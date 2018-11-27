Accessibility links

Khodorkovsky: Russia Involved In Journalists' Deaths In Africa

Former Russian oil tycoon and Kremlin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky has alleged that Russians working for the Central African Republic played a "serious" role in the deaths of three Russian journalists. Orkhan Dzhemal, Aleksandr Rastorguyev, and Kirill Radchenko were killed in July while making a documentary about the activities of the Vagner Russian paramilitary group in the African country. Speaking to Current Time TV on November 23, Khodorkovsky claimed that he had proof of Russian involvement in the murders of the journalists.

