Russia Blocks Website Linking Detained Activists With Lawyers
A Russian court has blocked a website that connects detained protesters with lawyers who are willing to represent them, accusing it of promoting terrorism and extremism. OVD-Info was set up after mass protests 10 years ago and has provided legal support to thousands of people who were detained after attending street protests. One lawyer who works with them says this was just the beginning of a "coordinated and organized" attack on lawyers by the Russian state.