Coal From Russian-Occupied Ukraine Reportedly Sold In NATO-Member Turkey
At least $14.3 million worth of coal produced in areas of Ukraine illegally annexed by Russia has been exported to NATO-member Turkey this year, according to Russian customs data reviewed by Reuters. Between February and July 2023, about 160,400 tons of coal from the annexed eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk arrived in Turkey. Three producers listed in the customs data confirmed to Reuters they had shipped coal from the two regions to Turkey during that period. Unlike the United States and European Union, Turkey has not restricted trade with Russia or the areas of Ukraine controlled by Moscow. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Head Of Kherson Region Found Dead In Kyiv
Hennadiy Lahuta, the former head of the Kherson region, was found dead in Kyiv. He was 49. Police suspect either murder or suicide. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in October 2021 appointed Lahuta, the former deputy mayor of Kherson city, to oversee the region. Four months later, in February 2022, Lahuta fled to Kyiv as Russian troops overran much of the region. He was fired by Zelenskiy in July of that year. Lahuta's body was found on September 17 near a garage in a Kyiv neighborhood. His wife had reported him missing three days earlier. To read the original version by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Swapped Americans Arrive In Doha En Route To U.S. After Complicated Deal With Iran
Five Americans who were swapped for $6 billion in unfrozen assets and five Iranians detained in the United States arrived overnight in Doha, where some embraced the U.S. ambassador to Qatar and walked seemingly in high spirits to a building at the airport in anticipation of the next flight home to the United States.
"Today, five innocent Americans who were imprisoned in Iran are finally coming home," U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement timed with their arrival on the Mideast stopover.
In New York, hard-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called the deal to swap a total of 10 individuals along with the assets "a step in the direction of a humanitarian action between us and America" that could "definitely help in building trust."
The agreement took months to clinch and has sparked criticism from some hawkish elements in the United States who think it extends a lifeline to an Iranian regime laboring under tough U.S. sanctions.
The five were expected to land in the United States as soon as late on September 18.
"I would not be free today, if it wasn't for all of you who didn't allow the world to forget me," one of three of the U.S. citizens who have been identified, Siamak Namazi, said in a statement on his behalf.
A Qatari plane had taken off from Tehran carrying the five with two of their relatives, news agencies reported, hours after a Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said the prisoner exchange would occur shortly.
Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea is now in Qatar, a key element for the prisoner exchange, added Nasser Kanaani in comments during a news conference aired on state television.
The exchange comes amid a major U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf.
According to the deal, the funds will be kept in accounts in Qatar, a U.S. ally on the Arabian Peninsula and home to a major U.S. military installation. Those funds would be allowed for so-called humanitarian spending, like on food and medicine, already allowed under the sanctions, Washington has said.
Iranian officials had identified five individuals in U.S. custody whom Tehran would like handed over as part the deal.
They include three Iranians -- Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani -- charged with illegally obtaining advanced or potentially dual-use technology thought to be bound for Iran that has been under tightly reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018.
Two others -- Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi and Amin Hasanzadeh -- were jailed for failing to register as a foreign agent and stealing engineering plans on behalf of Iran, respectively.
"Out of the five Iranian citizens in America, two will return to Iran, two will stay in America at their own request, and one person will go to a third country at their request," Kanaani said. He did not identify which prisoners would return to Iran and which would not.
The freed Americans include Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence. The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified.
Iran has been accused of taking foreign nationals hostage under the guise of breaking the law to use as bargaining chips. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Iran has been isolated and hit with tightened economic and diplomatic sanctions since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a three-year-old deal between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from previous measures aimed at stopping the country from developing its atomic capabilities.
Aside from the diplomatic and economic fallout, observers since then have attributed a series of ship seizures and attacks in the crucial Strait of Hormuz region to Tehran.
Tehran has also cooperated with Russia in the Middle East in addition to supplying Moscow with crucial attack drones to further the Kremlin's war plans in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP
Russia Sentences First Woman For Skipping Mobilization Call-Up
A Russian court has for the first time sentenced a woman to prison for failing to report for active duty following the Kremlin's call-up of reserves last year.
Whether Corporal Madina Kabaloyeva from the impoverished Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria will actually see time behind bars is another thing.
Kabaloyeva was sentenced to six years in prison for failing to report without a valid reason, Kommersant reported, citing the local court.
However, as she has a 5-year old child, the start of her sentence was postponed until 2032. The sentence may be intended as a warning to both men and women who are called up.
Kabaloyeva, a reservist, told the court that she did not report for duty following her call-up because she was pregnant.
She said military doctors recommended she temporarily leave the service and she thought they had informed her commanders.
Prosecutors said that since Kabaloyeva continued to receive military allowances and benefits, she hadn't actually left the service and should have shown up.
The penalty for such an offense is seven to 10 years.
Kabaloyeva's lawyer said she will appeal the ruling.
Putin Nationalizes Printing Houses Transferred To Nobel Prize-Winning Editor
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree nationalizing printing presses that the previous foreign owner had transferred to a Nobel Prize- winning opposition editor.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Norwegian holding Amedia announced it would be exiting the Russian market and handed over control of four of its six printing presses in the country to Dmitry Muratov, the editor in chief of Novaya Gazeta.
Amedia printed Novaya Gazeta, an investigative outlet that regularly exposed government abuse and corruption. For his outlet's work, Muratov shared the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa, who co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government.
The Kremlin shut down Novaya gazeta in March 2022 amid a clampdown on journalists and public dissent in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The decree signed by Putin on September 18 nationalizes five of Amedia’s printing presses, including three handed to Muratov. The fate of the sixth printing press is unclear.
Following the closure of Novaya Gazeta, some of the outlet’s journalists left the country and launched a similarly named publication with an editorial office in Riga. Earlier this year, the Moscow City Court deprived the new outlet of its media license.
Meanwhile Muratov announced earlier this month that he was temporarily leaving the post of editor in chief of Novaya Gazeta to mount a court challenge against his inclusion on the Justice Ministry’s list of "foreign agents."
The nationalization of Amedia's printing presses is the latest in a series of foreign asset seizures by the Kremlin. Hundreds of foreign companies announced their departure from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine but many struggled to find buyers for their assets.
Russian Gorchakov Fund, Sanctioned By The EU, Holds Conference In Republika Srpska
The Russian state-financed Aleksandr Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund, which was sanctioned by the West for its ties to the Kremlin, will hold a conference in Republika Srpska, the Serb-majority entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The European Union sanctioned the Gorchakov Fund in 2022, saying it was “responsible for actively supporting and benefitting from the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilization of Ukraine.”
According to the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry funds the work of the Gorchakov Fund, which in turn grants funding to think tanks and nongovernmental organizations.
Now the Gorchakov Fund will hold its annual Balkan Dialogue forum in Banja Luka in October. The event is hosted by the University of Banja Luka’s Faculty of Security Science.
Its dean, Predrag Ceranic, told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service that he was not aware that the Gorchakov Fund was under EU sanctions. He said that he did not see “any obstacle” in that, adding that Bosnia-Herzegovina “is not at war with Russia, it is not even a member of the EU […] and, in general, it has no hostile relationship with Russia.”
The topics of the conference include the “Russian view” of the Dayton agreement that ended the Bosnian War in 1995, following the breakup of Yugoslavia, RFE/RL’s Balkan Service reported.
The Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who is sanctioned by the United States for alleged corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia, will meet participants at the event.
The president of the Gorchakov Fund, Leonid Drachevsky, a former diplomat and deputy-minister, will attend the event in Banja Luka. Russian Ambassador to Bosnia Igor Kalabuhov will also attend.
Edina Becirevic, associate professor at the Faculty of Criminal Justice, Criminology, and Security Studies at the University of Sarajevo, said the conference is a continuation of Russian support for Dodik's secessionist policy, but also of Russia's malignant political influence in the Western Balkans.
“There is no doubt that since 1992 Russia has supported those political forces committed to the destruction of the state of Bosnia-Herzegovina,” she told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service.
The Aleksandr Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund was established in 2010 by the then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is chairman of its board of trustees.
Among the members of the fund’s board is the U.S. sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as well as Yevgeny Primakov, the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, the agency that oversees cultural exchange programs and promotes Russia’s political and economic interests abroad.
The Fund says it supports the “creation of a public, political and business climate abroad, favorable for Russia”. It was named after Aleksandr Gorchakov, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1856 to 1882.
According to the EU, “projects organized by the Gorchakov Fund have been important elements of Russia’s foreign policy discourse.”
In 2015, Ukraine closed the office of the Gorchakov Fund in Kyiv because of antistate propaganda.
With reporting by Milorad Milojevic and Meliha Kesmer from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service.
Belarus Spent More Than $14 Million On Lukashenka's Latest Opulent Residence, Says Report
Belarus spent more than $14 million to renovate a building in Minsk to turn it into another residence for longtime authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, according to an investigative report by BelPol, a group uniting former Belarusian law enforcement officers opposed to Lukashenka's rule. The report, published on YouTube on September 18, alleges that a four-story building which used to house a medical institution and is located not far from Lukashenka's office and other official buildings in central Minsk had been turned into a luxurious residence for the Belarusian strongman. The authoritarian ruler has at least 17 residences across the country. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
U.S. Embassy In Serbia Says It Did Not Invite Sanctioned Official To Ceremony
The U.S. Embassy in Serbia said it didn’t invite Aleksandar Vulin, the sanctioned director of the Balkan country's Security Intelligence Agency (BIA), to an event commemorating the anniversary of a World War II allied rescue mission.
Vulin was photographed at the September 16 event held near the village of Pranjani to recall the heroic 1944 “Halyard” mission, which whisked to safety more than 400 allied pilots held in German-occupied Serbia.
The annual event brings together Serbs and Americans. U.S. ambassador to Serbia, Christopher Hill, was among the attendees and addressed those who had gathered for the event.
In a September 18 written response to RFE/RL, the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade said the event was organized by the Halyard Mission Foundation, not the embassy, and open to all.
“The U.S. Embassy in Belgrade did not personally invite him to attend," the statement said.
Vulin has been under U.S. sanctions since July for alleged corruption, involvement in drug trafficking, and ties to Russia.
He is the highest-ranking Serbian official placed on the U.S. sanctions list since the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) came to power in 2012.
Vulin did not comment on the U.S. sanctions against him.
His party, Movement of Socialists, which is part of the ruling coalition with the Serbian Progressive Party, condemned the sanctions and made a number of accusations against the United States.
Russia Calls On UN's Top Court To Dismiss Ukraine's Genocide Case
Russia called on the UN's highest court in The Hague on September 18 to dismiss what it said was a “hopelessly flawed” case challenging Moscow's argument that its invasion of Ukraine was carried out to prevent genocide.
The Russian request was made at the start of preliminary hearings on the case brought by Ukraine against Russia days after the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.
Kyiv argues Moscow is abusing international law by saying the invasion was justified to prevent an alleged genocide in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine says there was no risk of genocide in eastern Ukraine, where it had been fighting Russian-backed forces since 2014, and that the genocide treaty does not allow an invasion to stop an alleged genocide.
Kyiv also accuses Russia of “planning acts of genocide in Ukraine” and of “intentionally killing and inflicting serious injury on members of the Ukrainian nationality”, thus committing genocide itself.
Russian officials continue to accuse Ukraine of committing genocide without providing evidence of such alleged crimes. Moscow says Ukraine is using the case before the UN’s top court as a roundabout way to get a ruling on the overall legality of Russia's military actions.
The hearings, set to run until September 27, will focus on legal arguments about the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), not the case on its merits.
Russia claims that the ICJ does not have jurisdiction and says that the case should be dismissed.
Russia’s representative Gennady Kuzmin told the court on September 18 that “Ukraine's legal position is hopelessly flawed”. He claims that, if Ukraine insists that no genocide has occurred, “there cannot be a violation” of the UN’s Genocide Convention and thus the case must be dismissed.
On September 19, Ukraine will present arguments on why the court has jurisdiction to have the case continue. The court will also hear from 32 other states, all supporting Ukraine's argument that the court has jurisdiction to move the case forward.
In March 2022, the ICJ sided with Ukraine, ordering Russia to “immediately suspend” its military action.
