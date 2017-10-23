Russian Soldier Kills Four Comrades In Chechnya

A Russian soldier has killed four of his colleagues at a base in Chechnya before being shot dead, the National Guard has said.

The soldier, a lieutenant, opened fire in a barracks near the village of Shelkovskaya in the mainly Muslim Chechnya region in southern Russia on October 23, the Interfax news agency reported, citing the National Guard.

An investigation was opened into the incident.

President Vladimir Putin established the National Guard security force last year. The National Guard answers directly to Putin and is tasked with tackling terrorism and organized crime as well as maintaining order.

Armed attacks on authorities and forces are frequent in the Russian Caucasus.

In early October, the Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed responsibility for an attack that left two police officers dead in Daghestan, the volatile region neighboring Chechnya.

Russia has also received numerous threats of reprisals from IS and Al-Qaeda since its military intervention in Syria in 2015.

Based on reporting by AFP and Interfax