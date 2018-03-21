Night Wolves Biker Club Kicks Off 'Russian Balkan' Tour

The Russian motorcycle club the Night Wolves kicked off what they call their "Russian Balkans" tour with a visit to the Serbian town of Sid on March 20.

In Sid, near the Serbian-Croatian border, the group met with local motorcycle clubs before visiting a memorial to soldiers killed in World War II and an Orthodox church. They were greeted by members of local Serbian motorcycle clubs.

Known for their allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Night Wolves have been sanctioned by the West for their support of pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine.

While the club has planned or taken a number of rides seen as politically provocative, it is not clear if their Balkan tour has a political agenda. The group says it wants to study the history and heritage of Russia in the Balkans.

The tour coincides with what Western intelligence officials say has been an increase in efforts by Moscow to expand its influence in the region.

Bosnian officials have alleged the tour is aimed at intimidating non-Serbs in the divided country, where a bloody ethnic war broke out during the 1990s. The leaders of the Night Wolves had been banned from entering Bosnia.

The group's leader Aleksandr Zaldostanov "Surgeon" is not taking part in the Balkan tour. The bikers currently are traveling by van rather than motorcycle because of the cold weather.

They plan to continue their tour heading towards Banja Luka in Republika Srpska on March 21, and are scheduled to return to Belgrade on March 27.

With reporting by AP

