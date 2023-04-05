News
Putin To Welcome Belarusian Leader Lukashenka in Moscow
Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka is headed to Moscow on April 5 for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. The two leaders were to discuss progress on creating their Russia-Belarus Union State, a statement from the Kremlin said. Among other bilateral issues to be discussed is the stationing of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory directly on the border with Poland, as announced by Putin, and a reaction to Finland's accession to NATO.
Russian Tycoon Deripaska Cleared Of Contempt Of Court In London
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska was cleared of contempt of court by London’s High Court in a long-running legal battle with his former business partner. The founder of aluminium giant Rusal was alleged to have breached an undertaking to the court in a lawsuit brought by former Russian Finance Minister Vladimir Chernukhin over a joint venture to develop real estate in Moscow. Chernukhin said Deripaska was in contempt by allowing the EN+ Group, which owns 57 percent of Rusal, to relocate from Jersey to Russia in response to U.S. sanctions. Judge Mark Pelling ruled on April 5 that Chernukhin had not proved his case. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Trial Of Former Presidential Candidate Dzmitryeu Begins In Belarus
Prominent Belarusian activist and former presidential candidate Andrey Dzmitryeu has gone on trial over his participation in mass protests against the results of the contentious 2020 presidential election that kept authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in power.
Dzmitryeu, a former co-chairman of the Havary Praudu (Tell the Truth) who ran for president against Lukashenka in 2020, was detained on January 11 and has since been in pretrial detention. His trial began on April 5 at a district court in Minsk.
Dzmitryeu is charged with participating in group actions against the public order from August 23 to September 2020 amid the nationwide protests that erupted after Lukashenka was declared the winner of the August 9 election by a landslide.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Dzmitryeu is also accused of disobeying official orders and shouting anti-government slogans. He faces up to four years in prison if found guilty.
Belarus's Investigative Committee claimed following Dzmitryeu's detention that the opposition politician "crossed the state border of Belarus 599 times, 33 of them after 2020," and that his alleged contacts with political representatives in Europe and the United States could constitute "coordination of his activities from abroad."
The 41-year-old politician ran as an independent against Lukashenka on a pledge to establish an interim government and hold another presidential election within one year. He garnered 1.21 percent of the vote, fourth among five candidates in a race in which several potential candidates were removed from the running in the lead-up to the vote.
After Lukashenka was declared the winner in the first round, handing him a sixth-straight term in office, opposition leaders claimed the balloting was rigged and that Lukashenka's main rival, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, was the rightful winner.
Mass protests erupted around the country and lasted for several months. Thousands were detained in a brutal and sometimes violent crackdown and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people died during the suppression of the protests.
In the wake of the unrest, Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights groups.
In August 2021, police briefly detained Dzmitryeu on unspecified charges. Shortly afterward, Dzmitryeu's Tell the Truth party was shut down by the Belarusian authorities, its offices searched, and its accounts blocked.
Dzmitryeu then went on to run a blog critical of the government and created a new political organization, We Will Do It Together.
Following his detention in January, a prerecorded video appeared on Dzmitryeu's website in which he said he was aware he would be arrested but that he would not stop his political activities.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
With reporting by BelTA
Polish Agriculture Minister Resigns Amid Anger Over Ukrainian Grain
Polish Agriculture Minister Henryk Kowalczyk has resigned amid rising anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian grain imports on prices. The move comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Warsaw on April 5. Ukrainian grain is entering Poland and supposed to be stored and then shipped onward. However, Polish farmers say it is staying in the country and pushing prices down. A similar situation is occurring in Bulgaria and Romania.
PM Of Bosnia's Muslim-Croat Entity Sentenced To Four Years For Corruption
A court in Sarajevo has sentenced Fadil Novalic, the prime minister of the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- one of Bosnia-Herzegovina's two entities -- to four years in prison after finding him guilty of corruption in a case regarding the purchase and importing of Chinese ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fahrudin Zolak, the head of the entity's civil protection service, and entrepreneur Fikret Hodzic were also found guilty on April 5 and were sentenced to six years and five years in prison, respectively.
Jelka Milicevic, the entity's finance minister, was found not guilty.
