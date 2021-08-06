Russia Hands U.S. Investor Calvey 5-1/2 Year Suspended Sentence

A Russian court has handed U.S. investor Michael Calvey a 5 1/2-year suspended sentence for embezzlement, a day after finding him guilty, Interfax news agency reported, in a high-profile case followed closely by the international business community.

Calvey, the founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges he and the other executives deny.

His French and Russian associates also received suspended sentences on August 6.

Calvey was charged with embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny along with his associate Philippe Delpal, who is a French national, and five others -- Russian citizens Vagan Abgaryan, Ivan Zyuzin, Maksim Vladimirov, Aleksei Kordichev, and Aleksandr Tsakunov.

The case went to trial on February 2, almost two years after their arrests.

All seven were declared guilty by the court of large-scale embezzlement.

In his final testimony, Calvey said on July 19 that he and his co-defendants had acted "solely within the law."

He said he believes the case is aimed at pressuring him and his associates from the Baring Vostok private equity group as part of a business dispute over control of Russia's Vostochny Bank.

The case has rattled the investment community in Russia and internationally and prompted several prominent officials and businessmen to voice concerns about the treatment of the executives.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP