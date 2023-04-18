News
Russian Colonel Fined For Demanding Washing Machine From Subordinate
A military court in Moscow on April 18 fined a colonel from Russia's General Staff 40,000 rubles ($490) for demanding a washing machine from the chief of a local enlistment center responsible for recruiting soldiers for the ongoing war in Ukraine. Colonel Ivan Mertvishchev was found guilty of "attempted fraud." He was initially charged with extorting a bribe, for which he could have faced up to 12 years in prison. Mertvishchev was arrested in November 2022 as he received the washer from the officer, who had alerted the authorities about the deal. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
More News
Russia Adds Norwegian Environmental Group Bellona To List Of 'Undesirable' Organizations
Russia has declared the Norwegian nongovernmental environmental group Miljostiftelsen Bellona an "undesirable" organization amid an ongoing crackdown on international and domestic NGOs, civil society, and independent journalists. The Prosecutor-General's Office announced the decision on April 18, saying that the group's activities "are aimed at undermining the Russian economy, discrediting the authorities' domestic and foreign policies, and destabilizing the social and political situation in the country. It also poses a threat to the foundation of the constitutional system and security of the Russian Federation." To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Chinese National Arrested In Pakistan Charged With Blasphemy
A Chinese man has been arrested in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province after an angry mob accused him of blasphemy and tried to enter a camp near the construction site of the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in Pakistan, which involves both Chinese and Pakistani workers. The police filed a blasphemy charge against the Chinese man, identified as Mr. Tian, local police chief Naseer Khan said on April 18. Khan said Tian reprimanded two Pakistani workers for spending too much time praying. Some workers claimed he had insulted the Prophet Muhammad. China's Embassy in Pakistan said it was verifying the situation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Pakistani Landslide Kills Two Near Afghan Border Crossing
A landslide that occurred early on April 18 in northwestern Pakistan near the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan killed at least two people and buried dozens of trucks that were waiting to cross the border, officials said. Rescuer Malik Ashfaq told RFE/RL the incident occurred around 2 a.m. local time. Ashfaq said it was not yet known how many people were still buried under the landslide. Police said firefighters and rescuers were trying to save people buried by the landslide, which was apparently triggered by lightning amid heavy rain. The Torkham border crossing is a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
Russian Bombardment Kills Civilians In Eastern Ukraine As Fighting Rages On
Russian forces used aircraft to unleash fresh assaults on Ukrainian positions in the eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military said on April 18 as indiscriminate shelling of the neighboring Luhansk region killed several civilians and caused extensive infrastructure damage, according to regional officials.
Russian troops used operational-tactical and attack aviation in their attempts to advance on the Donetsk towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily report.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 70 enemy attacks on Bakhmut and Maryinka, which remain the epicenter of hostilities, the report said.
The months of fighting for Bakhmut in particular has turned into some of the bloodiest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with both sides reportedly suffering heavy casualties.
In the neighboring Luhansk region, Russian shelling killed at least three people and wounded one in the village of Novoyehorivka, the head of the regional military administration, Artem Lysohor, said on April 18.
Lysohor said that in recent days Russian forces had been constantly using aircraft to bomb liberated settlements in the area.
An increase in the use of aircraft by Russia over the past few days was also observed in the south, according to Natalya Humenyuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of Ukraine's southern forces.
Humenyuk told Ukrainian television on April 17 that Russian drones and warplanes launched attacks deeper into Ukrainian-held territory beyond the front line in the Kherson region.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin said in a statement on April 18 that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited military headquarters in Ukraine's Kherson and Luhansk regions that are under partial Russian control.
"The supreme commander of Russian Federation armed forces has visited the headquarters of the Dnieper military grouping" in the Kherson region, the statement said, without specifying when the visit occurred.
The Kremlin also released footage purportedly showing Putin receiving reports from military commanders in the Russian-controlled part of Kherson, before traveling by helicopter to the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in the Luhansk region.
