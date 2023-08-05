News
- By Reuters
China's Embassy Criticizes Treatment Of Citizens At Russian Border
China's embassy in Moscow has criticized the treatment of five Chinese citizens who were refused entry into Russia, calling the treatment inconsistent with the overall friendly relations between the two countries. The five, attempting to drive into Russia from Kazakhstan late last month, were refused entry after four hours of examination and had their visas canceled, the embassy said on its WeChat social-media account on August 4. The embassy met with Russia's Foreign Ministry and border agencies, "clearly pointing out that the brutal and excessive law enforcement by Russia in this incident seriously damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens," the post said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Ex-PM Imran Khan Arrested Shortly After Being Sentenced To Three Years For Corruption
Pakistani police arrested Pakistani former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his residence in the eastern city of Lahore on August 5, shortly after a court in the capital, Islamabad, sentenced him to three years in prison for unlawfully selling state gifts during his term in 2018-2022.
Khan, a former cricket star and the country's main opposition leader, has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
He has rejected the more than 150 corruption cases opened against him as politically motivated.
Khan was arrested in May in connection with a separate corruption case, sparking deadly mass protests by his supporters before he was released on bail.
Khan's Islamist party, Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI), issued a statement saying that an appeal has been filed at the Supreme Court.
If the Islamabad district court's ruling is upheld by the Supreme Court, the 72-year-old Khan could be banned from running again in elections later this year.
Khan, who still enjoys huge popularity as the main opposition leader, was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad.
Khan has claimed that he was ousted from power as part of a plot by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the United States. Both have denied involvement in the no-confidence vote that removed him.
Khan, who initially enjoyed the support of the military, has lately said that Pakistan needs to transition from a state dominated by security institutions into a democratic state focused on looking after the welfare of its 231 million people.
"Today we must realize that if we don’t change, our future will be in danger," Khan told RFE/RL in a wide-ranging interview in June, adding that his country won't be able to move ahead if it fails to "turn into a real democracy and uphold the rule of law."
Four military dictators have directly ruled Pakistan for nearly half of its 75-year history. The military has dominated weak civilian governments during democratic periods, which typically ended with military coups. Powerful army generals have created and dismantled political parties.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Russian Tanker Damaged By Explosion In Kerch Strait, Moscow Says, As Saudi Talks On War Due To Start
An oil tanker was damaged in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian drone attack overnight in the Kerch Strait, close to a bridge that links Moscow-annexed Crimea with Russia.
Russian state news agency TASS quoted the Marine Rescue Coordination Center as saying that Russian tanker SIG's engine room was damaged by a Ukrainian attack but the crew was safe and work was under way to tow the vessel, which could not move by itself following the attack.
Russian Telegram channels first reported earlier on August 5 that explosions occurred in the Kerch Strait, damaging a tanker and temporarily halting traffic on the bridge.
Ukraine has not yet commented on the reports, which could not be independently confirmed.
The SIG tanker was put under sanctions by the United States in 2019 for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria.
The incident came a day after a Russian Navy vessel was seriously damaged in the port of Novorossiisk by a drone attack claimed by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) and ahead of two days of international talks on the Ukraine war scheduled to begin on August 5 in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
In the attack on August 4, a Ukrainian naval drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT struck the Russian Navy base in Novorossiisk, causing extensive damage to a Russian warship docked there, sources in the SBU told RFE/RL.
The sources shared a video with RFE/RL purportedly showing the landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak from the perspective of a camera mounted on the naval drone that ceases its video feed at the moment of the alleged impact. The sources said some 100 crew members were on board the ship.
"The special operation was carried out together with the navy," one of the sources told RFE/RL. "As a result, the Olenegorsky Gornyak incurred a large hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks. Therefore, all the Russians' statements about the 'repulsed attack' are fake."
The claim could not be independently verified.
Some posts on social media -- which could not be verified -- showed a ship reported to be the Olenegorsky Gornyak listing severely in the port while being towed.
