three members -- Turkey, Bulgaria, and Romania -- that are Black Sea littoral states.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Bzhania's statement.
"I cannot comment this. The issues related to our troops' location, our vessels, our units are the competence of the Defense Ministry," Peskov said.
Bzhania's comments come the same day that The Wall Street Journal reported Moscow has withdrawn most of its Black Sea fleet from Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula it illegally annexed in 2014, because of constant attacks by Ukraine.
Peskov said the Kremlin had no comment on the WSJ report as it was a matter for the Defense Ministry.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year, the Georgian government has strived to maintain a balanced relationship with Moscow.
It has stated support for Ukraine and condemned Russia's invasion but hasn't joined economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by many Western countries.
With reporting by TASS and Izvestia
Tajik Political Activist Gets More Than Eight Years In Prison
A court in Dushanbe has sentenced Nizomiddin Nasriddinov, a former activist of the Group 24 opposition movement, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of making public calls to forcibly change Tajikistan's constitutional order.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a person involved in the trial told RFE/RL on October 5 that the Ismoili Somoni district court pronounced the verdict and sentence of Nasriddinov on September 29, adding that the former activist pleaded not guilty.
Court officials and Nasriddinov’s relatives refused to comment, while the court asked RFE/RL to send an official letter asking for comment.
Last month, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, Human Rights Watch, Freedom for Eurasia, and Freedom Now demanded that Tajik authorities drop the "trumped-up" charges against Nasriddinov and immediately release the former activist.
Belarusian authorities detained Nasriddinov at Dushanbe's request in January when he entered Belarus from Lithuania. They then extradited him to Tajikistan in July. Nasriddinov has refugee status in Germany.
Group 24, of which Nasriddinov was once a member, was labeled as terrorist and extremist and banned in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in 2014. In March 2015, the movement's founder, businessman Umarali Quvatov, was assassinated in Istanbul.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who has run the Central Asian nation with an iron fist for almost 30 years, has been criticized by international human rights groups over his administration's alleged disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism.
Last year, Tajik courts sentenced seven journalists and bloggers to prison terms ranging from seven years to 21 years on charges of spreading false information, involvement into activities of extremist groups, and cooperation with banned organizations. The journalists, their supporters, and human rights groups have called the charges trumped-up and politically motivated.
EU Parliament Urges Start Of EU Accession Talks With Moldova This Year
The European Parliament approved on October 5 a resolution urging the launching of membership talks between Moldova and the European Union by year-end. Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, gained EU candidate status in June 2022. The resolution said Moldova's current pro-Western government "has demonstrated its determination and ability to fulfil the European Commission’s requirements to begin membership talks." European lawmakers said Moldova's accession "would represent a geostrategic investment in a united and strong Europe" and urged the Moldovan government to continue reforms to achieve a "tangible improvement" in the living standards of the country's 2.6 million people.
Another Karakalpak Activist Facing Extradition To Uzbekistan Released From Kazakh Custody
Kazakh authorities on October 4 released from detention another Karakalpak activist, Ziuar Mirmanbetova, who faces extradition to Uzbekistan, where rights watchdogs say she would be at risk of politically motivated prosecution over last year's mass protests in Uzbekistan's Karakalpak Autonomous Republic. Mirmanbetova was released after spending exactly one year in detention. Last month, Kazakh authorities released three other Karakalpak activists but ordered them to stay in the country. Fifty Karakalpak activists have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms in Uzbekistan this year over mass protests against proposed constitutional amendments in July 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
European Parliament Says Current Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh 'Amounts To Ethnic Cleansing'
The European Parliament says the current situation with Armenians fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh following Azerbaijan's retaking of the breakaway region "amounts to ethnic cleansing." In a resolution adopted on October 5, the legislature said it "strongly condemns threats and violence committed by Azerbaijani troops." Azerbaijan took total control over Nagorno-Karabakh after a lightning offensive last month that triggered an exodus of ethnic Armenians. Yerevan says more than 100,000 people, the vast majority of the region's residents, had crossed into Armenia. Baku has pledged to respect the rights of ethnic Armenians, but Armenian officials and some other have expressed fears of ethnic cleansing.
- By Current Time
Prankster Tricks Russian Schools Into Sending Putin Birthday Greetings Featuring Ukrainian Nationalist
Several Russian schools were tricked into sending birthday greetings to President Vladimir Putin bearing a photograph and quotes of a World War II-era Ukrainian partisan leader who has been vilified by the Kremlin.
