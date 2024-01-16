News
Activists In Russia's Bashkortostan Under Pressure Day Before Alsynov's Sentencing
Authorities in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan detained several noted activists on January 16, one day before a court is expected to pronounce the verdict and sentence of activist Fail Alsynov. Prosecutors seek a four-year prison term for Alsynov on a charge of inciting hatred over a speech he gave at a rally last year challenging government plans to start a gold mining operation near a village in Bashkortostan that would bring in migrant laborers. Alsynov rejects the charge as politically motivated. Thousands of Alsynov's supporters rallied on January 15 near the court in the city of Baimak demanding his acquittal. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Iran Extends Jailed Nobel Laureate Mohammadi's Prison Sentence
An Iranian court has extended the prison sentence of Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi by 15 months for "spreading propaganda" against the Islamic Republic while in jail.
Her family made the announcement in a statement on Instagram in Persian and English on January 15.
The statement said the charge was brought against Mohammadi, 51, by the Intelligence Ministry. The Nobel laureate did not attend the latest trial and the verdict was issued in her absence, according to her family.
In addition to the extended prison term, Mohammadi has also been banished from Tehran for two years and barred from traveling abroad, using a smart phone, and joining political groups for the same time period.
Mohammadi's family said this was her fifth conviction since March 2021 and the third for activities carried out while in prison. She has now been sentenced to over 12 years in prison since 2021.
The report of the extended prison sentence comes with Mohammadi already serving a sentence of 10 years and nine months for alleged actions against national security and propaganda against the state. She was also sentenced to 154 lashes, but rights groups believe that punishment has yet to be meted out.
Despite being nearly continuously in prison since 2010, Mohammadi has often tried to raise awareness about prison conditions and alleged abuses faced by female prisoners.
Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for decades and has been in and out of prison in the last 20 years.
Her teenage children accepted the award in Oslo on her behalf and read out a statement by Mohammadi in which she criticized Iran's "tyrannical" government.
The latest conviction appears to contradict comments made last month by a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, who insisted that statements attributed to Mohammadi in the media were "not from her."
It also comes after Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie interviewed Mohammadi for Time Magazine in November 2023 and noted the difficulties she faced trying to communicate with the Nobel prize winner in prison.
The U.S.-based nonprofit organization Freedom House ranks Iran as one of the worst countries in terms of freedom of expression and civil liberties.
News of Mohammadi’s extended prison term comes on the heels of reports that Iran has brought new charges against Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi -- female journalists who have been temporarily released from prison.
Mohammadi and Hamedi, who have been serving lengthy prison terms for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, were photographed flouting Iran's hijab law shortly after leaving prison on bail on January 14.
The U.S.-based Center for Human Rights in Iran on January 16 condemned the "sham charges" against all three woman and criticized the Islamic republic for "its attempts to coerce women into submission for the mere exercise of basic rights."
Ukrainian Journalist Links Attempted Home Raid With His Reports Criticizing Government
KYIV -- Well-known Ukrainian investigative journalist Yuriy Nikolov, whose recent report revealed possible mass corruption among top officials at the Defense Ministry, has linked a recent incident at his apartment, when unknown men tried to force their way into his home, with his reports critical of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his government.
Only Nikolov's mother was home when unknown men attempted to break into his apartment over the weekend. The men demanded the door be opened while cursing loudly and screaming that Nikolov should serve in the Ukrainian armed forces.
Soon afterward, the Kartochny Ofis (A Card Office) Telegram channel posted a video showing several men standing next to the door of Nikolov's apartment, demanding him to open the door and calling him "provocateur" and "traitor."
The caption for the video said military officers came to "one well-known journalist" to hand him a written order from the military recruitment center to enlist in the Ukrainian armed forces fighting Russia's ongoing invasion.
The text claimed that Nikolov "for many years was fed by a Russian businessman of Armenian origin," fled Kyiv after Moscow started its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and returned to Kyiv later "as if nothing happened."
Nikolov, the editor and founder of the Nashi Hroshi (Our Money) investigative project, said in an interview with RFE/RL that those involved don't understand what they did with this "provocation."
"In just a single move, they further cemented the suggestion that this is the current government's response to my criticism of the president. This is simply terrifying, because these people show the West that it is possible in Ukraine to impose pressure on a person who criticizes the president," he said.
Nikolov added that the visitors, who did not look like military personnel, did not leave any written summons or official documents ordering him to show up at a military recruitment center, but posted handwritten leaflets calling on him to serve in the army and insulting him.