The attack reportedly prompted a temporary halt of ship movements in Novorossiisk, one of Russia's main commercial ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had received a report from the head of the SBU but would not comment on its contents.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
"I will only say that we are all grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for returning the war to the aggressor state. What you bring to the world is what you end up with," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.
Attacks in and around the Black Sea have increased since Russia refused to extend a Turkey- and UN-sponsored deal that allowed the shipping of Ukrainian grain by sea.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces were continuing their offensive operations in the Berdyansk and Melitopol sectors of the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, the General Staff said in its report on August 5, adding that a total of 36 combat battles took place over the past 24 hours.
Zelenskiy said on August 4 that "very cruel" fighting was under way on the battlefield.
The southern city of Kherson was again shelled by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the Dnieper River, and two civilians were wounded, the city's military administration reported.
In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Kyiv and its allies hope to agree on key principles on how to end Russia's war in Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.
"I expect that the conversation will be difficult, but behind us is truth, behind us -- goodness," Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskiy's office and his key envoy for the talks, said late on August 4 in an interview with state television.
"We have many disagreements and we have heard different positions, but it is important that our principles are shared," he said.
The gathering brings together national security advisers and other senior representatives from about 40 countries, including the European Union, Britain, and the United States, but not Russia.
China, which has friendly relations with Russia, said on August 4 it will send Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui for the talks.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Serbia To Ignore U.S. Sanctions Against Bosnian Serbs Accused Of Undermining Peace Agreement
Serbia will ignore U.S. sanctions recently imposed on top Bosnian Serb officials for undermining a 1995 peace agreement that ended the Bosnian War, the Serbian president said on August 4. Aleksandar Vucic said that the sanctioned ethnic Serb officials from neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina will still be welcome in Serbia. “The Republic of Serbia will treat the sanctions as if they do not exist,” Vucic said during a visit to Republika Srpska, the Serbian entity of Bosnia. The four Bosnian Serb officials were designated for sanctions by the U.S. Treasury on July 31. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Rights Watchdog Calls For Probe Of Deadly Attack On Ukrainian Town Citing Evidence Of Cluster Munitions
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called for an investigation into an attack last month on the Ukrainian town of Lyman that killed nine people and injured a dozen others, saying the apparent use of cluster munitions in the attack make it a possible war crime.
The attack on July 8 hit a residential district of Lyman in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, which has been the scene of heavy fighting since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
“This attack, if confirmed, once again demonstrates the Russian army’s contempt for civilians and the international legal restraints of war, as well as the deadly and indiscriminate nature of the weapons,” Ida Sawyer, crisis and conflict director at HRW, said in a statement on August 4.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
HRW said it conducted interviews with people who were at the scene, including an explosive ordnance expert who analyzed remnants of the weapon used and medics who treated the victims. It also analyzed and verified 32 photos and videos posted online that were taken during and after the attack.
HRW used this evidence to determine that the attack was carried out with a Smerch cluster munition rocket containing "fragmentation submunitions." It said the attack should be investigated as a war crime.
The July 8 attack in Lyman occurred one day after the United States said it would begin sending cluster munitions to Ukraine. The United States until then had avoided providing cluster munitions for fear of alienating allies, but Ukraine requested them and calls for Washington to provide them had grown louder.
U.S. President Joe Biden said at the time that it was a difficult decision to approve the weapons, but he believed Kyiv needed them to prevent Russian forces from halting the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The United States also said Russia’s use of cluster munitions justified its decision to send them. Ukraine received its first delivery of cluster munitions from the United States on July 13.
HRW has previously warned about their use in Ukraine. Cluster munitions are bombs that open in the air and release scores of smaller bomblets, many of which do not explode, putting civilians at risk even long after wars end.
HRW has also pointed to an international convention banning the use of cluster munitions. The agreement, which entered into force in 2010, has been implemented by more than 100 countries, but not by the United States, Ukraine, or Russia.
