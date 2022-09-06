News
Moscow Again Moves Against Novaya Gazeta Amid Free Press Crackdown
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has revoked the registration of the Novaya gazeta newspaper's magazine just a day after it annulled the license of one of the last independent media outlets in Russia as part of a media crackdown amid the Kremlin's war against Ukraine.
The Basmanny district court ruled on September 6 that the license of Novaya rasskaz-gazeta was to be cancelled at the request of media regulator Roskomnadzor, which alleged the magazine broke the law by registering in March 2009 but only publishing its first issue in July 2022.
The July issue of the magazine was previously blocked by Roskomnadzor for allegedly "discrediting the Russian armed forces" amid Moscow's ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The same court on September 5 cancelled Novaya gazeta's registration at Roskomnadzor's request, claiming the newspaper's editorial board failed to provide the periodical's new charter to the Justice Ministry after an ownership change.
The Kremlin has used Russian courts to intensify pressure on the free press since invading Ukraine in late February.
On September 5, a court sentenced former journalist Ivan Safronov to 22 years in prison for treason in a case his supporters say is retribution for his reporting several years ago that exposed details of Russia's international arms deals.
Novaya gazeta chief editor Dmitry Muratov, who won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, condemned the court's September 5 decision to revoke the publishing license of Novaya gazeta, calling it a "miserable, ordered, and political" decision that has "no legal grounds."
Novaya gazeta was founded in part with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, and was one of the most respected publications in post-Soviet Russia since 1993. It suspended operations inside the country in March after being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
Some members of the paper's staff left Russia after it stopped publishing and launched the newspaper Novaya gazeta.Europe from Latvia's capital, Riga. Roskomnadzor has blocked that website inside Russia as well.
Muratov has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Moscow quickly adopted a law criminalizing the dissemination of "false" information that "discredits the armed forces." The law has been central to a massive crackdown against dissent over the war in Russia.
In 1990, Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his contribution to reducing Cold War tensions and three years later, he used some of his prize money to invest in the small, independent newspaper, helping it buy its first computers.
Gorbachev was laid to rest on September 3 after dying five days earlier of what doctors vaguely called a "serious and prolonged illness."
Truss In As New British PM, Facing 'Putin's' Energy Crisis, Moscow Sniping
Liz Truss has become Britain's new prime minister after an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II in a meeting at Balmoral, Scotland, on September 6, with challenges that include an energy crisis and maintaining public support for the West's tough responses to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Truss is also facing deep divisions in her Conservative Party and a test of Western resolve from the Ukrainian war, particularly as it drives energy prices skyward.
She has suggested one of her first moves will be to freeze energy and other consumer bills through a massive $115 billion scheme.
Before he left office, predecessor Boris Johnson pledged his "fervent support" for Truss and said Russian President Vladimir Putin was "utterly deluded" in thinking he could succeed at "blackmailing and bullying" with gas supplies.
Outside No 10 Downing Street for the last of his appearances as prime minister dating back to 2019, Johnson predicted the United Kingdom would maintain the "economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin's vicious war."
As Johnson's foreign minister, Truss spent considerable time rallying British and Western support for resolve to punish Russia for the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on September 6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov fired a verbal volley at Truss's leadership.
Lavrov said Truss sought to "defend Britain's interests without taking into account the positions of others in any way and without any attempt to compromise."
Moscow has spent years seeking to foment division among Western multilateral organizations and in society, including through the funding of extreme elements, massive covert social media efforts, and energy and other sweeteners to increase cooperation with Russia.
"I don't think this will help Britain to maintain or strengthen its position in the international arena, which has clearly been shaken after it left the European Union," Russia's top diplomat added in a Brexit barb.
Truss is expected to name her cabinet soon after her appointment.
Many reports suggest the front-runner to replace Truss as foreign secretary is James Cleverly, who has been serving as education secretary.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, BBC, and TASS
Hungary Said To Threaten Block Of Some Russian Sanctions If Three Oligarchs Not Spared
Hungary is threatening to block the renewal of some parts of the European Union's sanctions regime against Russia if three oligarchs aren't removed from a list that takes restrictive measures against more than 1,000 people in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in late February.
According to several diplomatic sources with knowledge of the matter who aren't authorized to speak on the record, the three Budapest wants to see de-listed from the visa ban and asset freeze list are Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, and Viktor Rashnikov.
The move comes as the European Union looks to renew for another six months the list of people under sanctions by another six months. EU ambassadors are set to discuss the matter on September 7, ahead of the September 15 renewal deadline.
The list, which can only be rolled over by unanimous vote, currently consists of 1,217 individuals and 108 entities. It has been expanded throughout the year as Brussels ratchets up its restrictive measures on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.
Both Usmanov and Aven were added to the list in late February.
The EU's official journal calls Usmanov a "pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin." He has been referred to as one of "Putin's favorite oligarchs" and is seen as a fixer for the president's business matters.
The sanctions have already led to the seizure of a $600 million yacht -- the largest in the world -- linked to Usmanov, who has unsuccessfully challenged the measures in the European Court of Justice.
