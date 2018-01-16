Sacked Man Dies After Setting Fire To Himself In Bashkortostan

A man who lit himself on fire to protest being fired from his job with Gazprom's subsidiary in the Russian region of Bashkortostan has died.

Doctors in Bashkortostan's central city of Ishimbai said that Dmitry Rudov died in hospital on January 16, a day after his self-immolation protest.

Rudov, 39, was hospitalized with severe burns after he poured gasoline on himself and ignited it on January 15 in front of the mayor's office in the city of Ishimbai.

He shouted "I protest! Corruption!" before setting himself on fire.

Local media reports cite Rudov's friends as saying that he had been laid off from the firm Gazpromneftekhim Salavat, where he had worked as an engineer.

They say Rudov viewed his sacking as an illegal dismissal and wrote an open letter to President Vladimir Putin, asking him to intervene.