Russia has said it has not used cluster munitions in Ukraine. HRW said despite these claims the list of deadly Russian cluster munition attacks grows.
Sawyer said both Russia and Ukraine should end their use of cluster munitions “as these weapons are putting civilian lives at risk today and will do so for years to come.”
Putin Signs Decree Criminalizing Working With Unregistered NGOs, Analysts Warn Of Effects
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on August 4 that introduces penalties for people who work with unregistered international or nongovernmental organizations. The decree applies to NGOs that previously were not requested to register in Russia if they planned to conduct a single action or program. Under the decree, all NGOs must register and any cooperation with them must be registered. Analysts say the move appears aimed at intimidating NGOs and steering them away from cooperating with foreign organizations. Violators face a fine of up to 200,000 rubles ($2,074) or up to three years in jail. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Russian Soprano Netrebko Sues Met Opera Over Its Decision To Cut Ties
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko on August 4 sued the Metropolitan Opera in New York and general manager Peter Gelb, alleging defamation, breach of contract, and other violations related to the opera’s decision to drop her following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The suit asks for at least $360,000 in damages for lost performance and rehearsal fees. Netrebko claims the Met caused “severe mental anguish and emotional distress” that included “depression, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, and emotional pain and suffering.” The Met dropped her from future engagements shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Moscow Court Imprisons Man Wanted In Dubai For Alleged Involvement In Murder Of Kadyrov Foe
A military court in Moscow has sentenced Zelimkhan Mazayev, who is wanted in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of involvement into 2009 killing in Dubai of Sulim Yamadayev, to eight years in prison on a terrorism charge.
The Second Western District Military Court sentenced the 42-year-old Mazayev after finding him guilty of robbery, armed robbery, and financing an Islamic terrorist's trip to Syria in 2014, the Kommersant daily reported on August 4. Since Mazayev has already spent four years in custody, he is eligible to apply for early release later this year.
In 2009, investigators in Dubai said Mazayev was one of 10 individuals who arrived from Russia to assassinate the 35-year-old Yamadayev, a member of a family that at the time was at odds with the authoritarian leader of Russia's Republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.
According to U.A.E. authorities, Mazayev shot Yamadayev to death in an underground parking lot of a residential building in Dubai.
Mazayev and others fled the U.A.E. for Russia, while a Tajik citizen and an Iranian national who worked at a stable in Dubai taking care of horses belonging to Kadyrov, were caught and subsequently tried in Dubai for their roles in the murder. Both were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the assassination.
In September 2008, Ruslan Yamadayev, a State Duma member and Sulim's brother, was shot dead in Moscow.
A year later, Kadyrov ordered the destruction of a mosque in Chechnya raised to honor the eldest of Yamadayev's brothers, Dzhabrail.
The youngest of Yamadayev's brothers, Isa, has survived several assassination attempts and in 2010 publicly announced that he and Kadyrov had reconciled.
With reporting by Kommersant
UN Nuclear Watchdog Says It Did Not Find Explosives Or Mines On Rooftops Of Two Zaporizhzhya Reactors
A team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has "observed no mines or explosives on rooftops of Unit 3 & 4 reactor buildings" of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, the UN nuclear watchdog said on August 4 after being granted access to the Russian-occupied plant the previous day. "Team continues to request to visit the roofs of the other 4 units," the IAEA said on Twitter. The IAEA has been requesting access to the plant, Europe's largest, since last month. Last week, IAEA experts found antipersonnel mines planted "on the periphery" of the territory of the plant. Kyiv has accused Russia of planning an incident at the facility.
