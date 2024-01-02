News
Russia Admits To Accidentally Bombing Its Own Village
Moscow said its military accidentally bombed a village in the southern Voronezh region on January 2 during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said six buildings had been damaged but there were no casualties in Petropavlovka, some 150 kilometers east of the border with Ukraine. It came on the same day that Russia’s military launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Ukraine, with four killed and nearly 100 injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv, the two cities targeted in the Russian attacks. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Poland Says Threat Level From Russian Strikes Reduced, Planes Return To Base
Poland said on January 2 that planes protecting its airspace had returned to base after the threat level related to Russian strikes on Ukraine had reduced. Earlier, Poland had deployed two pairs of F-16 fighters and an allied tanker in the face of Russian attacks on Ukraine. "Due to the reduced level of threat, the operations of Polish and allied aircraft on duty in our airspace have been ended. The resources returned to their bases and standard operating activities," the Polish Army's operational command said on X, formerly Twitter.
About 3,000 Migrants Detained In St. Petersburg On New Year's Eve
Around 3,000 migrants were detained in St. Petersburg on New Year's Eve as part of a series of mass detentions across Russia, local media reported on January 2. The Fontanka news outlet said more than 100 of those arrested in St. Petersburg are going to be deported. The SOTA news website reported similar mass detentions in Moscow, though it said the number of migrants held was not known. Russian officials have reportedly used such raids on migrants in recent months to find those with Russian citizenship. Those people are then forced into military service. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
Pakistan Election Subject To 'Pre-Poll Rigging,' Says Rights Watchdog
Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party is being targeted by "systematic dismemberment" and "pre-poll rigging", a rights watchdog said on January 2, casting doubt on the fairness of upcoming elections. Nomination papers for Khan and the majority of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party candidates have been rejected by the electoral commission, according to PTI, shutting them out of the February 8 ballot. "The nature of the rejections seems systematic," Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) official Farhatullah Babar told the AFP news agency.
- By AP
Gunmen Kill 6 Barbers In A Former Stronghold Of The Pakistani Taliban Near The Afghan Border
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed six barbers before dawn on January 2 in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country's northwest near the Afghanistan border, police said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killings in Mir Ali, a town in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, said Jamal Khan, a local police chief. The incident shocked residents, who said the slain men all worked at various barbershops.
Zelenskiy Says 4 Killed, Nearly 100 Injured In Russian Air Attacks On Kyiv and Kharkiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said four people were killed and at least 92 injured in a barrage of missiles and drones fired by Russia’s military on January 2 that Kyiv said was similar in scale to a massive Russian attack just days earlier.
Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on January 2, authorities said, and power was out in several areas of the Ukrainian capital after missile defense systems were reported to have repelled a Russian missile attack that came hours after Russian drones targeted the city.
In Kharkiv one person was reported killed and 20 wounded in a major Russian strike on that city.
The attacks come a day after Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine during the early hours of the new year. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would “intensify” its attacks on its neighbor.
Putin's warning on January 1 came after shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod was reported to have killed more than two dozen people and wounded more than 100 others. Russia blamed Ukraine for that attack on December 30.
In a social media post, Zelenskiy said that Russia had launched about 170 Shahed attack drones and dozens of different missiles at Ukraine since December 31. "For the third day already, our air defenders are doing incredible work," Zelenskiy said.
"I thank all partners who help to strengthen our air shield. And it's obvious it helps save hundreds of lives every day and every night that would have been taken by Russian terror if it weren't for Patriots and other defense systems."
The Ukrainian Air Force commander said Russia’s air strike on January 2 was a repeat of its major attack on December 29 in terms of the number and type of missiles.
On Dec. 29, Russia bombarded Ukraine with about 158 missiles and drones.
Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 2 that the city of 1.4 million had been targeted by "at least four strikes," which damaged multistory buildings and civilian infrastructure in the center.
Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on January 2 with Ukraine’s military saying air defense systems had repelled a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital hours after Russian military drones were reported to have targeted the city.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said 10 people were wounded by falling debris fragments from destroyed missiles that had fallen in several districts, including on residential buildings.