Some anticorruption activists have accused Ukrainian authorities, including the presidential office, of using anonymous Telegram channels "to fight their critics."
Dariya Zarivna, senior adviser to the presidential administration's chief, however, denied any connection of the presidential office with the Kartochny Ofis Telegram channel.
"I can certainly say the following: Do not associate this anonymous Telegram channel or any other with the presidential office. This does not correspond to the real situation," Zarivna told RFE/RL.
Nikolov told RFE/RL that he has filed an official complaint with police.
"They told me that the Prosecutor General's Office promised to take the case under its control. As of now, I see the normal work of law enforcement officers, they are doing their job," Nikolov said.
Kyiv police said preliminary investigations were launched into "imposing threats on a journalist."
Kazakh Protesters Who Demanded Justice For Relatives Killed During January 2022 Unrest Fined
An Astana court has fined 10 protesters detained on January 15 near the president's office who were demanding justice for their relatives killed during anti-government protests in January 2022. At least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, were killed across Kazakhstan during the mass unrest caused by the dispersal of the protests after President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev ordered security forces "to shoot to kill," claiming that "20,000 terrorists trained abroad" had taken over the country's largest city, Almaty. One of the protesters, Gulnur Qaraqasova, told RFE/RL that the court found the protesters guilty of violating regulations on holding public events and fined each of them 77,000 tenges ($170). Kazakh authorities have provided no evidence to back Toqaev's claim about foreign terrorists. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Declares State Of Emergency In East Over Heavy Snowfall
Authorities in the Kurshim district in the East Kazakhstan Province on January 16 declared a state of emergency due to blizzards that are blocking highways and other transportation in the remote district. According to local officials, there are already 2 meters of snow in some areas. A day earlier, authorities had to call for a helicopter from the regional capital, Oskemen, to transport a 71-year-old local resident who suffered a stroke to a clinic in the district's administrative center after medical personnel were unable to reach him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Stockholm Says Another Swede Arrested In Iran
Sweden's Foreign Ministry says a Swedish national was detained in Iran, the third of its citizens to be held in custody in the Middle Eastern country. The ministry said on January 15 that the person in custody is in his 20s and has been held since "the early days of January." It gave no further details. Tehran has not commented on the issue. Swedish EU employee Johan Floderus was arrested in April 2022 on spying charges the bloc denies. Iranian-Swedish citizen Ahmadreza Djalali was sentenced to death in 2017 on espionage charges that have been denounced as baseless by Stockholm. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Russian Professor At Estonian University Arrested On Espionage Charge
Estonian media reported on January 16 said that Vyacheslav Morozov, a Russian citizen who worked as a professor on international political theory at the University of Tartu, was arrested earlier this month. The reports quoted the head of Estonia's Internal Security Service, Margo Palloson, as saying that Morozov's case "follows dozens of other similar cases and illustrates Russian intelligence agencies' goal to infiltrate different spheres of life in Estonia, including academia." Law enforcement officials were quoted as saying that Morozov was currently in pretrial detention. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
- By Reuters
Polish Truckers Reach Deal With Government, Will Suspend Ukraine Protest
Polish truckers who have blockaded some border crossings with Ukraine since November have reached an agreement on "certain conditions" with the government and will suspend their protest on January 17, an organizer said. Polish drivers had been demanding that the European Union reinstate a system whereby Ukrainian companies need permits to operate in the bloc and the same for European truckers entering Ukraine.
Tinder To End Operations In Belarus After Valentine's Day
Tinder owner Match Group has said the dating app will end its operations in Belarus from February 15 -- a day after Valentine's Day. The U.S.-based group did not immediately give a reason for its decision to leave the country, but Belarusian security forces used Tinder to identify people who attended protests against strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka by pretending to look for dates. In July, Tinder ended its operation in Russia, citing the need to protect human rights in the country. Digital service providers such as Spotify and Netflix also pulled out shortly after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
More Journalists Detained For Questioning Amid Kyrgyz Crackdown
BISHKEK -- A day after searching the offices of the news website 24.kg, law enforcement officers in the Kyrgyz capital detained for questioning eight current and former members of the Temirov Live investigative group and the Ait Ait Dese project, as the government continues to pressure independent media.
Temirov Live's founder, prominent investigative journalist Bolot Temirov, said the journalists who were detained for questioning after their homes and offices were searched on January 16 included his wife and the director of the Temirov Live group, Makhabat Tajybek-kyzy.
