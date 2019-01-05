Moscow Claims U.S. Has Detained A Russian Citizen, Days After Whelan

Russia has accused the United States of detaining a Russian citizen, days after Moscow arrested the former U.S. marine Paul Whelan on spying charges.

In a statement quoted by Russian media on January 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the United States detained Dmitry Makarenko on the Northern Mariana Islands on December 29 and moved him to Florida.

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has yet to provide comment.

Whelan was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service on December 28. His family have said he is innocent and that he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

Relations between Russia and the United States are already strained over issues ranging from Moscow’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, to the poisoning of a double agent.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that Washington had asked Moscow to explain Whelan's arrest and would demand his immediate return if it determined his detention was inappropriate.

Britain cautioned Russia on January 4 that individuals should not be used as diplomatic pawns. Whelan also holds a British passport.

The detention of Whelan comes weeks after Russian Maria Butina pleaded guilty in a U.S. court to acting as an agent for the Kremlin.

The Kremlin has denied that Butina is a Russian agent and has organized a social-media campaign to secure her release.

In the past, Russia has sometimes arrested foreigners with the aim of trading prisoners with other countries.

Commenting on that possibility, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on January 5: "I see no reasons to raise this issue in the context of exchanges. We should undergo all the procedures needed in this situation,"

