Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Allowing Elections On Ukrainian Territories Under Moscow's Control
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, on May 18 approved in the final reading a bill legalizing elections planned for later this year on Ukrainian territories that Moscow took over in its ongoing invasion. President Vladimir Putin announced martial law in parts of four regions of Ukraine that are under Russian control. Current Russian law does not allow holding elections during martial law. The bill, which must be approved by the parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, and signed by Putin to take effect, allows elections during martial law with approval by defense and security organs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Jailed Iranian Protesters Send Plea For Help Fearing Their Executions Are Imminent
Three jailed Iranian protesters who fear their execution is imminent have appealed to the public for support in a handwritten note saying, "Don't let them kill us."
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir, known for its coverage of Iranian protest developments, released the note on May 17 after receiving it through intermediaries for the condemned men: Majid Kazemi, Saeid Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi.
"Don't let them kill us. We need your help," read the note, which was released amid reports the men were given a final meeting with their families and has heightened fears that their executions could occur at any moment.
Adding to the apprehension, state-run TV aired a video of the three defendants' "confessions" -- which the families and human rights organizations say were likely made under duress -- a night earlier, a move many saw as an attempt to justify carrying out the death penalty for the three, who were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in Isfahan.
Amnesty International has said the three protesters have been deprived access to their chosen lawyers and were pushed into forced confessions. Some groups have said the three were tortured while in detention.
The families and supporters of the three have held nightly vigils around a prison in the central Iranian city of Isfahan where they are being held. The note has gone viral on Iranian social media platforms, with the hashtag "Don't let them kill us" becoming a rallying cry for their cause.
Ali Karimi, a former star of Iranian soccer, joined the campaign, posting on Instagram with the hashtag "Don't let them kill us":
"No soil has buried life within itself like the soil of Iran," he wrote.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the wave of death sentences, saying they are being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.
Amnesty said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that so far this year, at least 243 people have been executed in Iran.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The protests have involved tens of thousands of Iranians and are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far at least four protesters have been executed.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Veteran Russian Rock Musician Boris Grebenshchikov Charged With Discrediting Armed Forces
Veteran Russian rock musician Boris Grebenshchikov, who currently resides out of Russia, has been charged with discrediting Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s Tver district court said on May 18 that it will look into the charges. If found guilty, the 69-year-old leader of Russia's legendary Aquarium rock group may face a hefty fine. Grebenshchikov, considered a founding father of Russian rock music, has criticized Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in interviews and during his concerts, which he currently holds abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Oil Revenues Tumble Due To Price Cap, U.S. Treasury Says
Russia's oil revenues have suffered a marked decline since Western countries slapped a price cap on Russian crude as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said on May 18. The department said that despite widespread initial market skepticism around the price cap, market participants and geopolitical analysts now acknowledge that it is accomplishing both of its goals -- keeping Russian oil on the market while depriving Russia of significant revenues. The treasury, citing Russian Finance Ministry figures, said federal government oil revenues were down over 40 percent between January and March compared to last year.
Tajik Woman Arrested On Suspicion Of Deliberately Infecting Men With HIV
Tajik authorities say a 52-year-old woman has been arrested in the northern district of Bobojon Ghafurov on allegations that she deliberately infected nine men with HIV by having sex with them. If convicted of knowingly infecting others with HIV, the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, may face up to 10 years in prison. This is not the first such case in the Central Asian nation. The latest similar case was reported in March, when a 46-year-old woman with HIV was arrested on suspicion of infecting 11 men in the northern city of Konibodom. To listen to the original story in a news digest by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Kazakh Activists Jailed, Fined For Rally Plans Amid China-Central Asia Summit
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- A number of Kazakh activists who planned to hold protest rallies against the government’s plan to introduce visa-free travel for Chinese citizens coming to Kazakhstan have been jailed or fined ahead of the China-Central Asian summit in the ancient city of Xi'an.
Kazakh officials have said an agreement on visa-free visits for visiting Chinese citizens for up to 30 days will be signed during the summit hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and attended by the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan on May 19, the second day of the meeting.
Ahead of bilateral meetings held between the countries and Beijing, a court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, sentenced Bekzatqan Maqsutuly, the leader of the unregistered Atazhurt (Fatherland) party, to 15 days in jail.
