Rights Groups Slam Russia Over Case Of Killed Chechen Rights Defender

Russian and international human rights groups have criticized Russian authorities for failing to bring to justice those responsible for the killing 10 years ago of a top human rights defender in Chechnya.



Natalya Estemirova, who worked in the Grozny office of the Memorial Human Rights Center, was abducted on July 15, 2009, near her home in Grozny. She was shot dead later that day in the neighboring North Caucasus republic of Ingushetia.



“We are still waiting for the Russian government to carry out an effective investigation into the murder of our friend and colleague, Natalya Estemirova,” said Tanya Lokshina, associate Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The government’s inaction in this heinous crime is a black stain that perpetuates human rights abuses in Chechnya.”