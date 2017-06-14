Russian Cargo Ship Headed To International Space Station

Russia's space agency says an unmanned supply ship has been launched and is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS).

Roscosmos said in a June 14 statement that a Soyuz rocket carrying the Progress-class ship blasted off from the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The cargo ship reached orbit and is due to dock with the space station on June 16 to deliver more than 2.5 tons of cargo, including water, food, and scientific equipment.

This is the second Russian space cargo being sent to the ISS this year.

There are currently three people on the station: Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and U.S. astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson.

