Moscow Blocks Russian-Language Website of RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked the Russian-language website of RFE/RL's Armenian Service, known locally as Radio Azatutyun.
A group that promotes uncensored online media in Russia, Roskomsvoboda, said on June 2 that the move to block the site was initiated by the Prosecutor-General's Office.
Roskomsvoboda said that it obtained access to the registry of "banned information" in Russia which listed 12 websites and links, including Azatutyun and the sites of the multilingual Finnish state radio and television company, Yle, which has been blocked in Russia since late May.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor blocked the websites of dozens of media outlets, as well as social network sites such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
Roskomnadzor has warned media outlets across the country that Russia's attack on Ukraine cannot be called a war or an invasion, and should only be referred to as a "special military operation."
The media watchdog has also blocked some social network platforms and websites of RFE/RL's Russian, Kazakh, Turkmen, and Tajik services, as well as Current Time, Voice of America, New Ties, Taiga.Info, DOXA, Deutsche Welle, and other independent media outlets.
In the first few weeks of the war, several major international broadcasters suspended their operations inside Russia, including the BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and the German ARD and ZDF outlets.
The BBC and ARD have since reopened.
Fire Engulfs Business Center In Moscow, Reports Say People Trapped On Upper Floors
MOSCOW -- Firefighters have evacuated 120 people from a Moscow business center that is engulfed in flames, officials of the Emergency Ministry of the Russian capital said on June 3.
According to media reports and posts on social networks, an unknown number of people may be trapped on the upper levels of the 10-story Grand Setun Plaza business center in western Moscow.
The fire quickly spread from the ground level up to the fourth floor due to synthetic materials used to cover the building's facade and interior, officials said.
Some 200 firefighters are working at the site.
Emergency Minister Aleksandr Kurenkov is personally supervising the firefighters' efforts to extinguish the fire and assist the rescue of those who may still be inside the building.
The cause of the fire remains unclear.
With reporting by RIA Novosti, Interfax, and TASS
Russian State Media Says The Country's Pacific Fleet Has Started Weeklong Naval Drills
Russia’s Pacific Fleet has started a week of naval drills involving more than 40 warships and 20 aircraft, Russian news agencies quoted the Defense Ministry as saying.
The maneuvers, scheduled to take place on June 3-10, will involve ships searching for the "submarines of a mock enemy" and "working out the organization of air defense for tactical groups of ships [to] perform combat training exercises on surface and air targets," the ministry said in a statement, according to the TASS news agency.
The exercises come as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its 100th day on June 3.
Based on reporting by the BBC, CNN, and TASS
Ukrainian Forces Withstand Russian Onslaught In East As War Enters 100th Day
Ukrainian forces have managed to stave off a furious Russian offensive in the key eastern city of Syevyerodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine entered its 100th day on June 3.
Meanwhile, NATO has said that the conflict has become "a war of attrition,” which has seen Russia fail to achieve its initial goal of a blitz victory.
"We have some success in the battles in Syevyerodonetsk,” Zelenskiy said in his late-night address on June 2, adding, “But it's too early to tell.” He said that overall the situation remains "very difficult."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 3 that, compared to Russia’s original plan, none of Moscow's strategic objectives have been reached.
"Russian forces failed to achieve their initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centers of government," the British bulletin said. "Staunch Ukrainian resistance and the failure to secure Hostomel airfield [near Kyiv] in the first 24 hours led to Russian offensive operations being repulsed."
House-to-house fighting has been continuing in Syevyerodonetsk, 80 percent of which is controlled by Russian forces, according to officials, as Ukrainian forces struggle to hold off Russian troops while they await the arrival of advanced weapons that Washington has pledged to deliver.
Serhiy Hayday, the head of Luhansk region military administration, said that some 800 people, including children, remain hiding in bomb shelters underneath a chemical factory in the city. Those hiding are local residents who were asked to leave the city, but refused, according to Hayday.
Ukrainian forces said on June 3 that they made significant progress during an offensive against Russian positions in the occupied southern region of Kherson. The Territorial Defense AZOV Dnipro unit said its forces liberated 8 kilometers of “occupied territory.”
Western officials estimate that the deliveries of advanced weapons systems to Ukraine are about three weeks away, and Ukrainian forces are bracing for further Russian aggression.
Earlier on June 2, Zelenskiy told the Luxembourg parliament in a video address that Russia was in control of one-fifth of Ukraine's territory. That is equivalent to 125,000 square kilometers or, as Zelenksiy put it, "more than the entire Benelux" -- a shorthand term for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.
