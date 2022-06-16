News
Britain Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Russian Officials, Including Patriarch Kirill
Britain has sanctioned Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, as part of a new package of measures aimed at punishing Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Those sanctioned are subjected to an asset freeze preventing them from dealing with British banks or businesses, and a ban on flying to Britain.
The Foreign Office said on June 16 that it had sanctioned Lvova-Belova for the forced transfer and adoption of Ukrainian children, while Kirill was targeted for "his prominent support of Russian military aggression in Ukraine."
Lvova-Belova has been accused of enabling 2,000 vulnerable children to be violently taken from the Donbas region for adoption in Russia.
Four colonels from the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade, a unit known to have killed, raped, and tortured civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, are included on the sanctions list.
"We are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children," Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.
The Russian Orthodox Church dismissed the sanctions against Kirill as "absurd."
"Attempts to intimidate the primate of the Russian church with something or to force him to renounce his views are senseless, absurd, and unpromising," church spokesman Vladimir Legoyda said on Telegram.
Britain's move against the 75-year-old cleric comes two weeks after the European Union dropped him from its own sanctions list after opposition from Hungary.
Russian Finance Minister Says Eurobond Payments To Be Made In Rubles
Russia, teetering on the brink of its first international bond default in more than a century, says it will pay rubles on its Eurobonds that will be eligible for redemption as a foreign currency at a later date.
Russia is scheduled to make its next Eurobond payment on June 24, but with Western governments freezing about $300 billion of the central bank's reserves and imposing other sanctions on Moscow in response to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been unable to service its foreign debt obligations in foreign currency.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told state-controlled Rossia-24 on June 16 that the government in Moscow is "making every effort" to ensure investors receive "appropriate payments in order to fulfill all of our obligations."
Under his plan, coupon payments on two dollar-denominated Eurobond issues, Russia-2027 and Russia-2047, on June 23, and on another, Russia-2028, on June 24, will be made in rubles to avoid coming closer to a default, which Russia has not had since the Bolshevik Revolution.
Once it's possible, investors will be able to convert those ruble payments into any foreign currency they want, Siluanov said.
The Finance Ministry has previously said that it will make all bond payments on time as Russia wants to remain "a reliable borrower" on international markets.
With reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Russian Blogger Flees House Arrest, Only To Get Stuck At Georgian Border
A blogger from Russia's North Caucasus charged with terrorism -- which she rejects as an attempt to stop her investigative reporting -- has fled house arrest and is currently trapped on the Russian-Georgian border as the authorities in Tbilisi debate what to do.
Yegor Kuroptev, the director of Free Russia Foundation in Georgia, said on Telegram on June 16 that Insa Lander fled her native Kabardino-Balkaria region five days before and had been stuck in a neutral segment of the border since then without food or water.
"When we and representatives of Georgia's ombudsman tried to go and meet with her, police stopped us. We turned to Georgia's Foreign Ministry and the Interior Ministry, but they have yet to decide what moves can be made," Kuroptev said.
Lithuania's ambassador to Georgia, Andrius Kalindra, told a conference in Tbilisi on June 16 where Kuroptev was present that his country was ready to provide Lander with a visa if she is allowed to enter Georgia.
Lander, who resided in Moscow for many years, was arrested in Kabardino-Balkaria in December 2021 when she came to visit relatives.
She was charged with recruiting a person to a terrorist group. The charge was based on an online chat she had with an acquaintance.
Lander and her supporters have rejected the charge, saying the case was fabricated to stop her from investigating alleged corruption at a charity foundation led by a top official in Kabardino-Balkaria.
Parole-Like Sentence Of Navalny's Press Secretary Changed To Actual Prison Term
A court in Moscow has replaced the 18-month parole-like sentence handed to Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to actual prison time, saying she violated the terms of her punishment when she fled the country.
Yarmysh tweeted on June 16 that a court in Moscow approved the request made by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to the sentence she was handed in August last year for publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions because she urged people to participate in unsanctioned rallies to support Navalny after he was arrested at a Moscow airport upon his return from Germany, where he was convalescing from a poison attack.
Days after the court verdict, Yarmysh fled Russia.
Several of Navalny's associates have been convicted on similar charges and were handed freedom-limitation sentences.
Many subsequently fled Russia and had their parole-like sentences replaced with actual prison terms.
Former RFE/RL Correspondent Goes On Trial In Siberia For Writing About War In Ukraine
PROKOPYEVSK, Russia -- The trial of a former correspondent for RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project over social media posts he made saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine has begun in Siberia.
Andrei Novashov faces charges of distributing false information about the Russian Army at the proceedings, which started on June 16 at the Rudnichny district court in the Siberian city of Prokopyevsk in the Kemerovo region.
The first witness prosecutors called upon said he reported Novashov to law enforcement over posts placed on the Vkontakte social network about Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Novashov's lawyer, Maria Yankina, told RFE/RL that the witness said he decided to report Novashov because his posts said that Russian forces bombed and shelled civil infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, killing civilians. The posts, the witness said, contradicted official reports from Russia's Defense Ministry.
During cross examination, the defense team presented international writings that backed up Novashov's posts about Russian attacks on Mariupol. Yankina said the witness said he was "shocked" to see the evidence but did not elaborate.
The case against Novashov was launched in March. Since then, he has been not allowed to use the Internet, regular mail, attend public events, or use the telephone except to call relatives, his lawyer, the court, or emergency phone numbers.
Novashov was also barred from talking to journalists at RFE/RL's Russian Service, its Siberia.Realities project, and the Taiga-Info online newspaper, with which he has cooperated.
Yankina noted that the restrictions deprived her client of the ability to perform his professional activities.
Several days after launching his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, President Vladimir Putin signed into law legislation that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Since early March, many journalists fled Russia after or before they faced such charges.
Amid Global Outcry, Uzbek Authorities Investigate Video Of Uzbek Groom Punching His Bride
Authorities in Uzbekistan are investigating a video taken from a wedding party where a groom punched his bride in the head after the video went viral, sparking a public outcry at home and abroad.
The 30-second video, which has swept across websites and media outlets around the world, shows the bridegroom suddenly hitting the bride after she completed a game to open candy before him. After the strike, the bridegroom's best man smiles as no one attends to the shaken bride. Eventually two women escort her away.
The press service of Uzbekistan's State Committee on Family and Women's Issues said the incident took place on June 6 at a wedding party at the bridegroom's home in the Uzun district of the southeastern region of Surxondaryo.
After the video went viral and raised protests and criticism internationally, the Uzun district police said on June 15 that the bridegroom, whose identity remains undisclosed, was charged with "minor hooliganism," which carries a possible punishment of a fine or several days in jail.
Local media cited police authorities as saying that a conversation was conducted with the couple and their parents regarding the incident.
Uzbek rights activist and blogger Aqida Khanum told RFE/RL that the incident on the video illustrates "just a tip of an iceberg" of what women can face in the Central Asian nation.
"That man is sure that it is normal to raise a hand against a woman. That means his father did the same, beat his mother. Society around him accepts it as a normal phenomenon. Some posts under the video, especially those made by people from Surxondaryo, said that it is 'normal' here when a man beats a woman, and that is a major problem," Khanum said.
"Unfortunately, in Uzbekistan women are literally on the lowest rung of the social hierarchy. Women must stand for beatings, suffer, and police can't do anything if no complaint is officially filed. This family will not divorce, because the girl will follow orders," Khanum added.
With reporting by Gazeta.uz
- By Current Time
Two U.S. Veterans Who Fought Against Russian Troops Go Missing In Eastern Ukraine
Two U.S. veterans who were assisting Ukrainian armed forces in the war against Russia have gone missing in Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv and are feared to be captured by Russian troops.
Relatives of Andy Huynh, 27, and Alexander Drueke, 39, both from Alabama, said on June 15 that the two were last in contact one week ago.
The relatives and a U.S. State Department spokesman said that the two men's capture by Russia, however, has yet to be confirmed.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on June 16 in a televised program that Washington had not contacted Moscow regarding the two U.S. citizens.
If Huynh and Drueke have been captured, they would be the first confirmed U.S. citizens to have been taken as prisoners in Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion launched on February 24.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said that if the reports are confirmed, Washington "will do everything we can" to get the two men back.
Last week, two Britons, Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and a Moroccan national, Saaudun Brahim, were sentenced to death by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern region of Donetsk for "mercenary activities." All three say they were serving in the Ukrainian military when they were captured by pro-Russian separatists while fighting Russian forces.
Britain, the United Nations, Ukraine, and Germany have condemned the death sentences.
Aslin's family said he and Pinner were living in Ukraine when the war broke out in February and "as members of Ukrainian armed forces, should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war."
The father of Saaudun Brahim said on June 13 that his son also has Ukrainian citizenship and should be treated accordingly.
With reporting by CNN, Reuters, AP, RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax
HRW Calls On Russia To Halt Use Of Banned Landmines In Ukraine
Human Rights Watch (HRW) says Russia is causing casualties and suffering among civilians in its war against Ukraine by using antipersonnel landmines that have been banned internationally.
In a report published on June 16, HRW says that while both Russia and Ukraine have used anti-vehicle mines Russia is the only party to the conflict that is documented to have used banned antipersonnel mines that are injuring civilians as well as disrupting food production.
The report, titled Landmine Use in Ukraine, describes seven types of antipersonnel mines documented to have been used by Russian forces in Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.
The 19-page report says Ukraine appears to be respecting its obligations as a signatory of the international treaty prohibiting antipersonnel mines that Kyiv ratified in 2005.
“Russia’s brazen use of antipersonnel mines in a country that has explicitly prohibited these weapons is unprecedented and deserves strong global condemnation,” said HRW's Steve Goose.
“Antipersonnel landmines should never be used due to their inevitable and long-term threat to civilian life and livelihoods,” he said.
Russia is not a party to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty that has been ratified by 164 countries. Besides forbidding the use of such weapons, the treaty also requires the destruction of stock, clearance of mined areas, and assistance to victims.
The report says that Russia even used its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to test in combat several types of landmines newly produced by state-owned manufacturers. One such mine, first produced in 2021, is particularly vicious, HRW said.
The POM-3 antipersonnel mine launches to a height of 1 to 1.5 meters when activated, before detonating midair and spreading shrapnel lethal up to about 16 meters away. Its seismic fuse makes it prone to detonate when approached. The mine has a timer that allows it to self-destruct after a certain period.
Because of the use of landmines by the Russian invaders, agricultural production in Ukraine has also been impacted, as the use of farm vehicles in fields and on rural paths and roads has become risky.
The report quotes statements by local residents in the Kharkiv region as saying that retreating Russian forces failed to clear the mines they had laid, mark the area, or warn locals to avoid the mine fields, prompting at least one incident in which a farm worker was wounded.
HRW said it has also documented the use by Russian forces in Ukraine of victim-activated booby-traps, which are prohibited by international treaties.
The report urges Moscow to immediately stop the use of antipersonnel mines in Ukraine. It also calls on Ukraine to ensure that its forces continue to respect their obligations under the Mine Ban Treaty.
“Developing and producing landmines that most countries have rejected is a morally reprehensible investment,” Goose said.
“Mines set to self-destruct at random intervals only increase the risk of civilian harm, especially for deminers tasked with safely destroying them.”
Tajik Police Arrest Two Bloggers Known For Reports Criticizing Authorities
DUSHANBE -- Two popular Tajik bloggers known for their reports criticizing authorities have been arrested and placed in a detention center in Dushanbe on charges they deny.
Lawyer Abdurahmon Sharipov said on June 16 that Abdullo Ghurbati and Daleri Imomali were detained late the previous evening after being summoned by police for questioning.
According to Sharipov, Ghurbati was charged with attacking a police officer while Imomali was charged with illegal entrepreneurship and premeditated false denunciation.
Sharipov added that Ghurbati was charged after he was allowed to leave the police building following questioning in an unspecified case and was on his way out of the building when he was approached by a police officer, who rearrested him claiming the blogger punched him. Ghurbati vehemently denies that he attacked the police officer.
Imomali, meanwhile, said he did not know he had to pay taxes for his blogging activities, adding that a video from which the charge of premeditated false denunciation against him stemmed had been deleted from YouTube long ago.
The arrests come after an outcry by human rights advocates and media groups over an attack on journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Current Time last month. Tajik authorities have launched a probe into the incident.
President Emomali Rahmon has been criticized by international human rights groups for years over his disregard for independent media, religious freedoms, civil society, and political pluralism in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
EU Leaders Stop In Kyiv Suburb Left In Ruins After Russian Withdrawal
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi have toured a Kyiv suburb to witness firsthand the massive destruction wrought on the area by Russian forces who invaded and then withdrew after encountering stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces.
The European politicians stopped on June 16 in Irpin, where the corpses of almost 300 civilians have been found strewn about streets, yards, and homes in the wake of the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area in late March.
Macron told reporters in Irpin that it was apparent that massacres and war crimes had been committed by Russian forces in the area while praising the "heroism" of Ukrainians.
Scholz, Macron, and Draghi lead the three largest economies in the European Union. They were joined on the trip by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who arrived separately in Kyiv.
Their four are set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.
Based on reporting by dpa and AFP
UN Says Refugee Levels Hit New Record In 2021, Trend To Continue
The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says the number of people forced to flee their homes in 2021 hit its highest level since records began as the speed and scale of forced displacement outpaces solutions for refugees.
The UNHCR said in its annual Global Trends Report, released on June 16, that 89.3 million individuals worldwide were forcibly displaced in 2021 as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations, or events seriously disturbing public order.
That figure is up 8 percent over the previous year, and well over double the figure a decade earlier, it added.
Adding to concerns over the mounting number of refugees, the UNHCR said, was Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which caused the fastest and one of the largest forced displacement crises since World War II, while “other emergencies” in Africa, Afghanistan, and other parts of the world have pushed the figure over the milestone of 100 million during 2022.
"Every year of the last decade, the numbers have climbed," United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said.
"What comes next is in our hands. We either take action to address this human despair and find lasting solutions, or we keep sprinting toward terrible new landmarks,” he added.