Putin Signs Into Law Bill Raising Maximum Age For Mandatory Military Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law on August 4 that raises the maximum age for mandatory one-year military service for men to 30 from 27. Lawmakers approved the bill last month, calling the legislation a plan for "a big war" and "general mobilization." According to the law, Russian men between 18 and 30 years of age will be required to put in one year of mandatory military service as of January 1, 2024. Originally the changes were also supposed to raise the minimum age as well, but that plan was dropped. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
As Expected, Navalny Found Guilty On Extremism Charges, Sentenced To 19 Years
Jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who is already serving a nine-year prison sentence on embezzlement charges that he and his allies say are politically motivated, has been sentenced to 19 years in Russia's harshest prison regime after being found guilty on charges of extremism related to his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).
The court, which was set up in the prison where the 47-year-old is being held, 250 kilometers east of Moscow, convicted him on August 4 under six articles of the Criminal Code, including creating and financing an extremist community, calling for extremism, rehabilitating Nazism, and involving minors in dangerous acts.
The prosecution, which sought a 20-year prison sentence, had asked the court to order Navalny to serve any new prison term in a “special regime” site, a term that refers to a prison with the highest level of security and the harshest restrictions for inmates. The designation comes even though Russian law states it should be given to those with life sentences or "especially dangerous recidivists."
Navalny reacted to the sentence on Facebook, saying the number of years does not matter. "I perfectly understand that, like many political prisoners, I am sitting on a life sentence. Where life is measured by the term of my life or the term of life of this regime," he said.
Navalny urged his compatriots to keep resisting the Kremlin and what he said are its attempts to "frighten" Russians "and deprive you of the will to resist."
He added that Russians are being forced to surrender their country "without a fight to a gang of traitors, thieves and scoundrels who have seized power.... Don't lose the will to resist."
Other reaction to the sentence came swiftly from the European Union and the United States, which slammed the verdict in comments that referred to a "sham" and "unjust" trial.
"The latest verdict in yet another sham trial against Aleksei Navalny is unacceptable. This arbitrary conviction is the response to his courage to speak critically against the Kremlin’s regime," European Council President Charles Michel said in a social media post after the verdict was announced.
The United States condemned the sentence in a statement issued by State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, who said the charges against Navalny were unfounded.
"This is an unjust conclusion to an unjust trial," Miller said. "For years, the Kremlin has attempted to silence Navalny and prevent his calls for transparency and accountability from reaching the Russian people."
Noting the secrecy of the trial and lack of access to evidence provided to his lawyers, Miller said Russian authorities "illustrated yet again both the baselessness of their case and the lack of due process afforded to those who dare to criticize the regime."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the jail term and said the United Kingdom calls for his immediate release.
Amnesty International called the new sentence "little more than a stealthily imposed life sentence" and "a sinister act of political vengeance that not only targets Navalny personally but serves as a warning to state critics across the country."
Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said the new sentence "raises renewed serious concerns about judicial harassment and instrumentalization of the court system for political purposes in Russia."
It was not immediately clear if Navalny's new sentence was added to his previous ones, or if he now faces a total of 19 years in prison.
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh told AFP that the new sentence will take into account the around 2 1/2 years he already served as well as a 10-month house arrest in 2014-15.
Navalny's co-defendant, the former technical director of Navalny Live, Daniel Kholodny was sentenced to eight years in prison, Novaya Gazeta.Europe reported, citing his lawyer.
The case against Navalny dealt with the FBK, which, at the request of the prosecutor's office, was declared extremist in 2021, banning all its activities in Russia.
The "special regime" prison that the prosecution requested is a system in which inmates stay in cells either alone, in pairs, or in fours. The cells have additional metal bars on windows and doors, nonstop lighting and video surveillance. Inmates are not allowed to talk to cellmates and when they move inside the penitentiary, it is in a bowed position with their hands cuffed behind their back as they are escorted by guards and a dog.
They can request one or two hours of walking outside in specially fenced cubes where there is no direct sunlight. Special regime inmates are not allowed to communicate with friends or relatives, and can have no visits in the first 10 years of their sentences.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, had predicted the harsh sentence in a post on social media a day earlier, saying he expected a sentence of 15 years to 20 years, despite what he claimed was "nonsensical" evidence presented during his closed-door trial.