Temirov said on X, formerly Twitter, that the searches and detentions may be connected to two recent investigative reports by Temirov Live -- one about a private New Year's Eve flight by President Sadyr Japarov to Milan, Italy, on a government plane, the second about corruption among top officials of the Interior Ministry, including minister Ulan Niyazbekov.
The Interior Ministry issued a statement, saying that the searches and detentions for questioning were linked to a probe launched into unspecified Temirov Live publications that "carried elements of calls for mass unrest."
Temirov said that Temirov Live reporters Sapar Akunbekov, Azamat Ishenbekov, and Aike Beishekeeva, as well as former journalists of the group Aktilek Kaparov, Tynystan Asypbek, Saipidin Sultanaliev, and Joodar Buzumov, also had their homes searched.
Temirov, who was deported to Moscow in November 2022 after a court ruled that he illegally obtained Kyrgyz citizenship, which he denies, added that two other employees of the Temirov Live group, whom he identified as Maksat and Jumabek, were detained.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and independent media have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia, but that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
Just a day earlier, officers of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) detained for questioning the director-general of the 24.kg news website, Asel Otorbaeva, and two editors, Makhinur Niyazova and Anton Lymar, in a case of "propagating war" in an unspecified report about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The three were later released but ordered not to reveal details of the case.
Lawmaker Janar Akaev called the moves against the journalists "an attack on freedom of speech."
"Such types of situations lead to self-censorship, and obstruct investigative reports on political and corruption issues," Akaev said, adding that the latest developments around independent journalists will be raised at parliament's next session.
Another lawmaker, Nurjigit Kadyrbekov, told RFE/RL that the ongoing pressure on independent journalists "could damage the president's image."
UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Liz Throssell expressed concern over the developments around Kyrgyz journalists in the past two days.
"These latest actions by the authorities appear to be part of a larger pattern of pressure against civil society activists, journalists and other critics of the authorities," Throssel said in a statement on January 16, adding, "It is all the more concerning that the Kyrgyz Parliament is considering a draft law on mass media which would restrict the right to freedom of expression which includes media freedom."
"We call on the authorities to protect freedom of expression and ensure that media legislation in the country is in line with international human rights standards," Throssel said.
At Davos Forum, Zelenskiy Calls For Western Unity To Stop Russian Aggression
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the West to be united in its backing of Ukraine in the face of Russia's nearly two-year aggression and called for Kyiv's allies to help it establish air superiority over Moscow in order to win on the battlefield.
"We must gain air superiority for Ukraine," Zelenskiy told the Davos Economic Forum. "Just as we gained superiority in the Black Sea, we can do it. This will allow progress on the ground.... Partners know what is needed and in what quantity," Zelensky said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy earlier outlined Ukraine's needs to beef up its air-defense capabilities in talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on January 16 in the Swiss ski resort and held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"As Ukraine moves closer to the practical start of EU accession negotiations, we agreed to take another step forward and start the screening of Ukraine's legislation," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after his meeting with von der Leyen.
Before his speech, von der Leyen warned Davos attendees that while Ukraine can "prevail" in the war, "we must continue to empower their resistance."
"Ukrainians need predictable financing throughout 2024 and beyond. They need a sufficient and sustained supply of weapons to defend Ukraine and regain its rightful territory," she added.
Ukraine has been subjected to a series of unusually intense Russian air strikes since the start of the year that has put its air defense under massive pressure amid dwindling stocks of ammunition and equipment.
"A meaningful meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken," Zelenskiy wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that further defense cooperation with the United States was discussed.
"Air defense and long-range capabilities are particularly important for our country, Zelenskiy wrote.
Earlier, Zelenskiy held talks with Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort.
"I informed the Secretary General of Russia's recent mass air strikes and emphasized the need to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense. We also talked about other defense needs," Zelenskiy wrote on X.
Zelenskiy added that he and Stoltenberg discussed the preparations for a crucial NATO summit in July in Washington.
"I emphasized that Ukraine anticipates decisions that will bring its membership in the Alliance closer," Zelenskiy wrote.
The Ukrainian leader has recently been on several trips abroad to rally backing for his embattled country amid increasing war fatigue in some European capitals and the United States, Kyiv's main ally.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Baghdad Recalls Ambassador After Iran Strikes Northern Iraq, Stoking Fears Of Regional Instability
Iraq has recalled its ambassador in Tehran after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) struck what they said was the spy headquarters of Israel in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, a deadly attack that deepened fears over the eroding stability in the Middle East.
