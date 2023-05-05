News
Dozens Of Countries Reaffirm Opposition To Russian, Belarusian Athletes' Participation As Neutrals
The ministers in charge of sports from dozens of countries in Europe, North America, and Asia issued a statement on May 4 saying they continue to oppose the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals in international sports competitions.
The sports ministers agreed to the statement after considering recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on March 28 to allow individual Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in international competitions without displaying national symbols.
“We maintain that the Russian state, which has broken the Olympic Truce twice, must not be allowed to use sport to legitimize its barbaric and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, nor should the Belarusian state be able to use sport to legitimize its complicity in Russia’s war of aggression,” the sports ministers or their equivalents in the 36 countries said in a statement.
The IOC's recommendations in March were condemned by Ukraine, which has raised the possibility of boycotting the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Youth and Sports said a day after the recommendations were announced that Ukraine has "consistently advocated and will continue to insist" that given Russia's aggression in Ukraine and the assistance that Belarus has provided in the war effort, Russian and Belarusian athletes should not be present at international sports arenas.
The IOC's board said that the recommendations, which do not concern the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in the 2024 Paris Olympics, would be monitored.
The recommendations bar teams from the two countries, athletes who actively support the war, and athletes who are "contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military."
The statement from the 36 sports ministers or their equivalents said that some concerns they had raised had been addressed by the IOC, but substantial issues remain, including potential military connections of athletes, state funding, the definition of teams, and enforcement mechanisms.
The statement said the countries also are closely watching the implementation of the IOC recommendations and that "if these issues are not addressed, we would expect the IOC to reconsider its approach.”
The countries said their position “is not one of discrimination against individuals on the basis of their passport" and reaffirmed that they respect the rights of all athletes to be treated without discrimination in accordance with the Olympic Charter.
The countries whose sports representatives signed the statement are Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
At Least Eight Dead In Second Mass Shooting In Days In Serbia
At least eight people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a shooting that took place in the Mladenovac area, near Belgrade, Serbian state television reported, in the second such incident in Serbia in less than two days.
The shooting took place in the villages of Dubona, Malo Orasje, and Sepsin near Mladenovac, and the search for the attacker was ongoing, local media reported.
Armed police set up roadblocks close to Mladenovac, some 40 kilometers south of the capital, barring access to the media as the search was ongoing for a suspect identified as U.B.
Three of the wounded underwent emergency surgery in a local hospital, RFE/RL correspondents reported.
Police have not announced a possible motive for the attacks so far. The incident reportedly started as a 21-year-old man began shooting at people in Dubona after an apparent argument with police late on May 4.
The suspect fired an automatic gun randomly from a moving vehicle, killing at least eight people, according to reports.
Serbia's Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic called the incident a "terrorist act," according to Serbian news portal Telegraf.
The incident came less than 48 hours after a 13-year old boy is suspected of shooting dead eight children and a security guard and wounding seven others on May 3 at a school in Belgrade, prompting the government to announce stricter gun-control measures.
Serbia is currently observing a three-day mourning period for the victims of the May 3 shooting, which has sent shock waves through the country.
On May 4, the government said it was instituting an extensive revision of existing private gun permits and other measures.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and BBC
Armenia, Azerbaijan Make Progress On Difficult Issues At U.S.-Hosted Talks, Blinken Says
Azerbaijan and Armenia made significant progress toward addressing difficult issues at "intensive and constructive" U.S.-hosted talks this week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on May 4.
Blinken said in a statement that after a series of bilateral and trilateral discussions during four days of talks both sides "demonstrated a sincere commitment to normalizing relations and ending the long-standing conflict between their two countries."
The two sides agreed in principle to certain terms and have a better understanding of one another’s positions on outstanding issues, Blinken said.
He proposed that the ministers return to their capitals "to share with their governments the perspective that, with additional goodwill, flexibility, and compromise, an agreement is within reach."
Baku and Yerevan will continue to have the full support and engagement of the United States in their effort to secure a durable and sustainable peace, Blinken said.
Washington hosted Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoian and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at a new State Department facility in Arlington, Virginia, a suburb of Washington.
Blinken said at the start of the meetings that dialogue between Yerevan and Baku is key to achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh -- in 1990 and 2020 -- and regularly clash over the territory.