Russia in September announced the annexation of Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya, Ukrainian regions that Moscow only partially controls, in a move rejected by most of the world as illegal.
The footage released by the Kremlin could not be independently verified.
On April 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was preparing for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group later this week.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address that he has held "preparatory talks" ahead of the April 21 meeting of the group of dozens of countries that have been providing arms to Kyiv.
He said Ukraine expected "solid decisions to be made that will be commensurate with the prospects on the battlefield" during the upcoming meeting of Ukraine's supporters in the so-called Ramstein format.
One of the main topics at the meeting is likely to be the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
G7 Vows 'Severe Costs' For Those Helping Russia In Ukraine
Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economic powers have warned that those helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would face "severe costs" as they offered a united front on another key policy challenge: China. After two days of talks in the Japanese mountain resort town Karuizawa, the top diplomats unveiled no new sanctions on Moscow over its invasion but pledged to crack down on those helping Russia evade the measures and acquire weapons. Their final statement sparked a furious reaction from China, which said it had been "maliciously slandered and smeared."
Ukraine Skeptical Over Efforts To End War With Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has cast doubt on efforts to bring about peace in his country's war with Russia, saying during a visit to Iraq that Moscow "wants war." Kuleba’s visit to Baghdad comes after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the Iraqi capital in February. At a joint press conference, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad was ready to "help the two parties to first reach a cease-fire, then to start discussions." However, Kuleba appeared doubtful, saying Russia “is seeking war. And this is the biggest impediment...on the way to peace." (AFP)
Moldova Tells Moscow Not To Meddle After Barring Russian Governor
Moldova has told Russian politicians not to meddle in its internal affairs after barring a Russian delegation from entering the country ahead of a regional election. A delegation led by Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of Russia's Tatarstan region, arrived on April 17 in an official Tatarstan government plane but was not allowed off the aircraft. Police said in a statement that the trip aimed to bolster support for a pro-Russian candidate for leader of the semiautonomous Gagauzia region in the April 30 election. Moldova has accused Russia of trying to destabilize the country, which Moscow denies. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Warns Companies About Price-Cap Evasion On Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department has published a warning to U.S. companies about possible evasion of a price cap on exported Russian oil, pointing specifically to oil exported through the Eastern Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline and ports in eastern Russia.
The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on April 17 it was aware of reports that ESPO and other crude-oil exports may be trading above the $60-per-barrel price cap imposed by Western countries.
OFAC issued an alert addressing possible price cap evasion, naming Kozmino as one of the ports where Russian oil may be trading above the cap and saying U.S. entities may unwittingly be providing services for those trades.
"These U.S. service providers may be unaware that they are providing covered services involving Russian oil purchased above the price cap, as the non-U.S. persons involved in the exports may have provided incomplete or false documentation or used other deceptive practices," OFAC said.
Under the price-cap scheme, companies based in G7 countries and in the European Union are allowed to provide financial services such as transportation, insurance, and financing for Russian oil and oil products only if they are sold above $60 per barrel.
The price cap was agreed in December as a way to keep Russian oil on the market while reducing oil revenue earned by Russia that could then be used to fund its war in Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department in February published guidance on the implementation of the price cap policy for both Russian crude oil and Russian petroleum products.
The department referred to the guidance in its alert on April 17, stressing that U.S. persons providing covered services "are required to reject participating in an evasive transaction or a transaction that violates the price cap determinations, and to report such a transaction to OFAC."
OFAC said some tankers may be manipulating their automatic identification systems, a practice known as "spoofing," to disguise having called at the port of Kozmino, which is about 85 kilometers southeast of Vladivostok, or other ports on Russia's eastern coastline.
"For example, basic vessel-tracking data may show the tanker at one location, but more sophisticated reporting from maritime intelligence services may show that the vessel called at the port of Kozmino or another eastern port in the Russian Federation," OFAC said.
Spoofing can also be used to mask ship-to-ship transfers carried out to disguise the origin of Russian oil.
