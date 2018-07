A grandson of late Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev has died in Russian-controlled Crimea.

Konstantin Knyrik, the chairman of the Rodina (Motherland) party's branch in Crimea, said on July 11 that Andrei Brezhnev had died of a heart attack a day earlier.

The 57-year-old Brezhnev had been a member of the party since 2016.

From 2004 to 2014, he was a member of Russia's Communist Party.

He was the son of Yury Brezhnev, Leonid Brezhnev's only son.

Based on reporting by TASS and RBK