Baghdad on January 16 also summoned Iran's charge d'affaires to protest the IRGC attack, which involved ballistic missiles being fired at what they called Israel-linked targets in Iraq's Erbil while also striking locations in Syria's Idlib used by Islamic State (IS).
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry denounced the attack as an act of "aggression against Iraq's sovereignty" and said the government had formed a committee to investigate the incident and "prove" the Iranian claims wrong.
The attack in Erbil killed at least four civilians, including prominent Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the KRG, condemned the "cowardly attack" and urged the Iraqi government to "take a principled position against the flagrant violation of Iraq's and the Kurdistan region's sovereignty," according to the Iraqi Kurdish website Rudaw.
The strikes come amid growing concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated by the United States and European Union as a terrorist organization, may escalate and engulf the entire region.
The United States also criticized "Iran's reckless missile strikes" in Erbil, with State Department spokesman Matthew Miller offering Washington's support to both the Iraqi government and the KRG.
Iran's Foreign Ministry defended the missile strikes in Iraq and Syria, with spokesman Nasser Kanani saying in a statement that while Iran "respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries," it "will never hesitate" to use its "legitimate and legal right to take deterrent" measures against "sources of threat against its national security."
The Revolutionary Guards said the strikes in Iraq were in response to the killing of several "Resistance Axis" commanders, including IRGC generals, by Israel. The so-called Resistance Axis refers to Iran's network of allies in the region.
Three IRGC generals were killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria in December, including Iran's top commander in the country, Seyyed Razi Mousavi.
The Revolutionary Guards also suggested that the strikes in Syria were in retaliation for the deadly twin suicide bombings in Kerman on January 3 that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani. IS claimed responsibility for the bombings.
Iranian media described the attacks as the largest and longest-range missile strikes yet by the IRGC.
IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh on January 16 said a total of 24 missiles were fired in the operations, most of which targeted Erbil.
To strike alleged IS targets in Syria, the IRGC used four Khaibarshekan missiles, which traveled more than 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from Khuzestan Province in southwest Iran to Idlib in northwestern Syria.
Iran's Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed on January 16 that the strike in Syria showed that Israel is within reach of Iran, while also serving as a warning to the United States that Iran's regional allies, including Hezbollah and the Huthi rebels in Yemen, "can be equipped with the same missiles."
The U.S. Central Command on January 16 said it had seized a small boat on January 11 carrying advanced Iranian-made weapons to the Huthis, as the group continues to target commercial vessels in the Red Sea.
Britain Imposes Sanctions On Bosnian Marketing Agency For Role In Promoting Banned Celebrations
Britain has imposed sanctions on the Bosnian marketing agency Mania for undermining the constitution and destabilizing peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
British Ambassador to Bosnia Julian Reilly announced the sanctions on January 15, saying Mania profited significantly from organizing and promoting unconstitutional celebrations of January 9 in Republika Srpska, Bosnia's Serb-dominated entity.
The sanctions prevent Mania from doing business with British companies and freeze any assets it holds in Britain.
Reilly said Mania undermined the rule of law and promoted division and fear by "acting contrary" to decisions in 2015 and 2019 by the Constitutional Court of Bosnia barring the celebration of January 9 in Republika Srpska.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia declared their separate state, triggering an interethnic war that claimed more than 100,000 lives and was finally stopped by the U.S.-brokered Dayton accords in late 1995.
The court ruled that celebrating the day is unconstitutional and discriminatory because it establishes a privileged position of one ethnic community in relation to others, Reilly said on X, formerly Twitter.
The ambassador said the U.K. sanctions regime allows sanctions to be imposed on those who undermine or threaten the sovereignty, territorial integrity, international prosperity, or constitutional order of Bosnia.
"The United Kingdom did not take this decision lightly. But, as we have stated several times, there must be consequences for those, politicians, or companies, who undermine the peace that was secured by the Dayton Peace Agreement," the ambassador said.
Banja Luka-based Mania said it was surprised by the sanctions.
Mania said in response to a request for comment from RFE/RL that it got the contracts that led to the sanctions through a public procurement published by the relevant institution and any company could have applied.
Mania said it "obeyed the norms and rules...and professionally fulfilled the obligations defined by the contracting authority."
The company's statement also said that in almost 10 years since its founding it has successfully cooperated with many domestic and foreign clients and organizations. This includes a recent invitation from the British Embassy in Bosnia to take part in a roundtable discussion as an example of successful entrepreneurship.
According to information published on the website of the president of Republika Srpska, Mania was awarded a contract for organizing a media campaign for the January 9 celebration of the Day of Republika Srpska.
The contract, worth 239,000 marks ($134,000), was awarded on December 18 by the general secretary of the president of Republika Srpska.
One day later, Mania received another contract from the general secretary for organizing the celebration of the Day of Republika Srpska. That contract was worth 408,000 marks.
Mania was founded in 2015 by Dajan Javorac, Danijel Tepsic, and Srdan Sipka, according to the business register. According to available data, the company tripled its profit between 2018 and 2022, when it amounted to nearly 1 million marks ($560,000).
Putin's Daughter Reportedly Earned More Than $10 Million In Three Years With Well-Connected Medical Company
Russian President Vladimir Putin's eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, earned 944 million rubles ($10.7 million) as an employee of the New Medical Company (NOMEKO) from 2019 to 2022, opposition politician Aleksei Navalny’s team said in an investigative report published on January 15.
Navalny's team said Vorontsova, an endocrinologist by education, started working for NOMEKO as a co-founder and member of the directors' council in 2019.
According to the investigation, NOMEKO earned money mostly through its cooperation with the Russian company Sogaz, which is partly owned by Yury Kovalchuk, a close associate of Putin and one of Russia's richest people.
An investigation in 2021 by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, showed that Sogaz financially supported Putin's close associates, including the leaders of the Federal Protection Service (FSO), the chairwoman of the parliament's Federation Council, and other top Russian officials.
In additional to her salary and dividends at NOMEKO, Vorontsova gets a monthly salary of 110,000 rubles ($1,250) from Moscow State University, where she is nominally registered as an employee of the Fundamental Medicine Faculty, according to the investigation by Navalny's team.
Navalny is serving a total of 19 years in a Russian prison on extremism and other charges, but his team continues its work and publishes its findings on the Internet.
Current Time's earlier investigative report on Sogaz revealed that Vorontsova and her second husband, Yevgeny Nagorny, own a 230-square-meter penthouse in central Moscow estimated to be worth 800 million rubles (more than $9 million). Vorontsova also owns a house near Moscow with an estimated value of 400 million rubles.
In April 2023, the Mozhem obyasnit Telegram channel reported in an investigation that companies of Vorontsova and Putin's youngest daughter, Katerina Tikhonova, earned more than 1.2 billion rubles ($13.6 million) in 2022.
Mozhem obyasnit's investigation also revealed that NOMEKO's annual earnings abruptly rose and reached 597 million rubles (almost $6.8 million) after Vorontsova joined the company as a co-founder and a member of its directors' council, while in 2018, the company had no profits.
Romanian Farmers, Truckers Block Roads In Protests Of High Business Costs, Ukraine Policy
Hundreds of Romanian farmers and truck drivers on January 15 protested for the sixth consecutive day amid ongoing negotiations with the government over the high cost of diesel and other issues, including some tied to the war in Ukraine.
The protests paralyzed traffic on public roads in 20 counties as convoys of heavy farm machinery and tractor-trailer rigs blocked main routes and important customs checkpoints in the east and northeast of the country.
The protesters are drawing attention to the high cost of diesel, insurance rates, European Union measures to protect the environment, and pressures on the domestic market from imported Ukrainian agricultural goods.
Their demands include a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for trucks registered in EU countries and those from outside the bloc, including Ukraine.
Ukraine has been transporting grain and other agricultural products over land to the port as an alternative export route since Russia withdrew from a UN-Turkey-negotiated grain-export deal.
Romanian Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu agreed on January 15 with representatives of the largest farm associations to specific deadlines for a series of demands.
More negotiations are scheduled for later this week, but Augustin Hagiu, president of the Romanian Transport Operators’ Federation, told RFE/RL that the organization withdrew from the negotiations.
Trucks and tractors earlier on January 15 took position on roads leading to the checkpoints of Siret and Vicovu de Sus on the border with Ukraine, but Romanian border police said customs formalities were still being completed.
Police stopped the largest gathering of protesting haulers outside Bucharest.
Farmers in Eastern European countries have complained that the lifting of duties on Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products after Russia's invasion disrupted local markets and they have demanded that the duties be reinstated.
The Hungarian Agriculture Ministry said on January 15 that Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia had sent a letter to the European Commission requesting the EU reimpose import duties on Ukraine grains, citing unfair competition.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Police Blame Woman For Violence Of Her Arrest
The violent arrest of a woman over the weekend in western Tehran for her defiance of the mandatory hijab law and for resisting authorities as they impounded her vehicle has highlighted animosity over the government's enforcement of the Islamic dress code.