"Explosions in the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, urging people to stay safe.
Klitschko later reported that one person had died on way to the hospital.
Klitschko also said that gas pipelines were damaged in Kyiv's Pecherskiy district and electricity was cut off in several buildings in the capital on January 2.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had destroyed all 35 attack drones that Russia launched after midnight targeting several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.
In the interview with The Economist, Zelenskiy said that any indication that Putin is seeking talks is just a reflection of the fact that he is running out of troops and armaments.
Zelenskiy said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military defends under-pressure cities in the east, where civilians increasingly are becoming victims of Russian drone and missile attacks.
"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he said in the interview.
In his comments on January 1 at a military hospital in the Moscow region, Putin called the shelling of Belgorod that reportedly killed 25 people a “terrorist attack” and vowed to intensify attacks against Ukraine.
Putin accused Ukraine of attacking civilian areas, while claiming that Moscow targets only military sites, despite widespread evidence of Russian missile and drone strikes on residential and civilian areas in Ukraine.
Kyiv has not commented on the attack on Belgorod, although officials regularly state that Russia has used the region to launch assaults against Ukrainian sites.
Norway To Allow Direct Sales Of Defense-Related Products To Ukraine
A policy by the Norwegian government allowing direct sales of weapons and defense-related products to Ukraine went into effect on January 1, authorities in Oslo said. “Russia's war of aggression threatens Ukraine as a state and nation,” Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said in a statement. ‘It is crucial that we continue to support Ukraine. Support for Ukraine is important for Norwegian and European security.” It said the policy change means that Norwegian companies can apply to the Foreign Ministry for export licenses for direct sales of such products to Ukraine and that approval will be decided on a case-by-case basis. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Pakistan Rights Group Slams Government 'Manipulation' Of Electoral Process, Doubts 'Free, Fair' Vote
A Pakistan-based rights group slammed the government's “blatant manipulation” of the electoral process ahead of next month’s scheduled parliamentary elections, which it said are unlikely to be “free, fair, or credible.”
The independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on January 1 said it “is deeply concerned by the overall deterioration in human rights, which needs urgent attention as the new year unfolds.”
“Foremost is the blatant manipulation of the electoral landscape in which one political party among others has been singled out for systematic dismemberment,” it added.
The group said the process has “assumed a familiar pattern,” including arrests of party workers and supporters, lack of transparency of any charges filed, and a crackdown on party workers’ right to peaceful assembly.
HRCP also alleged “enforced disappearances, obvious signs of pressure on party leaders to resign or exit politics altogether and, most recently, the large-scale rejection of candidates’ nomination papers.”
“At this point, there is little evidence to show that the upcoming elections will be free, fair, or credible,” it added.
HCRP officials raised concern about the rejection by authorities of the candidacies of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and other members of his Tehrik-e Insaf party (PTI).
Pakistan's Election Commission has rejected Khan's nomination to participate in the national elections in two constituencies. The 71-year-old former cricket star has been involved in a series of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022 and has been in prison since August.
Pakistani politicians often compete for a seat from more than one constituency to increase their chances of winning.
The commission said Khan's nomination was rejected because he was not a registered voter of the constituency where he was seeking to run and because he is "convicted by the court of law and has been disqualified."
Speaking at an Islamabad news conference, HRCP co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir said Khan's party was “being dismembered in a systematic manner” and that rejection of nomination papers for most of its proposed candidates raised concerns about the Election Commission's actions.
Jahangir blasted the government’s clampdown on dissent, saying it has severely limited civic discourse “at a time when people must be allowed to express their will freely ahead of [the February 7] national election.”
In a statement, Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt assailed the government for its “mass expulsion of vulnerable Afghan refugees and asylum seekers — in violation of international customary law and without consideration for their prospects of safety in their country of origin — has put many women, children, elderly and disabled Afghan nationals at risk.”
Islamabad in early October announced that all 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners,” most reportedly from Afghanistan, should leave the country by November 1.
Most Afghans returning from Pakistan have complained of harassment, abuse, and mistreatment during the expulsion process, allegations Islamabad has denied.