Tensions flared anew last month when Azerbaijan installed a road checkpoint at the start of the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Armenia says the checkpoint, set up on April 23, is a violation of the 2020 Moscow-brokered cease-fire that brought an end to six weeks of fighting. Azerbaijan said it established the checkpoint in response to what it said were Armenian weapon supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh. Yerevan denies that charge.
A joint statement issued by the parties after the talks said Mirzoian and Bayramov and their teams "made progress in mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral agreement on the Establishment Of Peace And Interstate Relations. The statement also noted that positions on a number of key issues remain different.
“The ministers presented their views on the current situation and expressed their positions on the existing problems related to the regulation of relations,” it said.
“The two ministers expressed their appreciation to the American side for hosting the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties have agreed to continue discussions," the statement concluded.
In addition to meeting Blinken, the ministers also met with national-security adviser Jake Sullivan.
U.S. Envoy Says Brazil Should Not 'Reward' Russia In Efforts To Seek Peace In Ukraine
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations welcomed an upcoming trip by a senior Brazilian official to Ukraine but said that any negotiations should not "reward" Russia. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the United States is not barring Brazil from engaging on peace. “What we have said is that engagement has to take Ukraine into account, and it cannot be a negotiation based on rewarding Russia for taking Ukraine territory," she said on May 4 as she concluded a trip to Brazil ahead of a trip by senior aide Celso Amorim to Ukraine. Thomas-Greenfield met with Amorim during her visit.
Several Teachers Killed In Outburst Of Sectarian Violence In Northwestern Pakistan
At least seven people, including schoolteachers, have been killed in two separate shooting incidents in northwestern Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan.
District police chief Muhammad Imran told RFE/RL that both incidents took place on May 4 in the Kurram district of the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The first shooting occurred around 1 p.m. local time when unknown assailants attacked a vehicle, killing one person.
The incident enraged people in the area, and they entered a school in which they believed people belonging to opposing sectarian groups were working as teachers. They opened fire, killing six people including four teachers, Imran said.
The police chief said that the people killed in the school were residents of different areas of Kurram.
The first person killed in the attack on the vehicle was a Sunni Muslim, while those shot in the second attack at the school were Shi'ite Muslims, a regional commissioner, Saiful Islam, told Reuters.
Based on preliminary information, both incidents are due to sectarian disputes between tribes over land and forests, but Imran said that the investigation is ongoing. The situation is under control, he said.
"It is not clear whether the second incident was a reaction to the first one," Islam said, adding that security has been heightened in an area already tense due to sectarian violence.
The violence occurred on the same day that Islamist militants killed six Pakistani soldiers in an exchange of fire with the military. An army statement said three militants were killed and two were injured during the clash in North Waziristan, which borders Kurram to the south.
The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of several Sunni militant groups, claimed responsibility.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province has long been a hotbed of militants operating on both sides of the border.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visits American Paul Whelan In Prison
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has visited American citizen Paul Whelan in a prison in eastern Russia. "Paul has been wrongfully detained in Russia for more than 4 years, and his release remains an absolute priority. The U.S. government will continue to engage Russian authorities on his case so Paul can come home as soon as possible," the embassy said on Twitter on May 4. Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, was arrested in December 2018, held for 18 months in Lefortovo prison in Moscow, and then jailed for 16 years on spying charges. He has denied the accusations.
Germany's Henkel Latest Company To Complete Exit From Russia Over Ukraine Invasion
German chemical and consumer goods group Henkel says it has completed the sale of its Russian assets to a "consortium of local investors" as it exits the market in response to the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022. The company said in a statement May 4 that the sale price for the assets is around 54 billion rubles (($691 million). "Henkel had announced its decision to exit its business activities in Russia last year, following the country’s attack on Ukraine. The transaction has meanwhile been completed," Henkel said. Dozens of multinational companies have left Russia since the invasion. To read the statement by Henkel, click here.
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Detains Mayor Of Odesa
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office said on May 4 that its officers had detained Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov in a corruption case. Investigators accuse Trukhanov of embezzling 92 million hryvnyas ($2.5 million) from the city budget through a corruption scheme involving the purchase of a building belonging to a bankrupt factory in 2016. Elected mayor in 2014, Trukhanov has been at the center of corruption allegations for years. Odesa is Ukraine's largest port, and the country's third-largest city. It has been known for years dating back to the Soviet era as a haven for smuggling and other criminal activities.