Maqsutuly's lawyer, Shynquat Baizhanov, told RFE/RL on May 18 that his client was found guilty of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. The charge was related to a previous unsanctioned public event. On May 16, Maqsutuly announced online his party's plan to organize a rally against the agreement on visa-free travel for Chinese nationals entering Kazakhstan.
A court in the northwestern city of Aqtobe sentenced activist Akhmet Sarsenghaliev to four days in jail on the same charge.
Three other activists in Aqtobe -- Almira Quatova, Ainagul Tobetova, and Bauyrzhan Maratuly -- were also convicted of violating regulations for holding public gatherings and ordered to pay fines between $380 and $535. All four activists planned to organize a rally in Aqtobe on May 18 to protest via-free travel for Chinese citizens entering Kazakhstan.
Activists in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic’s northern city of Pavlodar said on Facebook that they had faced police pressure over their plan to organize a rally against the visa-free travel agreement in the city.
Belarusian Police Detain Singer Who Refused Lukashenka Scholarship In 2020
Police in Belarus have detained singer Patrytsia Svitsina, who in 2020 refused to accept scholarship from authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, citing her moral principles.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human right center said on May 18 that Svitsina was shown on pro-government Telegram channels "confessing" to taking part in mass protests against the official results of the August 2020 presidential poll that proclaimed Lukashenka as the winner, blocking public transportation operations, and posting "negative information" on social networks about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In 2020, Svitsina, who was then a student of the Ethnology and Folklore Department at the Belarusian State University in Minsk, publicly rejected Lukashenka’s scholarship amid an unprecedented crackdown on dissent amid claims the election was rigged.
Separately, the Minsk regional court said on May 18 that the sentences of Raman Pratasevich, a journalist who was detained in Belarus in 2021 after the commercial flight he was on was forced to land in Minsk, and his two associates had taken force after they decided not to appeal their verdicts and sentences.
Pratasevich was sentenced to eight years in prison on May 3, while his co-defendants, Stsyapan Putsila and Yan Rudzik, who were tried in absentia, were sentenced to 20 years and 19 years in prison, respectively, on charges including forming and leading an extremist group, insulting Lukashenka, plotting to seize power through unconstitutional means, discrediting Belarus, financing extremist activities, inciting social hatred, organizing mass disorders, conducting acts of terrorism, and other actions aimed at undermining national security.
The three men were authors of the Nexta Live Telegram channel that extensively covered the protests against official results of the August 2020 presidential election that the opposition and many Western countries have said were falsified.
Meanwhile, the Brest regional court in the country’s west on May 18 began the trial of Valer Khamenka, an ambulance medic who is accused of allegedly "rehabilitating Nazism" by distributing Nazi symbols online in the wake of the August 2020 protests.
Hundreds of people have been handed prison terms in the unrest sparked by the 2020 election.
Belarus witnessed unprecedented protests over the election results that lasted for several months.
Thousands were detained and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
The 68-year-old Lukashenka has leaned heavily on Russian support amid Western sanctions while punishing the opposition and arresting or forcing abroad many of its leaders.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka's self-declared victory.
Iranian President Warns Afghanistan To Abide By Treaty On Water Flows
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned the de facto Taliban regime in Afghanistan that its noncompliance with joint agreements on water rights in regions along their shared border is escalating tensions between Tehran and Kabul.
Raisi warned during a visit to the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan on May 18 that the "rulers of Afghanistan" should "take the issue of...Iran's water rights seriously."
The warning follows a phone conversation between Amir Khan Muttaqi, the acting foreign minister of the Taliban administration, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian over several issues, including the transfer of water from the Helmand River.
Amir-Abdollahian requested the Taliban open the gates of the Kajaki Dam "so both the people of Afghanistan and Iran can be hydrated."
Taliban officials recently claimed that due to low water levels, even if they opened the dam, nothing would reach Iran. But Amir-Abdollahian said that can only be determined by a joint technical team, as per a 1973 treaty over water rights. Iran has proposed such a team inspect the Kajaki Dam to assess the situation, the minister said.
