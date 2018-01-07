Putin, Medvedev Attend Orthodox Christmas Services

Russia's political leaders attended Christmas services as the country marked the holiday according to the Eastern Orthodox calendar. President Vladimir Putin came to the Church of Saints Simeon and Ann in St. Petersburg on the night of January 6 to 7 while Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his wife Svetlana chose the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow, where the Christmas liturgy was led by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill. (Channel One TV via Reuters)