OFAC warned that U.S. persons providing services covered by the price cap should view manipulation of the identification system that disguises a tanker's port of call in Russia as evidence of possible evasion of the price cap.
With reporting by Reuters
EU Temporary Protection Permits To Ukrainians Drop In February
The number of temporary protection-status permits issued to Ukrainians in the European Union dropped in most member states in February. EU countries had issued over the course of 2022 more than 4 million permits to Ukrainian nationals, the bloc's statistics institute, Eurostat, said. However, the influx seems to be gradually decreasing, with 19 of the 26 EU members seeing a decline. Poland and Germany, each counting a total of about 1 million asylum seekers coming from Ukraine, saw in February a monthly drop of 3,540 and 3,080 permits to 24,905 and 25,125, respectively. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
White House Says Brazilian Leader's Comments Parrot Russian, Chinese Propaganda
The White House has sharply criticized Brazil after its president accused the United States of encouraging the war in Ukraine, saying he was "parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts."
John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said on April 17 that Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's comments over the weekend during trips to China and Abu Dhabi were "simply misguided."
Kirby’s comments came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the Brazilian capital and expressed gratitude for Brazil's approach to pushing for an end to hostilities in Ukraine.
Lavrov told reporters in a press conference that the West has engaged in "a rather tough struggle" to maintain its dominance in world affairs, including economics and geopolitics.
"As for the process in Ukraine, we are grateful to our Brazilian friends for their excellent understanding of this situation’s genesis. We are grateful [to them] for striving to contribute to finding ways to settle it," Lavrov said.
Lavrov spoke after meeting with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who told reporters that Russia accounts for one-quarter of the South American country's fertilizer imports, and that he and Lavrov discussed measures to guarantee the supply.
He also reiterated Brazil's view that sanctions against Russia were causing negative impacts for the global economy, particularly in developing states, and that Brazil supports an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine.
Lula has refused to provide weapons to Ukraine, saying this would mean entering the war. The Brazilian leader says he seeks peace through mediation by a club of nations including Brazil and China, an approach that has irked both Kyiv and the West.
He told reporters on April 16 in Abu Dhabi that two countries -- both Russia and Ukraine -- had decided to go to war. That comment came a day after saying during a trip to China that the U.S. must stop "stimulating" the continued fighting and start discussing peace.
Earlier this month, he suggested Ukraine could cede Crimea to end the war. Ukraine rejected the proposal.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Says Detained Reporter 'In Good Health' After First Consular Visit
The U.S. ambassador to Russia has visited American Evan Gershkovich in a prison in Moscow where the journalist is being held on charges of espionage.
Ambassador Lynne Tracy said on Twitter that she visited The Wall Street Journal reporter in the Lefortovo pretrial detention center on April 17.
"This is the first time we've had access to Evan since he was wrongfully detained over 2 weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release," Tracy said.
The United States had been demanding consular access to Gershkovich, the first American journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges since the end of the Cold War.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the United States hopes to see continued consular access to the reporter.
"It was good to get to see him today and again we want to make sure we can continue to do that," Kirby said.
Gershkovich is planning to appeal against his arrest and detention, Reuters reported, citing court documents.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court on April 18 will hear a complaint filed by Gershkovich against the decision to keep him in custody while the case is being investigated, according to a court document cited by Reuters.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on March 30 it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against him for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military-industrial complex.
The Wall Street Journal and the United States have denied he was involved in espionage.
The U.S. State Department on April 10 designated Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russia and called for his immediate release. U.S. President Joe Biden has also called on Russia to release him, along with international journalist organizations.
The Kremlin has said Gershkovich was carrying out espionage "under the cover" of journalism. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told the United States that Gershkovich was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secrets.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Women, Girls Continue To Defy Hijab Crackdown
Despite a new plan by the Iranian police to crack down more severely on those opposing the wearing of the hijab -- the head covering compulsory for Muslim women -- reports and images published on social media indicate that a significant number of Iranian women and girls continue to resist the measures.