According to its website, the HRCP was established in 1986 and is a nonpolitical, not-for-profit organization committed to defending human rights in the South Asian nation.
With reporting by AP
Iran Deploys Destroyer To Tense Red Sea
The Iranian destroyer Alborz – a 51-year-old warship – has entered the tense Red Sea through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Iranian state media reported on January 1. The Tasnim news agency, which has ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said the move was connected to developments involving the Tehran-backed Huthi rebels operating in the region. The United States has established a multination naval task force to protect shipping in the region against Huthi attacks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Kosovars Begin Long-Awaited Visa-Free Travel To Schengen Countries
Citizens of Kosovo began visa-free travel within the European Union’s Schengen Area on January 1 under a new regime that enables Kosovars to travel without a visa within the zone for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.
Kosovo was the last of the six countries of the Western Balkans to attain the waiver, which is perceived as a key step for the country’s ambition to join the EU. The new visa regime is intended for tourism and personal travel and does not include permission to work.
At a ceremony at the Pristina airport on January 1, Prime Minister Albin Kurti urged citizens to use the privilege responsibly, saying, “This is how we respect and elevate our country.”
“We have waited too long and have been denied many opportunities,” Kurti added. “Therefore, this is an important day because a great injustice has been eliminated and an important right has been won.”
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani congratulated Kosovo’s 1.8 million citizens on Facebook, writing, “The people of Kosovo have proved with unwavering commitment that they are not giving up their rightful place in the European family.”
She added that 2024 was “a year that begins with freedom of movement.”
The president and the prime minister of neighboring Albania also stressed the waiver was “an overdue achievement” for Kosovo.
“I hope this step will speed up the entire process of Kosovo’s membership in the EU and other international organizations,” Albanian President Bajram Begaj wrote on Facebook.
WATCH: Starting from January 1, Kosovars no longer need visas to enter the Schengen Area. Among the first who used the opportunity were 50 winners of a Vienna tour lottery organized by Kosovo's government. "It's a feeling beyond description," a happy traveler told RFE/RL at the Pristina airport. The visa liberalization is not valid for Spain, the only Schengen country that doesn't recognize Kosovar travel documents.
The European Commission ruled that Kosovo had met the necessary criteria for the waiver in 2018, but its approval was held up by France and the Netherlands, which feared a possible new wave of migration.
Kosovo’s participation in the scheme was also opposed by Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia, and Spain, which do not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 unilateral declaration of independence from Serbia.
Before the new regime enabled access to the 27 Schengen zone countries, Kosovars could only travel visa-free to 14 countries globally.
Iran Executes Five On Armed Robbery Convictions
Iran’s judiciary announced on January 1 that five unidentified people had been executed after being convicted of multiple armed robberies “that rendered roads unsafe and spread fear among people.” The five were accused of stealing livestock in rural areas west of Tehran. Iran executes more people than any country except China. Activists say at least 31 people have been executed by hanging in the last week. At least 823 people were executed in 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
In New Year's Greeting, Jailed Russian Politician Navalny Says He Does Not Feel Abandoned
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a 19-year sentence at a prison above the Arctic Circle on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, sent “Arctic hugs” for the New Year to his supporters. In a post on Telegram on December 31, Navalny said he misses his family and he illustrated the post with a montage photo of himself together with his wife and two children. He added, though, that “I do not feel alone, abandoned, or isolated.” “Remain good, honest people and in the coming year try to become a little better and more honest,” he added. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Troops Fend Off 'Terrorist' Russian Attacks As Putin Vows To Intensify The War
Ukraine said at least 56 combat clashes with Russian forces took place on the first day of the year after a “record number” of drone and missile attacks struck Ukrainian cities over the past 24 hours, while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to intensify attacks in the days ahead.
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff on January 1 said clashes took pace in the Donetsk region and near the long-fought-after towns of Bakhmut, Bohdanyivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka and that the Russian attacks had been repelled.
Ukrainian military authorities did not comment on casualties by the Russian side or their own.