Novalic, who had been on trial for more than two years, did not appear in court for the April 5 sentencing.
The trial regarding the procurement of 5.4 million euros ($5.9 million) worth of ventilators earmarked for the entity's health-care system began in February 2021.
The ventilators were purchased in April 2020 immediately after a state of emergency was declared in Bosnia amid the pandemic.
The Sarajevo Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation after it emerged that 100 ventilators had been purchased without following the legal public-procurement procedure via direct negotiations with Hodzic's private company F.H. Srebrena Malina (Silver Raspberry), which deals in fresh produce.
The case was subsequently transferred to state prosecutors, who confirmed the charges by the end of 2020.
Novalic was charged with using budget funds to purchase the protection equipment in association with Solak and Hodzic with the aim of making a profit that would have then been divided among the three of them, while Milicevic was accused of failing to stop them.
Prosecutors said that Novalic, Solak, and Hodzic had taken advantage of the state of emergency and their powers to acquire the public funds needed to buy the ventilators and that the acquisition price was inflated.
Prosecutors and witnesses also claimed that the ventilators were not suitable for use in hospitals where serious cases of COVID-19 were being treated and were usable only in ambulances.
The defense countered that the ventilators had been certified for hospital use. Some hospitals, like the Clinical Center of the University of Sarajevo, used the ventilators, while others refused to do so.
The Prosecutor's Office and Western embassies in Bosnia have said political pressure was applied during the almost 700-day trial, with the embassies expressing support for the prosecutors.
The sentences can be appealed. Bosnia's appeals court has about a year to confirms, annul, or change the verdict.
UN In Talks With Taliban To Clarify Ban On Afghan Women Workers
The United Nations has ordered its 3,300 employees in Afghanistan not to report to their offices for the next two days as the UN mission in the war-torn country seeks further clarification after Taliban rulers appeared to extend a ban on Afghan women working in UN offices.
Stephen Dujarric, the spokesman for the United Nations, told reporters that the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, would hold talks on April 5 with the Taliban to "seek some clarity" on the issue after receiving word a day earlier that the de facto authorities in Kabul had banned "female national staff members of the United Nations from working."
Since taking power in August 2021 after the exit of international troops, the de facto Taliban rulers have imposed a series of restrictions on Afghan women, including banning them from higher education and many government jobs.
The UN, which has around 400 Afghan women working in its offices in Afghanistan, said it was informed of the ban first in Nangarhar Province, but that it then appeared to be extended countrywide.
"I strongly condemn the prohibition of our Afghan female colleagues from working in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Twitter late on April 4.
"If this measure is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our ability to deliver life-saving aid to the people who need it," he added.
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan worsened an already major humanitarian crisis and triggered an economic meltdown. Foreign governments immediately cut development funding and imposed sanctions on the new government.
The UN and other nongovernmental organizations have stepped in with assistance, but have been hindered by funding issues and the Taliban's curtailing of activities through measures such as banning women from the workplace.
The Taliban has attracted widespread condemnation for its severe restrictions on women.
Soon after capturing the country, the militants banned girls above the sixth grade from going to school. In December, the hard-line Islamist group banned women from attending university.
They have also launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, with several women's rights activists, including Nargis Sadat, university lecturer Zakaria Osuli, academic Sultan Ali Ziaee, and journalists Khairullah Parhar and Mortaza Behboudi, being detained.
Major Russian Bank VTB Reports $7.7 Billion Loss Due To Sanctions
Russia's second-largest bank VTB, one of the first banks to be excluded from the SWIFT global payments system over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, reported a loss of 612.6 billion rubles ($7.7 billion) for 2022 on April 5. "In 2022 the VTB group faced unprecedented hardships and challenges.... We were the first target for the maximum sanctions possible, which led to significant losses," the bank's chief financial officer Dmitry Pianov said in a statement.
