Russian Boxer Povetkin Defeats British Fighter To Aid Title Hopes

Russian boxer Aleksandr Povetkin put himself in place for another heavyweight world title fight after he knocked out Britain’s David Price in the fifth round of a WBA match.

Povetkin’s brutal victory on March 31 in Cardiff, Wales, makes him the mandatory challenger in the WBA heavyweight class.

The 38-year-old Povetkin, the 2004 Olympic champion, was the WBA champ from 2011-13, but his career has been slowed after he twice tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Price managed to stun Povetkin with a right hook at the end of the first round.

But the Russian quickly recovered, knocking Price down in the fourth round before knocking him out to end the match in the fifth.

Povetkin has just one loss -- on points to Kazakhstan-born Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 -- in his 35 bouts.