In an interview with The Economist published on January 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again blasted Russia as a "terrorist country" and said the Kremlin is showing no signs of seeking peace despite its continued losses on the battlefield.
Zelenskiy said any indication that Putin is seeking talks is just a reflection of the fact that he is running out of troops and armaments.
Zelenskiy said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military defends under-pressure cities in the east, where civilians increasingly are becoming victims of Russian drone and missile attacks.
"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he said in the interview.
In his New Year’s Eve video address, Zelenskiy thanked his country’s citizens for resisting the Russian invasion and called on them to live by the rule “either you work or you fight.”
“Because the world’s largest terrorist organization is against us,” he said. “And it is obvious how much more we should do, how more actively we should work, and how much stronger our unity and our struggle should be.”
Meanwhile, Putin, speaking at a military hospital in the Moscow region on January 1, called the December 30 shelling of the Russian city of Belgorod, which reportedly killed 25 people, a “terrorist attack” and vowed to intensify attacks against Ukraine.
"What happened in Belgorod is, of course, a terrorist act," Putin said. "They want to intimidate us and create uncertainty within the country. We're going to step up the punches."
Putin accused Ukraine of attacking civilian areas, while claiming that Moscow targets only military sites, despite Russian missile and drones routinely hitting residential and civilian areas in Ukraine.
Kyiv has not commented on the attack on Belgorod, although officials regularly state that Russia has used the region to launch assaults against Ukrainian sites.
Attacks from the air by both sides were reported on the first day of 2024 as the anniversary of Russia’s February 2022 full-scale invasion moves closer.
The Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram that it had destroyed 87 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones fired at its cities overnight, adding that air defenses were working across the country.
The air force later said it had shot down nine of 10 additional Russia-launched drones "from the north" during New Year's Day and that two further Shahed drones near Kryviy Rih in the south.
Battlefield claims made by either side cannot immediately be verified because of the fighting in the regions.
Oleh Kiper, the Ukrainian head of the Odesa regional administration, said that one civilian was killed and nine were injured in a Russian attack on the Black Sea port city.
Ukraine’s military said the drone attack on Odesa targeted port infrastructure and that a fire had broken out at one port terminal.
“A large number of drones were directed from the sea toward the coastal zone,” the Southern Military Command said in a statement on Telegram.
The command also said Russia had three surface-to-air missile carriers on duty in the Black Sea armed with 24 Kalibr cruise missiles.
“The missile threat level is extremely high,” the statement said.
In the western city of Lviv, a drone strike destroyed a museum devoted to controversial World War II-era military commander Roman Shukhevych, who fought for Ukrainian independence from the Soviet Union and collaborated with Nazi Germany.
Although the building was destroyed, most of its holdings had been removed in the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion.
A drone strike also damaged a university in the Lviv region city of Dublyany, where there is a museum to Ukrainian nationalist Stepan Bandera, who led an insurgent war against Soviet forces and also collaborated with the Nazis and who studied in Dublyany in the 1930s.
WATCH: Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, woke up to Russian missile and drone strikes on December 31.
In the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, the regional administration said a Russian-launched Shahed drone hit a two-story residential building, killing one woman and trapping a number of other people under the rubble.
In the Russia-occupied city of Donetsk, Moscow-installed officials said four people were killed and 13 others injured in overnight shelling. A local official said one of the killed was a journalist with Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, although the person was not identified.
Iran Says Final Spaniard Arrested In October 2022 Released From Detention
The Iranian Embassy in Madrid said Tehran had released from detention Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, who was arrested after entering Iran in October 2022 in an incident reportedly related to protests over the death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.
"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased to announce the release of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen detained in Iran," the Iranian Embassy posted on X on December 31.
"His release comes amid friendly and historic relations between the two countries and in accordance with the law," the embassy statement added.
Sanchez arrived in Iran in mid-October 2022 during the Women, Life, Freedom protests. His family in early November 2022 said he was an adventurer who was planning to walk to the World Cup venue in Qatar.
Sanchez had cycled to the Arabian region on previous adventures as part of efforts to raise funds for hospitals and other organizations, his family said.
