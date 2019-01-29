Accessibility links

Russia, China, Iran 'Most Active' In Cyber-Espionage Against U.S.

FBI Director Christopher Wray (left to right), CIA Director Gina Haspel, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats arrive with other U.S. intelligence community officials to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington on January 29.

Russia and China represent the biggest espionage and cyber attack threats to the United States, the director of national intelligence told U.S. senators in testimony on worldwide threats.

"China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea increasingly use cyber operations to threaten both minds and machines in an expanding number of ways -- to steal information, to influence our citizens, or to disrupt critical infrastructure," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said in prepared testimony on January 29.

In his remarks, Coats also said U.S. adversaries were probably already looking to interfere in the 2020 U.S. elections, refining their capabilities and adding new tactics.

Coats said Russia's social-media efforts will continue to focus on escalating social and racial tensions in the United States, undermining trust in the authorities and criticizing politicians perceived to be anti-Russia.

The United States on January 29 announced criminal charges against China's Huawei Technologies, the world's biggest telecommunications equipment maker, just days before trade talks between Washington and Beijing.