Iran Appoints Ambassador To U.A.E. In Continued Push To Warm Relations With Gulf States
Iran has appointed an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates for the first time in seven years as Tehran continues to attempt to thaw relations with several of its Gulf state neighbors. The state news agency IRNA reported that Reza Ameri, the head of the Foreign Ministry's expatriates office, has taken up the post. He previously also held the posts of ambassador to Algeria and ambassador to Sudan and Eritrea. Relations between Iran and the U.A.E. were downgraded after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Moscow Hosts Talks Aimed At Syria-Turkey Rapprochement
Senior diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran on April 4 wrapped up two days of talks in Moscow that were part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. The Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministries said diplomats discussed preparations for a meeting of the four countries' foreign ministers. Moscow described the consultations as "frank and direct," and Ankara said they were held in a "transparent and clear manner" but offered no details. The talks were held after UN-mediated negotiations aimed at reaching a political solution in Syria stalled. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Zelenskiy Visits Key Ally Poland As Russian Shelling Kills Civilians In Eastern Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 5 arrived in Poland, one of Ukraine's closest Western allies, Warsaw announced, as Ukrainian forces continue to put up a stern resistance in the east, where Russian troops have been attempting for months to capture Bakhmut and several other key cities in the Donetsk region.
"The president has crossed the Polish border, he is on Polish territory," Polish presidential aide Marcin Przydacz told TVN24 television.
Four civilians were killed and 11 were wounded in the Donetsk region by Russian shelling overnight, the region's governor, Pavlo Kirylenko, said on April 5.
Three people were wounded by Russian bombardment in the southern region of Kherson, the regional administation said, and one person was wounded in Sumy region, local officials reported.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 60 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff reported in its daily bulletin on April 5, adding that most attacks continued to focus on Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka.
Russian forces also launched an unsuccessful assault on Bohdanivka in the Donetsk region, the military said. A total of 17 Iranian-made drones were launched by Moscow's forces overnight, the military reported, without giving details.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In Warsaw, Zelenskiy is due to meet with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish presidency said, although the visit has not been officially confirmed by Kyiv.
Poland has been instrumental in mobilizing Western military and political support for its eastern neighbor since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion more than one year ago.
It also gave Ukraine direct military aid, including MiG-29 fighter jets, some of which arrived in Ukraine on April 4, according to Przydacz.
Zelenskiy's visit "should be regarded as a sign of trust and of Ukraine thanking Poland and Poles," Przydacz told Polish television on April 4.
Poland has also been host to some 1 million Ukrainian refugees, and Zelenskiy, accompanied by Duda, is due to meet at Warsaw's Royal Castle with some of the Ukrainians who have found shelter in the neighboring country.
Zelenskiy on April 4 spoke by phone with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss fresh EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine.
"Areas of support for Ukraine was touched upon during the call, in particular, the need to prepare the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, Zelenskiy's office said an April 4.
On February 24, a day that marked the anniversary of the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU adopted the 10th package of sanctions since the stary of the war that contained "targeted restricted measures against individuals and entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia in the war."
Von der Leyen tweeted after the meeting that Ukraine will be an important topic during her meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron will visit China from April 5-April 7.
On the eve of his departure for Beijing, Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed China on the phone and affirmed their intention to engage the Chinese leadership to speed up the end of the war in Ukraine, the French presidency said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Britain Blocks UN Webcast Of Security Council Meeting On Ukrainian Children Called By Russia
Britain has blocked a UN webcast of an informal Security Council meeting on Ukraine scheduled for April 5 at which Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights, is due to speak.
"She should not be afforded a UN platform to spread disinformation," a spokesperson for Britain's UN mission said in a statement quoted by Reuters. "If she wants to give an account of her actions, she can do so in The Hague."
The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague last month issued arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges related to the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since it invaded in February 2022.
Lvova-Belova was invited to participate virtually in the meeting after all 15 council members agreed to allow the meeting to be webcast by the United Nations.
"Tomorrow, Russia will hold an informal UN meeting on 'evacuating' Ukrainian children from Ukraine to Russia. Russia has invited Maria Lvova-Belova to brief. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for her last month. The U.K. ambassador will not be participating," Britain’s mission to the UN said on Twitter on April 4.
Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky responded on Twitter, saying Russia "will from now on block UN webcasts of all similar meetings citing the 'UK censorship clause.'"
