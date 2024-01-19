News
Bashkir Singer's Whereabouts Unknown After His Home Was Raided By Security Forces
Bashkir singer Altynay Valitov, a supporter of activist Fail Alsynov who was sentenced to four years on January 17 for "inciting ethnic hatred," has gone incommunicado after his domicile in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan republic, was raided by security forces. Valitov posted a video online on January 18, appealing to Ufa residents to come to his home because police officers were “coming." He later wrote that police had left. His video was subsequently deleted and he disappeared from social media and did not answer calls from journalists. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Hundreds Gather Again In Bashkortostan In Support Of Convicted Activist And Protesters
Several hundred people gathered on January 19 in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, in a show of support for activist Fail Alsynov, the banned Bashqort movement's ex-leader sentenced to four years in prison. Riot police detained several people, including a girl with a poster quoting Alsynov. Falsynov was sentenced on January 17 for "inciting ethnic hatred," as thousands demonstrated in his support outside the court in the town of Baymak and clashed with security forces. On January 18, eight men were sentenced to up to 14 days in jail for taking part in the unprecedented protests in Baymak the previous day. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Conducts New Strikes Hitting Huthi Anti-Ship Missiles As Shipping Disruptions Grow
The U.S. launched new strikes against Huthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea on January 18 as growing tensions in the region's sea lanes disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks that could reignite inflation. The two Huthi anti-ship missiles targeted were being prepared to fire into the Red Sea and deemed "an imminent threat" to shipping and U.S. Navy vessels, the U.S. military said. Attacks by the Iran-allied Huthi rebels on ships in and around the Red Sea since November have already slowed trade between Asia and Europe.
Ukrainian Drone Sets Oil Depot On Fire In Russia's Bryansk Region, Says Governor
A Ukrainian drone on January 19 attacked an oil depot in Klintsy, in Russia's Bryansk region, sparking a fire at oil storage tanks before being shot down by Russian air defenses, regional governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said on Telegram. "An aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was suppressed by Russian electronic warfare systems. During the destruction of the air target, ammunition was dropped on the Klintsy oil depot," Bogomaz wrote, adding that the blaze was being put out by firefighters. He said there were no human casualties. Social media footage purportedly showed a fire burning alongside what appeared to be storage tanks. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Pakistan's Civil, Military Leaders To Review Iran Standoff, Says Minister
Pakistan's top civilian and military leaders will carry out a security review on January 19 regarding the standoff with neighboring Iran, acting Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said, following the two countries strikes on each other with drones and missiles. Pakistan's January 18 strikes on separatist militants inside Iran were a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it had struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee at which the review is to be done, with all the services chiefs in attendance.
Russia Rejects U.S. Arms Control Talks, Citing U.S. Support For Ukraine
Russia on January 18 rejected U.S.-Russian arms control talks because of U.S. support for Ukraine, a stance Washington said cast doubt on Moscow's openness to a successor to the last treaty limiting their strategic nuclear arsenals. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters that Washington had proposed separating the issues of Ukraine and the resumption of talks on arms control. Lavrov said the proposal was unacceptable to Russia because of the West's backing of Ukraine and accused the West of conducting a "hybrid war" against Moscow. However, he did not rule out the possibility of future arms control talks.
Bosnian High Court Finds Republika Srpska's Jail Terms For Defamation Unconstitutional
The Constitutional Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina ruled on January 18 that recently added provisions of the Criminal Code of Republika Srpska criminalizing defamation in the majority Serb entity “are not unconstitutional” but at the same time said prison sentences in the controversial new law are unconstitutional.
The court struck down the article of the law that provides long prison terms for people convicted of violating the law. The prison terms ranged from three years for "gross disparagement" of Republika Srpska symbols to 15 years for more egregious violations.
The National Assembly of Republika Srpska passed amendments criminalizing defamation in July despite criticism from journalists and free speech advocates who said the changes would stifle freedom of speech.
Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, a divisive figure who is also the leader of the ruling Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD), signed the amendments into law in August.
Some provisions of the legislation were watered down during debate in the legislature, but the sentences remained in the bill.
Denis Zvizdic, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Bosnian parliament, filed an appeal to annul the criminalization of defamation shortly after Dodik signed the amendments. He also requested a temporary measure suspending the law until the court ruled.
Zvizdic said the criminalization of defamation violates the provisions of Bosnia’s constitution that protect human rights and democratic principles. The change in the Criminal Code also violates the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, he said.