Russia has so far ignored the court’s order to stop the invasion.
Earlier in 2023 the court admitted requests by 32 of Ukraine's allies to join the case on Kyiv’s side. Those include all European Union member states except Hungary, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other allies of Ukraine, but not the United States.
The Hague-based ICJ was created after World War II to resolve legal complaints submitted by states over alleged breaches of international law. It is the supreme judicial institution of the United Nations. The rulings of the ICJ are binding but it has no direct means of enforcing them.
Experts quoted by Reuters said a ruling in Kyiv's favor would not stop the war but could impact future reparation payments.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters and Current Time.
Prigozhin's Widow Officially Changes Name Following Mercenary's Death
The widow of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary who died in an unexplained plane crash in August two months after leading an unsuccessful mutiny, has officially changed her last name, the RBK news agency reported, citing registration data. Lyubov Prigozhina has reverted back to her maiden name Kryazhevaya, RBK said. Prigozhin had three children but RBK did not know whether they too had changed their family names. Prigozhin’s mutiny was the greatest challenge to Vladimir Putin during his 24-years in power. The Russian president called his rebellion “treason” and a “stab in the back,” leading many experts to predict the mercenary’s demise.
Two Kyrgyz Nationals Killed In Helicopter Crash In Turkey
Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Ministry said on September 18 that two Kyrgyz nationals and one Turkish citizen died in a helicopter crash in Turkey's western province of Izmir two days earlier, adding that rescue teams found the last body in an artificial reservoir. The helicopter crashed into the reservoir as it was working to extinguish wildfires in the Menderes district on September 16. A fourth person aboard, a Kyrgyz citizen, survived the crash and is currently in hospital with multiple injuries. According to the ministry, work is under way to organize the repatriation of the bodies of the two Kyrgyz men. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Iranian Cinematographer Among Those Detained Trying To Mark Amini's Death
Cinematographer Leila Naghdipari was one of hundreds of Iranians arrested over the weekend for attempting to mark the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's mandatory head-scarf rule.
Naghdipari's husband, director Majid Barzegar, said in a post on Instagram on September 18 that his wife left the house at noon a day earlier and subsequently went missing for more than 24 hours before he received a late night phone call from Nakhdipari that she was alive.
She said: "I'm good. Very good. I have received a temporary detention order and now I'm in Qarchak Varamin prison," he wrote. He had no further details.
The arrest was one of hundreds made over the weekend amid sporadic protests by Iranians and a tight clampdown on any gatherings across the country as one year passed since Amini's death on September 16, 2022.
Video on social media on September 17 showed protesters in the western city of Hamadan clapping and shouting "Death to the Islamic republic." Some video showed protesters scattering after what appears to be shooting by security forces.
The Tehran-based Shargh newspaper, citing official sources, said that at least 270 individuals had been detained in various Iranian cities, outside of Tehran. “However, unofficial figures indicate even higher numbers,” Shargh added.
The Islamic Republic's official news agency, IRNA, confirmed the arrests, accusing the detainees of "disruption" and "rioting." It gave no further information.
Amini's death sparked a wave of protests nationwide that rocked the country, posing the greatest threat to the Islamic leadership since it took power following the revolution in 1979.
Iranians, especially women and students, defiantly took to the streets calling for the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to step down because of the government's trampling of human rights and freedoms.
Authorities responded with a clampdown that has left hundreds dead and saw thousands detained.
They had warned ahead the weekend that all dissent would be dealt with severely, and even briefly arrested Amini's father on September 16 as a warning to avoid commemorating his 22-year-old daughter's death.
In the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, reports emerged of the arrest of a 15-year-old whose whereabouts remain unknown, while the Norway-based Hengaw group, which monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported on September 17 that government forces arrested people in the cities of Gorgan, Fasa, Bojnurd, Zahedan, Zanjan, and Qeshm.
Meanwhile, images taken outside the "Relief Command Headquarters of the Police Force" in Tehran over the weekend show dozens of families waiting, seeking information about their detained relatives.