He rejected all the charges against him as politically motivated and accused the Kremlin of seeking to keep him behind bars for life and to keep Russians from voicing dissent.
Navalny's current combined prison sentence is 11 1/2 years, including the embezzlement conviction, which was added to a shorter sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole when he was medically evacuated after suffering a near-fatal poisoning.
All the charges are widely seen as retribution for his efforts to expose what he describes as the pervasive lawlessness, corruption, and repression by Putin and his political system.
Despite harassment, arrests, physical attacks, and the nerve-agent poisoning in August 2020, Navalny continues to play the role of opposition agitator, striving to remain relevant even in isolation.
With reporting by AFP
Lithuania Declares More Than 1,000 Belarusians And Russians To Be National Security Risks
Lithuania declared more than 1,000 citizens of Russia and Belarus living in the country to be threats to national security on August 4 and said it was stripping them of their permanent residency status. The decision comes after the government asked the Russians and Belarusians to answer a questionnaire that included questions about their views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the status of Crimea, the Ukrainian territory which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. The Migration Department said it had established that 1,164 Belarusian and Russian citizens residing in Lithuania posed a threat to national security -- 910 Belarusians and 254 Russians. To read the original story by AP, click here.
After HIV Reports, Kazakh Prosecutor-General's Office To Inspect All State Hospitals
Kazakhstan's Prosecutor-General's Office says it will oversee inspections of all state medical organizations operating under the Ministry of Health after it was reported in June that three people were infected with HIV at the Almaty Central City Hospital. The office said on August 3 that it will inspect 549 state hospitals, clinics, and medical centers. The June report was not the first instance of people in Kazakhstan being infected with HIV in a hospital. In 2006, around 150 children were infected when receiving a blood transfusion in the city of Shymkent. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russian Court Of Appeals Cancels Sentence Of Musician Convicted For Anti-Putin Graffiti
A court of appeals in Russia's southwestern city of Krasnodar has canceled the sentence of pianist Mikhail Selitsky for the "Putin Is A Thief" graffiti he painted on a building in the city. Selitsky's lawyer Rustam Mukhamadeyev said on August 3 that the court sent the case back to the initial court for retrial. Selitsky was arrested in May 2021 and in October last year handed a parole-like 18-month sentence and ordered to undergo a psychiatric treatment program in an outpatient facility. The term of parole-like restrictions was later cut by one month. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
Journalists Identify Almost 30,000 Russian Military Members Killed In Ukraine
Journalists from the BBC and Mediazona have identified the names of 29,217 Russian military members killed in Ukraine since February 2022. At least 870 of them died after the Ukrainian counteroffensive began in the spring of 2023. The researchers said that the real number of dead could be at least twice as high. The journalists used open sources, messages, and statements from officials, media, and notifications published by close relatives in their research. The names include several senior Russian Army officials, including two generals, 10 colonels, eight lieutenant colonels, 14 majors, and a lieutenant general, one of the highest ranks in the Russian Army. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Uzbek Supreme Court Says 38 Men Convicted Of Polygamy In Last Five Years
The Supreme Court of Uzbekistan said on August 3 that 38 men have been convicted of polygamy in the Central Asian nation over the last five years. Under Uzbek law, those convicted can be punished by a fine of 330,000 soms ($28), forced labor for up to three years, a restriction of freedom for one to three years, or imprisonment for up to three years. The problem of polygamy in Uzbekistan has been the subject of debate for many years. While it is illegal, thousands of men in Uzbekistan are said to be taking multiple wives in a growing trend. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Says Border With Tajikistan Can Reopen 'Gradually' After Delimitation Work
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan -- Authorities in Kyrgyzstan’s southern region of Batken say the border with Tajikistan, shut down more than two years ago following a deadly standoff, can "gradually reopen" after delimitation and demarcation work between the two Central Asian nations is fully accomplished.
The Batken regional administration said on August 3 that border issues had been discussed last month by officials of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, adding that the issues of security and safety in areas close to the three nations' borders were the main focus.
The statement came hours after Rajabboi Ahmadzoda, the governor of Tajikistan's Sughd region bordering Batken, said he and his Batken counterpart, Abdikarim Alimbaev, had reached an agreement at talks last month in the Kyrgyz resort town of Cholpon-Ata to reopen the Tajik-Kyrgyz border for residents of the areas close to the border and vendors.
Kyrgyzstan closed the border in spring 2021 after an armed conflict along a disputed segment of the border left 36 Kyrgyz nationals, including two children, dead and 154 injured on the Kyrgyz side of the border.
Tajik authorities officially said at the time that 19 Tajik citizens were killed and 87 injured at the time.
In all, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is 972 kilometers, of which 664 kilometers have been agreed upon, while the rest remain disputed.
Many border areas in Central Asian former Soviet republics have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan meet.
Tensions in those areas have led to clashes between local residents and border guards of the three countries.
Iranian 'RoboKids' Amusement Park Closed Over Alleged Hijab Violations
Iran's "RoboKids" amusement park, known as the country's first robotic-themed attraction, was abruptly closed down on August 3 for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some female visitors.
The popular Tehran-based attraction, which operates two branches in the capital, was cited for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of the Valiasr branch of RoboKids.
The incident highlights a broad clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed noncompliance with hijab regulations.
A statement issued by RoboKids on its Instagram account confirmed the closure, citing issues relating to the hijab, and added that the Valiasr branch would remain closed "until further notice."
The park has been lauded by UNICEF and won the top company award from Tehran’s Amirkabir University for two consecutive years.
Separately, online retail giant Digikala has reportedly had its offices opened after being closed for two weeks. The company, which is Iran's largest online store, had its administrative building sealed shut after images of several female employees without a hijab were shared on social media.
Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, referred to the removal of the hijab as a "red line" for his ministry even though some other officials, such as Hossein Islami, head of the Computer Trade Organization of Tehran Province, have criticized the actions, saying that such treatment of digital economy businesses is neither logical nor acceptable.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since last September when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned slightly in recent months, resistance to the hijab remains strong as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The wave of government intervention against those violating the law has been met with stiff resistance from women.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded in June that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
In recent weeks, authorities have broadened their crackdown on the issue, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three Alleged Members Of Ultra-Nationalist Group Arrested In Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security (UKMK) said on August 3 that three alleged members of an ultra-nationalist group had been placed in pretrial detention for at least two months on hatred charges. According to the UKMK, the three residents of the northern Chui region, whose identities were not disclosed, attacked persons with Asian features, recorded the beatings, and then posted the video on the Internet along with Nazi symbols. While the majority of Kyrgyzstan's population of some 6.7 million are Asians, the country's north is more ethnically diverse. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
At Least 11 Killed In Georgia Landslides, President Expresses Condolences
At least 11 people have died and 25 are still missing as a result of landslides and mudslides in the Georgian resort town of Shovi as President Salome Zourabichvili expressed her condolences to the families of the dead. Zourabichvili called Georgians on August 4 to unite over a "great tragedy...to help those people overcome an unbearable period." Shovi, a mountain spa resort known for its mineral water, was hit by a landslide and mudslide on August 3 that destroyed infrastructure, bridges, and roads. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russian Black Sea Base Damages Warship, Intelligence Sources Say
A Ukrainian naval drone carrying 450 kilograms of TNT struck the Russian Navy base at Novorossiisk in the Black Sea, causing extensive damage to a Russian warship docked there, sources in the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) told RFE/RL.
Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier on August 4 that its forces had repelled two Ukrainian naval drone attacks on the Novorossiisk base, while Krasnodar regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev told the RIA Novosti news agency that no casualties or damage were reported from the attacks.
But SBU sources shared a video with RFE/RL purportedly showing the Russian landing ship Olenegorsky Gornyak from the perspective of a camera mounted on a naval drone that ceases its video feed at the moment of the alleged impact. The sources said some 100 crew were on board the ship.