Raisi said that if the experts confirm the water shortage, Iran would drop its concerns, though he added that Iran would not allow the rights of its people to be "compromised."
According to the 1973 agreement, Afghanistan is obligated to provide Iran with 850 million cubic meters of water annually from the Helmand River. Afghanistan's noncompliance with the accord over several decades has become a significant point of contention between the two countries.
Water from the 1,150-kilometer (690-mile) Helmand River, Afghanistan’s longest, feeds the Hamun Lake in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. The region relies heavily on the lake, and officials say it has suffered major issues because of a persistent lack of water.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special representative to Afghanistan, stated that despite the Taliban-led government's repeated commitment to the Helmand water treaty, Iran has only received about 4 percent of the water to which it has a right.
The situation in Iran is becoming acute, with many cities facing water shortages. In turn, protests over the issue are becoming more commonplace.
Afghans widely celebrated the completion of the Kamal Khan Dam last March. Former President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan would no longer "give away free water" and suggested Iran should provide oil to Kabul in exchange for water.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Wagner Commander Who Defected To Norway Says He Decided To Return To Russia
A former commander for Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway has decided to return to Russia. Andrei Medvedev said on May 17 he had asked the Russian Embassy in Oslo for help as "it hasn't worked out" in Norway. Medvedev said his decision was made of his own free will, adding that he understands his return may be "dangerous." Medvedev has said he fears for his life after witnessing the extrajudicial killings of some Wagner troops by others from the group while fighting in Ukraine. He has said he was ready to testify in court about what he saw. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Moldova Sees EU Membership As Shield Against Russian Aggression, Says President Sandu
Moldovan President Maia Sandu says membership in the European Union is the tiny country's best way to protect itself against potential Russian aggression and its current status of neutrality can always be revisited at some point.
Moldova on June 1 is to host the first summit of the 44-member European Political Community -- the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron created last year and meant to improve cooperation between the EU and nonmembers, including aspiring countries in the Western Balkans and the Caucasus region.
Moldova was invited together with its eastern neighbor, Ukraine, to open accession negotiations with the 27-member bloc in June last year, just months after Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, received hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees in the aftermath of the invasion and became increasingly concerned about a possible spillover of the war.
Russia continues to station more than 1,000 troops in Transdniester, a sliver of land between Moldova proper and Ukraine, ostensibly for peacekeeping operations and guarding a huge Soviet-era munitions depot.
"Of course, nothing compares to what is happening in Ukraine, but we see the risks and we do believe that we can save our democracy only as part of the EU," Sandu told the AFP news agency on May 17 while attending a Council of Europe of summit in Iceland.
"We do believe that Russia will continue to be a big source of instability for years to come and we need to protect ourselves," she said.
Like Ukraine, Moldova was part of the former Soviet Union until 1991, when it declared independence.
It fought a short but bloody war in 1992 with its Russian-backed Transdniester region, which had broken away over perceived fears that Chisinau would seek reunification with its western neighbor, Romania.
Moldova shares a common history and language with NATO and EU member Romania, of which it was part until World War II.
Pro-Western Sandu, a former World Bank official educated in the United States, came to power in November 2020 on a pro-reform ticket, replacing Moscow-backed Socialist president Igor Dodon, whose term had been marred by economic doldrums and corruption scandals.
Ahead of the European Political Community summit to be hosted at a castle near Chisinau, Sandu has called on all Moldovans to attend a pro-EU rally in the capital on May 20 to reaffirm their overwhelming support for membership.
"We do believe that this [EU membership] is a realistic project for us, and we are looking forward to see this happening as soon as possible," Sandu said.
Since gaining independence, Moldova, where Moscow has been continuously holding considerable sway, has remained neutral.
Sandu said revisiting Chisinau's neutrality status has become an increasingly talked-about topic for the Moldovan public.
"There are discussions in our society about whether neutrality protects us and if at some point people will change their view, of course we will reconsider this decision.
"In the meantime, we are trying to consolidate the defense sector of Moldova and we are counting on our friends," she said in a clear reference to the West.