British intelligence estimated in its bulletin that Russia now controls more than 90 percent of the Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine and is likely to have complete control of the region in the next two weeks.
But the bulletin cautioned that Russia's recent tactical successes have come at a significant cost in terms of resources and this trend will likely continue.
"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success [it] will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time," the British intelligence bulletin concluded.
In Washington, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the conflict has become "a war of attrition."
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House.
The war most likely will end at the negotiating table, he said, adding that what happens during talks is closely linked to the situation on the battlefield.
In Kyiv, the new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said after presenting her credentials to Zelenskiy that the delivery of U.S. military aid is being accelerated.
“My understanding is that now it’s very quick, within days, less even, of a decision, that the hardware is in Ukrainian hands,” Ambassador Bridget Brink said.
But senior Pentagon officials have said that the most advanced U.S. rocket systems -- the HIMARS, which can strike targets as far as 80 kilometers away, will take at least three weeks to reach the battlefront, raising questions as to whether they will arrive in time to stop Russia’s slow but steady gains.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again warned on June 2 of “absolutely undesirable and rather unpleasant scenarios” if the latest Western-supplied weapons were used against Russia.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, AP, and AFP
War In Ukraine Has Become War Of Attrition Likely To End Through Negotiations, NATO Chief Says
The war in Ukraine has become “a war of attrition,” and Western nations must prepare for "the long haul," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on June 2 following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Biden at the White House.
While reiterating that NATO does not want to enter direct confrontation with Russia, Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance has a "responsibility" to support Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said Ukrainians are "paying a high price for defending their own country,” but Russia is also “taking high casualties."
The war most likely will end at the negotiating table, he said, adding that what happens during talks "is very closely linked to the situation on the ground, on the battlefield."
Asked if Ukraine is being pressured by the West to accept losses of territory in order to negotiate peace, Stoltenberg said "it's not for us to decide” what Ukraine should accept or refuse.
The NATO chief would not comment on whether the alliance was discussing naval escorts to unblock grain exports, but said he welcomed efforts to find ways to get more grain out.
"The easiest way to get more grain out and to reduce the pressure on food prices is for [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin to end the war," he said.
Based on reporting by AFP
New U.S. Envoy Pledges To Oversee Washington's Support For Ukraine As She Presents Credentials
The new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine promised more weaponry to help the country in its fight against Russia after presenting her credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on June 2 in Kyiv.
Bridget Brink told reporters that her No. 1 mission was “to help Ukraine prevail against Russian aggression” and said the delivery of military aid was being accelerated.
“My understanding is that now it’s very quick, within days, less even, of a decision, that the hardware is in Ukrainian hands,” she said.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden announced that Washington was sending more advanced multiple rocket lunch systems to Ukraine as part of a $700 million package that includes air-surveillance radar, more Javelin short-range anti-tank rockets, artillery ammunition, helicopters, vehicles, and spare parts.
Russia says Washington is adding "fuel to the fire" by sending the weapons.
Brink, a veteran diplomat whose nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate just weeks ago, listed her five top priorities, which include overseeing U.S. government support and implementing U.S. security assistance to Ukraine.
Brink also vowed that U.S. officials “will work to ensure the world holds Russia to account for atrocities and war crimes.”
She added that Biden has pledged that the United States would help Ukraine for as long as it takes, “and that’s what we’ll do."
Brink, who speaks Russian, has been a career diplomat for 25 years and has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as in several senior positions across the State Department and the White House National Security Council.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the reopening of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on May 19, the same day that the Senate confirmed Brink's nomination. The embassy had closed earlier this year due to security concerns.
With reporting by AP and AFP
In Eastern Ukrainian Village, Volunteers Bring Essentials Amid The Shelling
Incessant shelling has become an everyday reality in parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv region. In order to survive in harsh conditions, locals in the village of Pyatykhatky have formed a volunteer group to help those who have not been evacuated. There are no open shops, pharmacies, and no working infrastructure in the village so the help from the volunteers is the only hope for locals.
New U.S. Sanctions Target Yachts, Putin's Money Manager, Treasury Department Says
The United States has issued new sanctions targeting yachts linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a yacht brokerage, and several government officials in another move intended to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions take further action “to degrade the key networks used by Russia’s elites, including President Vladimir Putin, to attempt to hide and move money and anonymously make use of luxury assets around the globe,” the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release on June 2.