The effort was spearheaded by Vladislav Bokhan, an exiled Belarusian activist who has staged several similar pranks aimed at opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine and highlighting contradictions and hypocrisy in government rhetoric.
In his latest effort, Bokhan, who lives in Poland, said he contacted schools in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, and posed as a lawmaker from United Russia, the dominant political party in Russia.
He said he ordered teachers to draft their students into writing birthday greetings for Putin, who will turn 71 on October 7. Bokhan sent the teachers a black-and-white photograph of what he said was Putin, along with quotations he attributed to Putin.
The teachers then had their students compose and print out the congratulations, and post photographs of the effort on the Russian social media site VK and send them to Bokhan. The images were published on Bokhan's Telegram account.
The teachers failed to notice the portrait Bokhan sent was of Stepan Bandera, a Ukrainian nationalist and partisan leader during World War II who is a hero to many Ukrainians.
Bandera's Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and its military arm, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, fought both Soviet and Nazi forces. But the groups are also accused of carrying out murderous campaigns against Poles and Jews.
Russia, meanwhile, has long vilified Bandera, labeling him a Nazi due to his group’s actions alongside, in some cases in coordination with, Nazi forces during World War II. The Kremlin frequently uses the term “Banderites” as a derogatory term to describe Ukrainian nationalists.
There was no immediate comment from the Kaluga regional administration or the education department in the region.
In a post to his Telegram channel, Bokhan said he called his prank "Know Your Enemy By Sight."
"Is this really the enemy they are looking for? Perhaps it's worth taking a closer look? Maybe look from a different angle? Maybe look in the mirror?" he wrote.
The prank wasn’t the first masterminded by Bokhan.
Last year, in two western Russian regions, he tricked several schools into holding celebratory marches in honor of Bokhan, saying he was a military hero serving in Ukraine. People were later photographed carrying signs saying "Vladislav is our hero."
The action was later denounced by the regional branch of United Russia.
Another action that Bokhan pulled off was tricking schoolteachers in a Moscow region town to participate in a municipal cleanup day carrying slogans used by Nazis at concentration camps.
Kadyrov Critic Gets Six-Month Prison Term In Kyrgyzstan, Faces Deportation
A court in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, sentenced Russian citizen Mansur Movlayev, an outspoken critic of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, to six months in prison for illegal border-crossing. Movlayev's lawyer, Bakyt Avtandil, told RFE/RL that the Birinchi Mai district court also ruled that his client must be deported to Russia after serving his term. Movlayev, a native of Chechnya, is wanted in Russia on extremism charges that he rejects as politically motivated. Movlayev says he managed to escape an illegal incarceration in Chechnya and reach Kyrgyzstan last year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Kazakh Senate Ratifies Deal With China To Exchange Citizens' Personal Data
Amid concerns of rights watchdogs, the Kazakh Senate ratified on October 5 an agreement with China on the exchange of personal data of their citizens. Senator Murat Qadyrbek said the deal will help to regulate visa-free travel between the two neighboring nations approved by Astana in August. Rights activists, however, say the personal data exchange may be used by Chinese government in its ongoing crackdown on indigenous ethnic groups in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, including Kazakhs, Uyghurs, Kyrgyz, and others. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Says More Than 26,000 People Missing Since Start Of Full-Scale Invasion
More than 26,000 people have gone missing -- almost half of them civilians -- since the start of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Leonid Tymchenko told state television on October 5. "More than 26,000 people are missing under special circumstances and are being sought. Of these, 11,000 are civilians and about 15,000 are military personnel," Tymchenko said. Ukraine's government last month transferred the authority to search for those missing from the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Ministry to the Internal Affairs Ministry. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Siberian Anti-War Activist, Journalist Placed In Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko has been placed in punitive solitary confinement for 25 days for twice being in bed during the daytime, which is considered a violation of penitentiary policy. The RusNews website said on October 5 that in one case, Ponomarenko was in bed because she fainted due to a medical condition. In the second instance, she was unable to follow a guard's order to stand up because she had pain in her back. Ponomarenko was sentenced to six years in prison in February for openly protesting Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Classmates Of Hospitalized Iranian Teen Reportedly Under Pressure, Mother Detained
An Iranian labor group says teachers and classmates of Armita Garavand, a high-school student reportedly in a coma after being assaulted by morality police for not wearing the mandatory head scarf, are being pressured and threatened by security authorities for commenting on the situation surrounding the 16-year-old.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station. The officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage.