On April 17, psychology and social-science students from Tehran University gathered to protest policies controlling clothing and the security forces' pressure to enforce the compulsory wearing of the hijab on campus.
Iranian women opposing the hijab also continued to post pictures of themselves without the compulsory scarf on social media, in a challenge of the new police plan to identify culprits by using smart cameras.
The commander of the Islamic republic's police force had threatened that starting on April 16, the police would use closed-circuit television cameras and smart systems in cities to identify women without the hijab and send repeat offenders to "judicial courts."
The hijab became mandatory in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, by order of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic republic. However, no law had been passed at that time restricting women's clothing in Iran.
Despite more than four decades of compulsory hijab enforcement under the Islamic republic, Iran has recently seen widespread and comprehensive protests condemning the compulsory hijab and demanding the overthrow of the Islamic republic system.
Following protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September in custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code for women, many women and girls in Iran have openly opposed the imposed dress code, appearing in public without a hijab.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies, while some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Families Of Flight PS752 Victims Criticize Iran's Judiciary For 'Show Trial'
An association representing the families of those killed in the downing of a Ukrainian commercial flight by Iran more than two years ago has criticized the verdicts issued in Iran against the alleged perpetrators as a "show trial."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad.
On April 16, Iran said it had sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the downing of flight PS752, including a commander who was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
The other nine received prison terms of one to two years, but none of the names were disclosed in the judiciary's report.
In a statement, the association of the victims' families called the verdict a "show trial," accusing the judiciary of holding closed court sessions and insulting the victims' families.
The statement said the Iranian judiciary did not pursue the main perpetrators and commanders of the crime and produced 10 defendants without establishing their identity.
Most of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
More than 70 members of the victims' families withdrew their complaints at various stages of the trial and did not recognize the jurisdiction of the court before the verdict was issued.
The association called on the countries that lost people in the incident -- Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine -- to formally lodge a complaint against Iran at the International Court of Justice and support the association's complaint in the International Criminal Court.
The statement also called for adding the IRGC to a list of terrorist groups and for the Canadian police to reopen the criminal investigation into the incident.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million to the families of six of the victims.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Mayor Wanted For Fraud Says He Has Joined Russian Forces Fighting In Ukraine
Rustyam Abushaev, the mayor of the Russia city of Bolshoi Kamen who is wanted for fraud, says he has joined Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. Abushaev said in a post on Telegram late on April 16 that he was in what the Kremlin has called Russia's "special military operation," and posted a video of himself in combat gear amid the ruins of a residential area that had been leveled by fighting. His claims could not be independently verified. Some analysts have said that, in addition to recruiting prisoners to fight in its war against Ukraine, Russia has also recruited those being held in pretrial detention centers who face criminal charges. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It Is Finding More Chinese Components In Russian Weapons
Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions. In "the weapons recovered from the battlefield, we continue to find different electronics," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president's chief of staff on sanctions policy. Intelligence gathered by Ukrainian experts from the battlefield and shared with Reuters stated that Chinese-made components were found in a navigation system in Orlan aerial drones that had previously used a Swiss system. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Prepares For Contact Group Meeting Expecting 'Solid Decisions'
Ukraine is preparing for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group later this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on April 17 as fighting continued unabated in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly address that he has held “preparatory talks" ahead of the April 21 meeting of the contact group of dozens of countries that have been providing arms to Kyiv.
He said Ukraine expected "solid decisions to be taken that will be commensurate with the prospects on the battlefield” during the upcoming meeting of Ukraine's supporters in the so-called Ramstein format.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
One of the main topics at the meeting is likely to be the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy spoke about this with the commanders of the Ukrainian armed forces on April 17. Not only the supply was discussed "but also everything related to production -- both by the state and by private companies."
As fighting continues in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian officials have said they are buying time ahead of an expected counteroffensive while depleting Russian forces and supplies in the battles in and around Bakhmut.
Oleksiy Danilov, head of the National Security and Defense Council, said Ukraine will launch the counteroffensive when it’s ready, adding that it’s only a matter of time before the country achieves the necessary level of military preparedness to do so.