According to the report, some 7.1 million Ukrainians have been displaced within their country since Russia launched its war, while more than 6 million refugees have left the country entirely.
Meanwhile, the UNHCR said food scarcity, inflation, and the climate crisis are adding to people’s hardship, stretching the humanitarian response just as the funding outlook in many situations appears “bleak.”
Last year also saw the 15th straight annual rise in people displaced within their countries by conflict, to 53.2 million, while the speed and volume of displacement is still outpacing the availability of solutions for those displaced -- like return, resettlement or local integration, it said.
“While we’re witnessing appalling new refugee situations, and existing ones reigniting or remaining unresolved, there are also examples of countries and communities working together to pursue solutions for the displaced,” Grandi added.
The report said Afghanistan saw a 4 percent year-on-year drop in refugees in 2021 even with the withdrawal of international forces from the country as Taliban militants took power. Still, with 2.71 million fleeing, it ranked third globally in refugees, behind only Syria (6.8 million), and Venezuela (4.6 million).
Macron Says Moldovans Must Expect Conditions To Be Part Of EU Response To Membership Bid
The European Union will give a "clear" and "positive" response to membership bids by Moldova and Ukraine, but there will be "conditions" before either obtains candidate status, French President Emmanuel Macron said on June 15 in Chisinau.
"We must send a clear message to the Moldovan people and at the same time have conditions that guarantee compliance with the procedures. The answer will be clear, but conditions will be imposed," Macron said.
The statement came two days before the expected publication of the European Commission's opinion on the membership requests and ahead of a European Council summit examining the response of all EU states to the membership bids.
Moldova, Ukraine, and Georgia are three former Soviet states that submitted applications to join the EU shortly after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Macron was in Chisinau for a meeting with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. The two leaders held a joint news conference after their meeting at which Macron said Moldova's bid to join the European Union was "perfectly legitimate."
He said he wanted to reach a consensus on granting official candidate status to the three countries, adding that Moldova's application should not be separated from Ukraine's.
Macron described the war in Ukraine as "a threat for the stability of the whole region," and said Moldova was "already a country anchored within the European family."
Sandu said Moldova wanted to become an EU member "as soon as possible" but said the country's leaders "are realists and we understand that we still have a lot to do."
She said the country's leaders promised Moldovans they would obtain EU candidate status for the country and said the reforms that are being implemented were authentic.
"We know that the European integration of Moldova will be a long and complex process, which will require heavy efforts," Sandu said in response to Macron.
"We hope that our request will be supported by the EU member states at the summit in Brussels on June 23-24," she added.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
European Leaders In Kyiv In Show Of Solidarity With Ukraine As Fighting Rages In East
The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania have met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv to reassure Ukraine of Europe's solidarity in the face of Moscow's aggression as fighting raged in the Donbas, where Russian forces continued to step up their assault on the key city of Syevyerodonetsk.
French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis shook hands with Zelenskiy on June 16 before starting talks believed to be centered around Ukraine's repeated pleas for more advanced heavy weapons that could help its beleaguered forces stave off the Russian onslaught in the east.
Ukraine has criticized France, Germany and, to a lesser extent Italy, for alleged hesitations in their support for Kyiv, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons.
The visit comes a day before the European Commission is slated to release its assessment of Ukraine's application for European Union membership. In the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion, Kyiv has been pushing for a fast-track process to membership.
The four leaders, who traveled to Kyiv by train, earlier walked through the ruins of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin, the scene of heavy fighting at the start of the invasion.
Russian troops have been accused of committing war crimes in Irpin.
"Irpin, like Bucha, has become a symbol of the unimaginable cruelty of the Russian war, of senseless violence," Scholz said on Twitter. "The brutal destruction of this city is a warning: this war must end."
Draghi, surrounded by the wreckage, said: "They destroyed kindergartens, they destroyed playgrounds. Everything will be rebuilt," he promised. "We will rebuild everything."
In reaction to the EU leaders' visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against new Western weapons supplies to Ukraine.
"I would like to hope that the leaders of these three states and the president of Romania will not only focus on supporting Ukraine by further pumping Ukraine with weapons," Peskov told reporters.
On the battlefield, the head of Ukraine's military said Russia had concentrated its main strike forces in the north of the Luhansk region and that they were trying to attack simultaneously in nine directions.
"The fierce struggle for Luhansk region continues," Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said in an online message. The Russians were using aircraft, rocket-propelled grenades, and artillery, Zaluzhny added.
Fighting for Syevyerodonetsk has raged for weeks as Russia advances in the Donbas region. Capturing Syevyerodonetsk -- the largest city in Luhansk still under Ukrainian control -- would allow Moscow's forces to advance on Slovyansk and Kramatorsk further west.