Rahim Jahanbakhsh, the police commander of West Azerbaijan Province, announced the arrest of 137 individuals on charges of "disturbing public opinion in social media."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Explosions Reported Near Building Housing Russian-Installed Administration Of Ukraine's Donetsk
Explosions have been reported near an area close to the building that houses the Moscow-backed separatist government of Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk, which is under Russian control. Local media reported that at least one shell hit the building in the regional capital, Donetsk. The de facto mayor of Donetsk, Aleksei Kulemzin, wrote on Telegram that "the city's center is under attack." According to him, the city's central Pushkin Boulevard was targeted. No more details were provided. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kosovo PM Accuses EU Envoy Of Siding With Serbia
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has accused Miroslav Lajcak, the EU's special envoy for dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade, of "taking a position" against Kosovo. Kurti's remarks on September 18 come days after after talks collapsed in Brussels with the EU blaming what it called Pristina's unwillingness to honor its commitment to a deal. Kurti said Lajcak was coordinating with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to pressure him to implement only one part of the deal signed early this year that could pave the way to normalization between the two traditional foes. "On September 14 there was a clear positioning of the mediator against Kosovo...They have gone a long way in attacking the future of Kosovo," Kurti told a press briefing in Pristina. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Bosnia Says No Evidence That Ukrainian Icon Given To Lavrov Was Stolen
The Prosecutor-General’s Office of Bosnia-Herzegovina has announced that it has closed its investigation into whether a centuries-old Orthodox icon gifted to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in 2020 was, in fact, a protected cultural treasure stolen from Ukraine. It said that Ukraine’s Prosecutor-General’s Office had confirmed there was no evidence the piece of art was from Ukraine, nor part of that country’s cultural heritage. Shortly after the embarrassing episode in 2020, Russia announced it was returning the gift. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Red Cross: Mayor Of Ukrainian City Of Kherson Is In Russian Custody
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has confirmed that the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Ihor Kolykhayev, is in Russian custody, the mayor's son Svyatoslav said on September 17. Ukrainian authorities said in July last year that occupying Russian forces had detained Ihor Kolykhayev after he refused to collaborate with them. Svyatoslav Kolykhayev said the ICRC had officially confirmed his father's status on September 13, adding that both the mayor's health state and his exact whereabouts remain unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Another Karakalpak Activist Facing Extradition To Uzbekistan Released From Kazakh Detention
Kazakh authorities have released from detention another Karakalpak activist who faces extradition to Uzbekistan, where supporters say she would be at serious risk of politically motivated prosecution and torture over last year's mass protests in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan region.
Kazakhstan-based Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai said over the weekend that Raisa Khudaibergenova had been released after spending exactly one year in detention awaiting a Kazakh court decision on her possible extradition to Uzbekistan. Kazakh law does not allow individuals awaiting extradition to be held for more than one year.
Last week, two other Karakalpak activists, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Zhangeldy Zhaksymbetov, were released from Kazakh custody, also after spending exactly one year behind bars awaiting a court decision on extradition.
Muratbai said at the time that Uzbekistan's extradition request remained valid and that Kazakh authorities rejected asylum requests by Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov, who appealed the decision. It may take up to one year for the appeals to be considered by Kazakhstan's Supreme Court.
As for Khudaibergenova, Muratbai said she had nothing to do with the mass protests last year in Karakalpakstan, as she had lived in Almaty for many years and worked as a cardiologist in Kazakhstan's largest city.
In January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
However, the Austrian-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group claimed in July that at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
The violence forced Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Tajikistan Summons Kyrgyz Ambassador Over Official's Statement About Disputed Border
DUSHANBE -- Tajikistan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Kyrgyz ambassador to Dushanbe over a statement by the chairman of Kyrgyzstan's State Committee of National Security regarding the disputed border between the Central Asian neighbors.
Erlan Abdyldaev was summoned over the weekend and informed that Dushanbe was "concerned" over Kamchybek Tashiev's statement to reporters on September 15.
"Such comments can seriously damage the ongoing negotiation process on delimitation and demarcation of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," the Tajik ministry said on September 18.
Answering a journalist's question about the ongoing Kyrgyz-Tajik talks regarding the border, Tashiev, who chairs the Kyrgyz commission of demarcation and delimitation of the border, said the Kyrgyz side had discovered documents according to which some Kyrgyz territories had been taken over by Tajikistan in the past.