Danilov told the AP in an interview that Ukraine's allies are helping Kyiv achieve the level of technical equipment necessary to launch the attack by delivering heavy armored vehicles and ammunition.
But he also expressed frustration that allied countries sometimes "promise one thing and do a completely different one." He didn't elaborate.
Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian troops continue to concentrate their offensive actions on the cities and towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in Donetsk region.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in these directions as Bakhmut and Maryinka remain the epicenter of hostilities, the General Staff said in its evening report on April 17.
The General Staff said earlier that Russian forces launched 25 missile strikes from S-300 antiaircraft missile systems and 42 air strikes on the cities of Zaporizhzhya and Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhya region, and the town of Snihurivka in Mykolayiv region.
"There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, high-rise and private residential buildings have been damaged, and education institutions, hospitals, churches, and other civilian infrastructure objectives have been destroyed and damaged," the military said, without specifying the number of casualties.
Zaporizhzhya administration chief Yuriy Malashko said on Telegram that at least one civilian was wounded in the city as a result of Russian shelling.
Separately, Russia's Defense Ministry said fighters from the Wagner mercenary group have captured two more city blocks in Bakhmut. The claim could not be independently verified.
Russia's Defense Ministry claims seven British mercenaries were killed in fighting in Ukraine. The ministry gave no further details, nor did it give details on the location of the battle. Neither British Defense Ministry officials or the British government have commented on the statement by Russia.
Meanwhile, Slovakia on April 17 followed in the steps of Hungary and Poland, announcing that it will temporarily halt imports of grain and other selected food products from Ukraine.
Poland and Hungary announced the bans on April 15, saying they were meant to protect their local agricultural sectors after farmers complained that their incomes were cut by the duty-free movement of large quantities of Ukrainian produce.
Ukraine and Poland on April 17 began talks aimed at reaching an agreement on the grain exports, which Polish leaders have said would not impact its political and military support for Ukraine. Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies since Russia invaded in February last year.
For its part, Ukraine said it would aim to secure the reopening of food and grain transit via Poland as a "first step" at talks in Warsaw.
Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskiy also said there would be additional talks this week in Romania on April 19 and in Slovakia on April 20. The minister's comments were published on the Telegram messaging app by the Agriculture Ministry.
Separately, Slovakia's Defense Ministry announced on April 17 that it had handed over all 13 MiG-29 fighters promised to Ukraine.
The first four aircraft were handed over last month, with the remaining nine being also "successfully handed over to the Ukrainian forces," the ministry's press service said in a statement.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
International Outcry After Kremlin Critic Kara-Murza Sentenced To 25 Years For Denouncing Invasion Of Ukraine
Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dual national and one of the Kremlin's most vocal critics, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Moscow court after a closed-door trial for treason and other offenses, sparking an international outcry and calls for his immediate release.
The Moscow City Court, overflowing with reporters, diplomats, and supporters, handed down its verdict in the trial on April 17, just over a year after Kara-Murza, who twice nearly died after what he says were deliberate poisoning attacks, was arrested on the charge of spreading “false information” about Russia's armed forces. He denies the charges.
After his sentence was pronounced, Kara-Murza, who reporters said sat almost motionless inside a glass cage in the courtroom while listening to the judge, proclaimed that "Russia will be free," an opposition slogan.
"This sentence shows that they are so afraid of him and that they hate him so much for his consistency, for his courage, for his amazing bravery," Yevgenia Kara-Murza told a Washington Post conference.
She added that her husband put his life on the line for a democratic Russia "where human rights are respected, where the government does not persecute its own citizens for opposing the official narrative."
Russian news agencies quoted Maria Eismont, part of his defense team, as saying they would immediately appeal the judgement because of various legal violations.
Another of Kara-Murza's lawyers, Vadim Prokhorov, said the case was "political revenge" and that the closed-door format was "absolutely illegal," as there were no secret documents presented at the trial.