Russia’s elites, including Putin, "rely on complex support networks to hide, move, and maintain their wealth and luxury assets,” Brian Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial Intelligence, said in the statement.
“We will continue to enforce our sanctions and expose the corrupt systems by which President Putin and his elites enrich themselves,” he said.
Among the individuals targeted are Sergei Roldugin, a cellist and conductor who the Treasury Department says acts as "custodian of Putin's offshore wealth," and Roldugin's opera singer wife, Elena Mirtova. Roldugin is already under sanctions imposed by the European Union, Britain, Australia, and New Zealand for his links to Putin.
The Treasury Department said its sanctions order was issued in tandem with sanctions announced by the U.S. State Department targeting five oligarchs and elites, including Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Two of the vessels targeted by the Treasury Department are the Russian-flagged Graceful and the Cayman Islands-flagged Olympia. The U.S. Treasury Department identified them as property in which Putin has an interest.
The Russian president has taken numerous trips on the yachts, including one in the Black Sea with Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka last year, the department said.
The brokerage targeted is Imperial Yachts based in Monaco, which is described by the department as “Kremlin-aligned.”
The brokerage allows Russian oligarchs and other owners of superyachts to charter their boats when they are not using them.
A representative from Imperial Yachts told the Associated Press in an e-mailed statement that “the accusations made against us by the U.S. Government and in the press are false." The company added that it is "not involved in our clients’ financial affairs” and it intends to "pursue all available legal remedies to resolve this matter promptly."
Another entity targeted is an aviation company in San Marino that the Treasury Department said was involved in a scheme to transfer aircraft to an offshore company to avoid sanctions.
Others included in the latest round of U.S. sanctions are Yury Slyusar, president of United Aircraft Corporation; Vitaly Savelyev, Russia’s transport minister; Maksim Reshetnikov, the country’s minister of economic development; Irek Envarovich Faizullin, the minister of construction, housing, and utilities; and Dmitry Yuryevich Grigorenko, the deputy prime minister and chief of the government staff.
In addition, the Commerce Department added 71 more people and entities located in Russia and Belarus to its sanctions list, with the intent of restricting the Russian military’s ability to obtain technologies needed to further its invasion.
The sanctions order freezes any U.S. assets held by the individuals and entities and bars U.S. persons from dealing with them.
The sanctions are the latest in an unprecedented series of sanctions on Russian entities and individuals -- including oligarchs close to Putin -- that are designed to force Moscow to change its war policy.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
EU Drops Russian Patriarch From Sanctions Package To Gain Hungarian Acceptance
The European Union has dropped a move to impose sanctions against Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Kirill to secure Hungary's acceptance of the bloc's latest package of measures against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Diplomatic sources told RFE/RL on June 2 that EU ambassadors agreed to remove Kirill from the sanctions list, which Budapest had insisted upon. All of the bloc's 27 members had to agree to the package in order for it to be approved and officially published on June 3.
Since the beginning of the war, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities, prompting Pope Francis to warn the Patriarch against becoming President Vladimir "Putin's altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
The new package of sanctions against Russia, the EU's sixth since Moscow launched the war on February 24, includes a ban on most Russian oil imports and will remove Russia's top lender, Sberbank, from the international financial messaging platform SWIFT.
The agreement on the new sanctions is expected to take force at 7 a.m. GMT on June 3 unless a member state raises objections. The actual legal enactment of the sanctions would then follow soon after.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak
Homes Of Moscow Anti-War Activists Searched Amid Crackdown
MOSCOW -- Police in Moscow have searched the homes of several journalists and activists who have openly protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The June 2 searches were linked to a probe launched into the alleged distribution of false information about the use of Russia's armed forces for the war in Ukraine.
Police searched the Moscow State University dormitory room occupied by journalist Gleb Yakutov, who was detained a day earlier on a hooliganism charge.
Law enforcement officers also searched home of activist Dmitry Ivanov's parents. Ivanov, the administrator of Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, is currently serving a 25-day jail term he was handed in another case.
The homes of two other civil rights activists, Yuliaslava Kovalevich and Daniil Davydenko, also were searched.
In early March, days after Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
On May 30, a court in Russia’s Far East handed down the country’s first guilty verdict for spreading “fake news” on the war in Ukraine.
A court in the Zabaikalye Krai region ordered Pyotr Mylnikov to pay a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,000) for posts on the “I Live in Ruins” online group that he administers on Russia’s popular VKontakte social network.