A source at the Fajr Air Force Hospital, who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said Garavand had suffered internal bleeding in the brain and was in critical condition.
The Hengaw human rights group said on October 5 that Garavand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, has been detained by Iranian government security forces.
A post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers' Trade Associations on October 5 said the head of security of the General Directorate of Education in Tehran had visited Garavand's school and threatened teachers and pupils "against giving out any information about the condition of this student [Garavand]."
The security head "emphasized that publishing any news or even photos of Armita Garavand through Internet pages by teachers of this student will results in a heavy fine and the teacher will be fired immediately."
It added that a "reliable source" said the two friends who accompanied Garavand on the day of the incident are "under intense pressure not only to refrain from divulging any information about Armita's condition, but also being put in front of the cameras of official news agencies and having to deny any incident" took place.
Garavand's case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death in custody of Mahsa Amini last year. Amini’s death soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law triggered months of antiestablishment protests.
Award-Winning Journalist And RFE/RL Contributor Missing In Russian-Occupied Territory
Award-winning Ukrainian freelance journalist and former RFE/RL contributor Viktoria Roshchyna has been missing since she went on a reporting trip to Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine more than two months ago.
The Washington, D.C.-based International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) -- an organization working internationally to elevate the status of women in the media -- said Roshchyna's family and friends said they had not heard from her since August 3, when she left for Russian-occupied regions.
Roshchyna, who had been captured twice before by Russian forces last year while reporting from the war zone, is the 2022 winner of IWMF's Courage in Journalism Award.
Roshchyna's father, Volodymyr Roshchyn, told The Daily Beast newspaper that his daughter left Ukraine for Poland on July 27 and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in the east of Ukraine via Russia three days later.
Roshchyn said he last spoke to his daughter by phone on August 3, when she said she had made it through days of border checks but did not tell them her precise location. The family first reported Roshchyna as missing to the Ukrainian authorities on August 12.
"For my daughter, journalism is the most important thing in her life, she is very devoted to her profession," Roshchyn told The Daily Beast.
"I asked her to slow down after her first captivity, I said, 'Vika, I will pay your salary, just please don't go to the front' but she was firm, unstoppable -- she was not able to stop covering the news of this war on the occupied territories for her readers."
"The Ukrainian security service confirmed to us that Viktoriya was captured by the Russians. Officials told us that there are many 'frozen' Ukrainian detainees in Russian prisons, among whom she may be," Roschyn said.
Russian veteran activist Svetlana Gannushkina reported that she had submitted a request about Roshchyna's whereabouts to the office of Russian human rights ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova, but "it may take more than a month for an answer," she said.
Roshchyna is the author of a series of reports for RFE/RL, which she collaborated with as a freelancer in 2022.
With reporting by The Daily Beast and Washington Post
Ukraine Says At Least 49 Civilians Dead In Russian Attack On Village In Northeast
Ukrainian officials said dozens of people were killed in a Russian attack that ripped through a cafe during a wake service in a village in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, with emergency crews scrambling through the debris in search of more casualties in one of the most deadly single assaults of the war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a social media post that at least 47 people were killed in the attack, which came as he met with European leaders in the Spanish city of Granada on October 5 for a summit where he is stepping up efforts to secure more military aid for Ukraine in its fight to repel Russia's unprovoked invasion amid signs in some allies of donor fatigue as the war nears its 20th month.
"A brutal Russian crime...an absolutely deliberate terrorist attack," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synehubov put the number of dead so far at 49, adding "the rescuers continue to work on the site." Other reports later said the death toll was at least 51, with the figure expected to rise further.
Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian envoy for Ukraine, condemned the Kharkiv attack.
"I am appalled by the reports of a Russian strike that, shortly ago, ripped apart the village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv Region, killing dozens of civilians. The images arriving from the locality -- home to just above 300 people -- are absolutely horrifying,” she said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear if the attack was carried out with a missile or a drone, or whether it was the result of shelling.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said residents of the village were attending a memorial service in the cafe when the attack occurred.
WATCH: Dozens of people, including a 6-year-old child, were killed in a Russian attack that hit a cafe during a wake service in a village in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine on October 5, according to Ukrainian officials.
"There was a wake for the deceased fellow villager. In total, there are 300 residents in the village, one from each [residence] was at the wake," said Klymenko, who added that many victims were still trapped in the ruins.
Zelenskiy and 46 other heads of state are attending the third meeting of the European Political Community -- a unique forum for political exchanges between the EU's 27 members and 20 other nations from across the continent and the Caucasus.
"Our joint goal is to ensure the security and stability of our common European home," Zelenskiy wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"We are working together with partners on enhancing the European security architecture, particularly regional security. Ukraine has substantial proposals in this regard," Zelenskiy added while reiterating that Ukraine's top priority is enhancing its air defense before the onset of the cold season.
Ukraine's energy infrastructure was relentlessly pounded by Russia last winter, prompting misery and suffering for Ukrainian civilians.
Zelenskiy's trip came after regional authorities reported that three civilians had been killed by Russian shelling over the past 24 hours -- one in Donetsk region and two in the city of Kherson.
Overnight, Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged drone strikes that caused infrastructure damage in central Ukraine and extensive blackouts in a Russian border region.
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 24 out of the 29 Iranian drones launched from Crimea on the southern regions of Odesa and Mykolayiv, and on the central Kirovohrad region, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in a statement.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
WATCH: Sharing battle footage recorded on their body cameras, Ukrainian soldiers recounted their role in liberating Russian-occupied Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region. Speaking to RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir, they described chaos among the enemy as some tried to surrender while other Russian troops fought to the end.
In Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine, electricity was cut off in some areas following a Ukrainian drone strike overnight, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said early on October 5.
"There are power outages. Emergency crews have begun restoring the electricity supply," Starovoit wrote on his Telegram channel.
Starovoit said the strike targeted the region's Sudzhansky, Korenevsky, and Glushkovsky districts that border Ukraine's Sumy region. The SHOT Telegram channel, citing sources, said 67 settlements were left without electricity. The information could not be independently verified.
Russia, which has launched countless deadly drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year, has been in recent months subjected itself to increasingly frequent aerial and naval drone strikes targeting regions close to the border and even Moscow.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Global Red Cross Urges Ouster Of Belarus Chapter Chief Who Boasted Of Bringing In Ukrainian Children
The international Red Cross called for the ouster of the head of the Belarusian Red Cross, who stirred international outrage for boasting it was actively ferrying Ukrainian children from Russian-controlled areas to Belarus. The board of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies on October 4 said it had given the Belarusian chapter until November 30 to dismiss Dzmitry Shautsou or it will suspend that branch and recommend all affiliates halt new partnerships and funding for it. Shautsou is accused of having breached the Red Cross's much-vaunted neutrality and integrity. He was seen publicly wearing military fatigues with Russian forces' "Z" insignia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia, U.S. Confirm Talks Including EU Held On Karabakh Before Baku's Military Takeover
Russia and the United States on October 4 confirmed reports that talks were held along with EU officials before Azerbaijan's lightning military operation that allowed it to retake the ethnic Armenian-held breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that "the U.S. and EU approached us and asked us to hold a meeting." "There was nothing secret.... It was an ordinary exchange of views." A State Department spokesman said the meeting wasn't a secret and "came together to address specifically urgent humanitarian issues and the provision of potential humanitarian aid in Nagorno-Karabakh." Politico first reported the story. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Sends Ukraine 1.1 Million Rounds Of Ammunition Seized From Iran
The United States has transferred to Ukraine 1.1 million rounds of small-arms ammunition it seized from Iran, U.S. Central Command said on October 4. While Ukraine will use the 7.62-mm ammunition seized from Iran in its fight against Russia, Iran has been supplying Russia with the Shahed-136 drones that its forces have used in Ukraine against both civilian and military targets. The ammunition is standard for Soviet-era Kalashnikov assault rifles and many derivatives. Ukraine, as a former Soviet republic, still relies on the Kalashnikov for many of its units. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Attacks On Free Expression Online 'Grew More Common' Around The World
Rights watchdog Freedom House said global Internet freedom declined for the 13th consecutive year in 2023 as attacks on freedom of expression grew more common.
In its annual report on the level of the Internet freedom in the world, published on October 4, the watchdog said that the most serious cases occurred in Iran and Myanmar, where authorities carried out death sentences against people convicted of online expression-related crimes.