Zvizdic stressed in his appeal that criminalization of defamation would have negative consequences for freedom of speech in all of Bosnia, not just in Republika Srpska, and would make the work of the news media particularly difficult.
The amendments say that making malicious or untrue statements about a person amounts to defamation and that violators can be fined from 500 euros to 3,000 euros.
The European Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation In Europe were among the groups that warned Republika Srpska against passing the amendments, also saying they threatened freedom of speech and freedom of expression.
Dodik, who has been pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies, said the aim of the amendments was to protect the interests of Republika Srpska and its government in the face of “special warfare” involving journalists.
Dodik currently faces charges related to allegations that he has defied the rulings of High Representative Christian Schmidt.
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visited Imprisoned Reporter Evan Gershkovich, Embassy Says
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited Evan Gershkovich, the American reporter held in Moscow on espionage charges, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow announced. The embassy said on X, formerly Twitter, that Tracy visited the "wrongfully detained reporter in the Lefortovo pretrial detention center" on January 18. "Evan remains resilient and grateful for the support of friends, family and supporters," the embassy said. "We continue to call for Evan's immediate release." Gershkovich was arrested in March 2023 in Yekaterinburg for allegedly spying, a charge he and his employer, The Wall Street Journal, vehemently deny.
NATO To Hold Biggest Drills Since Cold War With 90,000 Troops
NATO is launching its largest exercise since the Cold War, rehearsing how U.S. troops could reinforce European allies in countries bordering Russia and the alliance's eastern flank if a conflict were to flare up. Some 90,000 troops are to join the Steadfast Defender 2024 drills that will run through May, the alliance's top commander, U.S. Army General Chris Cavoli said on January 18. The drills will rehearse NATO's execution of its regional plans, Cavoli said, adding that the defense plans are the first the alliance has drawn up in decades and detail how it would respond to a Russian attack.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On U.A.E. Shipping Firm For Violating Russian Oil Price Cap
The U.S. Treasury Department on January 18 issued new Russian-related sanctions targeting a United Arab Emirates shipping company and 18 vessels that the department said have shipped Russian seaborne oil priced above the $60-per-barrel cap set by a U.S.-led international coalition.
The Treasury Department said in a news release that its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the U.A.E.-based Hennesea Shipping Company, which it said was the "ultimate owner" of the 18 tankers.
OFAC previously identified one of the vessels, the HS Atlantica, as having transported Russian-origin crude oil priced above the $60 cap while using a U.S.-based provider of maritime services.
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized countries imposed the price cap on seaborne Russian crude oil in December 2022 in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The price cap aims to reduce the amount of oil revenues Russia can generate for use in the war while maintaining a stable global market.
The price cap works by prohibiting shippers, insurance, finance, and other services from handling cargoes of Russian crude unless it is sold at or below the $60 price cap. The world's key shipping and insurance firms are based in G7 countries, giving them leverage to set the price cap and make it difficult for Moscow to sell its oil for a higher price.
The Treasury Department said shortly before the price cap went into effect, Hennesea acquired older tankers that ship Russian crude oil and petroleum products. It added that tankers "ultimately owned" by Hennesea have repeatedly conducted port calls at Russian ports.
The sanctions against Hennesea block the company from dollar-based transactions by placing the firm on the Specially Designated Nationals list.
"Today’s actions once again demonstrate that anyone who violates the price cap will face the consequences," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. "No one should doubt our coalition's commitment to stopping those who help the Kremlin."
The Price Cap Coalition, which also includes the European Union and Australia, last month announced changes to its compliance regime that the Treasury Department said would make it harder for Russian exporters to bypass the cap. The coalition said then it would require Western maritime service providers to get "attestations" from other businesses that the Russian oil was sold under the cap each time they lift or load the oil, the Treasury Department said.
With reporting by Reuters
Stockholm Says Swedish-Iranian Man Detained in Iran
Iranian authorities arrested a Swedish-Iranian man in his 60s last year, Stockholm said on January 18, as tensions between the two countries continue to build.
Without identifying the man, Sweden said he had been arrested at the end of November 2023 "without a clear reason" and called for his release. Iran has not yet commented on the issue.
The news comes a day after the Swedish Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires and demanded the release of all Swedish prisoners "who are arbitrarily detained."
The unnamed man is the latest Swedish citizen to be arrested by the Islamic republic, which is accused by Western powers and rights groups of detaining foreign nationals to use as bargaining chips.