Russian UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya told reporters last month that the informal meeting of Security Council members to be held on April 5 had been planned long before the ICC announcement and it was not intended to be a rebuttal of the charges against Putin and Lvova-Belova.
The Kremlin's alleged deportation of tens of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia or areas occupied by Russian forces has been a major topic at the UN Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.
Moscow has said the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia was a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.
But the council was skeptical on April 4 when it demanded that Russia provide access to and information about Ukrainian children and other civilians forcibly transferred to territory under its control.
The top UN rights body passed a resolution demanding that Moscow "cease the unlawful forced transfer and deportation of civilians and other protected persons within Ukraine or to the Russian Federation."
The text, which passed with 28 of the 47 council members voting in favor, 17 abstaining, and only China and Eritrea opposed, highlighted in particular the transfer of "children, including those from institutional care, unaccompanied children and separated children."
The vote extends the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which Ukraine says is essential for keeping Russia accountable for its crimes.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.S. Outlines Details Of New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Valued At $2.6 Billion
The United States has unveiled details of $2.6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine to assist the country in its war against Russian forces.
The package includes a wide variety of ammunition from Pentagon stockpiles meant to arrive quickly on the battlefield.
About $500 million of the package is to be drawn from U.S. stockpiles, while the remaining $2.1 billion is to come in the form of Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding, which pays for the procurement of equipment directly from the defense industry.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The drawdown -- the 35th from U.S. Defense Department inventories that the Biden Administration has authorized for Ukraine since August 2021 -- provides ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and for Patriot air defense systems.
The drawdown will provide “artillery rounds that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as anti-armor systems, small arms, heavy equipment transport vehicles, and maintenance support essential to strengthening Ukraine's defenders on the battlefield,” the Pentagon said in a news release.
The $2.1 billion in USAI funds will provide Ukraine with additional ammunition for U.S.-provided National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), laser-guided rocket systems, air surveillance radar, and gun trucks designed to shoot down drones.
"The United States will continue…to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon statement added.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba commented on the aid package ahead of a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
“We very much appreciate everything that the United States has done specifically in the last month to help our army prepare itself for the counteroffensive,” Kuleba said.
“The Biden administration has upheld its commitment to provide Ukraine with a lot of what we need and set an example to other allies,” he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to the package in a video address on April 4 to the U.S. National Governors Association.
"Our cooperation will allow for the new enhancement of your security, for our economy and yours, for jobs in both our countries," Zelenskiy said.
"The main thing is not to lose time, not to lose the chance we have. Act now, help now. Ukrainians act so that Americans don't have to fight -- and together we gain new strength for our countries," he said.
The Russian Embassy in Washington reacted to the announcement by accusing the United States of wanting to drag out the conflict.
"The decision to supply weapons to Kyiv is a step toward escalating the Ukrainian crisis and increasing the number of civilian casualties," TASS cited an embassy statement as saying.
The new weapons and funding come as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces, which continue to bombard Ukraine with long-range missiles.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
UN Expresses Concern Over Ban On Afghan Female Staff In Eastern Province
Female Afghan employees of the United Nations have been banned from working by Taliban authorities in eastern Afghanistan, UN officials said on April 4. The UN mission expressed “serious concern” after its female staffers were prevented from reporting to work in Nangarhar Province. “We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff,” the world body said in a tweet. Taliban spokesmen were not immediately available for comment and it wasn't immediately clear whether the ban extended beyond Nangarhar Province. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Putin Security Service Officer Who Defected Describes President As 'War Criminal'
An officer with the Kremlin's bodyguard agency who defected last year over his opposition to the Ukraine invasion provided intimate details about Russian President Vladimir Putin to a London-based investigative group, describing him as "paranoid" and calling him a "war criminal."
The defector, Gleb Karakulov, was a captain in the Federal Protection Service (FSO) at the time of his defection in October. He told the Dossier Center group that he was able to defect on October 14 after a business trip to Kazakhstan on which his wife and daughter accompanied him. On the last day of the trip, the trio flew to Istanbul with no intention of ever returning to Russia.
The Dossier Center, which is funded by Russian opposition figure and Putin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, shared more than 10 hours of recordings and transcripts of several interviews it had conducted with Karakulov since his defection with media outlets and for the first time published details on April 4 revealing his comments.
“Our president has become a war criminal,” he said. “It’s time to end this war and stop being silent.”
Karakulov worked as an engineer in the department that provided secret communications for Putin and was responsible for setting up secure communications for the Russian president wherever he went. While he was not a confidant of Putin, Karakulov spent years in his service, observing him from 2009 through late 2022 on more than 180 trips abroad.
Karakulov said his main reason for leaving was the the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022. He said that, after the invasion, he "simply could not be in the service of this president."
In the interviews, he compared the Putin he observed in 2009 with the current president of Russia as "two different people," comments that tally with what others have said.
“Now he is very closed. He has protected himself from the whole world with all sorts of barriers, the same quarantine, the lack of information. His perception of reality has been distorted,” he said.
One of the details he provided was that the Russian president does not use a mobile phone or the Internet.
"All the information he receives is only from people who are directly close. He lives in a kind of information vacuum," said Karakulov.
He said that people who work in the same room with Putin still must endure a two-week quarantine, though he said he did not know whether Putin is seriously ill amid speculation from some observers that the Russian leader may be in deteriorating health.
Karakulov also offered new details about Putin’s paranoia, including that he prefers to avoid airplanes and travel on a special armored train. He said Putin ordered the construction of a bunker at the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan outfitted with a secure communications line in October.
The Dossier Center said Karakulov is the highest-ranking intelligence official to defect since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It added that it had cross-referenced the details of his biography against Russian government records and other open sources to confirm his passport and FSO work identity card. The FSO is essentially the Russian equivalent to the U.S. Secret Service.
The Associated Press, one of the media outlets with which the Dossier Center shared its information about Karakulov, said it independently confirmed Karakulov's identity with three sources in the United State and Europe, while also corroborating his personal details.
A desertion case has been opened against him in Russia, according to the news outlets that reported on the Dossier Center's interviews with Karakulov.
The Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment, according to AP. The news agency said it could not speak directly to Karakulov because he and his family have gone into hiding for safety concerns.
A defection like Karakulov’s “has a very great level of interest,” said an official with a security background from a NATO country, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive political matters.
“That would be seen as a very serious blow to the president himself because he is extremely keen on his security, and his security is compromised,” he said.
With reporting by AP
'Heat' Turns Up On Pro-Putin Pop Stars Following Latest Zhara Festival Cancellation In Tashkent
An international musical festival in Tashkent that was to be headlined by more than 30 "pro-Putin" Russian musicians has been cancelled, following similar cancellations in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
The suspension of ticket sales for the Zhara, or Heat, festival scheduled for May 20-21 was announced by the Uzbek ticket provider on April 3.
"Unfortunately, the current situation in the world is not favorable for large-scale music events," iTicket said in a statement.
While iTicket described the festival as a "celebration of sun, music, and friendship that unites countries and generations," the festival has earned the moniker of "Z-Battalion" and "Pro-Putin Gang" by critics who say it is a platform to promote Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
While there was speculation that the festival in Uzbekistan might be rescheduled, a police spokesperson told the AFP news agency that the event "was cancelled on an order from the Interior Ministry." The spokesperson confirmed that the festival had been cancelled due to expected performances by Russian musicians who have voiced their support for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The 2023 event's organizers earlier announced that the festival, scheduled to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on March 9-12, was being moved to the New Uzbekistan Park in Tashkent.
“Russophobic sentiments are forcing the organizers to change the venue of the event," Zhara's organizers said at the time. "The reason for this is the active Russophobia in Kazakh social networks.”
The festival, which had become an annual event in Azerbaijan since 2016, was cancelled in Baku last year.
Posters for the event in Tashkent initially featured images of festival co-founder Grigory Leps, a popular singer-songwriter in Russia who has been sanctioned by the European Union for supporting the Kremlin's unprovoked war in Ukraine. Leps was also added in 2013 to the U.S. Treasury Department's list of "specially designated nationals" linked to transnational criminal organizations, but was removed from the list in February. Last year, Leps performed at a patriotic rally in Russia attended by Putin.
Other acts accused of being pro-Kremlin were on the posters as well, including Dima Bilan, who represented Russia in the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest, and the pop artist Lolita.
Recent posters for the Tashkent festival did not include Leps, Bilan, or Lolita. The new posters did, however, include Olga Buzava, who traveled to Russian occupied areas of Ukraine's Donetsk region to support Russian troops in 2022.
The Zhara music festival was first held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, in 2016, and had been an annual event ever since. In 2018, it featured a performance by the U.S. actor Steven Seagal, who is now a naturalized Russian citizen, describing himself as a "Russophile" and frequently lauding Putin.
In 2021, the festival was scheduled to be held in Moscow but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2022, Zhara co-founder Emin Agalarov announced that the festival scheduled that July in Baku had been cancelled due to the "current situation in the world."
But in January, Agalarov indicated that preparations were under way for the festival to resume in Azerbaijan in July, in addition to festivals in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
News that the Zhara festival would be held in Tashkent caused protests and calls for a boycott by Uzbeks on social networks.
Belarus Drops Charges Against Polish Activist More Than Two Years After Detaining Her
Authorities in Belarus have dropped criminal charges against a prominent Polish minority activist and released her from house arrest.
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced on April 4 that Andzelika Borys, 49, was summoned to Minsk and informed that the criminal investigation against her has been closed due to the “absence of a crime.”
Borys was arrested in March 2021 and accused of inciting interethnic strife and condoning Nazism -- charges that she rejected. She was moved after a year in custody to house arrest due to deteriorating health.
Belarusian authorities shut down the Union of Poles in Belarus, which Borys headed, after accusing Poland of trying to foment an uprising against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Polish Foreign Ministry welcomed the exoneration of Borys as “the first good news coming from Minsk in a long time” and voiced hope that it would herald a shift in Belarusian authorities' attitude toward Poles in Belarus.
Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina also called for Minsk to release Andrzej Poczobut, a journalist and top figure in the Union of Poles in Belarus who was also detained in March 2021.
“This is a step in the right direction. We hope that similar decisions will be made in relation to Andrzej Poczobut and other prisoners. We don't forget about you!” Jasina said.
Poczobut, 49, was sentenced in February to eight years in prison on charges of harming Belarus’s national security and “inciting discord.” Poczobut, has been behind bars since his detention.
Poczobut reported extensively on the mass protests that swept Belarus after the August 2020 presidential election, which handed Lukashenka a new term in office. The Belarusian opposition and several Western governments have said the election was rigged and have rejected the official result.
Three other activists detained in March 2021 along with Borys and Paczobut -- Irena Biernacka, Maria Tiszkowska, and Anna Paniszewa -- were released to Poland in June 2021, the Polish Foreign Ministry said at the time.
With reporting by AP
Son Of Armenian Prime Minister Denies Claim He Was Attacked
The son of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, Ashot Pashinian, has denied reports that he was attacked. “There was no political or other attack on me. Unfortunately, I have to refute the false information being spread about me," the younger Pashinian said in an April 4 statement. Parliament Speaker Alen Simonian claimed on April 3 that Pashinian had been attacked, alleging that it was part of a series of organized provocations that could be traced to outside the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here.