Video of the woman's arrest, which has gone viral on social media in recent days, shows her being forcefully apprehended by police officers on January 13, who appear to use an electric prod to shock her.
Tehran's police said in a statement the objective of the incident was to impound the woman's vehicle after she was caught defying the hijab law. Police have been conducting vehicle inspections to specifically target compliance with the law.
There have been previous reports of the Iranian police utilizing city-wide CCTV cameras to identify women who violate the mandatory hijab law and subsequently impound their vehicles.
Iranian journalist Elahe Ebrahimi earlier this month reported a similar incident, saying plainclothes officers had attempted to impound her vehicle for an alleged hijab infraction. When she objected, she said they threatened her by revealing their "holstered weapons."
Several Iranians have questioned whether there are the legal grounds for police to take such actions, arguing that vehicle impoundment for noncompliance with the hijab law contradicts the existing laws of the Islamic republic.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Activists have launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country for safety reasons.
Tensions have boiled over in Iran over the hijab law since the death of Mahsa Amini death while in police custody in September 2022.
Amini's death, which came just days after her detention in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly, led to nationwide protests and hundreds of demonstrators' deaths across the country.
Despite lasting public anger, parliament approved an updated version of the law around the anniversary of Amini's death that included harsher penalties for violations, including prison sentences of up to 10 years.
In late October, outrage boiled over again after another young woman died following an alleged encounter with "morality" enforcers earlier that month in a Tehran subway car.
Armita Garavand, 17, died after falling into a coma after the alleged confrontation on October 1. Some reports have suggested she was assaulted by the morality police, while others have said hijab guards were responsible.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UNICEF Wants More Aid For Children Affected By Earthquake In Western Afghanistan
UNICEF, the UN's aid and relief organization for children, has called for greater support for the nearly 100,000 children affected by the October earthquakes in the western Afghan province of Herat.
In a January 15 statement marking 100 days since the first earthquake on October 7, UNICEF said that the tremors killed more than 1,000 people and destroyed 21,000 homes, severely impacting the livelihoods of countless people in several Herat districts.
"To make matters worse, Herat Province is now gripped by a harsh winter, threatening lives and slowing efforts to rebuild," the statement said.
Fran Equiza, UNICEF representative in Afghanistan, said villages that bore the brunt of the tremors were still suffering 100 days later.
"UNICEF is concerned about the survival of 96,000 children affected by the earthquakes if we are not able to provide the services they need to recover," he said, while appealing for more aid quickly.
Equiza said schools and health centers in the affected region were damaged beyond repair or had been destroyed completely.
"Children are still trying to cope with the loss and trauma," he added.
Equiza said nighttime freezing temperatures were now threatening the lives of children and their families.
Most residents affected by the tremors still live in tents, which are difficult to heat.
In Zindah Jan, one of the Herat districts most affected by the earthquakes, many require urgent humanitarian support to survive through the winter.
Gholam Ali, a resident of Naib Rafi village in Zindah Jan, said his children are sick because they live in an unheated tent.
"No one pays attention to us, no one even sees us," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"My children shiver from the cold because we have no stove, firewood, or coal," he added. "We have no warm clothes and blankets."
During the past week, Afghan philanthropists have distributed hundreds of houses they built in Herat. But the needs of those displaced by the tremors far exceed the supply of new housing units.
- By AP
U.S.-Owned Vessel Hit By Huthi Missile Off Yemen, Raising Tensions
A missile fired by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels struck a U.S.-owned ship on January 15 just off the coast of Yemen in the Gulf of Aden, officials said. The attack on the Gibraltar Eagle, though not immediately claimed by the Huthis, further escalates tensions in the Red Sea, where attacks by the Huthis -- a Shi'ite group allied with Iran -- have roiled global shipping amid Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, targeting a crucial shipping corridor. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said the Gibraltar Eagle's captain reported that the "port side of vessel hit from above by a missile."