The posts reportedly had videos that local media quoted security officials as saying contained information that attempted to persuade people they should be against the Russian Army's participation in the conflict in Ukraine.
With reporting by Mediazona, OVD-Info, and SOTA
Russia Detains Belarusian Ahead Of Extradition Decision
St. PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has ordered Belarusian national Andrey Russkikh to be held at a detention center for 40 days while a decision on his possible extradition to Belarus is made.
Russkikh, who fled Belarus for Russia in December, is wanted in Minsk for allegedly insulting the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, and inciting social hatred with his online posts.
If extradited and convicted, Russkikh faces up to seven years in prison.
Another court in St. Petersburg ruled on June 1 to extradite another Belarusian activist, Yana Pinchuk, to Minsk, where she faces charges for protesting the disputed August 2020 election that kept Lukashenka in power despite opposition accusations that the voting was rigged.
Police in St. Petersburg arrested Pinchuk on November 1 at the request of Belarus.
Pinchuk is wanted in Belarus on several charges, including inciting national hatred, calls for activities that damaged national security, and slander. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.
Belarusian authorities accuse Pinchuk of administering the Vitsebsk97% Telegram channel, which was critical of Lukashenka's regime and has been labeled as extremist in Belarus.
Pinchuk rejects all the charges, saying she immediately closed her Telegram channel after it was officially designated as extremist.
In December, Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center recognized Pinchuk as a political prisoner and demanded her immediate release.
- By Current Time
Belarusian Union Activist Found Hanged Days After Police Questioning
A Belarusian labor union activist who took part in a large strike by workers of the Naftan oil-processing company in 2020 was found hanged several days after police questioned him with regard to an unspecified case.
According to the Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center, Uladzimer Krysyonak was buried on June 1, two days after his relatives found him hanged at home.
Last week, police detained Krysyonak for 72 hours before releasing him and ordering him not to leave the city. During the detention he was questioned about the unspecified criminal case.
Krysyonak's relatives and colleagues say police had threatened to send him to prison for 12 years.
Krysyonak was an active participant in the 2020 strike, which was a protest against the official results of an August presidential election that proclaimed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka as the winner amid opposition allegations that the vote was rigged.
Krysyonak was also a candidate for the post of the chairman of an independent labor union last year.
Tajik Blogger's Mother Convicted On Hooliganism Charge Activist Son Calls 'Retaliation'
A court in Tajikistan's northeastern district of Lakhsh has sentenced the mother of noted blogger Junaidullo Khudoyorov to two years of house arrest after finding her guilty of hooliganism, a charge the 66-year-old woman denies.
Majigul Gharibova was accused of beating a local man, Alisher Nasriddin, during a conflict in November, which she vehemently denies.
Gharibova told RFE/RL after the court pronounced its decision on June 1 that she will appeal the ruling, adding that the charge against her was based on "lies."
Gharibova's son told RFE/RL that he considered the court ruling to be "retaliation" by the local authorities for his online articles revealing corruption and abuse of power among them.
In 2017, Khudoyorov was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of supporting a banned Islamic group, which stemmed from his online postings. He was released after less than two years on a presidential mass amnesty.
Domestic and international rights groups for years have criticized authoritarian leader Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, for using the security forces and other levers of power to sideline opponents and suppress dissent.
Khudoyorov's brother, Farkhod, is an active member of the opposition Social Democratic Party. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail in 2018 on a charge of insulting the authorities.
In April, another mother of a Tajik blogger, Shohida Mamadjonova, was sentenced to six years in prison on an extremism charge that her Germany-based son and outspoken government critic, Sherzod Mamadjonov, called a politically motivated attack on his family.
Russian Journalist Muratov To Auction Nobel Medal
The editor in chief of the independent Moscow-based newspaper Novaya gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, will be selling his Nobel Prize medal later this month to help Ukrainian refugees, Dallas, Texas-based Heritage Auctions says.
The current bid for the medal that will be auctioned on June 20 is $260,000, Heritage Auctions said.
Muratov, who was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his journalistic work in Russia, announced his decision to auction his medal on March 22, saying that the money will be used to assist Ukrainian refugees who had to flee the country because of Russia's invasion.
Since early March, Muratov and his newspaper have avoided reporting what is happening in Ukraine because of official Russian censorship and the threat of criminal prosecution for journalists who do not follow the government line.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor has banned the description of Russia's action in Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it is referred to by its official name -- a "special military operation."
A recent law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin envisages prison sentences of up to 10 years for individuals who violate the rule.