UN Rights Body Extends Ukraine Inquiry Into Crimes Since Russia's Invasion
The United Nations Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favor on April 4 of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Twenty-eight countries voted in favor, 17 abstained and two voted against the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which Kyiv says is essential for keeping Russia accountable for its crimes. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Soldier Pleads 'Partly Guilty' At Russia's First War Crimes Trial
A Ukrainian soldier has pleaded "partly guilty" at Russia's first trial for war crimes in connection with its military campaign in Ukraine. Anton Cherednik, a member of Ukraine's naval infantry, faces charges in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don of trying to seize power by force, of using prohibited methods of warfare, and of murdering a civilian in Mariupol in March last year in the conflict's early days. His lawyer, Vladimir Bakulov, said Cherednik had pleaded "partly guilty" and had requested a meeting with the judge to explain his position. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Fire Breaks Out At Chinese Dam Construction Camp In Pakistan
A fire ripped through the camp of a Chinese company managing the construction of a remote hydropower dam in northwestern Pakistan on April 4, officials said. Since 2015, Beijing has poured billions of dollars into Pakistan under an investment scheme known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Private firms have also flooded over the border to service contracts on ambitious infrastructure projects, despite persistent threats from Pakistani militants. Police said the predawn blaze ruined a warehouse complex for the Dasu hydropower project in the Kohistan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, 180 kilometers north of Islamabad. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Afghan Taliban Raid Kills Six Members Of Islamic State Group
An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh Province killed six members of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, a Taliban spokesman said on April 4. The regional affiliate of IS -- known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province-- has been the key rival of the Taliban since its takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi'ite minority. In March, the Islamic State group carried out a suicide bombing that killed three people, including the Taliban’s appointed governor for Balkh. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Charges Woman With Terrorism Over Cafe Bombing That Killed War Blogger
Russia's Investigative Committee has formally charged Darya Trepova for terrorism offenses for her alleged role in the assassination of a prominent Russian war blogger at a St. Petersburg cafe.
The committee, the country's top state criminal investigation agency, said on April 4 that Trepova, 26, was charged with committing "a terrorist act by an organized group that caused intentional death" in the blast, which killed Vladlen Tatarsky, the pen name of prominent blogger Maksim Fomin. Tatarsky was known for backing Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and support for Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
The committee added that Trepova was working on the instructions of people representing Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in February 2022, sparking a war that has killed thousands.
Trepova, who was transferred to Moscow where she is expected to have a court hearing placing her in pretrial detention for at least two months, has been described in Russian media as a Russian national and St. Petersburg resident who had been previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies. The Interior Ministry named Trepova on April 3 as a suspect in Tatarsky's killing and added her to its Most Wanted list.
Following her detention, the Interior Ministry posted a video of Trepova, who may have been speaking under duress, telling an interrogator that she "brought a statuette there that exploded." When asked who had given her the bust, she replied that she would say "later."
Tatarsky was killed when an explosion tore through the cafe along the banks of the central Neva River where he was leading a discussion.
Russian media have said that Tatarsky was meeting with attendees when a woman presented him with a box containing a small bust of him that apparently exploded. A witness said in video remarks to the local publication Fontanka that a woman who had identified herself as "Nastya" had asked questions and exchanged remarks with Tatarsky during the event.
The witness said Nastya had told Tatarsky that she had made a bust of the blogger but had been told by security guards to leave it at the door because they suspected it was a bomb. Nastya then went to the door, retrieved the bust and gave it to Tatarsky. After he placed the bust on a table, the explosion occurred, according to the witness.
REN-TV posted a video shot by an eyewitness that appears to show Tatarsky receiving the bust.
Surveillance video from outside the Street Bar cafe and posted on the Russian Telegram channel 112 showed what it said was the moment of the blast that occurred at about 6:15 p.m. The video showed an explosion that blew out cafe windows, collapsed part of a large sunroom, and scattered debris onto the street. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that the explosive device contained more than 200 grams of TNT.
Trepova allegedly then fled the scene. Reports initially indicated that she was detained on April 2, but it was subsequently reported that her mother and sister had been summoned for questioning, and that she was allegedly on the run.
The news site Baza said that Trepova's husband, identified as Dmitry Rylov, is also being sought. Rylov is believed to be a member of the Libertarian Party, which has said he has been abroad and had nothing to do with the incident.
The Street Food Bar No. 1 cafe, located on the University Embankment near St. Petersburg University on the city's central Vasilyevsky Island, was formerly owned by Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as "Putin's chef." St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, is President Vladimir Putin's hometown and the place where his political rise began.
Prigozhin is a Kremlin-connected businessman who controls the Wagner mercenary group, a private force that is playing a prominent role in Russia's war effort in Ukraine. Prigozhin said in April 3 comments posted by his press service that he handed the cafe over to a patriotic group called Cyber Z Front for meetings.
Tatarsky was a well-known social media figure and supporter of Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine. His blog has about 500,000 subscribers and his appearance drew about 100 people to Street Food Bar No. 1 on April 2. He fought alongside pro-Russian forces fighting against Kyiv's forces in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where he was born, after Russia's invasion and annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014.
