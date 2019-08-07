12 People Injured In Bus Collision With Truck In Russia's Sakhalin Region

Twelve people were injured when a commuter bus collided with a truck in Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin region, the TASS news agency reported, citing the Makarov central hospital.



No one is in critical condition and no children were among those who sought medical treatment. Eight people ended up being hospitalized after the incident.



Twenty-one passengers were in the bus when the accident occurred on August 7 at the 134th kilometer of the Yuzhno-Sakhalisnk-Oha highway.

Based on reporting by TASS