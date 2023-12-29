'Almost Naked' Party In Moscow Ends With Court Case, Public Apologies
When Anastasia Ivleyeva, a popular online influencer, invited Russian celebrities to a party with the theme "almost naked," she did not expect a nationwide backlash. One scantily dressed guest was charged with hooliganism and "gay propaganda," while other attendees said advertisers had canceled their contracts. As performers issue public apologies for taking part, some observers see the response as another symptom of an increasingly repressive climate in Russia.