The EU says Aven "is one of approximately 50 wealthy Russian businessmen who regularly meet with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. He does not operate independently of the president's demands."
Rashnikov, meanwhile, was added to the list in March, with Brussels describing him as "a leading Russian oligarch who is owner and chairman of the board of directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) company. MMK is one of Russia's largest taxpayers."
On top of the removal of the trio, Budapest is also asking for an exemption for humanitarian organizations to have business with some Russian banks that are currently under sanctions.
There is speculation in Brussels that Hungary is using the sanctions renewal as a leverage to get Brussels to approve EU funds that have so far been withheld over fears of rule-of-law infringements in the country.
RFE/RL has contacted officials in Budapest but so far none have commented on the matter.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his government have clashed several times with the EU in recent years over corruption, migration, LGBT rights, and democratic standards.
The European Commission has been withholding its approval for Hungary to draw on money meant to help lift economies from the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing Orban's government of undermining the rule of law.
Orban has been critical of the EU's stance toward Moscow during the conflict, saying the sanctions have hurt the bloc without weakening Russia or helping Ukraine.
Budapest also broke with Brussels on the issue of paying for Russian gas with rubles and has not allowed Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine.
The government said in a decree published late on September 5 that it would create an anti-corruption authority and a working group involving nongovernment organizations to oversee the spending of European Union funds, a move aimed at unlocking money being withheld by the bloc.
Czech EU Presidency Says Two Options To Curb Energy Prices Up For Debate At Crisis Meeting
A minister spearheading efforts by the EU's Czech presidency to cope with spiking energy prices amid Russia's war with Ukraine says the EU Energy Council will debate two proposals when it meets late this week.
Czech officials have called a special meeting of the council for September 9 as fears mount of debilitating fuel shortages this winter, brought on by international sanctions and Russian countermeasures.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said on September 6 that one option envisages decoupling the price of natural gas from the price charged by the power plant that converts gas to electricity and thus normally sets the price to consumers.
"This would mean that the high gas prices that are the subject of the energy war do not affect electricity prices," Síkela said, according to Czech agency CTK.
Sikela said the alternative proposal seeks to establish maximum prices for the production of all electricity except that which requires gas -- so essentially capping the price of energy from nuclear fuel, coal, and renewable sources.
The Czechs are aiming to produce a document by September 7 that presents all 27 EU members' respective views on the proposals.
Since G7 and other Western leaders raised the idea of a price cap on Russian gas imports, Moscow has repeatedly threatened cutoffs beyond the scattered -- but quickly mounting -- suspensions it has already imposed on exports to Europe.
Russia's share of gas imports to the EU had already declined from around 45 percent a year ago to around 30 percent in April.
But the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air recently estimated that Russia still earned some $157 billion in revenues from fossil-fuel exports in the first six months of the conflict -- more than half of it ($85 billion) from the European Union.
Russian state monopoly Gazprom has cut off some countries completely since the Russian invasion began in February.
Then last week it halted the flow of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that used to supply about one-third of Russian gas to Europe over an alleged "repair" that its German partner says shouldn't affect supplies.
In Vladivostok on September 6, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said Russia would respond to Western price caps by sending more of its energy to Asia.
Sikela said the Czech Republic, like most members, also continues to seek solutions on a national level.
With reporting by CTK
Navalny Sues Russian Prison Warden Over Punitive Solitary Confinement
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has filed a lawsuit against his prison's warden, accusing him of illegally placing the outspoken Kremlin critic in punitive solitary confinement.
The Kovrov City Court in the Vladimir region said on September 5 that it registered the lawsuit filed by Navalny against the warden, Yury Korobov, of Penal Colony No. 6, about 260 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny claims in the lawsuit that he was unnecessarily placed in punitive confinement for a partially unbuttoned prison suit.
A punitive cell in Russia's penitentiary system is a tiny concrete room with no toilet or running water.
Since mid-August, Navalny has been placed in a punitive cell three times -- for an unbuttoned prison suit, for failing to carry out a guard's command to put his hand behind his back in a timely manner, and for "wrongly identifying himself" to a guard.
Navalny insists that he was placed in solitary confinement for political reasons, namely because he established a labor union in the penal colony.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny has blamed President Vladimir Putin for the poison attack, which the Kremlin has denied.
The corruption crusader was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Chechen Leader Kadyrov Backtracks From Comments On Stepping Down
Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, has backed away from recent comments he made about possibly stepping down, saying he now aims to break the record for holding the post of regional leader -- 27 years.
Kadyrov wrote on Telegram late on September 5 that a statement he made two days earlier on his possible resignation was made "to check your opinion."
The 45-year-old Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist since 2007 and is currently the longest-serving leader of a Russian region.
On September 3, Kadyrov wrote that after 15 years as a regional leader in Russia, "my time has come."
However, in his latest Telegram post, Kadyrov wrote that he learned that an unnamed Russian politician served as a regional leader for 27 years, so he "decided to beat that record."
"We will see if I can overtake that," Kadyrov wrote, adding that he has "no right" to leave the post now.
Russian and international human rights groups have for years accused Kadyrov of overseeing grave human rights abuses including abductions, torture, extrajudicial killings, including killings of his opponents living abroad, and the persecution of the LGBT community.
Kremlin critics say President Vladimir Putin has turned a blind eye to the abuses and violations carried out by Kadyrov because he relies on the former rebel commander to control separatist sentiment and violence in Chechnya.
Kadyrov has also played an important role in promoting Russia's war in Ukraine and has recruited people to fight alongside Russian troops, who reportedly have suffered heavy losses in the war.
He wrote in his latest post on Telegram that with Russia "fighting the world's satanism" in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas, "neither regional leaders nor military personnel of all ranks" can leave their posts.
Kadyrov has made comments in the past over leaving his post, but has never taken any steps to depart, raising questions over whether his unexpected announcement was a ploy.
Iranian Ex-President Rohani Says 2019 Trump Meeting Scrapped Because Of U.S. Demands
Former Iranian President Hassan Rohani says a meeting between him and U.S. President Donald Trump in October 2019 was scrapped because of the White House's refusal to hold off on publicizing the event until after it took place.
Rohani says in his new book Without Smoke, Fire, And Blood, an account of his eight years as president of Iran, that he was ready to go against the orders of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and meet with the U.S. leader in New York during a United Nations General Assembly in hopes the talks could lead to the easing of some U.S. sanctions against Tehran.
At the time, France and Britain were lobbying for the Trump meeting to try and ease the situation. Other countries, including Germany, Japan, and Pakistan, are also said to have requested a meeting between Trump and Rohani.
"It was clear to me that Trump is an actor," Rohani says in the book, excerpts of which have been released ahead of its publication in Iran.
"He was not a normal person. Every moment he was playing a role, and he did it capably. My concern was that if they announced the news [beforehand] the game would be ruined. We said: first the meeting, then the news."
Rohani was president when Trump unilaterally pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear pact between Tehran and world powers.
The U.S. leader called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in which Tehran agreed to curb sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief, "a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made."
Trump immediately imposed crippling new sanctions, which has led to Iran gradually pulling away from the deal and bolstering its nuclear program.
"In the end, we concluded that it was impossible to have a frank and honest conversation with Trump as equals," Rohani says in the book.
"We had to trust the American president, which was a very difficult thing to do. Perhaps if the Americans had a different president, this could have been done and over with," he added, noting in a September 4 interview with the Jamaran website that if Barack Obama was still the president instead of Trump, "I would definitely have gone to that meeting."
In the Jamaran interview, Rohani said that after the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, the initial decision by Iran was to do the same, though in the end Tehran said it would remain faithful to the deal.
"Even [Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that if you had withdrawn from the JCPOA, Trump would have breathed a sigh of relief," Rohani said.
Iran claims its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only. During its gradual withdrawal from the JCPOA, it has ramped up its activities, enriching uranium well beyond the thresholds allowed in the original agreement.
Negotiations to revive the JCPOA have been held since Joe Biden's administration took over the White House in 2020 but have failed to yield a new deal.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Says Russia Buying North Korean Artillery As Ukraine Weighs On Its Military
A declassified U.S. intelligence assessment says Russia is acquiring millions of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea for its six-month-old invasion of Ukraine, in an indication of the effect that Western sanctions are having on the Russian war effort.
The New York Times published the findings but said the specifics of such shipments including their type and timing were unclear.
The paper quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying such purchases were expected to continue and perhaps expand beyond short-range rockets and ammunition.
The disclosure of the U.S. assessment follows reports last month originating from U.S. sources asserting that there were mechanical or technical problems among the first two types of military drone purchased recently from Russian ally Iran.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his intelligence chiefs and war planners are thought to have believed that the main aims of their full-scale invasion after eight years of war mostly by proxy in eastern Ukraine could be achieved in a matter of days when they launched it in late February.
But Ukrainians have mounted a fierce defense and, aided by Western weapons shipments, have recently launched a major counteroffensive to retake territory in southern Ukraine.
Both sides' casualty figures are classified, but the consensus is that each side has lost tens of thousands of soldiers or, in Ukraine's case, troops along with civilian defense forces.
Kyiv and Moscow have both pledged to fight as long as it takes to secure victory.
Western governments and NATO members have supplied tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other military aid to Ukraine for a campaign that some regard as a potential Kremlin stepping stone to further wars of territorial expansion, particularly among former Soviet republics.
Based on reporting by The New York Times
Gazprom Says No Nord Stream Gas Until German Partner Makes 'Repair'
A senior executive of Russian gas exporter Gazprom says the company won't resume natural-gas shipments via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline until a German partner repairs what it alleges is faulty equipment, raising European energy concerns as temperatures fall.
The partner, Siemens Energy, has said it hasn't been tasked with any related repairs and countered that a fix like the one Gazprom is alleging is easily fixed and wouldn't normally suspend deliveries.
At an economic event in Vladivostok on September 6, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Officer Vitaly Markelov said of restarting the flow of gas that "they have to repair equipment first."
Nord Stream 1 is the biggest pipeline for gas from Russia to Europe, historically accounting for about one-third of those sales via its annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. It runs from Vyborg, near Russia's border with Finland, to Lubmin in northeastern Germany.
Gazprom suspended Nord Stream 1 deliveries on August 31 for what it said was three days of routine maintenance but failed to restart the flow, citing a purported leak.
Western leaders have accused Moscow of using its energy supplies as a weapon -- particularly since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February -- but face enormous challenges in pivoting to alternative sources and methods of energy production.
Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even despite the invasion, although quantities have fallen.
Reports from multiple sources on September 6 showed that flows of Russian gas via Ukraine were continuing as usual.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week encouraged Europeans to prepare for a hard winter as "Russia is preparing a decisive energy blow on all Europeans for this winter."
Russia has been accused for decades of threatening to withhold gas to achieve political ends, but until President Vladimir Putin's launch of an all-out invasion of Ukraine in February it had sought to avoid interruptions to most European customers.
The Western financial and trade sanctions and Moscow's countermoves have resulted in steep drops or cutoffs to many European countries normally reliant on Russian gas.
Moscow has repeatedly denied it uses energy supplies as a weapon.
Western countries have discussed setting a price cap on the prices paid for Russian energy supplies. Moscow has said it would stop selling such products to any country implementing a cap.
Also in Vladivostok, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on September 6 that his country would respond to such price caps by simply sending more of its energy to Asia.
With reporting by Reuters
Serbian Member Of Bosnian Presidency Formally Objects To Approval Of German Ambassador
The Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Milorad Dodik, has raised an issue of vital interest to the country's ethnic Serbs with the National Assembly following the approval of the new German ambassador to Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The Bosnian presidency on September 2 approved Thomas Fitschen to be the new German ambassador with the votes of members Sefik Dzaferovic and Zeljko Komsic.
Dodik voted against, saying he would decide whether to raise an issue of vital national interest and send it to the Bosnian Serb assembly.
The cabinet of Nedeljko Cubrilovic, president of the assembly, received Dodik's request to hold a special session, the assembly said on September 5 in a news release.
At that session, deputies should express their opinion on Dodik's statement declaring the approval of Fitschen as Germany's ambassador "very harmful to the vital interests of the Republika Srpska."
Cubrilovic is expected to schedule a session of the collegium in the coming days to determine the date and agenda of the special session, the news release said.
According to the constitution, a consensus is required to approve foreign ambassadors, meaning all three members must vote for the decision.
If one member of the presidency votes against and the other two members vote for, a member can declare the decision harmful to the entity's vital interest.
That proclamation must then be confirmed within 10 days by the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska by a two-thirds majority.
Dodik, who has openly sought secession for Republika Srpska, last month criticized the arrival of German troops as part of the European Union's peacekeeping and security mission in to the Balkan state.
He previously refused to receive Christiane Hohmann, the former German ambassador to Bosnia, on her farewell visit, and does not recognize Christian Schmidt, who is German, as the international high representative to Bosnia.
Bosnia remains divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and the mostly Serbian entity of Republika Srpska under the terms of a 1995 cease-fire known as the Dayton agreement.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, meanwhile, expressed willingness to compromise during her first visit to Kosovo since taking office almost five years ago.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo's independence, and around 3,700 NATO peacekeepers are in the country to prevent violence between the Albanian and Serbian communities.
Unrest among Serbs in northern Kosovo over demands for them to use Kosovar documents has raised fears of conflict between the two countries.
The government in Pristina recently set a two-month deadline for Serbs to switch to Kosovar license plates.
Earlier attempts to introduce Kosovar license plates in northern Kosovo led to clashes.
During her first visit to Kosovo since she took over as prime minister in 2017, Brnabic said, "Compromise in the interest of peace and stability -- definitely yes."
Serbs account for 5 percent of the 1.8 million people in Kosovo, and Serbia accuses Kosovo of trampling on their rights, a charge denied by Pristina.
Kosovo is recognized by some 100 countries including the United States and all but five EU members, but not by a number of other countries, including Russia and China.
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Looks To New U.K. PM To Continue Level Of Support Offered To Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he hopes Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, will continue her predecessor's staunch support for Kyiv in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion.
Truss, who served as foreign minister under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was confirmed on September 5 as Britain's new prime minister.
Zelenskiy said he was "looking forward to the start of cooperation" with the 47-year-old Truss, who won a vote within the governing Conservative Party, defeating former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.
"I believe that together we will be able to do much more for the defense of our nations and the failure of all destructive Russian efforts," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
"We in Ukraine know her well -- she has always been on the enlightened side of European politics," he said, adding that "the main thing is to preserve our unity."
