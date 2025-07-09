Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

British Court Sentences 3 For Arson Plot Linked To Russia's Wagner Group

An east London warehouse where generators and satellite communication equipment bound for Ukraine was set on fire in March 2024. British prosecutors have linked the arson attack to the Wagner Group.
An east London warehouse where generators and satellite communication equipment bound for Ukraine was set on fire in March 2024. British prosecutors have linked the arson attack to the Wagner Group.

A British jury convicted three men of setting fire to a London warehouse where Ukrainian-bound equipment was being stored, a plot prosecutors said was orchestrated by operatives linked to the Russian mercenary company Wagner.

The ruling, issued July 8, was the latest to highlight what Western intelligence officials say is a secret campaign by Russian intelligence operatives hiring people – usually unwittingly -- to carry out sabotage or surveillance.

Prosecutors said three men -- Nii Mensah, 23, Jakeem Rose, 23, and Ugnius Asmena, 20 -- were convicted of aggravated arson in the March 2024 fire at the Ukrainian-owned warehouse in East London.

The warehouse was being used to store generators and StarLink satellite equipment, which has been instrumental in helping Ukrainian forces on the front lines.

Officials said the three had been recruited by two other men -- Dylan Earl, 20, and Jake Reeves, 23.

According to prosecutors, Earl and Reeves – who had previously pleaded guilty to related charges -- were contacted and hired for the arson attack by operatives from the Wagner Group, which is Russia’s highest-profile private military company.

Investigators said Earl contacted Russian intelligence operatives via a Telegram messaging channel used by Wagner, and volunteered to undertake jobs or tasks.

Earl and Reeves then allegedly recruited the three others to attack the warehouse, although they did not know they were working on behalf of Wagner, British officials said.

Wagner’s operations and notoriety have partially diminished after its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was killed in a mysterious plane crash in August 2023, two months after leading an aborted mutiny against the Kremlin.

The company has largely been broken up, with many of its units absorbed by the Defense Ministry and other security agencies.

Other commercial entities linked to Prigozhin or Wagner remain in business in Africa and elsewhere.

Officials said Earl and Reeves had also pleaded guilty to charges related to a separate plot to kidnap a Russian man who is an outspoken critic of the Kremlin and set fire to the acclaimed restaurant he owns in London’s posh Mayfair district.

The man, Yevgeny Chichvarkin, was the owner of a Russian mobile phone company who fled to Britain in 2009 amid a series of Russian criminal investigations against him. He later became a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin’s government.

  • 16x9 Image

    Mike Eckel

    Mike Eckel is a senior international correspondent reporting on political and economic developments in Russia, Ukraine, and around the former Soviet Union, as well as news involving cybercrime and espionage. He's reported on the ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the wars in Chechnya and Georgia, and the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis, as well as the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG