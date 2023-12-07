Russian Girl, 14, Shoots Classmate Dead Before Committing Suicide

The U.S. Senate on December 6 blocked a White House request for $106 billion in emergency aid primarily for Ukraine and Israel as Republicans objected to the bill's lack of immigration reforms.

A vote on whether to allow the bill to advance marked a significant defeat for President Joe Biden, who had urged Congress in a speech earlier to quickly approve more military aid to Ukraine, warning that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, will be emboldened to grab more territory if he is victorious on the battlefield.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, he won't stop there. He’s made that pretty clear,” Biden said in televised speech on December 6, cautioning that Putin could try to send his troops into a NATO country if he takes Ukraine.



“We can’t let Putin win. It is in our overwhelming national interest,” Biden said.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) put the bill up for a vote later on December 6 in a bid to secure the 60 votes needed to get it over its first procedural hurdle. The attempt failed as all 49 Republicans in the 100-member upper chamber voted against moving forward.



Republicans said it was essential to make their case for tighter immigration policies and control of the southern border.



Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Republican-Kentucky) said the Senate should "finally start meeting America's national security priorities, including right here at home."



Biden proposed allocating $106 billion in military aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan months ago and in his speech expressed frustration that Congress has yet to act.



The White House warned earlier this week that U.S. military aid for Ukraine will run out at the end of the month if no new bill is passed. The White House also said an interruption of U.S. aid would significantly hinder Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russia, which has been ramping up weapons production and recruitment.

In the House of Representatives, where Republicans hold the majority, the bill also faced strong headwinds as Republicans in that chamber also seek to tighten laws to slow a wave of migration, a historically contentious issue.

The Senate action on the aid package came as Ukrainian forces are locked in close combat with Russian troops around the industrial city of Avdiyivka. Russian forces have been attempting for several weeks to encircle the city in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become the latest symbol of Ukrainian resistance.



Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces were stepping up their attacks but expressed confidence that Ukraine will defeat Russia and win a fair peace.

"It has been difficult, but we have persevered.... It is not easy now, but we are moving. No matter how difficult it is, we will get there. To our borders, to our people, to our peace. Fair peace. Free peace. Against all odds," Zelenskiy said in a self-filmed video early on December 6.

Zelenskiy dispatched Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to Washington to plead Ukraine's case for more military aid before House leaders.

Umerov said he told U.S. lawmakers on December 6 that Ukraine needed additional air defense, drones, electronic-warfare equipment, artillery, and ammunition, warning that Russia was increasing its output of weapons.

Meanwhile, U.S. and Ukrainian officials signed an agreement to speed up weapons co-production and data sharing. No information was given on what types of weapons the agreement covered. Greater domestic production of weapons would ease Ukraine's dependence on Western partners.

The United States has delivered more than $44 billion in military aid to Ukraine since February 2022, including more than $25 billion in U.S. presidential drawdown authority.

The bimonthly drawdown had averaged more than $600 million during the first 19 months of the war but has significantly fallen over the past two months as authorized spending approaches depletion.

The United States on December 6 announced the latest bimonthly drawdown for Ukraine totaling $175 million.

With reporting by Reuters and AP