The British Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin early on June 16 that, while the situation continues to be extremely difficult for the defenders of Syevyerodonetsk, Ukraine has probably managed to withdraw a large proportion of its combat troops who were originally holding the town.
The British intelligence also pointed to the likely difficulties Russia has in replenishing its troops fallen on the battleground.
"As claimed by the Ukrainian authorities, some Russian Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs) -- typically established at around 600 to 800 personnel -- have been able to muster as few as 30 soldiers," the bulletin said.
It added that Moscow’s advantage in numbers of tanks and artillery becomes less relevant in the urban-warfare environment, slowing the Russian forces' advance.
U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on June 15 that despite Russian forces outnumbering and outgunning the Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region, Russian consolidation of their control in eastern Ukraine was “not a done deal.”
Milley, quoted by CNN, said “the numbers clearly favor the Russians.” But he added, “There are no inevitabilities in war. War takes many, many turns. So I wouldn’t say it’s an inevitability.”
The United Nations has warned that some 12,000 civilians remain trapped in Syevyerodonetsk with essential supplies running out, and many of them are sheltering in bunkers beneath the city's Azot chemical plant.
"The lack of water and sanitation is a big worry. It's a huge concern for us because people cannot survive for long without water," UN Humanitarian Affairs office spokesman Saviano Abreu told the BBC, adding that food and medical supplies were also running out in the city.
Russia had told Ukrainian defenders holed up in the Azot chemical plant in the city to give up their "senseless resistance and lay down arms" early on June 15, promising a humanitarian corridor for the civilians sheltering in the plant together with the fighters.
Kyiv has ignored the ultimatum.
The United States on June 15 announced additional weapons packages for Ukraine valued at around $1 billion.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he informed Zelenskiy about the assistance in a phone call.
The weapons packages include 18 howitzers, 36,000 rounds of ammunition for them, two Harpoon coastal defense systems, artillery rockets, secure radios, thousands of night-vision devices, and funding for training, the Pentagon said.
Zelenskiy has called both for more heavy weapons and further EU sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, CNN, and AFP
IKEA To Sell Factories, Reduce Workforce In Russia
Swedish furniture giant IKEA has announced further reductions to its operations in Russia as part of an exodus of Western companies in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
IKEA temporarily closed stores and paused sourcing in Russia in March as international corporations began leaving the Russian market to comply with sanctions designed to punish Moscow for launching the unprovoked invasion.
The company said on June 15 it did not see any possibility to resume sales in the country in the foreseeable future.
Brand owner Inter IKEA said it would start looking for buyers for its four factories, permanently close two purchase and logistics offices in Moscow and Minsk, and cut staff.
The majority of the employees work at Ingka Group, which owns all IKEA stores in Russia.
"Unfortunately, the circumstances have not improved, and the devastating war continues. Businesses and supply chains across the world have been heavily impacted and we do not see that it is possible to resume operations any time soon," Ingka Group said in a statement.
IKEA, which opened its first store in Russia in 2000, has continued paying employees and will do so until the end of August.
The company declined to comment on its plans for its 17 stores, which are currently closed. It said in an e-mail to Reuters that it was "exploring various options" and hinted it might open the doors for Russians for a final time.
"To ensure necessary business processes, we are organizing the sale of homeware goods that are in our warehouses to employees and customers. Dates will be announced soon," IKEA said in the e-mail.
Other multinational companies have exited Russia entirely after announcing moves to sell their assets and sever partnerships with local businesses.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Iranian Protests Spread As Discontent Over Sanction-Hit Economy Grows
Merchants and shopkeepers at bazaars have continued protests in more cities across Iran as the economy reels from U.S. sanctions and the rial weakens to historic lows against the dollar.
The Hrana news agency reported on June 15 that mobile phone sellers in the city of Najafabad in Isfahan joined the protests, closing their shops over the instability of the currency and an increase in tax rates.
Protests were also reported in Arak, Kazerun, and Minab.
With the rial trading at around 332,000 to the dollar, rallies have been spreading after Tehran's bazaars and merchants in Kazerun in Fars Province closed their markets to protest the country's economic conditions.
The shopkeepers' rally in Tehran on June 13 was met with a violent show of force by security officers, who tried to disperse the protesters.
Since the start of the Persian year in mid-March, the rial has lost just over one-quarter of its value against the dollar.
The sanctions and the subsequent fall of the rial have hit the Iranian economy hard, often leading to street protests in many cities followed by crackdowns by the authorities.
The semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported that Iran's central bank hosted a group of foreign-exchange traders on June 12 to coordinate efforts to strengthen the rial.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Navalny Transferred To Russian Prison With Harsher Conditions
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has been transferred to a prison with harsher conditions.