The penalty for the distribution of what authorities deem "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
Zelenskiy Claims Some Success In Battle For Control Of Syevyerodonetsk
Ukrainian forces have had some success fighting Russians in the city of Syevyerodonetsk, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his late-night address on June 2, but the overall military situation in the Donbas region, which he previously characterized as "very difficult," has not changed.
Ukrainian forces have been locked in a grinding battle for control of the city and regions in eastern Ukraine as they struggle to hold off Russian troops while they await the arrival of the advanced rockets and anti-aircraft weapons that the United States has promised to send.
But the arms deliveries are possibly weeks away, meaning a prolonged period of grueling combat is likely.
The war has become “a war of attrition,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned on June 2 following talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.
“Wars are by nature unpredictable and therefore we just have to be prepared for the long haul," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Biden at the White House.
The war most likely will end at the negotiating table, he said, adding that what happens during talks is closely linked to the situation on the battlefield.
Street fighting was reported on June 2 in Syevyerodonetsk where Ukrainian forces continued to put up stiff resistance despite the Russians controlling most of the key Donbas city with the aid of massive and indiscriminate artillery bombardments.
Zelenskiy again urged the West to speed up weapons deliveries for his outnumbered and outgunned troops as the Kremlin angrily warned that arming Kyiv will "bring more suffering to Ukrainians."
Moscow's furious reaction came after Britain joined the United States and Germany in announcing that it will send Ukraine advanced weapons systems to help defend itself against Russia.
As fighting raged in Syevyerodonetsk, a regional official warned that civilians are sheltering from Russian shelling under a chemical plant in the city and authorities fear it may still have stocks of dangerous materials.
The regional head of the Luhansk military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said that 80 percent of Syevyerodonetsk was now under Russian control.
Hayday also said on June 2 that, besides Syevyerodonetsk, Russians are also attempting to advance south toward the key Ukrainian-held cities of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, where Mayor Vadym Lyakh called for the evacuation of the heavily damaged city.
In its daily intelligence bulletin on June 2, Britain's Ministry of Defense concurred that Russia has taken control of most of Syevyerodonetsk.
It said that the main road into the city "likely" remains under Ukrainian control but Russians are making steady gains with the aid of heavy artillery fire.
In an address to Luxembourg's parliament, Zelenskiy said Russia now occupies about 20 percent of his country's territory, with the front line of the battle stretching for more than 1,000 kilometers.
He said Ukraine estimates that Moscow has lost "more than 30,000 soldiers," since it launched its offensive on February 24, "but this does not stop Russia. This state is still ready to lose and kill, kill people."
"Because only one person in Russia doesn’t want to let us stay as we are," he added, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who before the war questioned the existence of Ukraine as a nation state.
In his nightly address Zelenskiy also slammed the "absolutely senseless shelling" of northern border regions from Russian territory.
"The entire temporarily occupied territory of our state is now a zone of complete disaster, for which Russia bears full responsibility," he said.
Zelenskiy also thanked Biden for promising to send missiles and said he expected good news about weapons supplies from other partners.
The new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine said after presenting her credentials to Zelenskiy that the delivery of U.S. military aid is being accelerated.
“My understanding is that now it’s very quick, within days, less even, of a decision, that the hardware is in Ukrainian hands,” Ambassador Bridget Brink said.
But senior Pentagon officials have said that the most advanced U.S. rocket systems -- the HIMARS -- that can strike targets as far as 80 kilometers away, will take at least three weeks to reach the battlefront, raising questions as to whether they will arrive in time to stop Russia’s slow but steady gains.
Zelenskiy has voiced gratitude for all the assistance that Ukraine has received from the West, but said that weapons supplies needed to be sped up up because "we have to defend ourselves against virtually the entire Russian Army."
"We need more weapons for Ukraine -- modern weapons that will ensure the superiority of our state over Russia in this war not only through courage, intelligence, but also technologically. And I ask you to advocate this need before other European states," Zelenskiy said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov again warned on June 2 of “absolutely undesirable and rather unpleasant scenarios” if the latest Western-supplied weapons were used against Russia.
“This pumping of Ukraine with weapons...will bring more suffering to Ukraine, which is merely a tool in the hands of those countries that supply it with weapons,” Peskov told reporters.
But Peskov, asked if Moscow, after being slapped with the most onerous sanctions in recent history, wants to close "the window" to Europe that Peter the Great sought to open 300 years ago, said "No one is planning to close anything."