"If the neighboring country does not withdraw its territorial demands, we will also push such demands forward. We have enough capacities and opportunities to do so," Tashiev said.
The Kyrgyz government's special envoy for border delimitation and demarcation, Nazirbek Borubaev, confirmed Tashiev's statement, saying that the documents in question had been discovered in the archives recently. Neither Tashiev nor Borubaev provided details about the documents they mentioned.
The border between the two former Soviet republics has been closed since spring 2021, after an armed conflict along a disputed segment of the border left 36 Kyrgyz nationals, including two children, dead and 154 injured on the Kyrgyz side of the border.
Tajik authorities officially said at the time that 19 Tajik citizens were killed and 87 were injured.
In all, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is 972 kilometers long, of which 664 kilometers has been agreed upon, while the rest remains disputed.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan meet.
Tensions in those areas have led to clashes between local residents and border guards of the three countries.
'We Mustn't Give Putin A Break,' Zelenskiy Warns, As He Heads To UN General Assembly
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says Ukraine can't give Vladimir Putin a "break" and has urged the world to stand up to the Russian president to avoid a third world war.
Speaking in an interview with the U.S. broadcaster CBS as he heads to the United States to plead for more weapons to aid his country's ongoing counteroffensive to drive out invading Russian troops, Zelenskiy said Western military support is key for restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy will speak on September 19 at the UN General Assembly in New York on the same day U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the annual meeting, which comes as Kyiv claims some successes its counteroffensive against Putin's troops, who launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The two leaders are expected to meet at the White House two days later.
“We need to liberate our territory as much as possible and move forward. Even if it's less than a kilometer or a hundred meters, we must do it,” Zelenskiy said in the interview, broadcast on September 17, with the popular television news magazine program 60 Minutes.
“In places that we can't get through in an armored vehicle -- let's fly. If we can't fly -- let's send drones. We mustn't give Putin a break,” he said.
Ukraine has been almost entirely dependent on Western military aid and equipment to wage its defense against the Russian invasion, now approaching its 19th month. Kyiv has repeatedly pressed the United States and other allies for more powerful weaponry, such as F-16 fighter jets, which could be put into service as early as next year.
Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with world leaders to rally support and press for supplies of more advanced weapons and ammunition. In the interview, Zelenskiy said modern Western weapons are key for restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
“The support is not just about the money. It’s about technologies,” he said. “If [Western countries] provide appropriate weapons to Ukraine tomorrow, believe me, we’ll restore our territorial integrity, and it’s going to be faster than any counteroffensive [conducted] in any direction.”
Kyiv launched its counteroffensive in Ukraine's east and south in June but the effort has been slowed by heavily fortified Russian defensive lines. Ukrainian officials have frequently pushed back at criticism about the pace of the Ukrainian military's strategy to take back Russian-occupied territory.
While Washington early this month downplayed such criticism, saying that notable progress has been made, there have been widespread suggestions that public support for continued aid to Ukraine could diminish if the counteroffensive fails to meet high expectations.
Zelenskiy has previously said that “slower” arms shipments from Western countries are threatening the counteroffensive and called for Ukraine's partners to send more powerful and long-range weapons to push back Russian forces.
The 45-year-old Zelensky said Ukraine is grateful for the support and added that the country is not fighting only to protect itself.
“What else must Ukraine do for everyone to measure our huge gratitude? We are dying in this war,” he said in the interview, which took place at the presidential compound in Kyiv last week.
“Look, if Ukraine falls, what will happen in 10 years? Just think about it. If [the Russians] reach Poland, what's next? A third world war?”
Zelenskiy defended Ukraine's targeting of places inside Russia that are being used to launch attacks against his nation, saying, “Ukraine has every moral right” to do so.
In recent months, Russia has reported drone attacks against Moscow and other targets on Russian territory for which it blames Ukraine.
Vital Humanitarian Aid Shipments Delivered To Nagorno-Karabakh
Vital supplies were delivered on September 18 to Nagorno-Karabakh, the mainly ethnic Armenian breakaway region of Azerbaijan that has effectively been cut off from the outside world for months now.