At least two other Swedish citizens are detained in Iran, including Ahmadreza Djalali, who also holds Iranian citizenship, and Johan Floderus, who worked for the European Union's diplomatic corps.
Djalili, a medical doctor, was arrested in 2016 and was sentenced to death in 2017 for allegedly spying for Israel, a charge he has denied. Floderus, who was detained in April 2022, is accused of the same charge and his trial is ongoing.
Iran is said to be trying to put pressure on Sweden to release Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian prison official who has been sentenced to life in prison for crimes committed during the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988. His appeal was rejected last month.
Iran warned that it "reserves the right to take appropriate measures" after a Swedish court of appeals upheld Nouri's sentence.
Tehran recalled its ambassador from Stockholm after Nouri's initial conviction in 2022. In 2023, it said it would not allow a new Swedish ambassador to enter the country in the wake of a Koran burning row.
With reporting by AP
Police Search Moscow Offices Of Wildberries Retailer Over Recent Warehouse Fire
Police searched the Moscow offices of Russia's largest online clothing retailer, Wildberries, confiscating documents related to the company's large warehouse near St. Petersburg that was burned to the ground in a fire last weekend, the SHOT Telegram channel linked to the government said on January 18. The RBK website said law enforcement also inspected fire safety in the offices. The January 13 fire destroyed Wildberries's 112,000-square-meter facility used as a warehouse in the town of Shushary. No casualties were reported. Wildberries was founded in 2004 by Tatyana and Vladislav Bakalchuk. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Estonia's Top Russian Orthodox Clergyman Told To Leave Country
Estonia has told the head of its branch of the Russian Orthodox Church to leave the country, calling him a threat to national security, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on January 18. Valeri Reshetnikov, who heads the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate as Metropolitan Eugene, was refused an extension of his residence permit and will have to leave by February 6, ERR said, citing a Police and Border Guard spokesperson. The Estonian government has repeatedly asked Reshetnikov to "stop vindicating the Kremlin regime and Russia's military actions in his statements" but he failed to do this, the spokesperson said.
Shooter Of Enlistment Officer In Siberia Says He Was Tortured In Custody
Ruslan Zinin, who shot a military commissioner at an enlistment center in Siberia in 2022 amid protests against a mobilization to the war in Ukraine, told a court that he was tortured by police before investigators questioned him.
The Zona solidarnosti (Solidarity Zone) Telegram channel reported on January 17 that Zinin told the court during his testimony that his hands and legs had been cuffed for two days and two nights after his arrest on September 26, 2022, and that he "had to use the bathroom, eat, and sleep with hands and legs cuffed."
According to Zinin, he was psychologically and morally exhausted when the cuffs were finally removed right before an investigator questioned him.
He added that, because of his state of mind at the time, he was not able to give proper answers to the investigator's questions and the investigator "formulated the answers himself."
"Because of those two days and nights [being cuffed], I had to sign the protocol of the questioning, the text of which was crafted by the investigator, although the written text did not correspond to reality," Zinin said, though he has admitted to the shooting. He did not say what parts of the text were fabricated.
Zinin shot military commissioner Aleksandr Yeliseyev at a recruitment center in the city of Ust-Ilimsk as he was recruiting soldiers amid rising tensions over the Kremlin's unpopular mobilization to support the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yeliseyev was rushed to a hospital in grave condition but survived.
Zinin was initially charged with attempted murder, but in March the charge was changed to "a terrorist attack."
If convicted, Zinin faces up to 20 years in prison.
The mobilization to the war in Ukraine, announced by President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, was met with countrywide protests and the mass flight from Russia of men potentially eligible for military duty.
Thousands of people were detained in Russian towns and cities for protesting against the mobilization, while several military enlistment centers and other administrative buildings in the country have been targeted in arson attacks.
The largest protest against the mobilization took place in Makhachkala, the capital of the North Caucasus region of Daghestan.