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, CNN, AP, and AFP
Dancing Legend Baryshnikov Criticizes Putin's 'World Of Fear' In Open Letter To Russian President
Legendary ballet dancer and choreographer Mikhail Baryshnikov has decried Vladimir Putin's "world of fear" in an open letter to the Russian president after Russia banned the website of a charity he co-founded to benefit Ukraine.
Baryshnikov, 74, along with detective fiction writer Boris Akunin and prominent economist Sergei Guriyev in February founded the charity True Russia. The project says it has raised nearly $1.3 million.
"People like us brought more honor to the Russian world than all your not-very-precise precision-guided munitions," said Baryshnikov, who famously defected to Canada in 1974.
"Your Russian world, the world of fear, the world in which they burn Ukrainian textbooks, will not live on as long as there are people like us -- the true Russians immunized in childhood against this plague," he added.
"And our world will live on despite all your bans," said Baryshnikov, who was born in Latvia to Russian parents.
"We know how to keep the values of a true Russian world. And yours will die from its own fears unless it wakes up."
Baryshnikov posted the letter after Moscow blocked the website of True Russia on May 24 at the behest of the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office.
He said the civil servants who carried out the decision were afraid, adding: "Their fear is understandable. It gives us confidence that we are right."
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Rights Defender, Journalist Receive Death Threats In Prison, Lawyer Says
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate, Narges Mohammadi, and photojournalist Alieh Motalebzadeh have received death threats while in prison amid a worsening situation for political prisoners on the whole, a lawyer for one of the two women said.
Mostafa Nili, Mohammadi's lawyer, told Emtedad in an interview on May 31 that a prisoner convicted of murder in Qarchak prison had sent threatening messages to both women saying, "I will kill you and I will become famous for this."
Pointing out that this prisoner had no "previous problems or conflicts" with Mohammadi and Motalebzadeh, Nili said that the threatening of political prisoners by ordinary prisoners without "any history of controversy" seemed "suspicious."
The lawyer said the attempt to provoke clashes with those in the regular prisoner population had been accompanied by an increase in "obscenities and threats" from others in front of the political prison ward in recent days.
Nili referred to the "deteriorating security of political prisoners in Gharchak prison" and said their situation "has become dangerous."
Prison authorities have yet to respond to his queries about the issues political prisoners are facing at the institution, he added.
The two women were briefly released from prison for medical attention before being forced to return in April.
A journalist and an engineer, Mohammadi was arrested in November 2021 after she attended the memorial of a man killed by Iranian security forces during nationwide protests in November 2019.
In late January, a court sentenced her to another eight years and two months in prison, as well as 74 lashes.
Motalebzadeh was transferred from the Evin prison to Qarchak in January in what was seen as punishment for holding a ceremony to commemorate the death of human rights defender Baktash Abtin, who died from COVID-19 complications.
FBI 'Laser-Focused' On Russian Cyberactivity, Director Says
The director of the FBI has told a gathering of cybersecurity professionals that the U.S. law enforcement agency is "laser-focused" on Russian cyberactivities and is monitoring them in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine.
Director Christopher Wray said the recklessness the Russians had shown with human lives since they launched their invasion "carries over into how they act in cyberspace," and the agency was "watching for their cyberactivities to become more destructive as the war keeps going poorly for them."
Speaking on June 1 at the Boston Conference on Cybersecurity, Wray said Russia lately had been trying to influence what happens in the ground war by threatening attacks against the West in cyberspace.
"We've seen the Russian government taking specific preparatory steps toward potential destructive attacks, here and abroad," Wray said.
The FBI has been "racing" to inform potential targets to warn them about the looming threat and give them technical support they can use to protect themselves.
Wray gave a few examples of how he said U.S. law enforcement had made a "pretty solid hit against Russian intelligence" in recent months.
In April, he said the FBI disrupted a botnet that the Russian military intelligence agency, the GRU, had created and "could have used to obfuscate malicious and damaging cyberactivity."
He said that while Russia had for years been trying to infiltrate U.S. companies to steal information, its activity paled in comparison to that of China, which he said had a "bigger hacking program than all other major nations combined."
Its program is a long-term strategic plan to undermine U.S. national and economic security, he said.
He also described one Iranian-sponsored cyberattack that targeted a U.S. children's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and said the FBI was able to stop the attack.
With reporting by AP
Iranian Rial Falls Further As Protests Over Decimated Economy Continue
Iran's currency, the rial, has continued to weaken as unrest in the country grows over an economy in shambles due to the effects of U.S. sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.
The value of one U.S. dollar rose on June 1 to as high as 31,500 rials, compared with 28,150 rials a month before, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com, its lowest level since September 2021.
The stranglehold of U.S. sanctions along with government mismanagement has led to soaring inflation, high youth unemployment and rising poverty, while recently elected President Ebrahim Raisi's administration has struggled to halt the economic tailspin.
Due to skyrocketing prices and the rial's free fall in recent years, the purchasing power of Iranians has declined rapidly and many in the country of more than 80 million people have had their savings wiped out.
The economic turmoil has sparked protests in the streets of many Iranian cities.
Security forces have arrested protesters and officials have downplayed the unrest, though Raisi has said "hard decisions" on public-sector wages and prices have to be made even if people disagreed.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Belarusian Supreme Court Upholds Harsh Sentences For Tsikhanouski, Losik, Four Others
MINSK -- Belarus's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal filed by a group of bloggers, opposition activists, and the husband of exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, all of whom were sentenced in December on charges they and their supporters have rejected as being politically motivated.
Syarhey Tsikhanouski, RFE/RL consultant and blogger Ihar Losik, veteran opposition politician Mikalay Statkevich, and activists Uladzimer Tsyhanovich, Dzmitry Papou, and Artsyom Sakau, were rounded up by security officials before an August 2020 presidential election that saw authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka claim a sixth term in power despite widespread belief that the vote was rigged.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
The court on June 1 upheld the 18-year sentence handed to Tsikhanouski, the 16-year sentences for Papou and Sakau, the 15-year sentences given to Losik and Tsyhanovich, and a 14-term that Statkevich received for allegedly organizing mass disorder, inciting social hatred, impeding the activities of the Central Election Commission, and organizing activities that disrupted social order.
The exact details of the charges and the cases against the six men remain unknown, as the trial was held behind closed doors.
Rights groups consider the men political prisoners. The United States and the European Union has condemned the sentences handed to them on December 14, 2021, by a court in the southeastern city of Homel.
The crackdown on the pro-democracy movement has intensified since mass protests erupted in the wake of Lukashenka's reelection, which has not been recognized by the opposition and the West.
Tsikhanouski was a popular video blogger who intended to run against Lukashenka before being disqualified and arrested. After her husband was disqualified, Tsikhanouskaya mobilized voters and won the election, according to the opposition and Western countries.
Tsikhanouskaya has been living in exile in Lithuania since fleeing Belarus due to concerns about her safety and that of the couple's two children.
With the Supreme Court decision, the six men are expected to be transferred in the near future to prisons to serve their terms.
Belarusian Who Helped Those Fleeing Crackdown Cross Border Jailed
A court in Belarus has sentenced an activist who assisted Belarusians facing persecution flee to Lithuania to 4 1/2 years in prison.
A court in the town of Shchuchyn in the western region of Hrodna sentenced Yauhen Buynitski on May 31 after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the state border in a group. The court also ordered Buynitski to pay a 3,520-ruble ($1,040) fine.
Buynitski was arrested in August 2021 for assisting Belarusians cross the border into Lithuania in the wake of Minsk's crackdown on dissent following mass protests against the official results of an August 2020 presidential poll that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth consecutive term.
Buynitski is one of many Belarusians who have faced multiple charges linked to the mass protests against Lukashenka following the controversial presidential election, which the opposition says was rigged.
Thousands have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile.
Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the ensuing crackdown.
Jailed Former Kyrgyz President Faces Additional Charge
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have added an abuse of office charge against jailed former President Almazbek Atambaev over deadly ethnic clashes in 2010 that claimed almost 450 lives.
Atambaev's lawyer, Zamir Jooshev, told RFE/RL on June 1 that although the charge was serious, its legality was questionable due to the statute of limitations, adding that an official statement regarding the new charge against his client will be made public later.
Atambaev is currently serving an 11-year prison term he was handed in 2020 for his role in the illegal release of a notorious crime boss, Aziz Batukaev.
He was leading an interim government when clashes between ethnic Kyrgyz and ethnic Uzbeks shook the Central Asian country's southern regions of Osh and Jalal-Abad in June 2010, following anti-government protests that toppled then-President Kurmanbek Bakiev.
According to Kyrgyz officials, 446 men and women were killed in the ethnic clashes, known as the "June events," about 2,000 people were injured, and tens of thousands were displaced.