Some 23 tons of medical supplies and wheat flour were trucked in by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the de facto Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said, confirming earlier announcements by the ICRC and officials in Baku.
Armenia, which backs the separatists, has accused Azerbaijan of blocking the Lachin Corridor -- the sole road linking Armenia to mainly ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh -- since December 2022, causing a humanitarian crisis in the mountainous region.
Azerbaijan has insisted that aid trucks should go through the town of Agdam, in Azerbaijani territory, to ensure no contraband was being shipped, and have blocked the Lachin route through Armenian territory.
Nagorno-Karabakh officials, however, have claimed it is an effort by Baku to control aid shipments and reestablish authority over the region away from ethnic Armenian leaders.
The aid delivery comes a day after the de facto leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku reached an agreement to allow “simultaneous deliveries of humanitarian cargo” through the Lachin Corridor and on the Agdam road.
Mediators in the volatile regional conflict are also attempting to organize a meeting of representatives from Armenia and Azerbaijan “to soften the tense humanitarian and security situation," separatist sources told RFE/RL, without identifying the mediators.
On September 12, Nagorno-Karabakh authorities agreed to allow Russia-provided aid to be delivered directly from Baku-controlled territory via the Agdam road, while in return Azerbaijani authorities agreed to allow simultaneous aid deliveries to the breakaway region through the Lachin Corridor.
U.S. and European leaders have called for Azerbaijan to ease the transit of humanitarian aid to the beleaguered region, which is experiencing shortages of food, energy, and medicine.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
Human Rights In Russia Have 'Significantly Deteriorated,' UN Rapporteur Finds
The human rights situation in Russia has significantly deteriorated since it invaded Ukraine in February last year, a United Nations expert said on September 18, describing a "systematic crackdown" on civil society and calling for redress. The report by Special Rapporteur Mariana Katzarova, seen by Reuters, alleges that Russian authorities have carried out mass arbitrary arrests of critics of the war and says those detained risk death due to the "persistent use of torture and ill-treatment." It is the first time the UN Human Rights Council has been mandated to examine the record of one of its so-called "P5" members, which hold permanent seats on the Security Council. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Government Dismisses All Six Deputy Defense Ministers
Ukraine's government has dismissed all six deputy defense ministers and the state secretary of the Defense Ministry, the cabinet's envoy in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on September 18. The removal of Deputy Defense Ministers Hanna Malyar, Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskiy, Denys Sharapov, Andriy Shevchenko, Vitaliy Deineha, and the ministry’s state secretary, Kostyantyn Vashchenko, from their posts comes two weeks after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired Oleksiy Reznikov from the post of defense minister and nominated Rustem Umerov to the post. Lawmakers approved that nomination on September 6. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kazakh Bank Hostage-Taker Gets More Than Seven Years In Prison
A court in Astana on September 18 handed a 7 1/2-year prison term to Alikhan Muradov, who took seven employees of the Kaspi Bank hostage in the Kazakh capital in June. The hostage crisis was resolved with no casualties after special police forces stormed the bank building. Kazakh authorities said then that Muradov had debts to the bank and demanded, among other things, financial support for his relatives. Local media reports said Muradov also demanded money for disabled people and families with lower incomes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Bulgaria Says It Found Drone Remains Likely 'Connected' To War In Ukraine
SOFIA -- Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry said on September 18 that drone wreckage was found on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast and that a special military unit has been sent to the site to investigate and to dispose of ammunition that was attached to the debris.
While the origin of the wreckage has yet to be confirmed, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said that “it can be assumed that [the drone] is connected to the war that Russia started against Ukraine” and highlights the proximity of Bulgaria to the war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Tagarev did not give details on where the drone came from and how it reached Bulgarian territory, saying that he had only preliminary information.
This is the first time Bulgaria, a NATO member, has reported finding remains of a drone on its territory. Earlier in September, neighboring Romania reported three occasions in which elements of suspected drones were identified on its territory following Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian ports just across the border.
“We know that Russia is bombing Ukrainian ports, which are only a few hundred meters from the territory of Romania. There are cases of fallen remains of drones and other ammunitions on Romanian territory. We have no reason to think that this war will bypass us. Yes, there are risks for Bulgaria,” Tagarev said.