With reporting by AFP
Prosecutor Asks Russian Court To Fine Kremlin Critic Roizman, But Doesn't Seek Jail Time
YEKATERINBURG, Russia -- The prosecution has asked a court in Russia's Ural city of Yekaterinburg to fine the city’s former mayor and outspoken Kremlin critic Yevgeny Roizman, for "repetitively discrediting the armed forces" involved in the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The prosecutor on May 18 asked the Oktyabr (October) district court, to convict Roizman and order him to pay a fine of 260,000 rubles ($3,230), which means the politician will most likely avoid imprisonment on a charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.
Roizman, 60, who went on trial on April 26, has pleaded not guilty.
He was arrested in August last year and charged over statements he made on YouTube about Russia's war against Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Since his arrest, Roizman has been barred from communicating with anyone without permission, using the Internet, telephones, mail, and attending public events. His communications were limited to family members and his lawyers.
In mid-March, while awaiting trial, Roizman was sentenced to 14 days in jail on a separate charge about the alleged distribution of extremist symbols.
Since leaving the post of mayor of the country's fourth-largest city in 2018, Roizman has gained a popular following for his campaigns to raise money for sick children. He is known for his regular jogs around the city, which attract supporters and journalists alike, while his penchant for crude language to mock authorities has bolstered his standing even further.
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roizman has been outspoken in his criticism of the conflict. He has been fined three times on misdemeanor charges of "discrediting" the Russian Army.
Shortly after the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law criminalizing any criticism regarding the armed forces or the conduct of the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.”
Authorities have used the law to throttle any dissent. In April a Moscow court sentenced opposition politician and Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticizing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kyrgyz Lawmaker Calls For Probe Of Russian Website Offering Kyrgyz Citizenship
Kyrgyz lawmaker Gulya Kojogulova has called on the country’s security agencies to look into the avito.ru website in Russia, which offers to buy Kyrgyz citizenship for Russian and Belarusian citizens born before the official dissolution of the Soviet Union in December 1991. At a parliamentary session on May 18, Kojogulova also criticized the Digital Development Ministry for a lack of control over the passport issuance procedure. After Western countries imposed sanctions on numerous Russian individuals and companies, including financial institutions, over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, many Russians started looking to get passports in other countries, mostly in the former Soviet republics. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Police Raid More Homes Of People Allegedly Linked To Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov
Police in Russia have searched the homes of several politicians and a journalist who allegedly have ties with fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine.
On May 18, police searched the homes of opposition politician and Moscow State University docent, Mikhail Lobanov, Moscow opposition municipal lawmakers Galina Filchenko and Nodari Khananashvili, and the chief editor of the Ladioga.ru website Aleksandr Kalinin in St. Petersburg.
Lobanov wrote on Telegram that police broke down his apartment door early in the morning.
The OVD-Info human rights group said Lobanov's lawyer was not allowed to be present during the search, adding that Lobanov, who insists that he does not know Ponomaryov, was detained after the search.
The SOTA Telegram channel published pictures of a door forcibly removed from an apartment, saying the scene was of Lobanov's home after the search.
Ponomaryov told the Agentstvo Telegram channel that he does not know Lobanov and Khananashvili, and had never talked directly to Kalinin.
Meanwhile, the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement officials as saying that the searches are related to a probe against Ponomaryov and his group, the Congress of People's Deputies, created in Poland last year. They added that the raids were conducted in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novgorod, and other towns and cities.
It is the third wave of raids on the homes of Russian journalists and politicians allegedly linked to Ponomaryov since September.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ponomaryov joined Ukraine's territorial defense group and created two YouTube channels -- February's Morning and Rospartizan (Russian Guerilla), through which he has called on Russian citizens to be armed and fight against the authorities at home.
