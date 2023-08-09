Russian Baptist Bishop Detained As 'Witness' In Case On Alleged Fakes About Armed Forces

Ukrainian military officials on August 9 cited more than 30 frontline clashes amid counteroffensive operations in the past 24 hours, while Russia blamed Kyiv for what it said was a twin drone attack targeting Moscow that it "thwarted" with no casualties or damage to the capital.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said enemy air strikes had struck more than 15 settlements in the southern area around Zaporizhzhya, a focus of the two-month-old Ukrainian counteroffensive, and Russian shelling battered 10 settlements and the city of Kherson.

It claimed its defenses in the eastern Donetsk region were "firmly holding" in the area of Bakhmut and had repelled attacks but that Russian shelling had "affected" more than 15 settlements there.



The Ukrainian military also claimed "successful combat operations" had "increased significantly" the losses among Russian units, particularly around the Svativskiy and Kreminskiy areas of Luhansk.



The chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, in central Ukraine, Serhiy Lysak, said that an 18-year-old man was killed and three others injured by Russian shelling of the city of Nikopol overnight.



RFE/RL cannot confirm accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.



Russian officials meanwhile claimed to have safely defeated an overnight attack by unmanned drones in the Moscow region that they blamed on Kyiv.



Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russia's Defense Ministry said early on August 9 that air-defense forces had shot down two drones.



"There was an attempt to fly over the city by two combat drones," Sobyanin said via Telegram early on August 9. "Both shot down by air defense. One in the Domodedovo area, the second in the Minsk highway area." He said emergency responders were at the scenes.



Later, the Russian Defense Ministry said forces had "thwarted" what it called "an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by unmanned vehicles," adding "there were no casualties or damage."



Kyiv, which has avoided confirming possible attacks on Russian territory since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began 17 months ago, did not initially respond to the accusation.

Late on August 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised the death toll to nine, with 82 more injured, from a twin missile attack by Russia on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk a day earlier.



He said the second missile struck after the rescue operation was under way following the first strike signaled "a conscious decision of terrorists to cause the most pain, the most damage" and vowed that "Russia will bear the maximum responsibility for this."



Regional officials said the Pokrovsk attack damaged residential and administrative buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, and shops.



The U.S.-based Institute of War (ISW) said in one of its regular assessments of the fighting on August 8 that Ukrainian forces "appear to have conducted a limited raid across the [Dnieper] River and landed on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast." It cited information from Russian military bloggers.



The ISW said, "it remains unclear whether Ukrainian troops have established an enduring presence on the east bank."



Such a move could signal a probing effort or a possible advance against stiff Russian defenses in a key strategic area that is part of the focus of the Ukrainian counteroffensive to oust Russian forces from areas occupied since the start of the full-scale invasion in February or the smaller-scale invasion in 2014.



Serhiy Kuzmin, a representative of Ukraine's operational and strategic troops in the southern town of Tavria, told Ukrainian television on August 8 that Ukrainian forces there had entered the first line of defense of the Russian Army.