Russia Still Dissatisfied With Black Sea Grain Deal After UN Talks

Floodwaters receded slightly in some parts of southern Ukraine but surged in others early on June 10 as rescue efforts continued and Ukraine's nuclear energy agency put the last operating reactor at Europe's largest nuclear plant into "cold shutdown" as a safety precaution after the breach this week of a major dam and with intense fighting nearby between Russian forces and Ukrainian defenders.

A UN official also warned of the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the demise this week of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River that's been under Russian control for the past year amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian forces, meanwhile, battled near Bakhmut in the east and in the southern Zaporizhzhya region where many analysts suggest a major Ukrainian counteroffensive got under way this week, and the deadly bombardment of Ukrainian cities continued overnight.

Ukraine's Enerhoatom nuclear energy agency said on June 10 that it had put the last of six reactors at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant into "cold shutdown" two days earlier to counter the danger from the flooding and the decline of water levels at the nearby Kakhovka reservoir.

Cold shutdown is when control rods are introduced into a reactor's core to prevent the nuclear fission reactions that normally generate power.

Enerhoatom had said on June 9 that there was "no direct threat" to the plant, where power units have been dormant since September 2022.

The director-general of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, is reportedly scheduled to travel to Ukraine during the next week.

More than 10,000 residents of a region downstream from the major southern city of Kherson were said on June 9 to have been cut off from the rest of Ukraine as flooding extended to the Inhulets River, a tributary of the Dnieper.

The head of the regional military administration in the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said via Telegram that 35 settlements have been flooded on the right bank of the Dnieper, and 3,763 houses are under water.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry reported that at least 27 people were missing in flooded areas of Kherson.

The breach of the Kakhovka dam early this month is feared to be one of Europe's biggest environmental and industrial disasters in decades.

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has said it intercepted telephone communications between Russian military personnel that "confirm" Russia's involvement in the destruction of the dam, which has been under Russian control since early in the invasion, but Moscow continues to deny responsibility.

On June 9, Norway's seismological institute (NORSAR) said it had detected a possible "explosion" around the time of the dam's breaching.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated under difficult wartime conditions and active shelling suspected of being carried out by Russian forces.

In the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka where the dam is located, Mayor Volodymyr Kovalenko told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on June 9 that water levels, which rose as much as six meters after the breach, were beginning to fall. The town remains without electricity, he said.

The head of Kherson's regional council, Oleksandr Samoyilenka, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that evacuations from flooded cities were being carried out all day on June 9 and the situation remained "stable but difficult."

"The water is leaving, but it is leaving very slowly. If it arrived quickly and with great pressure, then it descends very slowly, its level decreases centimeter by centimeter," Samoyilenko said.

He said the most difficult situation was in a heavily populated district, Ostriv.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water in the area.

He also noted the Ukrainian region's significance in global food supplies and said a "viral" effect of the dam's destruction will be lower grain exports and higher prices for food around the world.

Reports of heavy fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine have fueled expectations that Kyiv might finally announce it has begun its long-awaited counteroffensive.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy avoided any such statement on June 9, saying merely that "We focus our attention on all directions where our actions are needed and where the enemy may suffer certain defeats.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was under way but was being largely repelled.

A spokesman for Ukraine's military command in the Donetsk region, Serhiy Cherevaty, claimed in televised statements on June 10 that Kyiv's forces had advanced more than a kilometer in some places near the mostly occupied city of Bakhmut.

"We're trying...to conduct strikes on the enemy, we're counterattacking," Cherevaty said, according to Reuters. "We've managed to advance up to 1,400 metres on various sections of the front."

RFE/RL cannot independently confirm reports of developments in areas of the heaviest fighting.

The Ukrainian General Staff said in its situation report early on June 10 that "heavy fighting continues" as the Russian side focused "its main efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts" in the east.

It cited Russian offensive operations in the area of Bakhmut, where months of intense fighting left Russian forces in control of much of the city.

The Ukrainian military suggested it was focusing its own offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson areas in the south, where some outsiders have speculated Kyiv might try to cut off a so-called land bridge connecting Russian-annexed Crimea with mainland Ukraine.

It said Russian forces were being kept "on the defensive" in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson.

Kyiv also claimed that Russian occupation forces were only allowing residents with Russian passports to evacuate flood-affected areas of the Kherson region. RFE/RL could not independently corroborate that accusation.

Air-alert sirens sounded in many parts of the country overnight, with Ukraine's southern command citing combat operations in the skies over Odesa and Mykolayiv.

Authorities said three people were killed in an attack by Iranian-made kamikaze drones and at least 10 other people were injured in blasts following an air alert in the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, Reuters, and AP