Russia's Investigative Committee launched a probe against Ponomaryov, accusing him of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
Ponomaryov, 47, was the lone lawmaker in the parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
With reporting by SOTA and TASS
Ukraine Marks Anniversary Of Stalin-Era Deportations Of Crimean Tatars
Ukraine is marking the 79th anniversary of Stalin-era deportations of Crimean Tatars to Central Asia. The date that Ukraine officially marks as the Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatars coincided this year with the Day of Vyshyvanka -- the Ukrainian shirt adorned with traditional embroidery patterns that has become a symbol of patriotism and resistance to Russia's aggression. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that the day shows Crimean Tatars "survived the deportation and will live free" after Russian-occupied Crimea returns to Ukrainian control. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Uzbek Man Who Killed Eight In NYC Terrorist Attack Gets 10 Life Sentences Plus 260 Years
An unrepentant and defiant Islamic extremist received 10 life sentences and another 260 years in prison on May 17 for killing eight people with a truck on a bike path in Manhattan on Halloween in 2017. “The conduct in this case is among the worst, if not the worst I’ve ever seen,” said U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, as he announced a sentence designed to underscore the severity of the terrorist attack Uzbek citizen Sayfullo Saipov, 34, claimed he carried out on behalf of the Islamic State group. A jury rejected the death penalty in March. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Former Bosnian Prison Camp Supervisor Arrested In U.S.
Kemal Mrndzic, the former supervisor of the notorious Celebici Bosnian prison camp where Serbs were held and tortured during the bloody breakup of the former Yugoslavia, has been arrested in Boston for allegedly using false claims of persecution to obtain refugee status and citizenship in the United States.
The UN International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) established that the guards at the Celebici camp were guilty of the murder, rape, and torture of Serbian prisoners held there.
U.S. prosecutors said on May 17 that Mrndzic was interviewed by ICTY investigators in Sarajevo after the 1992-1995 Bosnian War and accused him of being involved in crimes committed at Celebici.
According to the lawsuit, a number of survivors have identified Mrndzic as being involved in the beatings and other abuses against those forced into the camp.
Three other Celebici guards were convicted by The Hague tribunal where survivors testified about their treatment in the camp.
According to court documents, after the end of the war, ICTY investigators spoke with Mrndzic in Sarajevo and allegedly accused him of being involved in abuses at Celebici.
U.S. prosecutors said Mrndzic escaped Bosnia through Croatia and obtained refugee status in the United States in 1999 and then U.S. citizenship, falsely claiming he was taken prisoner and tortured by Serb forces and was fearing revenge upon return.
At the time of his arrest, he was living in the town of Swampscott, just outside of Boston, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
He has now been charged with falsifying, concealing, and covering up a material fact from the U.S. government and other crimes.
Mrndzic was released on bail after his first appearance in federal court on May 17.
Using a fraudulently obtained passport and falsely obtained certificate of naturalization in the United States is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The ICTY has established that up to 240 ethnic Serbs from the southern Bosnian town of Konjic and the surrounding villages were imprisoned at Celebici.
They were tortured and abused, and some of them were killed from May 1992 to May 1993 as part of a wide and systematic attack on the Serbian civilian population in the area by Bosnian Muslim and Croat forces.
With reporting by AP and NBC
- By AP
Pakistani Police Besiege Imran Khan's Home As Deadline For Him To Hand Over Suspects Is Set To Expire
Pakistani police continued their siege around the home of Imran Khan in Lahore as a 24-hour deadline given to the former ex-premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside was about to expire on May 18. The siege and the authorities' demand for the suspects, wanted as a result of violent protests over the former prime minister's recent detention, angered Khan's many followers and is raising concerns about more clashes with security forces. Last week, Khan's supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was arrested. At least 10 people were killed in violence that subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan's release. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Central Asian Leaders Converge In China As Xi Touts 'Enduring' Friendship
Central Asian heads of state converged in China's historic city of Xian on May 18 for meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to seal pledges of "enduring" friendship, paving the way for a summit expected to result in a regional pact with Beijing. On May 19, Xi will deliver an "important" speech, according to China's Foreign Ministry. An "important" political document will also be signed. The first to arrive in Xian was Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev. "We have a common goal -- to intensify bilateral relations," Toqaev told Xi. Kazakhstan is China's largest trading partner in Central Asia. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
In Talks With Ukraine, Chinese Envoy Urged All Sides To 'Create Conditions' For Peace Talks
China's special envoy, who visited Ukraine this week, has warned that there is "no panacea" to the war in Ukraine and urged "all parties" to work toward creating conditions to end the conflict.
Special envoy Li Hui held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and other senior officials on May 16-17 on ways to end the Ukraine-Russia conflict through a political settlement, China's Foreign Ministry said on May 18.