In Belarus and Nicaragua, people received "draconian prison terms" for online speech, the report said, adding that this was "a core tactic employed by longtime dictators Alyaksandr Lukashenka and Daniel Ortega in their violent campaigns to stay in power."
The report, titled Freedom On The Net 2023, covers 70 countries in six regions around the world, ranking the Internet in three groups -- free, partially free, and not free.
Iceland, Estonia, and Canada were ranked as most free, with Germany, the United States, Georgia, Armenia, and Serbia also among the top-ranking countries.
China, Myanmar, and Iran were among the countries where the Internet is least free while Russia, Uzbekistan, and Belarus were also among the lowest-ranking countries.
Iran was home to this year's sharpest decline, the report said, as authorities shut down Internet service, blocked the WhatsApp and Instagram social media apps, and increased surveillance during a crackdown on anti-government protests last year sparked by the death of a young woman -- 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- while in police custody.
The report identified artificial intelligence (AI) as a threat for human rights online, saying that it has enabled governments to conduct more precise and subtle forms of online censorship, surveillance and disinformation campaigns.
"The world’s most technically advanced authoritarian governments have responded to innovations in AI chatbot technology, attempting to ensure that the applications comply with or strengthen their censorship systems," the report said.
But AI-powered moderation may struggle to keep up with a surge of unexpected content and expressions of dissent during times of crisis or protests, the report said, and authoritarian governments continue to use other forms of censorship online.
Russia has established a system to block global social-media platforms, Ukrainian news sites, and domestic sites that contradict the Kremlin's narratives over its invasion of Ukraine.
Belarus, which has aided Russia's military aggression, has blocked more than 9,000 websites, including independent news sites.
In its report, Freedom House noted that democratic governments in Europe and the United States also considered or in some cases actually imposed restrictions on access to websites, calling the approach "unproductive."
- By Reuters
FIFA Lifts Ban On Russia Under-17 Teams Competing In International Soccer
World soccer governing body FIFA on October 4 said it had lifted Russia's ban from international soccer by allowing under-17 girls and boys teams from the country to take part in tournaments. The move follows a similar relaxation on Russian youth teams by European soccer body UEFA. "This is conditional on these teams playing under the name of the 'Football Union of Russia' rather than Russia, in the absence of their national flag, their national anthem, their national-team kit and equipment, and instead playing in neutral colors," FIFA said. Teams from Russia were banned from international soccer following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian, Azerbaijani Leaders Affirm 'Territorial Integrity' In Talks
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on October 4 said he and Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev both "affirmed our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity" during a telephone conservation.
"We also discussed regional security, actual challenges, and formats of mutual cooperation," Zelenskiy's statement on Telegram said.
Aliyev's office in a statement confirmed the call and stressed that Zelenskiy also expressed thanks to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian aid that Baku has sent to Ukraine to tackle problems caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Since the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, Azerbaijan has provided Kyiv with a significant amount of equipment for restoration of energy infrastructure that was destroyed or damaged during attacks by Russian forces.
The talks were held two weeks after Baku gained full control over the mostly ethnic Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh following a one-day offensive against the separatist government's armed forces.
More than 100,000 Armenians have fled for Armenia since then, representing nearly all of the territory's population.
Ukraine has been fighting against Russian forces that captured several districts of Ukraine's eastern regions of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.
In 2014, Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and backed separatists in parts of two eastern Ukrainian regions -- Luhansk and Donetsk.
Some political analysts in Azerbaijan and Ukraine have said the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh -- which is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but was under separatist control for more than 30 years -- is analogous to the situation in Russian-occupied Crimea and other illegally occupied territories of Ukraine.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service
- By AFP
Three Failed Doping Tests At Asian Games In 24 Hours, Including Uzbek Cyclist
Uzbek cyclist Aleksei Fomovsky and Philippine mountain biker Ariana Evangelista both failed doping tests at the Hangzhou Asian Games, officials said on October 4, making it three announced in 24 hours. Fomovsky, 22, who came fifth in the men's omnium points race on September 28, failed a drug test for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said. Late on October 3, the ITA and Olympic Council of Asia said that Saudi distance runner Muhammad Yousef Alasiri had also failed a drug test. So did Afghan boxer Mohammad Khaibar Nooristani, on September 28, in what was the first known case of doping at the Games.
