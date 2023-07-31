News
- By Current Time
More Than 700,000 Ukrainian Children Taken To Russia Since Start Of War, Official Says
Russian children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova has said that more than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lvova-Belova said in a report published on July 30 that the vast majority of those children came to Russia accompanied by parents and relatives. On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova. They were charged with being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
More News
Ukrainian Forces Making 'Gradual' Advances In South, Officials Say, Ahead Of Security Talks With U.S.
Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting along the entire front line, repelling Russian assaults in the northeast and making incremental advances, officials said, as Kyiv and Washington are preparing to start talks on security guarantees for Ukraine.
Ukrainian troops fought more than 20 close-combat battles over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its morning report on July 31, adding that Russian air strikes and shelling had continued to take a toll on the civilian population and infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"As a result of the Russian attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and residential buildings were destroyed," the military said.
In the southern city of Kryviy Rih, one person was killed in a missile strike that hit a school early on July 31, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, two civilians were killed by Russian shelling, the region's governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on July 31.
Local authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy reported on July 30 that two civilians had been killed and at least 17 injured in a Russian rocket attack the previous evening.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, meanwhile, reported advances in the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
"We are gradually but surely moving [ahead] in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions," Malyar said on Telegram, adding, "Fighting continues in all directions of the counteroffensive."
In the northeast, Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian-held Kupyansk and Lyman, "but failed and suffered losses," Malyar said.
Ukrainian and Russian forces continued heavy artillery exchanges in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk, where fierce fighting has been under way for months, with Malyar saying that Moscow is pouring additional troops into the area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his evening video address, said on July 30 was "a good day, a powerful day" at the front.
Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is to open discussions with Washington in the coming days on "firm" security guarantees for Kyiv that would ensure the country's ability to protect itself until it becomes a member of NATO.
"Ukraine will begin negotiations with the United States on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees next week," Yermak wrote on Telegram late on July 30.
"These guarantees will be valid until Ukraine acquires NATO membership, which is the most reliable guarantee of security. As long as there is a war in our country and we cannot join NATO, our state must secure reliable guarantees for the transition period," he wrote.
Yermak also said a Ukrainian-organized meeting will soon be held in Saudi Arabia to discuss Zelenskiy's peace plan, which is based on the departure of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
Zelenskiy on July 30 warned that it is was "inevitable" that "war" would come to Russia after authorities there were forced to temporarily close a busy Moscow airport following an overnight drone attack on the capital.
"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia -- to its symbolic centers and military bases. And this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," Zelenskiy said on July 30 during a visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk -- which, although in western Ukraine, has been hit by Russian missile fire in the past.
Russian officials said three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on July 30, injuring a security guard and forcing the temporary suspension of traffic at Vnukovo airport, one of four major facilities serving the capital.
Russia's Defense Ministry called it an "attempted terrorist attack" and claimed that one drone had been shot down and two others jammed, leading them to crash into Moscow's prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex.
Local Russian Telegram channels said late on July 30 that a drone strike hit near the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, causing a fire but no injuries. The reports could not be confirmed.
Ukraine's military said on July 30 that the Chonar Bridge, which links Crimea with the occupied part of the Kherson region, was damaged in an attack the previous day.