With reporting by Zona solidarnosti
Number Of Swans Dying In Kazakhstan's Western Region Of Manghystau Surpasses 1,000
Officials in Kazakhstan's western region of Manghystau said on January 18 that the number of swans that died en mass near Lake Qarakol has reached 1,018. According to the officials, the swans' sudden deaths might have been caused by bird flu. Earlier investigations revealed that waste from the Rixos Aktau hotel located on the lake's shore had nothing to do with the situation. However, environmental activists are insisting on further investigations of the hotel's waste, which directly enters the lake near the Qaraqiya-Qarakol state nature sanctuary -- home to more than 200 endangered bird species. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Opposition Party Member Gets Three Years In Prison For Online Post
A Kyrgyz court official said on January 18 that a member of the opposition Butun (United) Kyrgyzstan party, Chynygul Sherkulova, was sentenced to three years in prison last month on a charge of distributing false information online but allowed to start serving her prison term later, as she has three young children. The charge against Sherkulova stemmed from her post about the alleged handing of some Kyrgyz territory to Tajikistan, which ended up being false. Butun Kyrgyzstan's leader, Adakhan Madumarov, has been under arrest since September for his role in signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Appeals Of Members Of Popular Belarusian Rock Group Against Prison Sentences Denied
A local court in the southeastern Belarusian city of Homel has rejected appeals filed by three members of the popular rock group Tor Band against prison sentences they were handed in late October 2023, state television reported.
The group became popular for their songs supporting the thousands of people who protested the official results of a presidential election in August 2020 that declared authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka the winner despite widespread belief the vote was rigged.
On October 31 2023, a member of the group, Dzmitry Halavach, was sentenced to nine years in prison. Yauhen Burlo was sentenced to eight years in prison and Andrey Yaremchyk received 7 1/2 years in prison.
The men were found guilty of insulting Lukashenka, discrediting the country, establishing an extremist group, and inciting social hatred.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
The musicians were arrested in October 2022, and in January 2023, the Belarusian KGB labeled Tor Band "extremist" and banned it.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Separately on January 18, the Vyasna human right center said that police in the western region of Brest detained six men two days before after "brutally searching their homes," breaking car windows and destroying items inside the houses.
One of the men whose house was searched was hospitalized bleeding, Vyasna said, citing witnesses. The man's current state of health is unknown.
All six of them were successful shuttle traders. One of them was released late on January 17, Vyasna said, adding that the reason for the searches and detainments remained unclear.
Prosecutor Seeks Almost Five Years In Prison For Russian Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin
The prosecution has asked a court in Moscow to convict and sentence Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's east, to almost five years in prison on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities.
Girkin's lawyer, Aleksandr Molokhov, told reporters on January 18 that the prosecutor asked the Moscow City Court to sentence Girkin, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, to four years and 11 months in prison in the trial that started in mid-December.
The 53-year-old was arrested in July after he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to the Russian leader as a "nonentity" and accusing him of "cowardly mediocrity."
He also has called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for "mistakes" in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is nearing the two-year mark, and has accused both of "incompetence," saying a total military mobilization is needed for Russia to achieve victory.
In one of his harshest rants, Girkin said in a July 18 post on his official Telegram channel that Putin should transfer power "to someone truly capable and responsible." The post has garnered almost 800,000 views.
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
Shortly after his arrest, Girkin made a statement from pretrial detention, saying he plans to take part in the upcoming presidential election in March.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people onboard died in the crash.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
Russia has denied any involvement in the shooting down of the plane.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Transdniester Slaps Trade Duties On Moldovan Farmers In Tit-For-Tat Move
Moldova's breakaway Transdniester region on January 17 announced trade duties for Moldovan farmers after Chisinau earlier this month introduced import and export duties for the Moscow-backed separatist region. The move came after Moldovan Reintegration Minister Oleg Serebrean told separatist leader Vadim Krasnoselsky at a meeting on January 16 in Tiraspol that Chisinau would not scrap the duties. Moldova says Transdniester is "illegally taxing" Moldovan farmers. The status of Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990, has come under the spotlight again after the European Union in 2022 invited Moldova's pro-Western government to launch accession talks. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Rights Group Calls For International Pressure On Iran To Halt 'Imminent Execution' Of Kurdish Prisoners
A U.S.-based rights group has urged world leaders to pressure Iran to stop what it described as the "imminent execution" of four ethnic Kurds convicted of spying for Israel.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said in an appeal on January 18 that all four men "demand urgent global attention."
"World leaders must call on the Iranian authorities to immediately halt their spree of executions or face diplomatic and economic consequences," he added.
CHRI said the four prisoners -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- were sentenced to death "within 24 hours of a secret trial" and raised concerns about them facing execution "without ever being provided a modicum of due process."
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has claimed that the men were operatives of the leftist Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the assertion.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and a woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Abram Paley, U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran, on January 12 condemned the death sentences handed to the four ethnic Kurds and called on Iranian authorities to "release all unjustly detained political prisoners and stop repressing their own people."
Days later, he criticized the Iranian government's "use of the death penalty to target the exercise of human rights" following a report by CHRI that the Islamic republic had executed more than 700 people in 2023.
