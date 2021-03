A former Chechen police officer has told Russia's Novaya gazeta newspaper that detainees were tortured and murdered by the police unit he was serving with at its base in Grozny in 2017. Previous reports of the extrajudicial killings were based on anonymous sources, but now a whistle-blower has revealed his identity. The man, named as Suleiman Gezmakhmayev, has been evacuated from Chechnya along with his relatives.