The majority of the victims were ethnic Uzbeks.
Last month, three Kyrgyz politicians who were members of the interim government were also charged with abuse of office over the "June events."
Atambaev is currently involved in two other trials.
One trial is over a charge of attempting to seize power during anti-government protests in October 2020 that were sparked by controversial parliamentary elections seen by many as rigged.
Atambaev was released during the protests and joined them along with several other politicians. He was later rearrested.
He also is part of another trial linked to two days of violence at his compound near Bishkek that was sparked by his refusal to obey three summons to appear at the Interior Ministry for questioning about Batukaev's release.
The 2019 standoff between security forces and his supporters resulted in the death of a senior security officer and more than 170 injuries -- 79 of them sustained by law enforcement officers.
In that case, the 65-year-old former president and 13 others are charged with murder, attempted murder, threatening or assaulting official representatives, hostage taking, and the forcible seizure of power.
EU's Top Court Rejects Appeal By 'Putin's Chef' Over Wagner Activities In Libya
The European Union’s top court has dismissed the appeal by Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin of his inclusion on the bloc’s sanctions list over his role in Libya’s civil war.
Prigozhin, known as "Putin’s Chef" because one of his companies has done catering for the Kremlin, was first sanctioned by the bloc in October 2020 with Brussels alleging he was the financier of the Vagner Group's mercenary activities in Libya.
The bloc also alleged Wagner Group breached an international arms embargo on Libya and that its fighters were engaged in military operations against UN-backed authorities.
The United States had previously sanctioned Prigozhin for his interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and the EU blacklisted him again earlier this year for actions undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
The Libya sanctions, which consist of asset freezes and a visa ban, were renewed for one year in 2021 but Prigozhin launched an appeal to the Luxembourg-based court claiming that he had "no knowledge of an entity known as Wagner Group" and said the EU had failed to justify the move.
But the court rejected Prigozhin's argument in its decision, handed down on June 1, saying, “The evidence pack contains specific, precise and consistent evidence demonstrating the numerous close links between Mr Prigozhin and Vagner Group” and that the it includes “extracts from the report of the United Nations Secretary-General and press articles from various sources such as news agencies or media organizations, which are all accessible to the public.”
EU officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told RFE/RL that the outcome of the court case gives a clear signal that the bloc’s sanctions on various high-ranking Russians officials are legally sound as more appeals by blacklisted Kremlin-linked individuals over their support of Russia's war in Ukraine are expected in the coming months.
Writing and reporting by Rikard Jozwiak
Pope Warns Of Weaponizing Food As Ukrainian Grain Blockaded
Pope Francis has warned that food cannot become a weapon in the war Russia has launched against Ukraine.
The 85-year-old pontiff said during a regular audience on St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on June 1 that a blockade of grain exports from Ukraine, which millions of people depend on, especially in the poorest countries, "is causing grave concern."
"Please, one does not use grain, a basic food, as a weapon in war," he said, adding that everything must be done to solve the problem and guarantee people's basic right to food staples.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, it has blockaded Ukraine's ports, halting the shipment of thousands of tons of grain from one of the world's largest suppliers. Ukrainian officials have also accused Russia of stealing grain stocks from Ukraine and shipping them back home.
On June 1, the Kremlin said sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, and moves by Ukraine, were to blame for the potential food crisis.
Based on reporting by dpa and TASS
German Court Hands Five Tajiks Prison Terms On Charge Of Being Members Of Islamic State Cell
A court in Germany has sentenced five Tajik men to lengthy prison terms after finding them guilty of being members of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization’s cell that planned terrorist attacks in Germany and elsewhere.
A court in Dusseldorf said on May 31 that the Tajik men, aged 25 to 34, were sentenced to prison terms between three years and eight months to nine years and six months.
According to the court, the five men were in contact with groups involved in the Stockholm truck attack of April 2017 and those involved in the killing of four people in Vienna in November 2020.
Investigators said at the trial that in 2020, the group planned to murder a critic of Islam, but police thwarted the attack.
Before their arrest, the five Tajiks lived in different cities in Germany’s western North Rhine Westphalia region.
Tajik authorities say that since 2013, some 2,000 Tajik citizens have joined IS and other terrorist groups led by Islamist extremists in Syria and Iraq.
Hundreds of them were killed and wounded there, while some managed to return to Tajikistan. Many of those who came back were amnestied, but some were handed lengthy prison terms on terrorism and mercenary charges.
With reporting by dpa, AP, and AFP