"The special operation was carried out together with the navy," one of the sources told RFE/RL.
"As a result, the Olenegorsky Gornyak incurred a large hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks. Therefore, all the Russians' statements about the 'repulsed attack' are fake," the source said.
The claim could not be independently verified.
Some posts on social media -- which could not be verified -- showed a ship reported to be the Olenegorsky Gornyak listing severely while being towed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had received a report from the head of the SBU but would not comment on its contents.
"I will only say that we are all grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for returning the war to the aggressor state. What you bring to the world is what you end up with," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.
The attack has reportedly prompted a temporary halting of ship movements in Novorossiisk, one of Russia's main commercial ports.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium that operates an oil terminal in Novorossiisk said the port authorities have temporarily halted all ship movement, although installations were not damaged and oil loading continued.
The Defense Ministry also said that it had shot down 13 drones over Crimea but that no damage or casualties were reported.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
However, social media posts said that an oil depot in the port of Feodosia caught fire and triggered some explosions.
Following the Novorossiisk and Crimea drone attacks, an air-raid alert was declared for the entire territory of Ukraine around noon.
Attacks in and around the Black Sea have increased since Russia refused to extend a Turkish- and UN-sponsored deal that allowed the shipping of Ukrainian grain by sea.
Russia earlier in the week attacked Izmayil, one of the two Danube ports used by Ukraine to export grain. Izmayil is located just 15 kilometers from the Romanian port of Tulcea.
British intelligence said on August 4 that Russia appears to prefer striking targets close to NATO territory with Iranian-made drones rathar than cruise missiles to avoid the risk of military confrontation with the alliance.
"There is a realistic possibility that Russia is using OWA UAVs (drones) to strike this area in the belief they are less likely to risk escalation than cruise missiles: Russia likely considers them as acceptably accurate, and they have much smaller warheads than cruise missiles," the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence report.
Zelenskiy said that "very cruel" fighting was under way on the battlefields in the east.
"The occupiers are trying to stop our guys with all their might. The attacks are very cruel," Zelenskiy said, adding that "it is hard everywhere. But whatever the enemy does, it is the Ukrainian force that dominates."
The Ukrainian General Staff on August 4 recorded about 40 battles at the front over the past day, with Ukrainian forces continuing their offensive in the south.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on August 4 that Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine had already broken through the first line of defense in some places and moved to the intermediate line.
"And there they face the fact that the enemy has actually built engineering fortifications on...key commanding heights. This, of course, complicates the movement of our troops and combat operations," she said.
Malyar also noted that Russia was shifting reserves both to the south and east, saying these are "mostly professional soldiers."
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of Donetsk, said on August 4 that Russian shelling killed two civilians over the past 24 hours in the region.
Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said early on August 4 that two civilians were wounded by intense Russian shelling overnight.
Meanwhile, the bodies of 44 Ukrainian soldiers were returned to Ukraine, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories reported on August 4. The bodies were repatriated from Russian-occupied territories, the ministry said in a statement.
The bodies will be identified and then handed over to relatives for burial, it said. Last month, the ministry announced the return of 62 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Putin Reportedly Signed Record Number Of Secret Decrees Last Month
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a record number of secret decrees last month. Sixty-two percent of the official presidential documents were not published, news outlet Mediazona reported. Most often, secret decrees concern awarding war veterans, including posthumously. In the first seven months of this year, 48 percent of all decrees were classified. Between July 27-31 alone, 12 secret decrees were signed -- the highest figure since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022. Mediazona reached the conclusion by studying the list of presidential decrees, where each decree has a serial number. If a number is missing, it means that the decree was classified. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Aims To Deploy Troops On Tankers To Deter Seizures By Iran
The United States could soon offer to put armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships traveling through the Gulf's Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials said, according to news agency reports on August 3. One official told the agencies that the United States is preparing to deploy sailors and Marines aboard commercial tankers transiting the Gulf as part of efforts to deter Iran from seizing ships. After taking a commercial tanker last month, Tehran said it had an order from an Iranian court to seize a tanker in Gulf waters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
World Must Tell Russia To Stop 'Blackmail' Involving Ukrainian Grain, Blinken Tells UN
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 3 took aim at Russia in a speech to the UN Security Council in New York, accusing Moscow of "blackmail" over its recent withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Blinken told the 15-member council that "hunger must not be weaponized" and urged all UN countries to tell Russia they have had "enough" of Moscow’s actions.
