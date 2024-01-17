Clashes At Protest In Russia's Bashkortostan Region As Activist Jailed

Local media reported security forces used tear gas and stun grenades on demonstrators, after a court in Russia's Bashkortostan region handed down a four-year prison sentence to a local activist. Fail Alsynov was found guilty of inciting ethnic hatred over plans to bring in migrants for a new gold-mining project in the region. His supporters say the charges are politically motivated and many were arrested following the verdict. These are the biggest demonstrations in Russia since anti-war protests were suppressed following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.