Russia: BBC Investigated For Airing Extremist Ideology

Russia's media regulator says it is investigating whether British broadcaster BBC has broken Russian law by allegedly promoting Islamist extremism.

"Checks are underway into whether the BBC's Internet sites... comply with Russian law. To date, material has been uncovered which transmits the ideological principles of a terrorist group (quotes of the terrorist Al-Baghdadi)," Roskomnadzor said in a statement on January 10.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is the leader of the extremist group Islamic State.

"An investigation is underway into whether these materials are in compliance with the norms of Russian legislation," the Russian watchdog's statement also said.

Last month, Roskomnadzor said it had started checking the legality of the BBC World News channel's Russian operations and its websites.

The announcement came a day after British media watchdog Ofcom said it was considering sanctioning Russia's state-run broadcaster RT, which it accused of violating impartiality rules in seven programs earlier this year.

Since 2012, Ofcom has repeatedly found RT to have breached its rules on impartiality and of broadcasting "materially misleading" content.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters