Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters Hit In Missile Strike As Zelenskiy Announces Joint Weapons Production With U.S.

Ukrainian forces appear to have carried out a successful missile attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, located on the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

The Russian Defense Ministry wrote on Telegram on September 22 that a member of the military is missing after the city came under attack by cruise missiles. The ministry had previously announced that one soldier was killed before updating its statement.



“Russian air-defense systems shot down five missiles while repelling an attack on Sevastopol," the ministry said. "Due to the attack by cruise missiles, the historical building of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet was damaged.”

RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, a regional outlet of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, reported on September 22 that three powerful explosions were heard in the city, which is home to a large port used by the Russian Navy.

Images on social media showed large plumes of smoke that appeared to be coming from Sevastopol's harbor and one photo showed heavy damage to what was claimed to be the Black Sea Fleet headquarters, which is located at the port.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Ukrainian peninsula illegally seized and annexed by Moscow in 2014, said in a series of Telegram posts that at least one missile launched by "the enemy" struck the headquarters building.



Razvozhayev warned residents of the city on the southwestern tip of the peninsula that “another attack is possible,” and urged them to stay in their homes and to not attempt to travel to the city center. He said that roads in the center had been closed.



“Those who are near the fleet headquarters, head to the shelters if you hear the siren,” he wrote. Razvozhayev also said firefighters were at the scene of the attack and that additional emergency forces were expected to arrive. In his latest post, the regional head said the situation was "under control" and that house-to-house inspections were under way to determine any damage.



Razvozhayev, who asked residents not to post photos or videos on social media, did not provide further details or mention casualties.



Kyiv did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack, which came a day after Russian artillery and missiles rained down on cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on September 22 that Russia had restarted its systematic campaign of air attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure ahead of winter but that the country was better prepared this year.



"We understand that the stage of energy terror in this heating season has already begun," Shmygal was quoted as saying by Interfax-Ukraine. "We are much better prepared and stronger than we were last year."

Elsewhere on the Crimean Peninsula, whose recapture is a strategic goal of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive to retake occupied territory in its east and south, traffic on the Crimea Bridge was halted on two separate occasions on September 22.

The bridge, which links the peninsula to the Russian mainland and is a key supply route for Russian forces, is a frequent target of Ukrainian attacks.

Also on September 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukraine and the United States have agreed to launch joint weapons production in a step that will enable Kyiv to start producing air-defense systems.

The announcement came as Zelenskiy wrapped up a visit to the United Nations in which he addressed the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

In his daily address to Ukrainians, Zelenskiy said the long-term agreement would create jobs and a new industrial base in Ukraine, whose economy has been devastated by Russia's invasion and war.

Kyiv has stepped up efforts to boost domestic weapons production as much as possible because of the huge demand for arms and ammunition.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's deputy prime minister confirmed on September 22 the departure of a second cargo vessel with grain from Ukraine's Chornomorsk sea port.

The vessel Aroyat "left the port Chornomorsk after loading 17,600 (metric tons of) Ukrainian wheat for Egypt," Oleksandr Kubrakov said on the X social media app, formerly Twitter.

This is the second bulk carrier that has entered the port of Chornomorsk "using the temporary corridor for civil shipping," he said, adding that the first was Resilient Africa, with 3,000 tons of wheat for Asia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 22 that "there is no progress" in the issue of reviving the Black Sea grain deal.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said any initiative to revive the grain deal that isolates Russia is not likely to be sustainable, adding that Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey will continue to discuss the deal.

Russia quit the agreement in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Peskov said no Putin-Erdogan talks have been scheduled, adding that "such talks can be arranged quickly if necessary."

With reporting by Reuters and RIA Novosti