The debris was found on the Black Sea coast of the tourist resort of Tyulenovo, situated less than 30 kilometers south of the Romanian border and across the Black Sea from Crimea. The Defense Ministry published two photos appearing to show debris on rocks in the sea and ammunition attached to it.
The first reports about the suspected drone wreckage appeared late on September 17 when a Facebook user named Radoslav Rusev posted photos of it and reported that he had called the emergency services.
Local police said that a report about the suspected drone debris was received at 10 p.m. local time on September 17 and that the area around the wreckage was quickly cordoned off.
Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on September 18 that it had sent a special unit to inspect the suspected drone wreckage and an object resembling an explosive that was attached to it. Later, the ministry said that the object was an 82 mm mortar ammunition and that it was destroyed in a controlled explosion.
Earlier in September, Romania, also a member of NATO, reported three occasions in which elements of suspected drones were identified on its territory following Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian ports.
Romanian authorities condemned the cases as an “unacceptable breach of Romania's airspace,” while NATO said it had no information that they were caused by a deliberate Russian attack.
The last such case was reported last week, when Romania’s Defense Ministry said that fragments that could have come from a drone were found near the towns of Nufarul and Victoria in Tulcea County -- an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and Ukraine.
The report followed a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure in Izmayil in the Odesa region.
The Bulgarian village of Tyulenovo is situated about 200 kilometers south of Izmayil.
Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's grain-export infrastructure amid talks about the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, which would allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports. Russia quit the deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
U.S. Prisoners Fly Out Of Tehran As Part Of Prisoner Swap
Five U.S. detainees flew out of Iran on September 18 as part of a swap between the United States and Iran after months of talks to clinch a deal.
A Qatari plane took off from Tehran carrying the five with two of their relatives, news agencies reported, hours after an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the prisoner exchange would occur shortly.
Some $6 billion of Iranian assets once frozen in South Korea are now in Qatar, a key element for the prisoner exchange, added ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani in comments during a news conference aired on state television.
The exchange comes amid a major U.S. military buildup in the Persian Gulf. The deal has already opened President Joe Biden to fresh criticism from Republicans and others who says his administration is helping boost the Iranian economy at a time when Iran is posing a growing threat to U.S. troops and Mideast allies.
According to the deal, the funds will be kept in accounts in Qatar, a U.S. ally on the Arabian Peninsula and home to a major American military installation. Those funds would be allowed for so-called humanitarian spending, such as food and medicine, already allowed under the sanctions, the United States has said.
Iranian officials have identified five individuals in U.S. custody whom Tehran would like handed over as part the deal.
They include three Iranians -- Mehrdad Ansari, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, and Kambiz Attar Kashani -- charged with illegally obtaining advanced or potential dual-use technology thought to be bound for Iran that has been under tightly reimposed U.S. sanctions since 2018.
Two others -- Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi and Amin Hasanzadeh -- were jailed for failing to register as foreign agents and stealing engineering plans on behalf of Iran, respectively.
"Out of the five Iranian citizens in America, two will return to Iran, two will stay in America at their own request, and one person will go to a third country at their request," Kanaani said. He did not identify which prisoners would return to Iran and which would not.
The American prisoners had included Siamak Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and was later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified.
Iran has been accused of taking foreign nationals hostage under the guise of breaking the law to use as bargaining chips. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody during a current wave of unrest, often without revealing any charges.
Iran has been isolated and hit with tightened economic and diplomatic sanctions since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from a 3-year-old deal between world powers and Iran to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from previous measures aimed at stopping the country from developing its atomic capabilities.
Aside from the diplomatic and economic fallout, observers since then have attributed a series of ship seizures and attacks in the crucial Strait of Hormuz region to Tehran.
The Pentagon is said to be weighing a plan to put U.S. troops aboard commercial ships in the region, which is a conduit for around one-fifth of all global oil shipments.
Tehran has also cooperated with Russia in the Middle East in addition to supplying Moscow with crucial attack drones to further the Kremlin's war plans in Ukraine.
With reporting from AP