Noted Russian LGBT Activist Fined For 'Gay Propaganda'
A Moscow court on May 4 ordered Yan Dvorkin, the leader of the Center T group which defends LGBT rights in Russia, to pay 100,000 rubles ($1,260) for violating Russia’s controversial law that bans promoting homosexuality. Dvorkin said on Telegram that he pleaded not guilty at the hearing at the Ostankino district court and is not going to pay the fine. The hearing was initiated by officials at Moscow’s child protection services who monitored Dvorkin's adopted child and accused the activist of "gay propaganda" over his online description of his relationship with his partner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Theater Director Detained On Suspicion Of Justification Of Terrorism
Moscow theater director Yevgenia Berkovich was detained on May 4 over her production of the play Finist -- The Brave Falcon, which is about Russian women who married Muslim men and moved to Syria. Berkovich's mother, noted rights defender Yelena Efros, said on Facebook that her daughter may be charged with justification of terrorism. The author of the play in question, Svetlana Petriichuk, was detained for questioning, her husband said on May 4. The play was first performed in December 2020. Last year, it won Russia's Golden Mask national theater award. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
EU Warns Moscow Not To Use Drone 'Attack' To Escalate War
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Moscow on May 4 not to use an alleged drone attack that it said targeted the Kremlin to escalate its war in Ukraine. "We call on Russia not to use this alleged attack as an excuse to continue the escalation of the war," Borrell told journalists as he went in to attend an EU ministers meeting in Brussels. "This is what worries us: this can be used to justify more conscription of people, more soldiers, more attacks on Ukraine."
Islamist Militants In Pakistan Kill Six Soldiers Near Afghan Border
Islamist militants killed six Pakistani soldiers in an exchange of fire with the military in a northwestern tribal district bordering Afghanistan, the army said on May 4.
An army statement said the gunbattle took place in North Waziristan, which has long been a hotbed of militants operating on both sides of the border.
The statement said three militants were killed and two were injured during the clash.
The outlawed Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of several Sunni militant groups, claimed responsibility.
The TTP claimed its fighters first targeted a military vehicle with a bomb, killing four soldiers, then shot at the remaining soldiers.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences to the grieved families.
"No matter how long the battle, our valiant armed forces, with the support of the nation, will root out terrorism in its entirety," he said in a statement.
The bloodshed comes after Pakistan declared a new offensive against militants following a resurgence of attacks, including a mosque bombing that killed more than 100 people in February.
The militants have been increasing their attacks in some areas, including in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Local residents, political parties, and councils have repeatedly protested against the insecurity and called on the government to increase safety.
The government and the military have stressed that the security department is conducting regular operations against insurgents and has achieved success in recent years.
Pakistani military spokesman General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry last month told a news conference that this year there have been 8,269 small and large-scale operations against the militants. The result was 157 suspected terrorists killed and 1,378 arrested. He said 137 soldiers were killed and 117 wounded in clashes with militants during the operations.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh National Gets 13 Years In Prison In Siberia For Throwing Molotov Cocktails At Consciption Center
A military court in Siberia said on May 4 that it had two days earlier sentenced Ansaghan Moldakhmetov, a Kazakh citizen, to 13 years in prison for throwing Molotov cocktails at a conscription center in the city of Omsk in May last year. The court convicted Moldakhmetov of terrorism. Investigators said Moldakhmetov and another Kazakh national who is currently at large conducted the arson attack after an unknown person offered them $13,400 online for the attack. After Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, dozens of conscription centers across Russia were attacked by Molotov cocktails. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Russian Police Search Offices Of Crew Against Torture Group In Krasnodar
Police in the Russian city of Krasnodar have searched the offices of the Crew Against Torture, the human rights group's members said on May 4. Rights activists said the searches were linked to investigations of an unspecified criminal case launched in the Republic of North Ossetia in the North Caucasus. After the searches, police detained the group's lawyer for questioning. Last month, police searched the group's offices in the cities of Pyatigorsk and Nizhny Novgorod. To read the original story of RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Rights Groups, Iranian Activists Create Coalition To Continue Pressure Over Violations
Rights organizations and activists say they have joined forces to form the Keep It On coalition to ensure pressure remains on the authorities to stop ongoing human rights violations in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
In a joint statement signed by various media rights platforms such as Haalvsh and Baloch Activists Campaign, along with organizations including PEN America and United for Iran, as well as Iranian human rights activists such as Shirin Ebadi and Fariba Baluch, the coalition emphasized that Internet shutdowns in the province are being carried out to "cover up human rights violations" in the province and called for an immediate halt to them.