The Russian occupation authorities in Kherson also reported Ukrainian missile strikes targeting railroad supply lines in the region, claiming the attacks had been repulsed.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
China, Georgia Upgrade Ties To Strategic Partnership
China and Georgia have upgraded their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, according to a joint statement reported on July 31 by Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang during a visit to China, according to Xinhua. "The two sides decided to elevate bilateral relations to a strategic partnership," Xinhua reported. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Wagner Group Training Belarusian Mechanized Forces, Ministry Says
Russia's Wagner mercenary group has begun training mechanized units of the Belarusian military, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on July 30. "Training is being conducted to organize departments, platoons, and companies, taking into account the experience of the [Wagner] specialists," the ministry said. Thousands of Wagner mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group's short-lived rebellion in Russia. Wagner troops played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Embassy In Moldova To Suspend Consular Appointments
Russia's embassy in Moldova said it will temporarily stop providing appointments for consular matters in what Moldovan officials say is a situation linked to the order by the country's authorities to reduce staff. The embassy late on July 29 said consular appointments would be suspended from August 5 "for technical reasons." Ex-Soviet Moldova has been buffeted by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, and pro-Western President Maia Sandu has denounced the invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilize her country. Moldovan officials ordered the Russian Embassy to reduce staff to 25 from more than 80 by August 15. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Macedonian-Albanian Party Offers Deal To Clear Path To EU Membership Talks
North Macedonia's opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party has welcomed an ethnic Albanian party's offer to resign from government ministries in a move designed to help push forward the path toward EU talks, but it said the resignations must be irrevocable and that elections be quickly called. The Democratic Union for Integration (BDI) said the resignations would become effective only if VMRO-DPMNE votes for constitutional changes to recognize a Bulgarian minority, as demanded by Bulgaria in return for dropping its veto for EU membership. The ruling Social Democratic Party (SDSM) didn't immediately comment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russians In Belgrade Hold Anti-War Protest After Activists Face Entry, Residence Problems In Serbia
Pro-democracy Russians in Serbia protested on July 30 after two prominent anti-war activists and critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they faced problems with entry and residence permits in the Balkan country. Several dozen activists held banners reading, "We came to live in peace" and "I love Serbia and I want a safe and happy life here" on a central square in Belgrade. The rally came days after Serbian police refused to extend a residency permit for Vladimir Volokhonsky and weeks after another prominent activist, Peter Nikitin, spent more than one day at the Belgrade airport because of an entry ban, according to the two activists. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Insists It Remains Ready To Pursue Its Rights To Disputed Gas Field
Iran's oil minister has warned that the country will not tolerate "violations of its rights" and that Tehran will pursue its interests in regard to a disputed natural-gas field that has also been claimed by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Javad Owji on July 30 said Tehran sought "the path of negotiation and understanding with our neighbors," but that it was ready to pursue its rights to the exploration and operation of the Arash gas field if no agreement is reached. Kuwait on July 27 said it would begin production at the gas field -- known as Dorra in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait -- without waiting for border demarcation with Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Ten People Killed In Fierce Storms In Central Russia
Ten people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on July 30. Eight of the 10 were killed and 29 injured at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region, the ministry said. Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the incident, which killed three children. Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements and damaged the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, officials said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pope Urges Russian 'Brothers' to Restore Black Sea Grain Deal
Pope Francis on July 30 called on Russia to reverse its decision to abandon the Black Sea grain deal, under which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the ongoing war. "I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely," Francis said during his weekly Angelus message. Global wheat prices have spiked since Russia on July 17 quit the pact, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Blast Kills At Least 44 At Political Gathering
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in a former stronghold of militants in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on July 30, killing at least 44 people and wounding nearly 200 in an attack that a senior leader said was meant to weaken Pakistani Islamists.
Police said the blast rocked a district convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) party around 5 p.m. in the Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan.
Firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads the JUI, was not at the rally, party officials told AP. But officials reported that Maulana Ziaullah, the local leader of the party, was among the dead.
Azam Khan, chief of the emergency room at the main hospital in Khar, told AP that 35 bodies were brought to the hospital, while officials said the number of wounded was approaching 200.
Officials said the seriously wounded were being airlifted to Peshawar, the provincial capital, where better medical care was available.
Details could not immediately be independently confirmed.
It was not yet clear if the explosion was the result of a bomb or a suicide attack. No one has so far claimed responsibility.
Bajaur has long been a sanctuary for Islamist extremists, including the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban, and the Islamic State (IS) group.
Rehman is considered to be pro-Taliban and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad, but the TPP has previously claimed attacks on JUI party members.
Rehman has on many occasions condemned TTP violence in Pakistan, asserting that its "jihad" in Pakistan is un-Islamic and unconstitutional and has urged the TTP and similar groups to seek power through the electoral process. He did support the Afghan Taliban's war against the now-deposed Western-backed government in Afghanistan.
The TPP later issued a statement condemning the bombing, saying it was intended to pit Islamist groups against each other. The Afghan Taliban also said it condemned the attack.
IS has also previously said it was responsible for attacks against religious scholars affiliated with the JUI, which operates mosques and madrasas in the region.
Pakistan conducted a massive military operation against extremists across the northwestern regions in June 2014, forcing many militants and leadership to take refuge across the border in Afghanistan.
However, the TTP has gradually staged a comeback in the mountainous tribal regions since late 2019 and considerably increased the frequency of their attacks in the past two years.
The TTP is a separate militant group from the Afghan Taliban, which toppled the Western-backed government in Kabul in mid-August. But Pakistan's militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border in Afghanistan and the TTP follows the same hard-line Sunni Islam as its Afghan counterparts.
On July 20, two police officers were killed and at least 10 wounded in Peshawar when two suicide bombers attacked a security and administrative compound in the Bara Tehsil neighborhood.
Protesters across the northwestern province have called on Islamabad to provide security as returning TPP fighters asserted control in the volatile region.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Pro-Junta Demonstrators In Niger March With Russian Flags, Damage French Embassy
Thousands of supporters of a military junta that took power in Niger earlier this week have marched in the capital, Niamey, with many waving Russian flags and chanting the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The demonstrators on July 30 set fire to the door of the French Embassy, while the army tried to restore order.
The French Foreign Ministry urged the junta to "ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates," while the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said France "will not tolerate any attack against France or its interests."
Former colonial power France and the European Union suspended financial aid and security cooperation with Niger on July 29.
Junta leaders said they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 28 because of what they claimed was the threat of "imminent military intervention" by the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
ECOWAS planned an emergency summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30 to discuss the situation in Niger.
Russia's Kremlin-connected Wagner mercenary group has a presence in neighboring Mali.
Before the coup, Niger was considered the most reliable remaining partner for Western efforts to combat jihadists in the Sahel region. France has 1,500 troops in Niger to conduct joint operations with Niger's military, while the United States and the European Union have provided security training and assistance.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Binken, traveling in Australia, said continued U.S. aid was conditioned on "the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order" in Niger.
The African Union has issued an ultimatum to the junta to restore Niger's democratically elected government within 15 days. Failure to do so, the bloc said, would force it to take "necessary action, including punitive measures against the perpetrators."
Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world and relies on some $2 billion in annual international assistance.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Putin Says 'Armed Conflict' With Ukraine Justifies Crackdown On Dissent
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the ongoing crackdown on dissent in Russia, saying that "there must be a certain attitude toward people who are causing harm inside the country." During a press conference following the Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg on July 29, Putin noted that Russia "is in an armed conflict with a neighbor" when a journalist asked if it was "normal for people to be arrested for things they have written or said." Putin also rejected calls for a cease-fire in Ukraine, saying Russian forces could not stop responding "when we are being attacked." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Warns 'War' Coming To Russia After Drone Attack Closes Moscow's Vnukovo Airport
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that it was "inevitable" that "war" would come to Russia after authorities there were forced to temporarily close a busy Moscow airport following an overnight drone attack on the capital.
"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia -- to its symbolic centers and military bases. And this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," Zelenskiy said on July 30 during a visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk -- which, although in western Ukraine, has been hit by Russian missile fire in the past.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy also warned Ukrainians that they must be prepared for further Russian attacks on the country's infrastructure and to prepare now for the winter months.
"Ukraine is getting stronger," he said. "But we must be aware that, just as last year, Russian terrorists can still attack our energy sector and critical facilities this winter."
Russian officials said three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on July 30, injuring a security guard and forcing the temporary suspension of traffic at Vnukovo airport, one of four major facilities serving the capital.
Russia's Defense Ministry called it an "attempted terrorist attack" and claimed that one drone had been shot down and two others jammed, leading them to crash into Moscow's prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex.
Russia's state-controlled RIA Novosti agency published images showing damage to an office tower in the business district.
The reports could not be independently verified.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said in Kyiv on July 30 that "there is always something flying in Russia, and in Moscow in particular."
"Something is coming, and loudly," Yuriy Ihnat added. "No matter that the Russian authorities would like to close their eyes and say they have shot down everything…. There is no point in talking about peace in the Russian hinterland."
It was the fourth time this month that Moscow has been targeted by drone attacks.
Local Russian Telegram channels said late on July 30 that a drone strike hit near the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, causing a fire but no injuries. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Also unconfirmed was a report in the Ukrainian media of a late-night explosion in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near the front lines of the war.
Meanwhile, Kyiv said its counteroffensive in southern and eastern Ukraine was proceeding with some success.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram on July 30 that Kyiv's forces were "slowly, but surely advancing" in the direction of Berdyansk and Melitopol in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
"Fighting continues in all directions of the offensive," Malyar wrote.
Ukraine's military said on July 30 that the Chonar Bridge, which links Crimea with the occupied part of the Kherson region, was damaged in an attack the previous day.
The Russian occupation authorities in Kherson also reported Ukrainian missile strikes targeting railroad supply lines in the region, claiming the attacks had been repulsed.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that "25 drones" attacked unspecified targets in Crimea, adding that all were destroyed or disabled.
Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, is the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and vital supply link between Russia and the Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine.
Ukraine's General Staff reported 36 combat clashes during the July 29-30 period.
Local authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy reported on July 30 that one civilian had been killed and at least 17 injured in a Russian rocket attack the previous evening. The attack damaged a residential building and a school.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
WSJ: Saudi Arabia To Host Ukraine Talks Early Next Month
Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks next month, inviting Western countries, Ukraine, and major developing nations, including India and Brazil, The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29, citing diplomats involved in the discussions.
Senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, and Zambia have been invited to the meeting in Jeddah on August 5-6, the report said.
It is not clear how many of them will attend. Britain, South Africa, Poland, and the European Union are among those who have confirmed attendance and the U.S. national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is expected to attend, the WSJ said. The talks exclude Russia.
The report said, Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would only be possible after Moscow withdraws its troops.
Russia -- which claims to have annexed around a sixth of Ukraine -- has said it is open to peace talks with Ukraine but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
U.S. Officials To Hold Direct Talks With Afghan Taliban Representatives In Doha
United States officials will hold rare direct talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha to discuss economic issues, security, and women’s rights, the U.S. State Department said.
Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights will meet a Taliban delegation led by the militant group's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a two-day meeting that is expected to begin on July 30.
“Priority issues will include humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan, economic stabilization, fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women and girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking,” the State Department said in a statement earlier this week.
Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told RFE/RL that the issue of Afghanistan central bank funds frozen in the United States will also be on the agenda of the meeting.
The funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in August 2021, after the hard-line Taliban group returned to power in Afghanistan as the last foreign forces withdrew following two decades of war.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination of ethnic minorities.
Ahead of the talks in Doha, the State Department pointed out that the upcoming meeting “does not indicate any change in the policy of the United States.”
The meeting doesn’t mean “any kind of indication of recognition or any kind of indication of normalization or legitimacy of the Taliban,” a deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said.
Patel reiterated Washington’s concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses.
The Taliban-led government has banned women from attending universities, and prohibited girls from getting education beyond primary schools. Women have also been excluded from many workplaces.
In December, it banned women from working for nongovernmental organizations, including international aid agencies.
Most recently, the Taliban ordered the closure of beauty salons in a move that will lead to the loss of an estimated 60,000 jobs.
West and Amiri will arrive in Doha from Kazakhstan after meeting officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan and other regional issues.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Investigators Call Children As Witnesses Against Their Mother Accused Of Discrediting Army
A 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother have been called as witnesses in a criminal case against their mother after she was accused of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian Army. Lidia Prudovskaya and her two children were summoned by investigators in the northern Russian region of Arkhangelsk on July 28 to give testimony in the case, Russian news outlet Sota reported. Discrediting the Russian military is a criminal offense under a law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The law is regularly used against Kremlin critics. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Armenian Aid Truck Convoy Blocked At Azerbaijani Checkpoint For Third Day
A convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked at an Azerbaijan checkpoint, where it has been waiting for approval to access the Lachin Corridor for three days.
The corridor is the only route linking Armenia with the breakaway region, and has been blocked by Baku for more than seven months. Armenia on July 28 vowed not to turn back the convoy, with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian saying that although "there are no positive developments at the moment," the vehicles will continue to stay there "as long as necessary."
The Armenian government said on July 25 that it would try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
The trucks reached the entrance to the Lachin Corridor late on July 26 but remained stranded there in the following hours, with Baku refusing to let them though an Azerbaijani checkpoint set up there in April.
"We will try to ensure the opening of the Lachin Corridor through all the political means available to us. The trucks will continue to stay here at the moment," Kostanian told the media in front of the convoy.
He was accompanied by representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Armenia.
Armenian officials had expressed hope that Russian peacekeepers would escort the relief supplies.
But Vardan Sargsian, a representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists, told the media late on July 27 that no progress has been made and that the Russian side has not responded yet to the request.
In a statement on July 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the aid convoy as a “provocation” and said it was an attack on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian defended the attempted delivery of the humanitarian aid.
“We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently facing,” Pashinian wrote on Twitter.
“The 360 tons of vitally important foodstuff sent to Nagorno-Karabakh is exclusively for humanitarian purposes.”
Tensions have been high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
- By AFP
U.S. Says Russia's Shoigu Looking For Weapons In North Korea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on July 29 that the United States believes Russia's defense minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine. Following Sergei Shoigu's arrival on a rare trip to Pyongyang, Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world. "We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told reporters in Australia. Russia is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.
Ukrainian Fencer Allowed To Compete Again At World Championships After Disqualification
Ukrainian multiple saber fencing world champion Olha Kharlan was set to compete later on July 29 in the team event at the world championships in Milan, after originally being disqualified for refusing a handshake with a Russian opponent in the individual event. The ruling body FIE said on the evening of July 28 that it had suspended the sanction after consultations with the athlete and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which for its part guaranteed her a place at next year's Paris Games. Kharlan was disqualified on July 27 after refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova.
EU Sanctions Russian Companies For Spreading War Propaganda
European Union countries have placed sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities over a "digital information manipulation" campaign. Those sanctioned were responsible for a campaign called "RRN," or Recent Reliable News, aimed at "distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," a statement from the European Council said on July 28. Those affected by the punitive measures include officers of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU), which allegedly founded a front organization called the "Institute of the Russian Diaspora" for the campaign.
Zelenskiy Visits Eastern Front Line In Ukraine As Surge Of Fighting Reported In South
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has visited the front line near the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut as heavy fighting continued in the country's south.
Zelenskiy posted images on social media on July 29 showing him meeting with Ukrainian troops near Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donetsk region that has been the scene of some of the heaviest fighting of the 17-month war and which Russia seized in May.
"The performance of tasks for the sake of Ukraine by you, guys, is truly heroic," Zelenskiy wrote, praising Ukraine's special forces troops on the occasion of Special Operation Forces Day.
Two people were killed, and another was wounded in the city of Zaporizhzhya on July 29, where a "missile hit an open area," a local official said.
"The shock wave shattered the windows of a very tall building, and damaged an education center and a supermarket," city council official Anatoliy Kurtev wrote on social media.
Ukrainian media outlets published images of what they described as the aftermath of the attack, including the destroyed frontage of a supermarket with empty shelves that had been plunged into darkness by the explosion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The Ukrainian military said that Russian forces had launched "five missiles and carried out 19 air strikes" during the day.
They had fired "multiple rocket launchers 30 times" on Ukrainian positions and inhabited areas, the military added.
Fighting has reportedly intensified in recent days after months of slow progress, with Ukrainian military officials saying that Kyiv was ramping up its counteroffensive with operations in the Zaporizhzhya region.
British intelligence said in an assessment issued on July 29 that over the past 48 hours it had recorded an "uptick of fighting in two sectors of southern Ukraine": Orikhiv, in the Zaporizhzhya region, and 80 kilometers to the east in the Staromayorske area of the Donetsk region.
On July 29, the Ukrainian military said that there were 27 clashes the previous day between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops, with Russian forces carrying out attacks in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
The Ukrainian military also said it was continuing to stave off a Russian offensive near Maryinka, in the Donetsk region, and that Russia was concentrating its troops in the Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions in the south.
Peace Efforts
Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks next month, inviting Western countries, Ukraine, and major developing nations, including India and Brazil, The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29, citing diplomats involved in the discussions.
Senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, and Zambia have been invited to the meeting in Jeddah on August 5-6, the report said.
It is not clear how many of them will attend. Britain, South Africa, Poland, and the European Union are among those who have confirmed attendance and the U.S. national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is expected to attend, the WSJ said. The talks exclude Russia.
The report said Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would only be possible after Moscow withdraws its troops.
Russia -- which claims to have annexed around a sixth of Ukraine -- has said it is open to peace talks with Ukraine but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on July 29 that Moscow did not reject talks on Ukraine and that an African peace initiative as well as a Chinese one could be a basis for peace.
He made the comments at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg. China's peace plan, published in February, doesn't call for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. It calls for negotiations and respect for national sovereignty, but doesn't provide specific proposals.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Fencer Invited To Olympics After Refusing To Shake Russian's Hand
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on July 28 awarded Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan a place in the Paris Olympics after she was disqualified at the World Fencing Championships for refusing to shake her Russian opponent's hand.
Ukrainian Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit announced the IOC decision, quoting a letter from IOC President Thomas Bach addressed to Kharlan.
In the letter, Bach expresses support for the Ukrainian athlete, who was disqualified by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) on July 27 after refusing to shake the hand of Anna Smirnova after defeating her in the individual saber bout.
"Given your unique situation, the IOC will allocate you an additional place at the 2024 Paris Olympics in case you fail to qualify in the remaining period," Bach said in the letter.
"Rest assured the IOC will continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine during these extremely difficult times," it added.
The Fencing Federation of Ukraine (NFFU) had announced an appeal of the decision to disqualify Kharlan at the World Championships, which are being held in Milan, Italy.
The FIE later on July 28 reinstated Kharlan at the World Championships, a decision that will allow Kharlan to take part in the team competition.
Gutzeit noted that work continues to remove the "black card" for Kharlan’s future competitions and to prevent similar situations in other sports.
Kharlan violating fencing’s rules when she refused to shake the hand of Smirnova, who was competing as a neutral athlete. She instead offered Smirnova a touch of her saber’s blade.
Smirnova was furious over the handshake snub and her defeat and refused to leave the arena for more than 30 minutes after the incident.
The IOC said earlier that international federations should show sensitivity when handling situations involving Ukrainian and neutral athletes from Russia.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
African Union Chairman Says Putin's Grain Offer Is Not Enough, Calls For Cease-Fire In Ukraine
The chairman of the African Union said on July 28 that proposals by Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide grain to Africa were insufficient.
In a closing address to a Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, Azali Assoumani also said that a cease-fire is necessary in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Putin earlier told the African leaders that Russia was ready to supply Africa with grain, some of it for free, after refusing last week to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative before it expired. The deal, brokered last year by the United Nations and Turkey, allowed Ukraine to export grain safely from Black Sea ports despite the war.
The global price of grain has soared since Russia withdrew and since it subsequently began bombing Ukrainian grain export facilities.
Russia wants to provide 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain for free in the next three to four months, Putin told the African leaders on July 27. Zimbabwe, Mali, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Eritrea, and the Central African Republic are to receive the grain.
Assoumani said Putin had “demonstrated that he is ready help us in the field of grain supply," adding that this is important, “but it may not be quite enough. We need to achieve a cease-fire."
Putin has shown that he is “ready to engage in dialogue and find a solution," he said. "Now we need to convince the other side."
