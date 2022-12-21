Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi In Beijing To Discuss Strategic Partnership, Ukraine War

WASHINGTON -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to arrive in Washington on December 21 to meet President Joe Biden – his first trip abroad since Russian forces invaded his country 10 months ago – as Congress prepares to vote on a sweeping spending bill that includes a provision to allocate more than $40 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine.

"During the visit, President Biden will announce a significant new package of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression," the White House said in a statement, adding that Zelenskiy "will address a joint session of Congress, demonstrating the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine."



A senior U.S. administration official said in a call with reporters on December 20 that, during Zelenskiy’s visit, the Biden administration will announce $1.8 billion in already approved military aid to Ukraine that will, for the first time, include a Patriot missile battery and precision guided bombs for their fighter jets.



Before addressing Congress, Zelenskiy is expected to meet one-on-one with Biden at the White House and hold talks with leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties.



"In the meeting tomorrow, President Biden will have the opportunity with President Zelenskiy to have an in-depth strategic discussion, on the way ahead on the battlefield, on the capabilities and training the U.S. and our allies continue to provide to Ukraine," the official said.



The trip "is something we've wanted to do for some time," he added.

Zelenskiy's visit comes more than 300 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine, triggering the biggest war on European soil since the end of World War II. It also coincides with Congress's consideration of a $1.7 trillion spending package that includes massive aid to Ukraine.

The omnibus bill, as it is known, would fund the U.S. government through September and is expected to pass the House and Senate, though there is discontent among some Republicans, who control half of the 100 Senate seats.

However, the senior official said the Biden administration is confident that support will remain bipartisan.



"So, this isn't about sending a message to a particular political party. This is about sending a message to Putin and sending a message to the world that America will be there for Ukraine for as long as it takes," the official said.

Zelenskiy’s visit “doesn’t hurt to get the omnibus bill over the goal line 100 percent,” Andrij Dobriansky, director of communications for the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), an influential diaspora group, told RFE/RL.

Ukraine is highly dependent on U.S. military aid to defend itself. The failure to pass the bill could lead to a U.S. government shutdown early next year when Republicans take control of the House and trigger a hold-up of additional aid to Ukraine at a time when many expect Russia to launch a new offensive.

“For Ukraine funding right now, its all about the omnibus,” Dobriansky said.

Putin earlier this week made his first trip to Minsk in more than three years to see Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka amid speculation the Russian leader may try to pressure Belarus to join the fight against Ukraine.

Zelenskiy may also be coming to the United States now to “make a big show” following Putin’s visit to Belarus, Dobriansky said.

“Zelenskiy can say, ‘I can show up at the White House anytime I want.’ It reflects on what access Zelenskiy has and what access Putin has,” he said.

The visit would be Zelenskiy’s second to the White House since taking office more than 3 1/2 years ago.

Two sources who confirmed plans for Zelenskiy's trip to the AP cautioned that it could still be called off at the last minute due to security concerns.

'A Very Good Thing'

U.S. officials described details of the miltary aid to Ukraine on condition of anonymity because it has not yet been announced, the AP reported. The package will have about $1 billion in weapons from Pentagon stocks and another $800 million in funding through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds weapons, ammunition, training, and other assistance, officials told the AP.



Ukraine has also been asking for Abrams tanks, ATACMS long-range guided missiles, and F-16s, but the Biden administration has so far refused to give the green light on those powerful weapons systems, and there was no indication it would approve them during Zelenskiy’s visit.



John Herbst, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine from 2003-06, told RFE/RL that the administration’s approval of any one of those weapon systems would justify Zelenskiy taking the risk of traveling back and forth to the United States amid Russian strikes.



Nonetheless, he said that if Zelenskiy’s address to Congress "does, in fact, stymie or reduce the populist Republican opposition to assistance to Ukraine, that would obviously be a very good thing."

The aid for Ukraine included in the omnibus spending package, which lawmakers are under pressure to pass by midnight on December 23, would be more than $40 billion and would amount to the biggest American infusion of assistance yet.

It is several billion dollars more than Biden requested. A wing of the Republican Party in Congress has come out against large-scale aid to Ukraine.

Republican House Takeover

Hosting Zelenskiy will be one of the final acts for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California), who will be replaced by a Republican when the new House session opens early in January. Democrats lost control of the House in the November election but retained the Senate.

Pelosi hinted in a letter to colleagues on December 20 that a prominent visitor was expected at the Capitol.

"We are ending a very special session of the 117th Congress with legislation that makes progress for the American people as well as support for our democracy," Pelosi wrote in the letter, which was quoted by the AP. "Please be present for a very special focus on democracy Wednesday night."

Zelenskiy's visit puts Pelosi's expected successor, Representative Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), on the spot after he said in an interview prior to the November elections that Americans are "not going to write a blank check to Ukraine."

The comment raised concern among members of Congress who have vowed to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes to defeat Russia.

As House speaker, McCarthy would have wide latitude to appoint Ukraine-skeptic lawmakers as the chairs of the budgetary and the foreign affairs committees, as well as the power to decide which bills come up for a vote.

Zelenskiy's visit to Washington would follow on the heels of his trip to the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's contested Donetsk region on December 20 to show support for the "courage, resilience, and strength" of Ukrainian troops.

Though Russia's invasion has lost momentum, if it were successful in capturing Bakhmut, Russian forces would sever Ukraine's supply lines and open a route for them to press toward key Ukrainian cities in the Donetsk region.

'Not In An Easy Situation'

In a video released by his office, Zelenskiy is seen receiving a Ukrainian flag from the troops in Bakhmut, and he alludes to delivering it to U.S. leaders.

"The guys handed over our beautiful Ukrainian flag with their signatures for us to pass on," Zelenskiy said in the video. "We are not in an easy situation. The enemy is increasing its army. Our people are braver and need more powerful weapons. We will pass it on from the boys to the Congress, to the president of the United States. We are grateful for their support, but it is not enough. It is a hint -- it is not enough."

Zelenskiy has addressed the U.S. Congress once before -- on March 16 in a live video address in which he called on lawmakers to pass further sanctions and support a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

He also has addressed the parliaments of several other allied countries and international organizations in live video streams. But none of the speeches has been delivered live and in person.

He also has sent his wife, Olena Zelenska, to foreign capitals to drum up assistance. Zelenska was welcomed to the White House on July 19 and was briefed on U.S. support for Ukraine. She also spoke to lawmakers in an auditorium in the Capitol and visited the State Department.

With reporting by AP, CNN, Reuters, and AFP