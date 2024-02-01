Russia Says It Shot Down 11 Ukrainian Drones Over Three Border Regions

Hungary and its prime minister, Viktor Orban, came under a barrage of criticism for holding out on approving the European Union's 50-billion-euro ($54 billion) aid package for Ukraine as leaders of the 27 member states kicked off a summit in Brussels.

Ukraine is in desperate need of financial and military assistance amid signs of political fatigue in the West as the war kicked off by Russia's unprovoked invasion nears the two-year mark.

But Orban, the only EU leader who maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been continuously at odds with the other leaders of the bloc over measures to help Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

In December he vetoed the package and ahead of the February 1 summit in the Belgian capital he appeared on track to try and do the same again. All of the bloc's 27 members must unanimously vote in favor of the aid package from Ukraine that would come from the EU's common budget.

"I mean, there's no problem with so called 'Ukraine' fatigue. For sure, we have Orban fatigue now here in Brussels.... I can't understand, I can't accept this very strange and very egoistic game of Viktor Orban," said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk as he arrived for the talks.

"We need to play hard and play fair, but there is no room for compromise. There is no middle way: Either you are on the Ukrainian side or on the Russian side," he added, saying there was "no Plan B."

Ukrianian leaders have been warning for months that they are desperately in need of fresh supplies of weapons and ammunition as Kyiv's counteroffensive stalls.

Adding to the urgency, a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine has been stalled in the U.S. Congress amid opposition from Republican lawmakers who want any spending package to also include sweeping changes to border protection policy in the United States.

Budapest has indicated that it would agree to the package in Brussels if a budgetary review would be held each year, giving Orban the right to veto it along the way, but so far the EU has only agreed to an annual debate on the aid.

Orban, a right-wing populist who has been in power since 2010, has faced criticism that his opposition to EU aid for Ukraine amounts to an attempt to blackmail the bloc into disbursing billions of euros in EU funds for Hungary frozen by Brussels over rule-of-law and democracy concerns.

“I don’t want to use the word blackmail, but I don’t know what other better word” might fit, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said she arrived at the meeting.

“Hungary needs Europe.... He [Orban] should also look into what is in it for Hungary, being in Europe.”

Ahead of the summit, defense ministers from the bloc held an informal meeting in Brussels on January 31 to discuss the need to beef up the EU's defense industry and its military support to Ukraine, which has pleaded for months for military supplies to replace its dwindling stocks of artillery shells.

To deal with the shell shortage, Brussels pledged to deliver 1 million shells by spring, but so far only some 300,000 have been delivered to the Ukrainian military.

Ahead of the EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz along with the prime ministers of Denmark, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and the Netherlands urged the bloc's members to boost efforts to provide more weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.

The four admitted in a letter published in the Financial Times that the bloc had "fallen short" of the pledge for 1 million shells.

Hours before the summit in Brussels, Russian missiles struck a hospital in the Velikiy Burluk settlement of Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, causing damage but no casualties, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov reported early on February 1.

Synyehubov wrote on Telegram that “guided missiles hit the civilian hospital” late on January 31. The hospital staff responded rapidly to the air raid alert and managed to evacuate all 33 patients and five employees present at the time on the premises, he said.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP