Request For Early Release Of Chechen Opposition Bloggers' Mother Denied
A court in the Russian North Caucasus region of Chechnya has rejected a request for early release filed by Zarema Musayeva, the imprisoned mother of three self-exiled outspoken Chechen opposition activists.
The Shali City Court ruled on December 12 that Musayeva cannot be granted an early release because the administration of the correctional facility she is held in opposed it, claiming that Musayeva failed to be rehabilitated.
Musayeva is the mother of Ibragim, Abubakar, and Baisangur Yangulbayev, all of whom have fled the country citing harassment from the Chechen authorities over their online criticism of Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
Chechen police and security officers detained Musayeva in January 2022 in her apartment in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 1,800 kilometers from Chechnya, and forcibly returned her to Grozny.
In July, a court in Chechnya sentenced Musayeva to 5 1/2 years in prison on charges of fraud and attacking a police officer, which Musayeva and her supporters have denied.
In September, the Supreme Court of Chechnya shortened Musayeva's prison term by six months and said Musayeva must serve her term in a colony settlement instead of a normal prison.
A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. The court reasoned that Musayeva's medical condition, diabetes, warranted the change in sentence.
Kadyrov, other Chechen officials, and a member of the Russian Duma have publicly vowed to kill all members of the Yangulbayev family, calling them "terrorists."
Journalists, rights activists, and other Russians have urged the government to punish those who issued the threats.
Abubakar Yangulbayev has accused Kadyrov's law enforcement and security officers of "lawlessness on a daily basis in Chechnya" and says the case against his mother is Kadyrov's retaliation for his activities.
Ibragim and Abubakar have said they faced years of pressure from Chechen authorities over their criticism of Kadyrov and the rights situation in Chechnya.
Many of their relatives have been similarly harassed in Chechnya and even deprived of their homes since Kadyrov and his people vowed to kill them and their family.
The activists' father, Saidi Yangulbayev, a retired federal judge, and a sister fled Russia in January 2022, following the threats.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses, including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, and persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
With reporting by SOTA
Azerbaijan's Ruling Party Nominates President Aliyev For Snap Election
Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party officially proposed on December 12 the oil-rich South Caucasus country's incumbent leader, Ilham Aliyev, as its candidate in the snap presidential election to be held on February 7. The announcement came five days after Aliyev signed a decree announcing the early presidential poll. Aliyev has been president of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic since 2003, when he succeeded his father, Heydar Aliyev, and has stayed in power ever since through a series of elections marred by irregularities and accusations of fraud. Under his authoritarian rule, political activity and human rights have been stifled.
Ukraine's Largest Phone Operator Says Huge Cyberattack Disrupted Services
Ukraine's largest mobile phone operator, Kyivstar, says it was targeted on December 12 by a massive cyberattack that brought down its cellular and Internet signal. "This morning we were the target of a powerful hacker attack. It caused a technical failure that made mobile communication and Internet access temporarily unavailable," Kyivstar said in a statement. Kyivstar said its subscribers' personal data had not been compromised. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov told the media that Kyivstar will resume work in four or five hours. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said mobile numbers for emergency services continue to operate normally. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Political Analyst Who Was Charged With Online Calls For Terrorism Fined
A court in Russia's Komi region on December 12 fined sociologist Boris Kagarlitsky 600,000 rubles ($6,660) on a charge of making online calls to justify terrorism and ordered his release from custody. The charge stemmed from Kagarlitsky's online comments in October 2022 on reports about an attack on the Kerch bridge built by Moscow after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea in 2014. The 65-year-old Kagarlitsky told RFE/RL earlier that he considered the charge against him politically motivated. In recent months, scores of Russian citizens have been charged with extremism and terrorism for expressing their thoughts about Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
After Refusing To Extradite Russian Ultranationalist To Kyiv, Finland Extends His Detention
After refusing to extradite to Kyiv a Russian ultranationalist and former commander of the Rusich sabotage group that fights alongside Russia's armed forces in Ukraine, a court in Finland extended his detention on December 11. Finland's border guard service said Voislav Torden (aka Yan Petrovsky) may be tried in Finland for alleged crimes committed in Ukraine. Last week, Finland's Supreme Court refused to extradite Torden to Kyiv, citing the poor conditions in Ukrainian penitentiaries and saying Torden may face humiliation and torture while in Ukrainian custody. Torden is wanted in Ukraine for alleged crimes committed there in 2014-15. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
At Least 22 Security Personnel Killed In Attack In Northwest Pakistan
A suicide attacker detonated a car bomb at the gates of a police station in northwestern Pakistan, killing 23 security personnel and wounding 34, officials said. The attack occurred in Daraband, in the Dera Ismail Khan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province that borders Afghanistan. Daraband police chief Zishan Iqbal told RFE/RL that some attackers also opened fire. Three attackers were killed in the ensuing shoot-out with security forces, local police officer Kamal Khan said. Tehrik-e Jihad Pakistan, a lesser-known militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group has committed several attacks in the area recently. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iranian Students Face Disciplinary Action After Protests Over Faculty Comments
The Tehran University disciplinary committee has reportedly initiated proceedings against at least 30 students from its Faculty of Social Sciences, according to information released by the country's Student Guild Councils via their Telegram channel.
The move comes in the wake of a significant Student Day protest rally on December 7, where the students in question are alleged to have participated.
One of the reasons for the protest was the university's handling of an incident involving Gholamreza Jamshidi, the head of the Faculty of Sciences. Last month, a video emerged on social media showing Jamshidi engaging in what was described as "profanity" directed at students and faculty.
Following the video's release and subsequent student demonstrations, including a sit-in at the Faculty of Social Sciences, there has been no formal apology or acceptance of responsibility from Jamshidi, the student groups said.
"Despite the public outcry and the evident distress caused to the students, the university has yet to take any action against Jamshidi,” the Guild added, highlighting what it calls a lack of accountability from university officials.
In the video in question, Jamshidi publicly insults students who had objected to the confiscation of another student's identification card. He allegedly referred to the students as "prostitutes" and the Faculty of Social Sciences as a "brothel."
The Iranian Teachers Union's Coordination Council reported that, following a standoff with university security forces during a protest over the issue, the students' demands were partially met.
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere within Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rule.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Zelenskiy Proposes European Defense Hub In Ukraine Ahead Of Crucial Meetings With Biden, U.S. Lawmakers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is in Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and plead with U.S. lawmakers to continue critical military aid for his embattled country, has called for the creation of a European military hub in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy is scheduled to address U.S. senators at 9 a.m. local time and meet privately with House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Republican colleagues have blocked a bill which includes tens of billions of dollars in military aid for Ukraine.
His meeting with Biden is set to take place later in the afternoon, when the two leaders will discuss what the White House said were the "urgent needs" facing Kyiv in its battle against the Russian invasion.
Zelenskiy met with leaders of U.S. defense companies and advanced the proposal to establish a European defense hub in his country that would speed up and increase the production of military equipment and ammunition, he said on X, formerly Twitter, early on December 12.
"I met with leaders of U.S. defense companies and expressed my gratitude to every American worker who manufactures weapons that help us safeguard our people and defend our land," Zelenskiy said.
"I also proposed establishing a European defense hub in Ukraine. We are prepared to make all essential decisions, cut red tape, and allocate orders. We are ready to produce more ammunition and military vehicles, but we require support. It is important to develop joint production of artillery ammo, air defense systems, and artillery and missile systems," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy's U.S. visit comes after he on December 5 canceled a video address to U.S. senators as debate heated up on Biden's nearly $106 billion request for funding for the wars in Ukraine and Israel.
The Biden administration asked Congress in October to pass the aid package, which would cover not only aid for Ukraine and Israel but also border security, but the Republican-controlled House rejected the request, saying the bill lacked immigration reforms.
