Police, Protesters Clash At Russian Cathedral Construction Site

Police have clashed with protesters demonstrating against plans to construct a Russian Orthodox cathedral in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.



Trouble began on March 13 when some of the demonstrators torn down fences erected to protect the construction site as police tried to wrest the barriers away.



Young men, many wear track suits, also harassed the protesters.



It was unclear whether arrests had been made or if there had been any injuries.



Protesters set up at least one tent to try to maintain an around-the-clock presence. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any arrests or injuries.



The project, which dates back to 2010, has stirred controversy. Protesters says building the cathedral will deprive the city of recreational and green space.

