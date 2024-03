Russia Charges Journalist Who Covered Navalny’s Trials

A court in Moscow on March 29 formally charged Russian journalist Antonina Favorskaya with participating in the activities of late opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, which was labeled as extremist in 2021. On February 15, Favorskaya recorded the last video of Navalny at a court hearing he was taking part in via video link from an Arctic prison. The next day, Navalny suddenly died in the prison. The journalist faces up to 6 years in prison.