On December 11, Zelenskiy told military leaders and students at the National Defense University in Washington that Ukraine was counting on U.S. support and that it "won't give up" as the war moves closer to the two-year mark.
"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin must lose. We know what to do. You can count on Ukraine, and we hope just as much to be able to count on you," Zelenskiy told the military gathering.
In his introduction of the Ukrainian leader, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised "unshakable" support for Kyiv and warned that Putin still had hopes of winning his war against in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's heavy losses in the conflict that begin in February 2022.
"Despite his crimes and despite his isolation, Putin still believes that he can outlast Ukraine and that he can outlast America. But he is wrong," Austin said as the crowd of military leaders and students applauded.
"America's commitments must be honored," he added as the Biden administration struggles to convince many opposition Republicans of the need to continue to aid Kyiv.
Zelenskiy said that "if there's anyone inspired by unresolved issues on Capitol Hill, it's just Putin and his secret clique. Ukrainians haven't given up and won't give up."
Zelenskiy also met in Washington with International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on December 11 as the organization's executive board released an additional $900 million from Ukraine's $15.6 billion loan package.
"We spoke about the remarkable resilience of the people of Ukraine despite the enormous toll of the war," Georgieva said.
"The [Ukrainian] economy is performing strongly, with GDP growth projected to reach at least 4.5 percent this year. Inflation has continued to decline, to an annual rate of 5.1 percent in November."
In Ukraine, Russian troops early on December 12 shelled the center of the southern city of Kherson, wounding one person, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said on his Telegram channel.
"At about 7 a.m., Russian troops from the temporarily occupied left bank [of the Dnieper River] shelled downtown Kherson. As a result of this attack, a 29-year-old man was wounded," Mrochko said.
Earlier, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian troops shelled the region 125 times over the past 24 hours. Separately, Ukrainian air defense said it shot down nine of the 15 drones launched by Russia on December 12.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia To Expel Families Of Uzbek Boys Who Put Out Eternal Flame In St. Petersburg
Three Uzbek boys who extinguished the Eternal Flame at a monument in St. Petersburg are to be expelled together with their families, Russia's Interior Ministry has said. The decision came after video footage was posted by the Fontanka website showing one boy throwing armfuls of snow at the Eternal Flame, putting it out, while two others cheer him on. Police identified the three boys -- two brothers, aged 10 and 14, and a 12-year-old boy -- as citizens of "one of the neighboring countries" who are in Russia without proper documentation. Fontanka and Baza reported that the boys' families are from Uzbekistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
RFE/RL's Kurmasheva Faces New Russian Charge, To Remain In Custody
Russian investigators have reportedly filed another case against veteran RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who is already being held in Russian custody on a charge of violating the so-called "foreign agent" law's regulations.
The state-controlled Tatar-Inform news agency in Russia's Tatarstan region and the Baza Telegram channel reported on December 12 that Kurmasheva is now accused of distributing "fake" news about Russia's armed forces, a charge that comes with a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.
The case was launched over a book titled Saying No To War. 40 Stories Of Russians Who Oppose The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine that was published in November 2022 by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service.
The book was based on 40 stories of residents of Russia's Volga region from March to August 2022 that were shared with RFE/RL and published by the Tatar-Bashkir Service.
Investigators say Kurmasheva took part in the book's distribution.
"We strongly condemn Russian authorities' apparent decision to bring additional charges against Alsu," said RFE/RL acting President and board member Jeffrey Gedmin.
"Journalism is not a crime. It is time for this cruel persecution to end. Alsu has already spent 56 days unjustly detained and separated from her family."
Kurmasheva, a Prague, Czech Republic-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at the airport in Kazan, where both of her passports were confiscated. She was not able to leave Russia since then, as she awaited the return of her travel documents.
Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for "failure to inform Russian officials about holding a second citizenship."