During a ceremony in September hosted by President Putin in celebration of Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions, Tatarsky posted a video from inside the Kremlin saying: We will defeat everyone, we will kill everyone, we will rob everyone as necessary. Just as we like it."
Tatarksky is widely considered by Ukrainian media to have been a Kremlin propagandist, and pro-Kremlin media have accused Ukraine of being behind his death. No groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the blast.
While Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response to Tatarsky's death that his activities “won him the hatred of the Kyiv regime,” Prigozhin said he doubted the attack was related to the Ukrainian government, and was likely carried out by a "group of radicals."
Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee also has claimed that the attack was planned by Ukraine's special services and by "agents" allegedly collaborating with Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. Navalny is a prominent Kremlin opponent who survived a near-fatal poisoning in Siberia in 2020 that he blames on Putin. The opposition politician and anti-corruption activist, who tried to run against Putin for the presidency in 2018 but was kept off the ballot, is currently serving a nine-year sentence for fraud that his supporters say is politically motivated.
Navalny has been an outspoken critic of Russia's war against Ukraine, and his Anti-Corruption Foundation has been banned as an "extremist" organization.
Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak has said that the assassination was part of an internal conflict in Russia.
Tatarsky's death marks the second assassination of a prominent advocate of Russia's war against Ukraine. In August, nationalist TV commentator Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing near Moscow.
Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian military intelligence for the death of Dugina, whose father is well-known Russian war supporter and idealogue Aleksandr Dugin. Kyiv denied involvement in Dugina's death.
Finland Joins NATO, Russia Warns Of Countermeasures
Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance on April 4 in a historic policy shift brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, drawing a threat from Moscow of "countermeasures." Finland's accession roughly doubles the length of the border that NATO shares with Russia and bolsters its eastern flank as the war in Ukraine grinds on with no resolution in sight. Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto completed the accession process by handing over an official document to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO headquarters in Brussels. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Wanted In U.S. Who Fled Italy Says He Is Back In Russia
A Russian businessman who fled house arrest in Italy, where he was facing extradition to the United States, has told the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency he is back in Russia. Artyom Uss was arrested in Italy and was due to face charges in the United States of shipping oil from Venezuela in breach of sanctions, and of bank fraud. He escaped from house arrest at his home on the outskirts of Milan last month, triggering an alarm on his electronic tag hours after a court ordered him to be extradited to the United States. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Baku Summons Iranian Ambassador Over Protest Note Related To Alleged Anti-Iranian Media Reports
Baku has summoned Iran's ambassador in objection to a note of protest alleging that media in Azerbaijan were disseminating anti-Iranian reports.
Iran delivered the note of protest to Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on April 2, calling on the authorities in Baku to take "appropriate measures" to stop the allegedly biased print and broadcast reports.
Iranian Ambassador Seyed Abbas Musavi was summoned in response on April 3. The Iranian diplomat was told the protest was not "objective," and a list of examples of anti-Azerbaijan reports in Iran were presented, according to Foreign Ministry press secretary Ayxan Hacizada.
"During the meeting, the need to take urgent measures to prevent the spread of false and biased information against Azerbaijan in the Iranian media was emphasized," Hacizada said.
The development comes amid a spate of incidents that have strained relations between the two countries.
Tehran last week protested the alleged presence of anti-Iranian foreign forces on Azerbaijani territory, a claim that Baku denied.
In February, Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry detained some 40 people on suspicion they belonged to an alleged Iranian spy network that used religion to push pro-Iranian propaganda.
In January, an armed attacker stormed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, killing one security guard and injuring two other embassy employees. Baku declared the incident an "act of terrorism" and demanded a prompt investigation, and evacuated all of its embassy staff and their family members.
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Hacizada said at the time that "all responsibility for the attack lies with Iran," saying that an anti-Azerbaijani campaign in the Iranian media had "emboldened the attack."
Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and launched what it called a "high-priority" investigation.
Police in Tehran said following the detention of a suspect that there was a personal, not political motive behind the attack.