During his meeting with Zelenskiy, Li "explained China's position on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said, adding that Beijing was "willing to make its own efforts to stop the war, declare a cease-fire, and restore peace as soon as possible."
The Chinese statement touted Beijing's humanitarian assistance for Kyiv.
"China has always played a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way and will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine within its capacity," the statement said.
Kuleba told Li that Kyiv would not accept any proposals to end the war that involved losing territory or freezing the conflict, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
The Ukrainian presidency has not yet commented on the meeting.
Beijing, which has not condemned Russia's aggression against its neighbor, has said Li's trip, the highest by a Chinese official to Ukraine since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion last year, is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the conflict.
Western countries earlier this year dismissed a 12-point Chinese proposal calling for a de-escalation and eventual cease-fire in Ukraine -- mainly because it echoed Russia's main talking points.
Li, a former ambassador to Russia, is also visiting Poland, France, and Germany on his trip.
With reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Deflects Russian Drone And Missile Attacks As Explosion Reported On Crimea Rail Line
Russia launched multiple missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities overnight, officials said on May 18, adding that the air defenses of the capital had managed to shoot down all incoming projectiles. It was the ninth air attack on Kyiv since the start of the month.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa, one person was killed and two others were wounded in a missile attack late on May 17, on an industrial facility.
"A powerful missile attack on Odesa took place in our area in the evening. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. But, unfortunately, there are victims," Natalia Humenyuk, the head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, said on Ukrainian television on May 18.
In Kyiv, Russia carried out a fresh attack overnight using drones and missiles, but all of them were destroyed, Ukrainian officials said May 18.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said Russian strategic bombers flying in from the Caspian Sea region launched cruise missiles on Ukraine.
"According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed," Popko said.
Reconnaissance drones were also launched over Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said no victims were reported. A three-hour air raid alert was declared in Kyiv overnight, and more than 7,000 people, including almost 1,000 children, sought shelter in subway stations during the alert, Kyiv Metro reported.
On the battlefield, fighting for control of the eastern city of Bakhmut has continued unabated, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported on May 18.
"The enemy is focusing its main combat efforts on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk -- 36 Russian attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the General Staff said, adding that Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.
Russian forces also carried out 42 air and missile strikes on Bakhmut and the southern Kherson region over the 24-hour period that ended early on May 18, the military said.
In Ukraine's Crimea region, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, rail traffic was halted between Simferopol and Sevastopol, a Moscow-installed official said on May 18. Earlier, an explosion on a local railway line was reported by the Baza Telegram channel.
Zelenskiy on May 18 signed a decree on the deoccupation and reintegration of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol covering the specifics of the return of Crimea to Ukrainian control at the level of states institutions.
Zelenskiy noted that Ukraine continues to work for the liberation of Crimea from the Russian occupiers and its full return to the state system.
WATCH: The Furia, a modern, high-tech Ukrainian-made drone, makes nocturnal surveillance flights over Russian positions around Bakhmut.
He said more and more leaders and states realize that without the return of Crimea, "there will be no return of peace to international relations and the full force of international law."
The latest Russian attacks came shortly after a deal was reached to extend an agreement to allow for the export of Ukrainian grain through the country's Black Sea ports.
The two-month extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was announced on May 17 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan one day before the deal was due to expire.
"With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months," Erdogan said.
Russia agreed not to block ships from leaving two Ukrainian harbors, Erdogan said, expressing his hope that the deal would be "beneficial for all the parties."
Erdogan’s announcement came amid threats from Russia to quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.
Europe Approves Plan To Tally Cost Of Moscow's War In Ukraine With Eye Toward Future Reparations
More than 40 nations have agreed to set up a system to tally the damage Russia has inflicted on Ukraine in the hope of getting reparations, adding to the international legal challenges the Kremlin is facing.
The register of damages, which will allow Ukrainian victims of war to catalog the harm they have suffered, found a plethora of support among the 46-nation Council of Europe summit in Iceland. In total, 40 member states of the council agreed to join on May 17 or will do so in the future. Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Hungary, and Turkey will not join, at least not initially.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The European Union, Canada, Japan, and the United States also agreed to participate in the register, the Council of Europe announced at its summit in Reykjavik.