Britain sent military hardware, funding, and training resources to back Kyiv's forces under Johnson, who stepped down after months of scandal that saw support for his administration drain away.
Truss becomes the third female prime minister of the country after Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.
She inherits an economy heading into a potentially lengthy recession and a cost-of-living crisis enveloping the country.
Truss has vowed a Thatcherite zeal to roll back state intervention and slash taxes. She also has promised to act "immediately" to tackle soaring energy bills.
The Kremlin has already said it saw little hope of positive coming from the appointment.
"I don't think we can hope for anything positive," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on September 5.
France, meanwhile, said it hopes Truss can jump-start relations between the two countries.
"Let's hope it is a new start," Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told RTL radio on September 5 when asked about bilateral prospects if Truss won the vote.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
OPEC, Russia Announce Small Cut In Oil Output For October
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies have agreed a small oil-production cut in October in a move aimed at stopping a slide in oil prices.
The oil producers in OPEC+, including Russia, will cut output by 100,000 barrels per day, OPEC+ said in a statement on September 5.
The decision amounts to only 0.1 percent of global demand, but it is the first cut in production in more than a year by OPEC+, a 23-member coalition that agreed to huge cuts in output in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic sent oil prices crashing.
OPEC+ began to increase production modestly again last year as the market improved. Prices surged almost $140 a barrel after Russia invaded Ukraine but have since dropped to about $95 on fears of an economic slowdown in the West.
Oil prices also have been dragged down by a potential boost in supply from Iran should it return to the broad market if a deal is reached on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal and sanctions are eased.
In a statement issued after the OPEC+ meeting, Iranian Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said current market conditions needed "careful consideration" and that cooperation within the oil alliance was helping global consumers.
"We have always declared that we are ready to contribute to our role in the supply of oil and oil products and to improve energy security in the world by avoiding politicization of oil and the political use of energy," he said.
The United States had pressed OPEC+ to increase output to help bring down energy prices that have fueled inflation there and in Europe.
U.S. President Joe Biden is committed to take all steps necessary to shore up energy supplies and lower prices, the White House said.
Biden "has been clear that energy supply should meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American consumers and consumers around the world," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
"The president has taken action -- including historic release of oil from U.S. and global strategic reserves and working with allies on a price cap on Russian oil to ensure we maintain a global supply of oil, even as we punish (President Vladimir) Putin for his action," Jean-Pierre said.
The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized powers last week agreed to move toward capping the price of Russian oil in a bid to curb Moscow's funding of its war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would retaliate if G7 states imposed such a price cap. The cap has not been set, and its influence on the global price remains unclear.
Another factor that could influence the price of oil are EU sanctions aimed at blocking most Russian oil imports due to take effect at the end of the year.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Kazakh President Visits Northern Qostanai Region Hit By Wildfires
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has arrived in the northern region of Qostanai after it was hit by unprecedented wildfires in recent days.
The presidential press service said on September 5 that Toqaev will inspect firefighting operations in one of the districts affected by the devastating fires.
A day earlier, Qostanai authorities announced the state of emergency after almost 2,000 residents of four villages were evacuated as the wildfire reached them, destroying nearby forests and buildings.
The Emergency Situations Ministry said on September 4 that the fires had spread to 43,000 hectares, compared with just 9,000 hectares a day earlier.
The ministry also said that an elderly resident of the village of Amanqaraghai, who refused to leave, was found dead by firefighters. A total of 10 people suffered burns of different levels, and four of them were hospitalized.
According to the ministry, the wildfires were caused by extreme heat and winds in the region.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch To Skip Event In Kazakhstan Where He Was Expected To Meet Pope
The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, will not attend a religious congress in Kazakhstan next week where he was expected to meet with Pope Francis.
Church spokesman Vladimir Legoida told TASS on September 5 that Kirill will skip the event due to "a number of reasons."
According to Legoida, the Russian Orthodox Church's delegation will attend the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions scheduled to be held on September 13-15 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
In early August, the Vatican said that Francis would visit the gathering.
Francis has said that he hoped to meet with the Russian patriarch at the event.
Since the beginning of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Kirill has made a number of statements in solidarity with the policy of the Russian authorities, prompting Francis to warn the patriarch against becoming President Vladimir Putin's "altar boy."
More than 150 Russian Orthodox clerics called for a stop to the war in an open letter on March 1. Kirill was not among those who signed it.
With reporting by TASS
Chinese President's First Trip Abroad Since COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be To Kazakhstan Next Week
NUR-SULTAN -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan next week in his first trip abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on September 5 that the Chinese leader will pay an official visit to Nur-Sultan on September 14.
After that, Xi is scheduled to travel to the Uzbek city of Samarkand, where he will participate in a summit of the China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) scheduled for September 15-16.
The SCO comprises China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, and Pakistan.
During the summit he is expected to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
China has not condemned the invasion but diplomatically supported Moscow's efforts to start talks with Kyiv over what the Kremlin called "disputed territories" that Russian troops now control.