Navalny wrote on Telegram on June 15 that he had been transferred a day earlier to the Correctional Colony No. 6 in the town of Melekhovo, where he is currently in quarantine.
Navalny's statement came after his spokeswoman said that he was currently in the penitentiary in Melekhovo.
"Aleksei Navalny is now in quarantine in the Correctional Colony No. 6 in Melekhovo. His lawyer managed to see him. Aleksei says hi to everyone," Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.
The day before, Yarmysh and other associates of the outspoken Kremlin critic expressed concerns about his whereabouts after the prison where he was held for months told his lawyer that he was no longer there.
Navalny was expected to be transferred to a prison with harsher conditions after a Moscow court rejected his appeal in May against a new nine-year jail term he was handed in March on embezzlement and contempt charges.
He was already serving a prison term from an earlier case in the prison in Pokrov, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
The outspoken foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters have rejected all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Amid concerns about Navalny's whereabouts, journalists asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on June 15 about Navalny, and Peskov answered that the "Kremlin does not follow inmates' transfers."
Navalny previously said that he might be transferred to Correctional Colony No. 6 in Melekhovo, where inmates were reported to have been tortured. Melekhovo is about 150 kilometers east of the Pokrov prison where he had been serving his first sentence.
Both towns are in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow.
Olga Romanova, a noted activist involved in defending inmates' rights, told Current Time that in the prison in Melekhovo, Navalny will be allowed fewer family visits and fewer letters and parcels.
The United States on June 14 called on Russia to grant Navalny access to his lawyers and medical care and condemned the "politically motivated" actions against him.
Russian authorities "will be held accountable by the international community for anything to befall Mr. Navalny," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
"We reiterate our call for his immediate release as well as an end to the persecution of his many supporters," Price said.
Navalny, 46, was arrested in January 2021 upon his arrival to Moscow from Germany, where he had been treated for a poison attack with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole because of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
Navalny has blamed Putin for his poisoning. The Kremlin has denied any role in the attack.
International organizations consider Navalny a political prisoner. The European Union, U.S. President Joe Biden, and other international officials have demanded Russian authorities release him.
With reporting by Current Time
Germany Says Russian Gas Cut Is Attempt To Drive Up Price
Russian gas giant Gazprom says it will further reduce daily gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, a move that Germany's economy minister slammed as a pretext to sow uncertainty and drive up prices.
Gazprom said in a statement on June 15 that a further 33 percent cut would begin at 1:30 a.m. Moscow time on June 16. The company said the move was necessary to service a Siemens pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.
It was the second day in a row that state-owned Gazprom said it would reduce natural gas delivered through the pipeline.
The announcement on June 14 said Gazprom would cut deliveries to 100 million cubic meters at the Portovaya compressor station "due to untimely return of gas-pumping units from repair by Siemens."
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck called that move a "political decision and not a technically justifiable solution."
He said Germany was aware of the need to service the pipeline, but the first relevant works are not due to take place until autumn and do not warrant a reduction of the scale that Gazprom announced.
Habeck responded to Gazprom's announcement of a further cut on June 15 by saying its justification was an attempt to drive up the price.
"The Russian side's justification is simply a pretext. It is obviously their strategy to create unease and drive up prices," Habeck said in Berlin.
Currently, the shortfall in the gas supplies can be made up through procuring gas on the market, "albeit at high prices," Habeck added. There also are stored gas supplies to rely on, he said, meaning "security of supply is guaranteed."
Germany's energy network regulator said it was currently assessing the situation and potential impact of a further reduction in supplies.
"Security of supply is currently still guaranteed," a spokesperson for the regulator said.
Gazprom also cut gas exports to Italy, Italian energy firm Eni said on June 15, adding no explanation had been given for the reduction.
"Eni confirms that Gazprom has communicated a limited reduction in gas supplies for today, amounting to approximately 15 percent," a spokesman said. Eni is monitoring the situation, he added.
Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said the reduction in gas had not created any critical issues.
With reporting by AFP, AP, TASS, dpa, and Reuters
Kazakh President Vows Not To Violate Sanctions Against Russia
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has vowed that Kazakhstan won't break international sanctions imposed against Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with Russia's Rossia-24 TV broadcast on June 15, Toqaev said his country continued to work with the Russian government in an "intensified manner," but quickly added that "sanctions are sanctions."
"We cannot violate them, especially because we receive warnings about possible so-called secondary sanctions against our economy from the West if we did violate the sanctions," he said.
"But I stress, we continue working with the Russian government, I would say in an intensified manner and reach necessary agreements, while not violating the sanctions," Toqaev said, adding that his country continues its allied duties with regards to relations with Russia such as remaining in Russian-led groupings like the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
In the wake of mass anti-government protests across Kazakhstan in early January, Toqaev called on the CSTO to send troops to his country, which has been harshly criticized by many in the Central Asian oil-rich state.