According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), the 41-year-old Sanchez was arrested in Saghez after visiting Amini’s burial place.
Ana Baneira Suarez, a 24-year-old activist who works for a human rights NGO, was arrested and detained along with fellow Spaniard Sanchez but was released in February.
The 22-year-old Amini died in custody on September 16, 2022, shortly after being detained by the so-called “morality police” for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. Supporters say she was subjected to physical abuse while in custody.
Iranian authorities launched a brutal crackdown against mass demonstrations that became some of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran’s 1979 revolution.
Iran’s government for years has been accused of charging foreign citizens with espionage and using them as hostages to receive the easing of sanctions against the country imposed for its financing of terrorism in the region. Tehran denies it has links to regional terror groups despite widespread evidence.
With reporting AFP
- By dpa
Tajik, Uzbek Nationals Among Those Arrested After Suspected Cologne Terrorist Threat
Police in Germany on January 1 arrested another suspect in connection with a possible planned terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral, saying it was a 41-year-old man with German and Turkish citizenship. A total of five suspects have now been detained in connection with the terrorism alert. On Christmas Eve, a 30-year-old Tajik was taken into custody "to avert danger." On December 31, three men were arrested in western Germany. The police said they were a 25-year-old, a 30-year-old, and a 38-year-old and were described as being of "Tajik and Uzbek nationality."
U.K. Tells Iran It Shares Responsibility For Preventing Huthi Red Sea Attacks
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron told his Iranian counterpart in a call that Tehran shares responsibility for preventing attacks by Huthi rebels in the Red Sea. “I spoke to [Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian] today about Huthi attacks in the Red Sea, which threaten innocent lives and the global economy. I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks given their long-standing support to the Huthis,” he wrote on social media on December 31. Huthis rebels have claimed attacks on ships they say have Israeli links or are en route to Israeli ports.
Three More Serbian Opposition Leaders End Hunger Strikes Amid Expected Pause In Protests
BELGRADE – Three additional opposition leaders associated with the pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition have ended their hunger strikes that were launched to demand annulment of general elections that took place in the country earlier this month.
Officials on December 31 confirmed that Marinika Tepic, Jelena Milosevic, and Branko Miljus had ended their hunger strikes after about 12 days, joining Janko Veselinovic and Danijela Grujic, both members of parliament, who on December 28 announced they were ending their hunger strikes on the advice of doctors.
In addition to the hunger strikes, pro-Europe opposition supporters and student groups have held daily protests in Belgrade since the day after the December 17 election. They are demanding annulment of the parliamentary and local elections across Serbia, claiming fraud after President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was declared victorious in the elections.
Opposition figures said there would be a pause in daily protests – held for 13 straight days – with some saying that further major demonstrations would be organized at specific future dates.
On December 30, several thousand protesters filled Terazije Square in the old Stari Grad neighborhood of the Serbian capital.
Tepic, a leading figure in Serbia Against Violence, began her hunger strike on December 18. She was placed on intravenous drips on December 25 following a deterioration in her health. She vowed to continue the hunger strike but later indicated that the health concerns were forcing her to call if off.
On December 30, Tepic briefly addressed the crowd at a protest against alleged election theft in downtown Belgrade, after which she went to the hospital.
Opposition leader Dragan Djilas, who is head of the Freedom and Justice Party, on December 31 confirmed the hunger strike had ended and told the FoNet agency on December 31 that Tepic was feeling fine and had started consuming minimal amounts of food.
Local media reports said Milosevic ended the hunger strike after doctors at the Clinical Center in Nis concluded that the continuation of the strike could lead to organ damage.
Miljus confirmed to RFE/RL that he had suspended his hunger strike. He is out of the hospital and undergoing home treatment.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the December 17 voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged that irregularities took place in the voting process.
Viola von Cramon, a member of the observation mission of the European Parliament to the parliamentary and local elections, condemned the alleged irregularities and said the European Parliament expects “higher democratic standards from an EU candidate country.”
Vucic and SNS politicians have denied allegations of fraud and vote-buying, saying the elections were held in a democratic atmosphere.