The secretary-general of the council, Marija Pejcinovic Buric, described the decision to create the register as "historic." It is one of the first legally binding instruments to hold Russia accountable for its actions.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's press office said the declaration adopted by the Council of Europe during a two-day summit also included support for the Ukrainian peace formula and declared readiness among council members to participate in further initiatives to develop the register of damages, including the creation of a compensation commission and a compensation fund.
The declaration also said the Council of Europe members welcomed progress on creating a special tribunal for the leadership of Russia and called on Russia to release Ukrainian civilians, including deported Ukrainian children.
"I want to thank all friends of Ukraine for the effective display of solidarity," Shmyhal said.
Shmyhal said earlier that the "creation of an international register of damage caused to Ukraine by the Russian invaders is the first step towards bringing the aggressor to justice."
It was the first summit of the Council of Europe in 18 years and was intended to show solidarity with Ukraine and to send a signal of unity toward Russia. More than 30 heads of state and government took part.
Russia was excluded from the Council of Europe after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Belarus is suspended and attended the summit only as an observer.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Russia Keeps On Pressure On Bakhmut With Infantry Attacks, Air Strikes, Says Ukrainian Military
Fighting for the control of the eastern city of Bakhmut has continued unabated, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 18. "The enemy is focusing its main combat efforts on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line in the eastern region of Donetsk -- 36 Russian attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the General Staff said, adding that Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities. Russian forces also carried out 42 air and missile strikes on Bakhmut, Kherson, and Odesa, over the past 24 hours, the military said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
European Diplomats Look Ahead To Further Reconstruction Efforts In Ukraine
WASHINGTON -- The ambassadors of Poland, Germany, and Britain and the former foreign ministers of Spain and Georgia on May 17 said that reconstruction efforts in Ukraine are already under way, even with the war far from over and with formal plans for reconstruction still in the formative stage.
The diplomats, who spoke during an online panel discussion at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, said plans for reconstruction are under discussion, but that for now Ukraine is repairing infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks while at the same time it takes steps toward long-term reconstruction expected to begin in the coming months.
EU Ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis emphasized the critical role private investment efforts are playing in the reconstruction strategy.
“Already, there are discussions ongoing in the United States and Europe with private industry about what opportunities will be there and what needs will be there for real, profitable investments,” he said.
WATCH: A reconstruction "battalion" called Dobrobat has attracted thousands of volunteers since launching one year ago. Most are Ukrainians working to rebuild their country, but many foreigners have joined to share the sometimes risky work.
Eka Tkeshelashvili, the former foreign minister of Georgia, echoed Lambrinidis on the evidence of progress on reconstruction, saying that bridges and roads as well as badly damaged communities such as Bucha are already being rebuilt.
“You see how much is being accomplished in a matter of days,” she said.
The panel also discussed Ukraine’s focus on the continuing process of political reform in light of Ukraine’s goal of becoming a member of the European Union and NATO.
Ukraine was granted candidate status in June to join the EU, four months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
After the official start of negotiations, which can take years, the European Commission will have to assess whether Kyiv meets the criteria for EU membership in terms of good governance, corruption eradication, democratic freedoms, and the rule of law.
Lambrinidis noted that Ukraine is “rapidly making progress towards these needed reforms” even as they fight “the bloodiest war in recent history.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
All panelists agreed that economic stabilization is a high priority security category.
British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce emphasized the importance of private investment, pointing to the Ukraine Recovery Conference scheduled to take place in June in Britain.
The conference will seek to encourage private investment in the areas of Ukraine most affected by bombing, and Pierce called for all of Ukraine’s allies to come together in support of this effort.
Tkeshelashvili, who recently served as head of the European Anti-Corruption Initiative to Ukraine, touched on the drive of Ukrainian citizens to rid the country of corruption.
“We are engaged on a daily basis with partners in different institutions on setting up compliance mechanisms [and] structural reforms that are geared towards the conditionalities of the requirements for the membership of the EU,” she said.