With reporting by Rossia-24
OSCE Says 2021 Uzbek Presidential Poll Lacked Competition
TASHKENT -- A delegation from the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) says a presidential election held in Uzbekistan in October 2021 lacked competition, allowing incumbent Shavkat Mirziyoev to win without facing any serious challenger.
The assessment of the delegation, released on June 15, said that there was no constructive communication between the five presidential candidates and voters, and that significant procedural irregularities were observed while important safeguards were often disregarded during voting on October 24.
"While multiple candidates contested the election, there was no meaningful engagement with each other or with voters, and candidates refrained from challenging or criticizing the incumbent," ODIHR's final report said.
Among the irregularities seen, the report stressed the "large-scale practice of voters being added to the voter lists on election day at polling stations without judicial or administrative oversight," while candidates did not have enough media space to express their opinions, despite some opening of the media environment.
"No candidate strongly challenged or spoke critically about the president's policies," the document said.
ODIHR delegation member Jakub Herold of Poland stressed that it was impossible for some new political parties to register before the election.
"While observing the election, I learned that more candidates wanted to take part in the poll, but the election commission did not register them. That reminded me of elections in Belarus, and that is wrong, actually," Herold told RFE/RL.
"The lack of a genuine competitive environment and extremely high requirements for the registration of new parties disrupted the political atmosphere's pluralistic character."
Mirziyoev, 64, faced four little-known candidates who were largely pro-government. Three opposition parties were not allowed to register or have candidates in the race.
Mirziyoev opened up Central Asia's most-populous country of some 35 million people to foreign investment, improved relations with neighboringcountries, eased restrictions on religious freedoms, and released dozens of political prisoners after he came to power following the death of his authoritarian predecessor, Islam Karimov, in 2016.
But like his predecessor, Mirziyoev exercises virtually unrestrained political power in Uzbekistan and his relatives have been accused of using his political clout to amass wealth.
Activists Warn Of 'Inhumane Treatment' Of Journalist Held In Iranian Prison
More than 200 political and civil activists and journalists have signed a statement calling out Iran's "inhumane treatment" of jailed 74-year-old journalist Keyvan Samimi after a new case was brought against him.
The signatories of the statement, which was published on June 14, also accused Iranian officials of "attempted assassination," noting that Samimi has been kept behind bars despite the fact that he is suffering from "various illnesses."
"The senior judicial, security, and political officials of the Islamic republic will be responsible for any negligence or misfortune for him," they said, calling for his immediate release.
Samimi, a journalist and a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was arrested on May 18 after being summoned to the Evin court and sent to Semnan prison.
He was charged with "assembly and collusion against the state" for his presence at a protest rally that was held in May 2019 on International Labor Day in front of parliament.
Early this year, Samimi was sent to Semnan prison after he called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."
On February 3, he was temporarily released from prison due to his health condition and a "forensic report."
However, he was rearrested on May 18 and sent to Semnan.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Paper Shows France's Vision Of New 'Community' For All Of Europe
France's vision of a new "European political community" involves core European Union states entering into a political union with nonmembers that it believes will strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of Europe as a whole in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A discussion paper discussed by EU ambassadors on June 15, a copy of which was seen by RFE/RL, comes amid discussions in the European Union about granting Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine candidate status and with French President Emmanuel Macron visiting Moldova and potentially Ukraine later this week for the first time since the war broke out in February.
The document says the new political community would be open to European states "that share a common set of democratic values" regardless of membership in the EU or the nature of their current relationship with the bloc "whether they wish to join it, have left it, do not plan to join it, or are linked to it only by economic agreements."
Macron first proposed the idea in May and the paper is an initial glimpse into the French president's grander vision of the concept aimed at offering Ukraine, and other states outside of the 27-member bloc, greater protection in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion, launched in late February.
The discussion paper says the proposal isn't "a substitute" or "alternative" to the bloc's enlargement policy -- which France has been seen as lukewarm to in recent years -- noting that "for European states wishing to join the European Union, it would, on the contrary, allow for the strengthening of links with EU member states prior to accession, both politically and in terms of accompanying participation in certain EU policies, including, where appropriate, through gradual integration into the EU internal market."
The new "community" also, wouldn't replace other political bodies such as the Council of Europe or Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the paper says, but would help "bring together all the members of the European family on an equal footing and in a spirit of unity of our continent."
"On the contrary, relations between the countries of our continent, whether or not they belong to the European Union, whether or not they wish to join it, are marked by a complex web of plurilateral or bilateral frameworks. All will remain relevant. But we must regain a sense of community," the paper says.
The proposal envisages a "light legal structure" with decision-making capacity that meets several times a year at heads-of-state, governmental, and ministerial levels.