Local Lawmaker Added To Russian Wanted List After Criticizing Putin Over Ukraine
Russia's Interior Ministry on January 15 added a member of the Perm city council, Sergei Medvedev, to its wanted list on unspecified charges. On December 31, 2023, Medvedev posted a statement on social media criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine while calling President Vladimir Putin a "monster" and a "sleazebag." On January 11, Russia's Communist Party ejected Medvedev from its ranks, saying that law enforcement structures "will take care of him soon." Medvedev's current whereabouts is unknown. In an interview with the 59.ru website, Medvedev dismissed reports saying that he had fled Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Switzerland Agrees To Zelenskiy's Request To Host Peace Summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on January 15 after arriving in Switzerland that Ukrainian representatives have started preparations for holding a global peace summit in Switzerland.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The summit should take into account "everything that has already been achieved" and should determine that the end of the war "should be exceptionally fair" under international law, Zelenskiy said at a press conference in Bern, Switzerland.
Zelenskiy spoke after meeting with Swiss President Viola Amherd. Neither Zelenskiy nor Amherd provided any details on when or where in Switzerland the summit might take place.
Switzerland agreed to host the summit at Zelenskiy's request, a Swiss government spokesperson said, adding that further details were being worked out.
Zelenskiy said plans would call for "all countries that respect our sovereignty and territorial integrity" to be represented at the peace summit.
"We would like the Global South to be present.... It is important for us to show that the whole world is against Russia's aggression, and the whole world is for a just peace," he said.
While in Switzerland, Zelenskiy is due to meet other world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He is expected to meet with representatives of the EU and NATO as well as with leaders of states and big businesses to look to strengthen the country's defense and economic stability.
"I will also discuss the return of Ukrainian children stolen by Russia, sanctions, ways to use frozen Russian assets, humanitarian mine clearing, financial assistance, and recovery," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter.
Zelenskiy is also scheduled to meet with security officials representing 81 countries and international organizations who are in Davos to discuss his 10-point "peace formula."
With reporting by Reuters
Thousands In Russia's Bashkortostan Demand Acquittal Of Activist
BAIMAK, Russia -- Thousands of people gathered on a central square of the city of Baimak in Russia's Bashkortostan region on January 15 to demand the acquittal of activist Fail Alsynov, who is on trial on a charge of inciting hatred, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Many of the protesters were sitting in cars, while thousands stood outside despite freezing temperatures, chanting, "Free Fail Alsynov," "Fail, we are with you," and "We are ordinary people and there will be more of us."
The protesters read out a statement to President Vladimir Putin requesting he fire Bashkortostan's leader, Radiy Khabirov.
The protest took place as a local court resumed Alsynov's trial, holding closing arguments and hearing Alsynov's last statement.
The trial is being held behind closed doors.
The court announced that on January 17 it will pronounce its verdict and sentence of the ex-leader of the banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture.
Last week, prosecutors asked the court to convict Alsynov and sentence him to four years in prison.
The charge against Alsynov stems from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino, where he criticized the local government's plans to start goldmining near the village, as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators say Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity."
The investigation of Alsynov was initiated by Khabirov, who accused the activist of inciting ethnic hatred as well as "calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities" and "discrediting the Russian armed forces."
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group in May 2020, declaring it "extremist."
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
Latvian President Says Conscription Needed In Face Of Potential Russia Threat
Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has made the reintroduction of mandatory military service in Latvia a necessity even though the Baltic country is already a member of NATO, President Edgars Rinkevics told Current Time on January 15.
Amid warnings from NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and military experts that Russia could pose a real threat to the Baltic states, compulsory military service became mandatory for Latvian men at the start of this year after parliament voted in April 2023 to reintroduce the draft after having abolished it in 2006.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"I have spoken to young men from the first draft, and we all understand that protecting our state will not be possible based on a voluntary basis [military service] alone," Rinkevics said.
Latvia, together with the other two Baltic states, Lithuania and Estonia, became a NATO member in 2004 following the regaining of independence from Moscow in the waning days of the Soviet Union.
Rinkevics said that Latvia sought membership in NATO because it always feared Moscow could attempt to reannex the three Baltic republics.
"Why are we in NATO? Because we realized from the first days, weeks, months after regaining independence that sooner or later we might face a similar situation, and the idea of a possible threat from Russia has always been in our mental perception," Rinkevics said.
Under the new legislation, able-bodied men aged 18 to 27 must serve 11 months in the regular armed forces or National Guard.
After completing the compulsory military service, they will become reservists in the National Guard for another five years, where they will have to complete a minimum of 21 days of individual training and a maximum of seven days of collective training annually.
Women aged 18 to 27 can also voluntarily apply for military service.
In parallel with the reintroduction of mandatory military service, Latvia, whose 1.9 million population includes an almost 25 percent-strong ethnic Russian minority, has moved to beef up its domestic legislation against cyberattacks and other crimes against the state.