Also on September 5, several men and women held a rally in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, urging Toqaev to raise the issue of their relatives, who they say are being illegally held in custody in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, during his talks with Xi.
The United Nations last week issued a report saying China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang by "appalling treatment" of the region's indigenous people, including Kazakhs, Uyghurs, and other mostly Turkic-speaking Muslim ethnic groups.
The report by outgoing UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet authoritatively cited "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang.
China says the camps are necessary to curb terrorism, separatism, and religious radicalism.
Kazakhs are the second-largest indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Dozens Of Oil Workers Detained In Tehran During Weekend Protest
The Free Union of Iranian Workers says 67 workers from the South Pars Gas Company were arrested over the weekend after they came to Tehran from the southern city of Bushehr to hold a protest rally in front of the Oil Ministry building.
The union said the protesting employees were confronted by security and police forces and their mobile phones were confiscated. Some were taken to a detention center.
Holding signs, the South Pars Gas Company workers protested over insufficient wages, the government's failure to implement approved laws, unfair working hours, high taxes, and the low quality of health-care services.
In recent months, pensioners and retired government employees have been holding rallies to protest economic conditions despite a government decision last month to increase some salaries by 10 percent.
Unions and associated groups blame the government for spiraling inflation, high unemployment, and failing to deliver on pledges to significantly increase wages and improve living conditions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests and attempts to suppress the growing unrest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Actors Penn, Stiller Among 25 Americans Added To Russian Sanctions List
Russia has added 25 more U.S. citizens to its sanctions list -- including Hollywood actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller -- amid rising tensions between Moscow and the West over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement on September 5 that the move was made in response to Washington's "widening personal sanctions against Russian citizens."
U.S. citizens added to Russia's sanctions list include members of the U.S. Congress, official figures, and representatives of business groups and think tanks.
It also includes Stiller and Penn, who have also been outspoken in their criticism of Moscow's war in Ukraine.
Penn was in Ukraine filming a documentary when the war broke out on February 24 and also visited Bucha and Irpin, the sites of alleged atrocities against civilians by Russian forces. Moscow has denied targeting civilians despite ample evidence
Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv in June, calling him "my hero."
In total, there are now 1,073 U.S. citizens on Russia's sanctions list.
The United States, the European Union, and other countries have dramatically increased their financial, travel, diplomatic, and other sanctions against Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Moscow has since responded in kind.
EU Foreign Policy Chief 'Less Optimistic' About Reviving Iran Nuclear Deal
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says he is less optimistic about reaching an agreement on a revival of the Iran nuclear deal than he was only a short while ago.
"I am sorry to say that I am less confident today than 28 hours before...about the prospects of closing the deal right now," he told reporters in Brussels on September 5.
Borrell's spokesman said on September 2 that he received Iran’s response regarding a possible revival of the deal and sent it along to other members of the original accord.
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United States signed the accord with Tehran in 2015. The agreement gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said earlier on September 5 that Tehran hoped to see U.S. sanctions eased or lifted to allow it to sell natural gas to Europe.
"Given Europe's energy supply problems triggered by the Ukraine crisis, Iran could provide Europe's energy needs if sanctions against it are lifted," Kanani said.
"We hope an agreement will be reached to let Iran play a more efficient role, with the aim of providing the energy needed for countries around the world and for European countries," he told a weekly news conference.
Iran has the world's second-largest natural-gas reserves after Russia but lacks the infrastructure to increase exports, which are currently limited to Iraq and Turkey.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kyiv Resident, Associate Get Lengthy Prison Terms For Assisting Russian Invasion
A Kyiv resident and his associate have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms for assisting occupying Russian troops with their invasion of the country.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on September 5 that one of the two men sentenced by the Chernihiv city court in the country's north was found guilty of providing Russian troops with coordinates locating Ukraine's Azov Regiment.
The man, according to the SBU, worked for the Russian secret services from a country in the Middle East.
After Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, he moved to Ukraine and continued to provide Russia with secret information, the court said.
His associate was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Russian Journalist Safronov Sentenced In New Blow To Press Freedom
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has sentenced Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist, to 22 years in prison in a high-profile treason case highlighting the Kremlin's crackdown on the media.
The Moscow City Court sentenced Safronov on September 5 after finding him guilty of handing secret materials to foreign agents in a case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.
The verdict and sentence came the same day that several independent media outlets issued a statement demanding all charges against Safronov be dropped and the journalist be released. The statement was titled Journalism Is Not A Crime.
It also came the same day the Basmanny district court revoked the print license of the independent Novaya gazeta newspaper, which was founded in part with money from former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.
Last week, the Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) concluded that the treason charges against Safronov were "baseless." Proyekt said its conclusion was based on official accusation papers against Safronov that the group published on August 29.
Safronov has repeatedly denied accusations that he passed documents to Czech secret service agent Martin Laris about Russian arms sales in the Middle East in 2017, and of handing unspecified classified information to German secret service agent Demuri Voronin.