"Enough using the Black Sea as blackmail. Enough treating the world's most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified unconscionable war," he said.
Blinken announced that nearly 90 countries had backed a U.S.-drafted communique in which they commit "to take action to end the use of food as a weapon of war and the starvation of civilians as a tactic of warfare."
The communique does not call out any countries by name. Blinken, however, singled out Russia in his speech, saying its invasion of Ukraine had sparked an "assault" on the global food system.
The United States and the European Union have previously accused Russia of using food as a weapon of war by worsening a global food crisis when it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia last month quit the grain deal that for nearly a year had allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain through three of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.
Since quitting the deal, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to help ease the food crisis, Moscow has targeted Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River.
Blinken spoke at a meeting he chaired on famine and food insecurity caused by conflict. The United States took over the rotating presidency of the Security Council on August 1.
Moscow says it would return to the deal if its demands to improve its own exports of grain and fertilizer were met. The sanctions imposed on Russia "explicitly exclude food and fertilizer," Blinken said, but Moscow argues that restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have hindered its agricultural exports.
"At the time it abandoned the initiative, Russia was exporting more grain at higher prices than ever before," Blinken said.
Blinken added that the United States would provide $362 million in new funding to "tackle the drivers of food insecurity and to enhance resilience" in 11 African countries and Haiti.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Migration Research Center Receives Eviction Notice Without Explanation
The Iran Migration Observatory, which researches Iranian migration trends, has received an eviction order to leave its premises for unspecified reasons.
Behram Salavati, the respected institution's director, revealed on August 2 the letter calling for the eviction, but did not give any further details.
The institution, launched in 2018 under the auspices of the Policymaking Research Institute of Tehran's Sharif University of Technology, has the mission of providing reliable and contemporary data analysis on various types of migration. Since its inception, the observatory has released numerous reports indicating a significant surge in Iranian migration in recent years.
One recent survey it conducted among 12,000 Iranians revealed that at least 60 percent of Iranians are keen to emigrate. Moreover, less than 10 percent of those who have fled Iran expressed a desire to return.
The observatory has also recently shared that 73 percent of Iranian medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, have displayed a willingness to emigrate.
While no reason was given for the observatory's eviction notice, it comes after Salavati drew attention to the impact of a government crackdown on businesses who fail to police the observance of the mandatory head-covering law by female employees.
"We are now witnessing the closure of some knowledge-based businesses, leading to a concerning brain drain. It appears that many are preparing to close up their businesses within the country," he said.
"Four years ago we anticipated signs of mass migration. We see various groups, including skilled specialists and elites, ready to leave the country. We have not harnessed our capacity to utilize our human capital, particularly in the elite sector."
Internet censorship and extensive restrictions in Iran were among the topics raised by Salavati, who notes that such conditions hinder progress for individuals looking to establish stable businesses.
Ali Hosseini, deputy director of the Center for International Science and Technology Cooperation, recently pointed out that due to difficulties posed by a lack of access to the Internet and censorship, educated Iranians were "forced to leave the country, establishing offices in places like Turkey to utilize Internet facilities and conclude their international projects."
While the government of Ebrahim Raisi claims to support "knowledge-based" initiatives, Salavati said that based on data, specialists at about two-thirds of the country's knowledge-based companies are looking into the process of emigration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
