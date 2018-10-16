'No Evidence': Russian Officials Dismiss Claims Of Antigay Crackdown In Chechnya

Accessibility links

Russian officials this year have shrugged off allegations of a purge targeting LGBT people in Chechnya, including those of Maksim Lapunov, the only gay man to publicly claim he was victimized in the crackdown. Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office official Valery Maksimenko claimed investigators found no evidence supporting Lapunov’s accusations, while Justice Minister Aleksandr Konovalov said officials couldn’t find any gay people in Chechnya. (webtv.un.org)