Safronov's supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Proyekt studied the accusation papers from investigators and concluded that they had not found a single Russian official who could have handed Safronov any materials or information that could be defined as classified.
Furthermore, Proyekt said it also could not find any evidence proving that Czech journalist Laris and German political analyst Voronin had any links to the secret services of the two European Union and NATO members.
Even if Laris and Voronin were secret service agents, there is no proof that Safronov could be aware of that, Proyekt said, adding that investigators failed to prove that Safronov had received money from the two named persons while the information mentioned by investigators as secret is publicly available online.
Safronov, who was arrested in July 2020, went on trial behind closed doors in early April.
The 32-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, Roskosmos.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Five Belarusian Activists, Including U.S. Citizen, Convicted Of Plotting Coup
MINSK -- A court in Minsk has convicted Yuras Zyankovich, a Belarusian-born lawyer who also holds U.S. citizenship, and four co-defendants of allegedly planning to assassinate authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and his family and seize power in the country.
The Minsk regional court on September 5 sentenced Zyankovich to 11 years in prison. Political analyst and literature specialist Alyaksandr Fyaduta and the leader of the opposition Belarusian Popular Front, Ryhor Kastusyou, were sentenced to 10 years each.
The three were convicted of plotting to seize power. Zyankovich was also found guilty of public calls to illegally seize power and creating an extremist group.
Two other defendants, Volha Halubovich and Dzyanis Krauchuk, were each sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for participating in activities that disrupt public order.
Zyankovich and Fyaduta were snatched off a street in Moscow and driven more than 700 kilometers to Belarus in April 2021.
Lukashenka claimed at the time without evidence that Zyankovich had formed a group that was part of a U.S.-backed assassination plot. Washington has denied the accusation.
Zyankovich did not enter a plea, but he reportedly said during the trial that he had agreed to cooperate with investigators. His wife has claimed the charges against her husband are ludicrous and that if he confessed, it was under duress.
Kastusyou pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Fyaduta pleaded partially guilty. Krauchuk and Halubovich pleaded guilty.
Five others accused of being members of the group are currently abroad.
Lukashenka, who was ruled Belarus for nearly three decades, has frequently accused Western countries of trying to topple him after he claimed victory in the August 2020 presidential election.
After the disputed election, Belarus was gripped by unprecedented protest and political turmoil.
Belarusian security forces arrested tens of thousands of people in a crackdown that has included accusations of beatings and other rights abuses. The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions against individuals and companies tied to Lukashenka's government.
Most prominent opposition leaders have left the country.
The West has refused to accept Lukashenka's proclaimed victory, and few countries, aside from Russia, acknowledge him as president of Belarus.
- By Current Time
Kherson Referendum On Joining Russia Postponed, Official Says
A representative of the Moscow-installed military administration in the occupied parts of Ukraine's Kherson region says a referendum on joining Russia has been postponed as Ukrainian armed forces continue military operations aimed at regaining control over the area.
"We have prepared for the voting, and we wanted to hold the referendum in the nearest future, but due to the developments happening at the moment, I think we will pause [with the referendum]," the Russian-appointed deputy governor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told the TASS news agency on September 5.
Kherson, an important port city on the Black Sea, has been fully under Russian control since early March, just weeks after Moscow launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In late August, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the south, and particularly in the Kherson region. Kyiv claims to have taken back some territory and heavy fighting continues.
Stremousov, who said earlier in June that Kherson was now "a full-fledged" part of Russia and a referendum on joining Russia would be held in early September, said recent statements by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk will not disrupt any possible referendum.
Vereshchuk said Kherson residents who take part in illegal referendums organized by Russian-imposed officials may face up to 12 years in prison and the confiscation of all their property.
In early August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said if Moscow held referendums on joining Russia in occupied areas of his country, there could be no peace talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
Russian troops and Moscow-backed separatists also now hold large swathes of territory in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region and in southeastern regions of Zaporizhzhya. Russian-installed officials in those areas have raised the possibility of holding referendums on joining Russia.
Ukraine has seen such moves by Russia before.
In 2014, Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula following a disputed referendum that was widely believed to be falsified, with results showing nearly 97 percent of voters supported joining Russia.
In eastern Ukraine, the separatists seized chunks of territory in 2014, held independence referendums, and proclaimed "people's republics" in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. Moscow recognized the "republics" on the eve of its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS
Turkmenistan Asks Turkey To Introduce Visas For Turkmen Citizens
ASHGABAT -- In an apparent move to curb the presence of Turkmen human rights activists in Turkey, Ashgabat has officially asked Ankara to "temporarily" require visas for Turkmen nationals.
In an official statement issued over the weekend, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said the move was made "to improve and systematize regulations for the stay of Turkmen citizens in the Republic of Turkey."
Currently, Turkmen citizens can stay in Turkey without a visa for 30 days. However, it is easy for Turkmen to extend their legal stay in the country by obtaining work permits or long-term visas while in the country.
According to the Turkish State Migration Service, as of September 1, there were about 230,000 Turkmen citizens permanently residing in the country. However, many unofficial sources say the number may be several times higher as there are many illegal Turkmen immigrants there.