Serbia's national election commission on December 29 rejected the call by Serbia Against Violence to nullify the voting.
Many Western observers have raised concerns over deteriorating political rights and civil liberties in Serbia and increased government pressure on independent media outlets.
Vucic has attempted to maintain good relations with Moscow, even as Serbia seeks closer ties with the European Union. Serbia has not joined the bloc and other Western powers in imposing sanctions against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow accused the West, without providing evidence, of orchestrating the Belgrade protests following the elections.
Taliban Blames Tajiks, Pakistanis For Attacks Inside Afghanistan
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government on December 31 claimed that Tajik and Pakistani nationals have been responsible for most of the attacks inside the country since the extremist group took power and that dozens of the alleged perpetrators have been killed or arrested. Mohammad Mujahid, the Taliban defense minister, didn’t provide evidence during a Kabul news conference. Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been high over claims by Islamabad that Afghanistan is providing a safe haven for terror groups who conduct operations inside Pakistan. Islamabad has also cracked down on more than 1.7 million “undocumented foreigners,” predominantly Afghans, living in the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Putin Praises Military In Brief, Low-Key New Year's Address
A brief New Year's address by Russian President Vladimir Putin has been broadcast on state television as the country’s eastern regions usher in 2024. Putin called on Russians not to look back but to “move forward and create the future.” He praised Russia’s military, which launched an unprovoked full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February 2022 and has been fighting there ever since. Putin stood against a background of the Kremlin during the low-key address. He did not mention a December 30 incident in the western city of Belgorod in which Moscow claimed a Ukrainian air strike killed 24 people and injured more than 100. To read the original story in Russian, click here.
European Council Clears Romania, Bulgaria To Join Schengen Free-Travel Zone
The European Council has voted to admit Romania and Bulgaria to the free-travel Schengen Area beginning in March. Air and maritime border controls will be lifted on March 31, while land controls will be eliminated at a later date. Within the Schengen Area, people are allowed to travel, work, and live in another member country without visas or permits. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated both countries on “this great achievement.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Romanian Service, click here.
Ukraine Ushers In 2024 As Deadly Missile Strikes Hit Both Sides Of Border
KYIV – Ukrainians braced for further attacks as they ushered in another likely difficult year on January 1, with death and destruction from Russian missile strikes continuing to terrorize Ukrainian cities and dampening any New Year's celebrations.
Meanwhile, Russian authorities on December 31 said the death toll from a purported Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod reached 24 people, with dozens of others injured as the Kremlin vowed revenge for the strike, which took place some 25 kilometers inside the border.
Kyiv did not immediately comment on the Belgorod attack, but it regularly says the region is used by the Kremlin’s forces to launch air strikes against Ukrainian cities.
Both sides regularly deny targeting civilian areas, although Russia has been regularly condemned for such attacks.
One year ago, Russia launched a rocket and drone onslaught against Ukraine, with New Year’s Day blasts killing at least three civilians and wounding dozens of others.
This year, in a New Year's Eve message, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that "we Ukrainians know better than anyone else that a better tomorrow does not come on its own, because we defend each of our tomorrows with our own hands.
"Not only a New Year's, but also a year-round, a miracle is within all of you: decisive, responsible, caring, and effective.”
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin in his annual address broadcast on state television called on Russians not to look back but to “move forward and create the future.”
He praised Russia’s military, which invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022 on a full-scale basis and has been fighting there ever since. Putin stood against a background of the Kremlin during the low-key address. He did not mention the December 30 incident in Belgorod.
Ukrainian officials said 28 people were injured in the attacks on Kharkiv -- a city of some 1.4 million people -- and that 12 people had been hospitalized.
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that “among the victims is a journalist from Great Britain,” without providing additional information. One of the missiles struck the five-star Kharkiv Palace Hotel.
WATCH: Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, woke up to Russian missile and drone strikes on December 31. Ukrainian authorities say 28 people were injured in the barrage.
Separately, Germany’s ZDF broadcaster said a seven-person television crew was hit by the Russian missile strike on the hotel, with a Ukrainian translator being seriously injured.
