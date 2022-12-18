Putin Making First Visit To Belarus In Years To See Ally Lukashenka As Invasion Falters

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make his first trip to Belarus in more than three years to see ally Alyaksandr Lukashenka as his war in Ukraine falters.

Putin, who has made only a few trips out of Russia since the start of the pandemic in 2020, will travel to Minsk on December 19.

Lukashenka’s office said the pair will hold one-on-one talks as well as wider negotiations with their ministers on integration.

Putin may seek to persuade Lukashenka to deploy Belarusian soldiers alongside Russian forces in a joint attack on Ukraine, some analysts and military officials have said.

Others say the Russian leader may be trying to distract Ukraine’s military leadership and draw its forces away from fierce fighting in the east and toward the border with Belarus in the north.

Ukrainian Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev said on December 18 that the two leaders are likely to discuss the "broader involvement” of the Belarusian military in the war.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine was “preparing for all possible” developments, including an attack coming from Belarusian territory.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Russia is currently training thousands of its own troops in Belarus as it lacks enough facilities at home. Experts have said Russia may be preparing them for a large-scale offensive early next year.

Russia transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus on December 16, according to a watchdog group that monitors the movement of Russian troops.

Russia used Belarus, which shares a 1,000-kilometer border with Ukraine, as a launching pad for its February 22. However, Belarusian forces did not participate in the attack.

Russia is now facing manpower issues after 10 months of fierce resistance by Ukraine. U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said last month that “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war.

Russia continues to suffer heavy losses in the Donbas since then.

Putin was forced in September to take the unpopular decision of calling up 300,000 reservists amid a successful counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces.

Though Putin later claimed there would be no need for further mobilization, analysts say Russia still faces manpower shortages.

Lukashenka is unlikely to agree to send his troops into Ukraine because the move would be highly unpopular and strain his nation's limited military resources, experts have said.

The Belarusian strongman, who has been in power since 1994, faced the largest uprising against his rule in 2020 following presidential elections that the opposition called rigged.

Tens of thousands of citizens took to the streets for months to call on Lukashenka to step down. The Belarusian leader answered their demands with a violent crackdown that triggered sweeping U.S. and European sanctions and isolated his regime.

Over the ensuing two years, the embattled Lukashenka has traveled to Russia to meet Putin on more than a dozen occasions, a sign of his heavy dependence on the Russian leader.

Putin’s decision to make a trip to Minsk shows the balance in the relationship has changed since the invasion, analysts said.