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 and this time charged with failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The Investigative Committee said its investigation found that while the Russian Justice Ministry did not add her to the list of foreign agents, she failed to provide documents to be included on the registry.
The committee said Kurmasheva was being charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of "foreign agents" who carry out "purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia," which, if received by foreign sources, "can be used against the security of the country."
Kurmasheva and RFE/RL have both rejected the charge.
Earlier on December 12, the Supreme Court of Tatarstan confirmed a lower court's December 1 decision to extend Kurmasheva’s pretrial detention, though by one day less, until February 4.
On December 4, a court in Kazan rejected an appeal filed by Kurmasheva's lawyers against the decision in October to fine her 10,000 rubles for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva, the second U.S. media member to be held by Moscow this year, triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians saying the move signals new level of wartime censorship.
On December 10, a protest was held in Kazan against the crackdown inside Russia on independent journalists, including Kurmasheva.
Protesters held placards including, "Alsu Kurmasheva is a journalist, not a criminal," and "No one should die for the right to tell the truth," before security forces moved in and removed any signs mentioning the detained RFE/RL journalist.
On November 30, Kurmasheva was recognized by leading Russian human rights group Memorial as a political prisoner.
In March, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.
Moscow has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Two Former Bosnian Officials Over 'Significant Corruption'
The United States on December 11 imposed new sanctions against the former head of the intelligence agency of Bosnia-Herzegovina and the country's former state prosecutor over allegations of "significant corruption." The State Department cited former intelligence chief Osman Mehmedagic and prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic as it expanded the list of persons banned from entering the United States. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
EU Looks To Raise 15 Billion Euros From Frozen Russian Assets To Aid Ukraine
The European Union on December 12 will unveil a plan to set aside profits generated from frozen Russian assets in the EU with the aim of eventually raising 15 billion euros ($16.1 billion) to benefit Ukraine, The Financial Times reported on December 11. The report said the European Commission's plan had previously been delayed after several EU members and the European Central Bank raised legal and financial concerns about it. "It's important to look at how we can use Russian immobilized assets and proceeds from those immobilized assets to support Ukraine," Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the newspaper.
EU To Increase Monitoring Mission In Armenia To 209 Observers From 138
The European Union’s top diplomat said the bloc will increase the number of observers for its mission in Armenia to 209 from 138. EU policy chief Josep Borrell on December 11 said that "so many things are happening in the whole region. It is important to continue to pay attention to them and, in particular, to Armenia, which has been in a very difficult situation and still is." EU foreign ministers on November 13 approved a proposal to expand the border-monitoring mission deployed to Armenia and to activate discussions on visa liberalization with Yerevan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Romanian Court Rejects Influencer Andrew Tate's Request To Return Assets Seized In Trafficking Case
A court in Romania on December 11 rejected a request by influencer Andrew Tate to return assets that were seized during investigations into the case in which he is charged with human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The Bucharest Tribunal's decision can be appealed within 48 hours. Tate's lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, told AP he has applied to appeal. The decision comes nearly a year after Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian women were arrested near Bucharest. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June. They have denied the allegations.
Iranian President Targeted With 'Crimes Against Humanity' Complaint In Switzerland
A legal complaint called on December 11 for Swiss authorities to arrest Iran's president during a potential upcoming visit and charge him with crimes against humanity connected to a 1988 purge of dissidents. The complaint asks Swiss prosecutor Andreas Muller to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Ebrahim Raisi "over his participation in acts of genocide, torture, extrajudicial executions, and other crimes against humanity." Raisi was expected to participate in the UN Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on December 13, but the UN said late on December 11 that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian would lead the Iranian delegation, an indication Raisi might not show.
U.K. Sends Two Minehunters To Ukraine As Britain, Norway Seek To Bolster Kyiv's Navy
Britain and Norway on December 11 announced they were banding together to bolster Ukraine's navy, saying strong maritime forces are critical to countering Russia's aggression and securing grain and steel shipments through the Black Sea. As part of the effort, Britain is sending two mine-hunting ships, amphibious armored vehicles, and coastal raiding boats to Ukraine, U.K. Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said. Shapps and Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram announced the formation of a maritime capability coalition during a news conference in London, saying other nations were expected to join soon, making it a "truly global affair."
U.S. Puts Sanctions On Former Afghan Speaker, Son For Alleged Corruption
The U.S. Treasury on December 11 slapped sanctions on a former Afghan official, his son, and related entities, accusing them of misappropriating millions of dollars of funds provided by U.S. government contracts. The sanctions statement cited former Afghan parliament speaker Mir Rahman Rahmani and his son Ajmal Rahmani. "Through their Afghan companies, the Rahmanis perpetrated a complex procurement corruption scheme resulting in the misappropriation of millions of dollars from U.S. Government-funded contracts that supported Afghan security forces," it said, adding that other family members were also designated.
European Union Targets Iran Drone Industry, Citing Russia's Use Against Ukraine
The European Union on December 11 said it has imposed sanctions on six individuals and five entities it says are involved in Iran's “development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) used in Russia's illegal war of aggression." "These are the first listings under the newly established framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. They complement the previous four rounds of listings on Iranian drones already adopted under other sanctions regimes," it added.
U.S. Air Force Moves To Discipline 15 Personnel Related To Leak Case Including Ukraine Data
The U.S. Air Force moved to discipline 15 personnel over the leaking of classified military information allegedly by Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, the military said on December 11. Prosecutors say Teixeira, who was 21 at the time of his arrest in June, leaked classified documents to a group of gamers on the messaging app Discord. The classified material included highly sensitive U.S. military assessments, including on the war in Ukraine. The leak is considered the most serious U.S. national security breach since more than 700,000 documents, videos, and diplomatic cables appeared on the WikiLeaks website in 2010.
Man Convicted Of Killing Russian Reformist Starovoitova Requests Transfer To Open Prison
The Unified Press Service for courts in Russia's second city, St. Petersburg, said on December 11 that Vitaly Akishin, who was found guilty of murdering lawmaker Galina Starovoitova in 1998, has officially filed papers for a transfer to an open prison -- a dormitory-like facility -- after serving two-thirds of his sentence without violating the prison's internal order regulations.
Starovoitova, a democratic reformer, and co-chair of the Democratic Russia party, was shot dead near the door to her apartment in St. Petersburg on November 20, 1998. Her aide, Ruslan Linkov, was injured in the attack but survived.
Akishin was sentenced in May 2005 to 23 1/2 years in prison in the case, while his co-defendent, Yury Kolchin, was handed a 20-year prison term on the same charge.
In late August 2015, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced former Russian lawmaker Mikhail Glushschenko to 17 years in prison for his role in organizing the high-profile murder that stunned Russia and sent shock waves abroad during Boris Yeltsin's presidency.
Glushchenko made a deal with investigators in March 2015 where he claimed businessman Vladimir Barsukov (aka Kumanin), the alleged head of the notorious Tambov organized crime group, ordered Starovoitova's killing after she blocked him from establishing ties with a number of corrupt city officials.
Barsukov was charged in 2019 with taking part in the organization of the assassination. His trial on that charge is pending while he serves a 23-year prison term he was handed in an unrelated case.
It remains unclear who in fact ordered the assassination of Starovoitova.
In 2018, Starovoitova's sister, Olga Starovoitova, told RFE/RL that Barsukov might have been involved in her sister's killing but that it is unlikely he ordered the hit.
She said there could be several layers of people involved in ordering and organizing the killing, adding that she suspects specific people but will not name them because she believes in the presumption of innocence and does not have proof.
Barsukov was a powerful figure in St. Petersburg in the 1990s and was vice president of the Petersburg Fuel Company.
Vladimir Putin, now president and at the time a deputy mayor of St. Petersburg, awarded the city’s lucrative gasoline concession to the company in 1994.