Government and private sites in all three Baltic states have been increasingly subjected to Russian cyberattacks since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.
According to Microsoft data, Latvia ranks fifth in the number of cyberattacks related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine behind the United States, Poland, Britain, and Lithuania.
Rinkevics said that toughening punishments for such crimes will send a strong signal to the perpetrators.
"Now some punishments for crimes against the state, in my opinion, are inadequate," he said.
"Monetary fines, community service -- well, what kind of community service can a spy do? Will he clean documents in the state security service or somewhere else?
"Establishing a minimum threshold of punishment, which was not specified in the previous version of the criminal law...is a certain signal that the state is paying more attention to this [crime]."
At Least 7 Dead In Explosion, Fire At Baku Furniture Factory
The number of people killed in an explosion and fire at a furniture workshop in Baku has risen to seven. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry announced the higher death toll on January 15, saying rescuers pulled the seventh body out of the rubble. At least 24 people were injured, the Prosecutor-General's Office said. A probe into possible violations of fire-safety regulations and negligence that led to the deaths has been launched, the office said, and a search-and-rescue operation was ongoing. Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric expressed condolences to the families of the victims and to the authorities of Azerbaijan in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The cause of the blast was not known, but comes less than a week after a fire at the Perinatal Center in the Azerbaijani capital killed four infants early in the morning on January 9. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
Iran Files New Charges Against Two Journalists After Their Release
Two Iranian journalists face new charges for flouting Iran's hijab law after they published photographs on social media without wearing head scarves just hours after being temporarily released from prison, where they were serving lengthy sentences for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini.
Elaheh Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi face new indictments, according to the Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, in the case filed in Tehran's Revolutionary Court on January 15.
Mohammadi and Hamedi's case highlights the continued battle Tehran's conservative clerics are fighting to strictly enforce the hijab laws in the face of mass discontent over the policy.
The hijab, or Islamic head scarf, became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move immediately triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the newly installed authorities.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Hamedi and Mohammadi were sentenced to 13 and 12 years, respectively for their coverage of the death of Amini, a 22 year old who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction. The two were granted “temporary release” from Tehran’s Evin Prison on bail on January 14 pending an appeal of their sentences.
Ali Alqasimehr, the head of Tehran's judiciary, said the decision to grant temporary release to the journalists was taken due to the protracted nature of the investigation and the appellate process. The pair were initially arrested last year.
Their case has attracted widespread support in Iran and abroad. Chess Grandmaster Sara Khadem voiced her support for the pair while praising their courage and called them "real champions."
Hamedi was charged because she took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death in September 2022.
Those protests were met by a brutal crackdown as they grew into one of the biggest challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran's 1979 revolution.
The European Parliament awarded the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement that was sparked by her death. Iranian authorities prevented Amini’s parents and brother from traveling abroad in December 2023 to receive the prize.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Director, Editors Of Kyrgyz News Website Detained After Offices Searched
BISHKEK -- Security officers in Kyrgyzstan's capital, Bishkek, detained Asel Otorbaeva, the director-general of the 24.kg news website, and chief editor Makhinur Niyazova on January 15 after searching the independent media outlet's offices.
Niyazova told reporters while being forced into a police car that the searches and the detentions were linked to a probe into an article about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 24.kg's lawyer Nurbek Sadykov told RFE/RL that there was no official information about what exactly the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) is investigating.
24.kg reported later that one of its editors, Anton Lymar, was also detained, adding that he, as well as Otorbaeva and Niyazova, had been taken to the UKMK for questioning.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
More than 20 people, including NGO leaders and other activists, are currently facing trial on serious charges for their opposition to a controversial border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan last year.
RFE/RL correspondents reported from the site that security officers confiscated computers, laptops, printers, and other devices from the 24.kg offices. They sealed the offices after leaving the premises.
Sydykov said the security officers did not allow him and the website's other lawyers to be inside the offices during the searches.
The UKMK said in a statement hours later that the searches and detentions were linked to a probe on "propagating a war." No details were provided.
The Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights called the searches at 24.kg and the detention of its staff members a "worrying development."
Founded in 2006, 24.kg is one of the country's first online newspapers.
In September 2023, the 24.kg website was blocked in Russia over four of its reports about the war in Ukraine published in October 2022.
The reports were about Russian strikes targeting Ukrainian towns and cities, casualties among Ukrainian civilians, European sanctions imposed on Russia over its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, and the mobilization of Russians to the armed forces announced in September 2022.
Subscribe