Amnesty International says the Islamic republic executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly not covering her hair properly.
Eight Men In Russia's Bashkortostan Handed Jail Terms Amid Unprecedented Rallies
UFA, Russia -- A court in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, has sentenced eight men to up to 14 days in jail for taking part in an unprecedented rally earlier this week to support the former leader of the banned Bashqort movement, Fail Alsynov, who has criticized Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
The Kirov district court on January 18 sentenced activists Salavat Idelbayev and Rustam Yuldashev to 14 and 13 days in jail, respectively, after finding them guilty of taking part in "an unsanctioned rally that led to the disruption of infrastructure activities and obstructed the work of a court" on January 15.
A day earlier, the same court sentenced Ilnar Galin to 13 days in jail, and Denis Skvortsov, Fanzil Akhmetshin, Yulai Aralbayev, Radmir Mukhametshin, and Dmitry Petrov to 10 days in jail each on the same charges.
The sentences were related to a January 15 rally of around 5,000 people in front of a court in the town of Baimak, where the verdict and sentencing of Alsynov, who was charged with inciting ethnic hatred, were expected to be announced. But the court postponed the announcement to January 17 to allow security forces to prepare for any reaction to the verdict in the controversial trial.
On January 17, thousands of supporters gathered in front of the court again, and after Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison, clashes broke out as police using batons, tear gas, and stun grenades forced the protesters to leave the site. Several protesters were injured and at least two were hospitalized.
Dozens of protesters were detained and the Investigative Committee said those in custody from the January 17 unrest will face criminal charges -- organizing and participating in mass disorder and using violence against law enforcement.
Separately on January 18, police detained two young men in Baimak on unspecified charges. Friends of the men said the detentions were most likely linked to the rallies to support Alsynov.
The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, made his first statement on January 18 about the largest protest rally in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, saying he "will not tolerate extremism and attempts to shake up the situation," and promising to find the "real organizers" of the rallies.
It was Khabirov who initiated the investigation of Alsynov, accusing him of inciting ethnic hatred as well as calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities and discrediting Russia's armed forces.
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred, which stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino in which he criticized local government plans to start mining gold near the village, as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity." Alsynov and his supporters have rejected the charge as politically motivated.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group, which for years promoted Bashkir language, culture, and equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs, in May 2020, declaring it extremist.
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in the regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
With reporting by RusNews
Romanian Farmers Block Another Border Crossing With Ukraine
Dozens of Romanian farmers on January 18 blocked a northwestern border crossing with Ukraine with their tractors and called for a stop to cheap grain imports from its neighbor. The farmers blocking the Halmeu-Dyakove crossing displayed banners reading "Stop grain from Ukraine." Traffic leaving Ukraine has been "temporarily suspended to prevent passenger cars from being blocked," the Ukrainian Customs Service said. On January 17, another northwestern Romanian crossing, Urziceni, was blocked for several hours while traffic through the northeastern crossing of Siret continues to be slowed by Romanian farmers and truckers.
Kyrgyz Investigative Journalists Sent To Pretrial Detention Accused Of Calling For Mass Riots
A court in Bishkek on January 17 sent 11 current and former reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group to pretrial detention until at least March 13 on a charge of "calling for mass riots" in an unspecified report. The journalists were detained on January 16, one day after Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the 24.kg news agency on a charge of "propagating war" in an unspecified report about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Rights organizations and some Kyrgyz lawmakers have condemned the detentions, calling them an attack on free media. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Cyberattack On Ukraine's Kyivstar Will Cost Parent Veon Almost $100 Million
Veon, the parent company of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, will take a hit of around 3.6 billion hryvnyas ($95 million) in revenue in 2024 due to a massive cyberattack in December, the Dutch telecoms group estimated. The estimated lost revenue is associated with measures Kyivstar has taken to compensate customers for inconveniences caused by the disruptions, Veon said. The cyberattack was the largest since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, knocking out services including mobile phone, damaging IT infrastructure in several regions, and putting people at risk of not receiving air-raid alerts.
Russian Rights Defender Sentenced To Three Years In Prison Over Ukraine War Posts
A court in the northwestern Russian city of Cherepovets on January 18 sentenced a local human rights defender, Gregory Vinter, to three years in prison on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors sought more than six years in prison for the 54-year-old activist, who has diabetes. Vinter was charged in August 2022 for posting materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians in Ukraine. The Memorial human rights group has recognized Vinter as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