Putin told the African leaders that Kyiv was refusing to negotiate under a decree Moscow passed shortly after Putin claimed in September to have annexed four Ukrainian regions. Russia has long said it is open to talks but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has rejected the idea of a cease-fire, saying it would leave Russia in control of about 20 percent of his country and give its forces time to regroup after 17 months of war.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak criticized what he called the Russians' "traditional negotiating whine." He said it "makes no sense" for Ukraine currently to negotiate with Russia.
"If Moscow wants to negotiate, the path is clear. 1. Get out of Ukraine. 2. Change the political elite. 3. Admit war crimes. 4. Extradite the authors of the war to the tribunal," Podolyak tweeted.
The expired Black Sea Grain Initiative previously enabled the export of 30 million tons of Ukrainian grain.
The British Defense Ministry warned on July 28 that African countries will experience prolonged consequences due to Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the deal.
"The impact of the war in Ukraine will almost certainly compound food insecurity in Africa for at least the next two years," the ministry said.
Putin also said Russia signed agreements during the summit for military cooperation with more than 40 African countries.
"For the purposes of bolstering the defense capability of the continent’s countries, we are developing partnership in the military and military-technical spheres," Putin said.
Representatives of 49 out of 54 independent countries on the African continent, as well as leaders of the African Union and other continental organizations, took part in the summit, the second after the inaugural in Sochi in 2019. Of the 54 African delegations invited to the summit, only 17 were led by presidents.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Iranian Parliament Unveils New, Stricter Hijab Law Amid Heavy Criticism
Iran's parliament has unveiled the text of a contentious hijab and chastity bill aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules, which have drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
The bill, which has received the green light from the legislature's Judicial and Legal Committee, empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Ministry of Intelligence, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with police, the Basij paramilitary forces, and the Command of Enjoining Good and Forbidding Wrong, to take action against women who break the rules.
The legislation also touches on the need for broader gender segregation in universities, administrative centers, educational institutions, parks, and tourist locations, and even in hospital treatment sections. It proposes severe penalties, including imprisonment and fines of up to 360 million Iranian rials ($720) for women who defy the mandatory hijab law.
According to Article 50 of the bill, anyone who appears in public places or streets in a state of nudity or seminudity, or with a dress that is customarily considered as too revealing, will be immediately apprehended by officers and handed over to the judiciary. Those arrested will face imprisonment or a fine, and if the offense is repeated, the imprisonment or fine will be increased.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who is judged to have insulted the hijab, promoted nudity, immodesty, or an improper hijab, or performs any behavior that promotes them, will be sentenced to a fine and, at the discretion of the judicial authority, a ban on leaving the country and a ban on public activity on the Internet for six months to two years.
The bill also prohibits commissioning work or advertising from individuals or legal entities that promote non-hijab values in their activities inside or outside the country, or in any media, including social media.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Women have also launched campaigns against the discriminatory law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
Most recently, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September in police custody for an alleged hijab violation released a new wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Woman, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards.
The protests have also been buffeted by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
In recent weeks, the authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Zelenskiy Warns 'War' Coming To Russia After Drone Attack Closes Moscow's Vnukovo Airport2
Cruise Ship With Russian Tourists Leaves Georgian Port Amid Public Protests3
Amid Crackdown In Restive Region, Tajikistan Targets Properties Linked To Aga Khan4
'Information War': Russian Actors Identified In Purported German Video Against Ukraine Aid5
Azerbaijan Blocks Armenian Convoy To Nagorno-Karabakh, Accuses Yerevan Of 'Provocation'6
Ukraine Moves Official Christmas Day Holiday To December 257
How Lake Balaton Is Becoming A Playground For The Rich8
Missile Strike Hits SBU Building In Dnipro After Celebrations Marking Ukrainian Statehood Day9
Images Show More Military Equipment Gathered At 'Wagner Camp' In Belarus10
A Drowned World Exposed: Receding Dnieper River Reveals Remnants Of The Past After Dam Breach In Ukraine
Subscribe