According to people familiar with the June 15 discussion, EU ambassadors from Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands spoke out in favor of the proposal, which will also be debated by EU heads of state when they meet at a summit in Brussels on July 23-24.
The summit will also address the European Commission's opinion on the EU membership applications submitted by Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, which are looking to fast-track the process to enhance their security given Russia's aggression amid fears it could target other countries besides Ukraine.
According to several RFE/RL sources, the commission is set to recommend candidate status with some conditions at least for Ukraine and Moldova, though it is far from certain that all 27 EU member states will endorse the recommendation.
Tajik Police Officer Arrested In Kyrgyzstan For Drug Trafficking
Kyrgyz officials say a Tajik traffic police officer has been arrested along with another Tajik national for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs amid tense relations between two Central Asian neighbors after a deadly shooting along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on June 15 that the two Tajik citizens were apprehended in the Batken region after Kyrgyz police allegedly found more than 31 kilograms of an unidentified drug in their possession.
According to the ministry, the two suspects are part of an alleged criminal group involved in illegal drugs trafficking from Afghanistan to Kazakhstan via Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Tajik officials have yet to comment on the Kyrgyz authorities' statement.
Meanwhile, in Tajikistan, the body of 26-year-old Murodbek Mahmadqulov, a border guard, was laid to rest after he was shot dead in a shoot-out with Kyrgyz border guards a day earlier.
Tajik authorities have not commented officially on Mahmadqulov's killing, stating only that the commander of Tajikistan’s Kekh border outpost was severely wounded after the Kyrgyz side "suddenly opened fire and shelled the village of Vorukh with mortars."
Kyrgyzstan has insisted that its border guards only opened fire after an initial shot was fired from the Tajik side of the border.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
Zelenskiy Calls For Harsher Russia Sanctions, EU Candidate Status For Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the European Union to ratchet up its sanctions regime on Russia, calling for a seventh EU package of punitive measures against Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The 27-nation EU agreed late last month to a sixth package of sanctions that will halt the majority of imports of Russian oil, but exempted crude delivered by pipeline in a concession to holdout Hungary.
In a video-link address to both chambers of the Czech parliament on June 15, Zelenskiy thanked the Czech Republic for the assistance provided to Ukraine so far but urged the West not to stop the support for Ukraine.
"We are with you. Be with us," Zelenskiy told Czech lawmakers, who applauded him.
Zelenskiy also called on the EU to give Ukraine candidate status -- the first step on the years-long road to membership in the bloc.
He also warned about Russia's territorial ambitions, saying President Vladimir Putin will not be satisfied only with the conquest of Ukraine.
"Russia is not interested only in our Mariupol, Syevyerodonetsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv. No, its ambitions are projected on a vast area from Warsaw to Sofia," he said.
"As in the past, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first step that the Russian leadership needs to open the way to other countries, to the conquest of other peoples," he said.
"The person who wants to seize everything will never stop at taking only part of what they want," Zelenskiy said.
The Czech Republic assumes the EU's rotating presidency on July 1.
Kazakh Opposition Politician Mamai Marks 34th Birthday In Detention Center
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Dozens of civil rights activists and opposition politicians have gathered in front of a detention center in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, to mark the 34th birthday of Zhanbolat Mamai, the jailed leader of the unregistered Democratic Party.
Mamai faces up to 10 years in prison on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during protests in January, which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Mamai's supporters who gathered at the detention center on June 15 wore T-shirts with his portrait and held posters saying, "[President Qasym-Zhomart] Toqaev, Free Zhanbolat!" and "Prosecuting Zhanbolat Is Prosecuting the Future!"
The former secretary of Kazakhstan's Security Council, Tolegen Zhukeev, opposition politicians Bolat Abilov and Rysbek Sarsenbai, noted human rights defender Erlan Qaliev, and other activists were among Mamai's supporters who gathered at the detention center.
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, was allowed to enter the detention center to meet her husband on his birthday.
Mamai's associate Abzal Dostiyarov said this was Mamai's third birthday behind bars as he was in custody on his birthdays in 2012 and 2017 as well while being held for his activism.
Human Rights Watch has demanded Kazakh authorities release Mamai immediately, saying the case launched against him appears to be totally unfounded.
The charges were filed against Mamai on June 6. He has been in pretrial detention since mid-March on separate charges of insulting an authority and distributing false information. Those charges carry a penalty of up to one year in prison.
Before that, he served 15 days in jail for organizing an unsanctioned vigil to commemorate peaceful protesters who were killed by Kazakh security forces during the January 2022 protests.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the oil-rich nation's political scene following the unprecedented deadly antigovernment protests in January. The protests started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. At least 230 people were killed during dispersal of protests by security forces and police.
Several participants in the protests have been handed lengthy prison terms across the country in recent weeks on charges of organizing mass disturbances and riots. More trials are pending.