Russia Says 18 Arrested In Crimea Over Alleged Plan To Assassinate Russian-Installed Officials
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on December 11 that its officers had arrested 18 people it alleges are pro-Ukrainian agents suspected of planning assassinations of Russian-installed officials in Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimea. They include the peninsula's de facto governor, Sergei Aksyonov; the speaker of Moscow-controlled Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov; and the de facto mayor of the Crimean city of Yalta, Yanina Pavlenko. In October, the FSB said it detained a man in Crimea on suspicion of plotting an assassination of Russian-friendly former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleh Tsaryov. Last week, Ukrainian authorities claimed responsibility for the killing near Moscow of pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Illya Kyva. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Female-Led Afghan Refugee Families Reluctant To Return To Afghanistan Amid Fresh UN Warning
Afghan widows and divorced women who head their families and live in Pakistan say they are reluctant to return to Afghanistan because of fears of persecution by the country's Taliban rulers, who have enacted a series of measures severely restricting women's rights and freedoms.
The women are among the 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" Islamabad is trying to expel. Since it first announced the deportations in October, nearly half a million Afghans have crossed into the war-ravaged country.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Afghan women who are the breadwinners for their families warned that returning to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan will endanger their lives.
“We will be eliminated if we return to Afghanistan,” said Mehnaz Hijran, who served as a prison guard at Afghanistan’s notorious Pul-e Charkhi prison.
Hijran says she left Afghanistan because of relentless threats after the collapse of the pro-Western Afghan republic she served.
"We know that death is the only fate that awaits former soldiers in Afghanistan," she told Radio Azadi.
“Most of the former women soldiers who returned to Afghanistan because of the Taliban’s amnesty were either disappeared or killed," she added.
Another woman who requested anonymity says her husband, an airport guard, was killed by the Taliban during its takeover of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on August 15, 2021, as international troops withdrew from the country.
She says her family of four children is under relentless pressure from the Pakistani authorities.
"These days, we try to hide in one house or another because we fear a raid by the Pakistani police," she told Radio Azadi.
A woman who was recently deported to Afghanistan says they are trying to survive in hiding.
"We went into exile to protect our lives. But we have returned to uncertainty back in Afghanistan," she told Radio Azadi.
Compounding fears of what those being expelled by Pakistan face, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) warned of the extreme winter conditions and lack of facilities in Afghanistan.
"Many Afghan returnees are vulnerable, including women and children, who could lose their lives in a harsh winter if left without adequate shelter," the UNHCR said in a report released on December 8.
"People arriving at the border are exhausted and require urgent assistance as well as psychosocial support," the report added.
COP28 Summit Approves Proposal To Hold COP29 In Azerbaijan
The COP28 climate summit in Dubai on December 11 approved a proposal to hold the next iteration of the annual event in the South Caucasus nation of Azerbaijan. The country won support of Eastern European nations on December 9 following months of deadlock and after it reached agreement with neighbor and adversary Armenia that it would not veto the move.
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Danish Ambassador Over His Statements In Media
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on December 11 that it summoned the Danish ambassador to Moscow, Jacob Henningsen, over his statements in the Danish media on the operations of foreign companies in Russia. The statement called Henningsen's unspecified statements "provocative." Hundreds of foreign companies have left the Russian market amid Western sanctions imposed on Russia over Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022.
Polish Truckers Lift Blockade At Ukraine Border Crossing
A border crossing between Poland and Ukraine was reopened on December 11 after Polish truckers lifted their blockade and allowed the resumption of heavy traffic between the two countries, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. "From 2 p.m. (Ukraine time), regular traffic has been restored" at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk border crossing," Kubrakov wrote on Facebook. Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych confirmed the information to RFE/RL. Polish truckers blocked the main land access points into Ukraine last month in protest at the European Union's relaxing some transport rules for Ukrainian trucks to access the bloc. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