“This is another attack by Russia on the free press,” ZDF Editor in Chief Bettina Schausten said.
Following the purported Ukrainian attack on Belgorod, Russian authorities said New Year's celebrations had been canceled in a number of Russian cities.
While the attack on Belgorod and the Kremlin’s retaliatory strike on Kharkiv took the spotlight as 2023 came to an end, deadly fighting and missile strikes continued elsewhere as well.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Ukrainian regional military administration in Kherson, said a Russian strike killed a teenager and injured another child in the southern Ukrainian city on December 31.
Prokudin wrote on Facebook that a 14-year-old boy died on the spot when a store was hit in the city, while a 9-year-old boy was in “extremely serious” condition with a traumatic brain injury. Prokudin later said that two women were also injured in the attack.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service and AFP
About 20 People Detained At Russian Bar Following Drag Performance
Russian police detained 20 people at a Siberian bar where the evening's entertainment included drag performances, a local Telegram channel reported.
Police arrived at Elton in Krasnoyarsk on December 30 following complaints about men dancing slowly and kissing each other, according to KrasMash.
An eyewitness told the Prospekt Mira outlet that customers became upset after two men began hugging and kissing. Police later released all those detained.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has increasingly restricted the rights and freedoms of people with so-called "nontraditional" sexual relations as he caters to his conservative base.
Russia's Supreme Court last month banned the "international LGBT movement" and labelled it an extremist organization, opening the door to greater law enforcement pressure on the gay community.
Days after the ruling, police carried out raids at several gay venues in Moscow, local media reported at the time.
The owners of Elton told media the bar was not an LGBT venue and that the police raid was part of a wider law enforcement inspection of clubs ahead of the New Year's celebration.
Russian Teenager Sentenced To Four Years In Prison On Treason Charges
A Russian teenager has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges of treason, the latest victim of the Kremlin's sweeping crackdown on citizens opposed to its invasion of Ukraine.
Kevin Lik, 18 and a resident of the North Caucasus region of Adygea, was found guilty of observing and photographing the local military base and sending the pictures by e-mail to a representative of a foreign government, according to prosecutors.
The court announced its verdict on December 28 following a closed-door trial. Lik was handed one-third of the minimum 12-year term for treason on account of his age and alleged confession of guilt and remorse for his actions.
Lik allegedly carried out his activities from December 2021 -- when he was a minor attending high school -- until February 8, 2023, prosecutors said. He was allegedly opposed to the government’s policies and war in Ukraine.
Lik was detained in the summer, the BBC reported, citing a friend. His mother was arrested on February 9 for 10 days for using "obscene language" in the military enlistment office building. Such detentions are often the first stage of treason investigations, lawyers told the BBC.
The Kremlin has used the ambiguous treason law as a weapon to crush opposition to its war in Ukraine. People from all walks of life are getting swept up in the treason dragnet, experts say.
Russia is on track to open more treason cases this year than in any year since the fall of the Soviet Union, according to Kholod, an independent news outlet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this year signed into law a bill stiffening the penalty for treason to life in prison.
With reporting by the BBC
Pakistani Electoral Body Rejects Ex-PM Khan's Nomination For 2024 Elections
Pakistan's electoral body has rejected former Prime Minister Imran Khan's nomination to contest the February 2024 national elections in two constituencies, officials and his party's media team said on December 30. The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime minister in April 2022. In a list of rejected candidates from Lahore, the Election Commission of Pakistan said Khan's nomination was rejected because he was not a registered voter of the constituency and because he is "convicted by the court of law and has been disqualified."
Gay Russian Anchor, Journalist Lobkov Alleges Moscow Beating
Longtime TV anchorman and journalist Pavel Lobkov says he was attacked in a park in an affluent downtown district in Moscow, posting photos early on December 30 that show bloody injuries to his face and hands. Lobkov, who is openly gay, appeared to suggest the attack was homophobic by including a slur in quotation marks in the post. He did not provide details. Russia's Supreme Court last month ruled that the "LGBT movement" is extremist, sparking a global outcry at the latest attack on LGBT rights in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