The province, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months and has recently experienced Internet shutdowns every Friday coinciding with prayers and subsequent protests.
The statement also refers to "Bloody Friday" in Zahedan, when security forces opened fire on protesters, stating that "the Iranian government has resorted to various measures to suppress the ongoing protests, including causing severe disruptions to mobile data in the province, especially in areas where protests are taking place."
Almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces in Zahedan on September 30 amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
The signatories of the statement called on the International Telecommunication Union and its secretary-general to pressure Iran to stop the Internet disruptions.
They also emphasized that they are "seeking further investigation of human rights violations" by the Islamic republic, including attempts to "silence citizens." The people of Sistan-Baluchistan "deserve to express their opinions freely and without fear of retribution," the statement says.
NetBlocks, a network that tracks Internet access worldwide, has frequently reported a "significant disruption" in connectivity in Zahedan.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Serbia Announces Extensive Gun Controls In Wake Of Belgrade School Shooting
Serbia's government is instituting an extensive revision of existing private gun permits and other measures as the Balkan country mourns the victims of a mass shooting -- its first ever at a school -- that has sent shock waves through the country.
As a three-day mourning period began, citizens and students continued to lay flowers, teddy bears, and light candles on May 4 in front of the Belgrade primary school where a 13-year-old is accused of shooting dead eight of his fellow students and a security guard.
Six students and a teacher wounded in the attack are being treated in hospital, with two of the students said to be in critical condition.
WATCH: Serbia announced checks on May 4 to verify that gun owners were storing their weapons and ammunition according to safety regulations, a day after the country's first-ever mass shooting at a school. People gathered at the site to pay their respects to the eight children and one adult who were killed.
The Interior Ministry, in a May 4 press release, announced extensive controls will be conducted "in order to determine whether owners keep weapons in accordance with current regulations, separate from ammunition, and locked in adequate cabinets and safes."
Extensive controls of guns were also proposed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a press briefing held on May 3, who called the situation one of the most difficult in Serbia's modern history.
Vucic also said he would propose to the government enforcing a two-year moratorium on issuing gun permits, except for hunting guns.
He also told reporters that the suspect, who is under Serbia's age of criminal responsibility, is in a psychiatric institution for an evaluation.
Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kosta Kecmanovic, was armed with two guns legally owned by his father.
The teenager's parents have been detained.
Belgrade police chief Veselin Milic told a news conference the suspect had planned the attack for a month, compiling a list of students he planned to kill while using a map of the school he had drawn up.
Milic identified the dead students as seven girls and one boy, born between 2009 and 2011.
Mass shootings are extremely rare in Serbia, which has strict gun ownership laws. But the Balkan country is awash in weapons left from the 1990s wars that are not registered.
Meanwhile, police detained a young man in Republika Srpska after he wrote on social media that he was preparing to commit an attack at a high school in the town of Bihac in the Bosnian Serb entity, local authorities told RFE/RL on May 4.
No further details were immediately available, but authorities announced they will hold a news conference later.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Activist Starts Hunger Strike In Kazakhstan Demanding Release Of Karakalpaks Jailed In Uzbekistan
AQTAU, Kazakhstan -- A Karakalpak activist residing in the Kazakh Caspian Sea port city of Aqtau has launched a hunger strike demanding the immediate release of dozens of fellow activists jailed in Uzbekistan over last year protests in Karakalpakstan.
In a video statement issued on May 3, Kuanyshbai Kaniyazov called on human rights organizations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the United Nations to intervene in the situation and force Tashkent to release journalist Dauletmurat Tajimuratov and dozens of other Karakalpak activists.
Kaniyazov also urged Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and leaders of the Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan to immediately release Tajimuratov and other activists.
Tajimuratov, a lawyer for the El Khyzmetinde (At The People's Service) newspaper, where he previously was the chief editor, was sentenced on January 31 by Uzbekistan's Bukhara regional court to 16 years in prison.
Twenty-one other Karakalpak activists were also handed prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan's capital, Nukus, in early July 2022.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in Nukus were convicted and 28 of them were sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years, while 11 defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
The violence forced Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. The region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violence.
Women's Rights Activist Flees Uzbekistan Fearing For Her Life
Irina Matvienko, a noted defender of women's rights in Uzbekistan, says she has fled the country after unknown individuals threatened online to kill her.