The Turkmen Foreign Ministry's request comes less than three months after a group of Turkmen nationals in Turkey filed a lawsuit against former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov and other top officials of the isolated and tightly controlled Central Asian nation, accusing them of violating their human rights.
Last month, five Turkmen rights activists were attacked on the territory of the Turkmen Consulate in Istanbul as they tried to submit a letter addressed to President Serdar Berdymukhammedov to protest the human rights situation in the energy-rich former Soviet republic.
For many years, Turkmen citizens residing in Turkey have faced problems renewing their Turkmen passports and obtaining documents required by Turkish immigration authorities.
Turkmen nationals permanently residing in Turkey have also complained that they have been subjected to pressure by Turkmen authorities in Turkey.
Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world.
In 2020, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad staged protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union to urge the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil liberties in Turkmenistan.
Belarusian Gets Three Years In Prison For Sharing Pictures Of Russian Troop Movements
HOMEL, Belarus -- A court in southeastern Belarus has sentenced an IT specialist to three years in prison for taking pictures of Russian troops heading to Ukraine and sharing them with the Belaruski Hayun Telegram channel.
The Homel regional court sentenced Viktar Kulinka on September 5 after finding him guilty of being "an accomplice to extremist activities."
The 31-year-old Kulinka was arrested in late March over pictures of Russian military troops moving through the Homel region toward Ukraine, weeks after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.
After the arrest, Kulinka was shown on state television channels "repenting for his activities."
A day before Kulinka's sentencing, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said that a court in the town of Barysau, near the capital, Minsk, had sentenced a former officer of the Committee of State Security (KNB) Illya Trubin to 16 years in prison for setting two toll machines on fire in December.
The 35-year-old father of two was found guilty of conducting two acts of terrorism, illegal activities with using firearms, ammunition, and explosives, as wells illegal activities with using flammable substances.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, many cases of activities to damage railways and other communication lines have been reported in Belarus to disrupt Russian arms and troops supply to war-torn Ukraine.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Moscow for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarus territory. Russian troops have also shelled some Ukrainian towns and cities from Belarusian territory.
On September 3, Belarusian journalist Darya Chultsova was released from prison after serving two years on a charge of "organizing public events aimed at disrupting civil order," which she rejected as politically motivated.
Chultsova and her colleague Katsyaryna Andreyeva were arrested in 2020 for covering protests against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka and sentenced to two years in prison each in February last year.
In July this year, Andreyeva was additionally sentenced to eight years in prison on a high treason charge that she and her supporters also call politically motivated.
Lukashenka, who has run the country since 1994, was declared the victor of an August 2020 presidential election, but opposition and public outrage over what they saw as a rigged vote has sparked protests since, bringing tens of thousands onto the streets with demands he step down and new elections be held.
Security officials in Belarus have cracked down hard on any dissent against Lukashenka's rule, arresting thousands, including dozens of journalists who covered the rallies, and pushing most of the top opposition figures out of the country.
Several protesters have been killed, and some rights organizations say there is credible evidence of torture by security officials against some of those detained.
Lukashenka, who runs the country with a tight grip, has denied any wrongdoing with regard to the election and refuses to negotiate with the opposition.
The European Union, the United States, Canada, and other countries have refused to recognize Lukashenka, 68, as the legitimate leader of Belarus and have slapped him and senior Belarusian officials with sanctions in response to the "falsification" of the 2020 vote and the brutal postelection crackdown.
Two Iranian Women Sentenced To Death For LGBT Activism
Two Iranian women have been sentenced to death for their activism in support of the country's LGBT community.
The state IRNA news agency reported the sentences of Zahra Hamadani and Elham Chubdar on September 5, a day after the Hengaw human rights network said it had received reports that the two were informed of the punishment a few days earlier.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had accused the two of "promoting homosexuality, gambling, fraud, and promoting illicit sexual relations and publishing them on the Internet."
Hengaw said the Revolutionary Court of Urmia ruled in a joint case that the two were guilty of charges of "corruption on Earth," "promoting Christianity," and "communicating with the media opposing the Islamic Republic."
Speaking on the corruption on Earth charge, British LGBT rights activist Peter Tatchell told the Jerusalem Post on September 4 that "this very grave catch-all charge is often used against critics of the regime and those who express opinions that are not compliant with Islamic orthodoxy."
Neither Hamadani, 31, nor her supporters have commented on the allegations, but she has previously been targeted by authorities for her activities related to LGBT rights.
She was arbitrarily detained in October 2021 for her social media posts defending LGBT rights. A month later, she was arrested while trying to leave the country and has reportedly not had access to her lawyer since.
Gays and lesbians are forced to hide their sexual orientation in Iran, where homosexuality is punishable by death.
According to a 2020 poll published by the Iranian Lesbian and Transgender Network 6rang, 62 percent of LGBT respondents said they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Some 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence of some sort due to their sexual orientation.