Ukraine is ready to embrace political reforms, she said, noting that every public opinion poll has shown that good governance, rule of law, and anti-corruption remain high on the agenda.
All the diplomats agreed that the reconstruction of Ukraine is already a top priority of Ukraine’s European neighbors.
Polish Ambassador to the U.S. Marek Magierowski said a prosperous Ukraine is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s worst nightmare, and the progress thus far again shows that whenever Moscow opposes a nation, "that nation turned out a stronger country after the rubble has cleared.”
With reporting by Shelby Rayer in Washington, D.C.
Czechs Scrap Communist-Era Deals To Make Russia Pay For Land
The Czech government on May 17 canceled Soviet-era decrees that granted the Russian Embassy free use of land in Prague and other cities, a further step in a more than two-year diplomatic spat with Moscow worsened by the war in Ukraine. The government rescinded orders granting Russia the use of dozens of plots of land in the 1970s and 1980s by the country's then-communist rulers. Russia will now have to pay leases to use the land, the Foreign Ministry said. The Russian Embassy in Prague did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Allies 'Don't Go To Russia,' EU's Enlargement Commissioner Says After Forum In Sarajevo
SARAJEVO -- The European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on May 17 warned aspiring member Bosnia-Herzegovina that EU allies do not visit Russia, another show of disappointment in the country after Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik’s trip to Moscow last year.
"Our allies don't go to Russia -- that is my message," Varhelyi said in response to a reporter's question on Dodik's visit. "Who wants to be our ally, does not go to Russia."
Bosnia, which applied to join the EU in 2016, was granted candidate status in December following concern that the war in Ukraine may destabilize the Balkan region. But it also attached a long list of conditions designed to bolster democracy in the Balkan country.
"We need Bosnia-Herzegovina to be our ally," Varhelyi told a news conference in Sarajevo after a high-level political forum outlining steps that Bosnia should take to join the EU.
It’s important to send strong messages from Sarajevo to present a common front, he added.
Varhelyi praised the progress made in "record time" to form a government and draw up budgets following general elections in October.
He also said that he was encouraged to see a commitment by stakeholders to deliver on reforms agreed when it was granted candidate status and its "very clear commitment as a European ally."
But statements by Dodik, along with his trip to Moscow, which included a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlight the lack of unity on foreign policy in Bosnia.
Dodik had already run afoul of the bloc when in January he awarded Putin with the highest honor of the entity he leads, which sparked a similar rebuke and warning about Bosnia-Herzegovina needing to be mindful of the rule of law as it pursues EU membership.
Dodik opposes imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and recognizing Kosovo as independent state. He also has been trying to separate Republika Srpska’s military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene the 1995 Dayton accords.
Russia and Serbia tacitly support Dodik’s actions.
The political forum in Sarajevo on May 17 was chaired by Varhelyi and Borjana Kristo, chairman of the Bosnian Council of Ministers. It was organized by the European Commission with the aim of monitoring the implementation of its recommendations and reporting on Bosnia’s progress on the European path.
“Today we considered the activities facing the new authorities, which are clear indicators of the work. We had the opportunity to hear the readiness to work on all questions and problems," Varhelyi said.
Kristo said the European Union has expressed its readiness to help Bosnia on its way to EU membership after it fulfills the conditions.
"The EU is ready to provide all kinds of assistance, financial and professional, in this process,” Kristo said, but Bosnia must first fulfill conditions.
The forum was attended by representatives of the Bosnian legislative authority, as well as the highest representatives of the executive authority in the entities of Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation, and the administrative unit of the Brcko district of Bosnia.
As part of the enlargement package for 2023, the European Commission will report again on Bosnia’s progress in the implementation of 14 key priorities on the path to EU membership.
The European Commission defined the priorities in May 2019 and divided them into four areas: democracy and functioning of institutions, the rule of law, basic rights, and public administration reform.
When Bosnia’s candidate status was confirmed in December, the EU said it would start negotiations on full membership once eight conditions were fulfilled.
Bosnia joined other EU candidates -- Albania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine -- in a long process that can take many years and involve complex negotiations on adjusting local laws to match those of the EU.
With reporting by Sejla Ibrahimovic of RFE/RL's Balkan Service and Reuters