Matvienko, creator of the NeMolchi.uz ("Don't Be Silent" in Russian) website along with a Telegram channel that bears the same name, told RFE/RL on May 3 that she was currently in Georgia and will return to Uzbekistan only after those who threatened to kill her are located and she feels safe to come back.
"I filed a complaint with Tashkent law enforcement on April 28. I am currently in contact with the investigator. We will see what the results will be," Matviyenko said, adding that she suffered psychological problems after receiving the death threats.
Matvienko also said that despite her departure, NeMolchi.uz will continue to operate.
The Uzbek Interior Ministry official told RFE/RL that experts from the ministry's center for cybersecurity were investigating the case.
"A corresponding legal assessment of the situation will be made later," the official said.
Matvienko's NeMolchi.uz independent information project was created in 2017 with the goal of raising awareness about domestic violence and violence against women in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic in general.
Last month, NeMolchi.uz made headlines by reporting about several teenage girls being regularly raped by local officials for at least 10 months in a foster family in the western city of Urganch.
After the report by NeMolchi.uz, authorities in Urganch ruled in favor of the retrial of two officials who were earlier acquitted in a rape case.
Matvienko said she did not know if the death threats against her were linked to her project's reports about the situation in Urganch.
Feminist and human rights organizations have criticized the Uzbek authorities for years over the drastic situation of women's rights and domestic violence in Central Asia's most populous country of 35 million people.
Ambulance Called For Hunger-Striking Oil Worker In Restive Kazakh Town
An ambulance has been called to a protest of hunger-striking oil workers in the restive western Kazakh town of Zhanaozen. Activist Zhadyra Doskeeva told RFE/RL on May 4 that emergency services were called overnight after one hunger striker's health worsened drastically. Fifteen oil workers have been on a hunger strike for weeks to demand jobs. Dozens of men from Zhanaozen have rallied in Astana, the capital, making similar demands. In January 2022, protests over fuel-price hikes in Zhanaozen led to nationwide anti-government protests that turned into violent mass unrest, leaving at least 238 people dead. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ex-Wife Of Nazarbaev's Jailed Nephew Gets Seven Years In Prison
ASTANA -- A court in the Kazakh capital, Astana, has sentenced the former wife of a jailed nephew of the Central Asian country's former authoritarian president, Nursultan Nazarbaev, to seven years in prison on charges of abduction and actions aiding the commission of a crime.
The Baiqongyr district court No. 2 sentenced Gulmira Satybaldy on May 4.
In her final statement to the court, Satybaldy called the charges against her politically motivated.
Gulmira Satybaldy was arrested along with her ex-husband, Qairat Satybaldy, in March 2022. He was tried separately in September and sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of fraud and embezzlement.
She was also charged with embezzlement and the illegal appropriation of shares and assets of a number of enterprises. A trial on those charges is pending.
The probes launched against the couple are part of a series of investigations targeting relatives and allies of Nazarbaev.
Last week, courts in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, sentenced in separate trials the former chief of police of the Almaty region, General Serik Kudebaev, and the former chief of the city's branch of the National Security Committee (KNB), Nurlan Mazhilov, to 10 and six years in prison respectively on charges of abuse of power during unprecedented anti-government protests that turned into deadly mass disorders in January 2022.
Also last week, a court in Astana gave former KNB chief Karim Masimov, known as a close ally of Nazarbaev for years, an 18-year prison term on charges of high treason, attempting to seize power by force, and abuse of office and power.
Masimov's former deputies, Anuar Sadyqulov, Daulet Erghozhin, and Marat Osipov, were sentenced to 16, 15, and three years in prison respectively at the same trial.
After the mass protests in early January 2022, the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
Russian Tycoon Timchenko Tells Court Close Putin Ties Don't Mean He Supports Ukraine War
Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko, in a legal move to challenge EU sanctions imposed on him over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, says his close ties with President Vladimir Putin do not mean that he is allied with the Kremlin in its policy on Ukraine. Timchenko's lawyer, Stephane Bonifassi, made the statement at the EU's General Court on May 3. The 70-year-old Timchenko is one of about 1,500 people and 207 entities to be hit by sanctions by the bloc since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Fire Extinguished At Russian Oil Refinery After Drone Attack
An alleged drone attack set ablaze product-storage facilities at one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia, but emergency services extinguished the fire just over two hours later, and the plant was working normally, TASS news agency reported. The Ilsky refinery, near the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region, has a processing capacity of around 6.6 million tons per year. "The consequences of the incident were eliminated," the news agency reported, citing the plant's press service. It said that the circumstances of the fire and damage were being assessed. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan's FM In First India Visit In More Than A Decade
Pakistan's foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, departed for India on May 4, where he will attend a meeting of foreign ministers from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. This is the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to India in more than a decade. The last such visit took place in 2011. The two-day meeting is set to begin on May 4 in the Indian tourist resort of Goa. Pakistan and India have a long-standing dispute over the Himalayan territory of Kashmir.
Zelenskiy Calls For Special Court To Try Suspected Russian War Crimes In Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a speech at the International War Crimes Tribunal (ICC) in The Hague, has called for the creation of a special court to try suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine and for the prosecution of President Vladimir Putin for his "criminal actions."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Zelenskiy made the comments on May 4 in The Hague in a speech at the International War Crimes Tribunal (ICC) during a rare trip outside of Ukraine as it fights to repel invading Russian forces.
"We all want to see a different Vladimir here in The Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law. I am sure this will happen when we win," Zelenskiy said.
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin on March 17, accusing him of responsibility in the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime, since he launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Zelenskiy said the special court should be modeled on the Nuremberg tribunal implemented by the Allies at the end of World War II to try Nazi war crimes.
Zelenskiy said later at a press conference that the tribunal would "show that these people are not untouchables" and stressed that the invasion itself should be seen as the "primary offense" committed by Moscow.
He also told the news conference that Ukraine wants assurances that it will be admitted into NATO once the war is over.
Zelenskiy's surprise visit to the Netherlands came amid an escalation of Russia's deadly strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets.
Russia overnight launched another wave of drone attacks across Ukraine. Most of the incoming drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, the military said on May 4, a day after more than 20 civilians were killed by Iranian-made Shaheds.
Ukrainian defenders downed 18 out of 24 drones across Ukraine, the Air Force Command said, adding that the attack was again launched from two directions -- from the western Russian region of Bryansk to the north and from the Sea of Azov to the southeast.
Air-raid alarms sounded late on May 4 in Kyiv because of a suspected drone attack, but the Ukrainian Air Force said later the aircraft that caused the alarm was one of its own.
The drone lost control during a scheduled flight in the Kyiv region and was shot down, a statement from the Air Force said.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said an explosion had been heard in the Solomyansk district of the Ukrainian capital and a fire had broken out. He said this was probably due to the impact of a drone.
City authorities reported falling wreckage from a drone, saying it caused two fires in Solomyansk and Pechersk districts, and said no one was injured.
All drones aimed at the city the night before were destroyed, the city's military administration said. No casualties were reported; however, debris from the falling drones damaged vehicles and roads in parts of the capital.
The attacks came on the heels of deadly drone strikes on May 3 that killed at least 25 people -- 23 of them in the southern city of Kherson -- in attacks that Zelenskiy said hit a residential building and civilian commercial areas.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, despite air attacks often hitting hospitals, residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.
The Kremlin, meanwhile, accused the United States on May 4 of being the mastermind of an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin intended to kill Putin.
The Kremlin on May 3 claimed Ukraine attempted to hit Putin's residence with two drones that it said were destroyed "as a result of timely action by the military and special services."
"Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 4, without providing any evidence to support the claim.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in response that Peskov was "just lying" and that the United States neither encouraged nor enabled Ukraine to strike outside its borders.
Ukraine denied any involvement in the alleged attack, suggesting Moscow staged it ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russian forces continued to launch wave of unsuccessful assaults on the city of Bakhmut, in the eastern region of Donetsk, the Ukrainian military said in its daily update on May 4.
Russia's main efforts remain focused on attacks on the Bakhmut-Maryinka-Avdiyivka front line, where the fiercest combat and incessant Russian shelling is under way, Ukraine's General Staff said, adding that its forces repelled 40 attacks over the 24-hour period ending early on May 4.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and dpa
U.S. Notes 'With Disappointment' Turkey's Suspension Of Overflight Permissions For Armenian Airlines
The United States has noted "with disappointment" Turkey's announcement that it would suspend Armenian airline overflight permission, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on May 3. "The agreement that had previously been reached between these two countries to resume air connections had been a very important confidence-building measure not just between these two countries but...for regional stability broadly," spokesman Vedant Patel said during a briefing. "It's our sincere hope that Turkey and Armenia can continue to rebuild economic ties and open transportation links as well." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