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said the ruling was "an attempt to silence dissent and to make an example of those with the courage to offer an alternative to the policies of the Russian government."
In a statement, Tracy called the sentence "another terrible sign of the repression that has taken hold in Russia."
The British government immediately condemned the verdict and sentence, one of the harshest penalties to date against a Russian who has spoken out against the Kremlin's war against Ukraine, saying the case against the 41-year-old father of three was "politically motivated."
It added in a statement that the Russian ambassador to the United Kingdom had been summoned and that British officials "will make clear that the U.K. considers Mr. Kara-Murza's conviction to be contrary to Russia’s international obligations on human rights, including the right to a fair trial."
The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement later on April 17 slamming Britain's response and calling it "direct interference in the internal affairs of Russia."
United Nations rights chief Volker Turk called on Russia to release Kara-Murza "without delay," while the European Union also condemned the sentence.
"Today's outrageously harsh court decision clearly demonstrates yet again the political misuse of the judiciary in order to pressure activists, human rights defenders, and any voices opposing Russia's illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
The Washington-based nonprofit organization Freedom House also condemned the sentence against Kara-Murza, calling it a "deplorable act of cruelty to its already staggering ledger of human rights abuses."
Kara-Murza has dedicated his life to combating corruption and repression in Russia, Freedom House said, adding that now he has been imprisoned for the supposed "treason" of speaking out against President Vladimir Putin's "brutal and unprovoked war of conquest."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the case when asked by reporters in Moscow.
In August, Russian authorities added the charge of involvement in an "undesirable" foreign organization, and in October they added the treason charge for his public criticism of the Russian authorities in the international arena.
Kara-Murza ended up being sentenced to 18 years for the treason charge, seven years for the spreading of false information, and three years for participating in the actions of an "undersirable" organization. Some of the sentences will run concurrently.
Aleksei Navalny, another Kremlin critic who has been handed a lengthy prison sentence for what most analysts say are trumped-up charges in retaliation for speaking out against Putin and his policies, called the sentence "unlawful, shameless, and simply facsist."
The trial was delayed last month after his lawyer told the court his client's health had "significantly deteriorated." A certificate from the medical unit of Kara-Murza's detention facility stated he was being treated for polyneuropathy, which he says is a result of the poisonings.
In his final statement to court on April 10, Kara-Murza, who Amnesty International has designated a "prisoner of conscience," said the level of opaqueness about the charges against him surpassed the trials of Soviet dissidents in the 1960s and '70s, and the language used against him was reminiscent of the 1930s, when Soviet citizens were arrested on fabricated charges and put on show trials.
Russia adopted a law criminalizing spreading "false information" about its military shortly after it sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kara-Murza is the latest in a string of opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under the legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for anti-war protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Several hundred people have had criminal cases opened against them for opposing the war in Ukraine, with some facing sentences of up to 15 years for offenses as slight as posting anti-war messages on social media. OVD-Info said in the next week alone, 53 "political criminal cases"are scheduled for the coming week.
"The criminalization of criticism of government actions is a manifestation of fear, not strength," U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy said on the steps of the court building. "Vladimir Kara-Murza and countless Russians believe and hope for a future in which fundamental freedoms are respected in Russia. And we share these hopes.”
"Thirty years ago, Russia fought for the creation of democracy. Now this struggle has taken a sad turn," the Canadian ambassador to Russia, Alison Leclaire, said after the court session.
Kara-Murza was a key advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia. He has also called for sanctions to be imposed on culpable Russian officials.
On March 3, the United States designated six people, including three judges, for sanctions due to their role in Kara-Murza's detention.
The judge who chaired the trial and who read the ruling on April 17, Sergei Podoprigorov, was one of the first sanctioned by the United States under the Magnitsky Act 10 years ago. The British government also has already sanctioned him for "previous involvement in human rights violations."
He was also the judge who approved the pretrial detention of the law's namesake, Sergei Magnitsky, a whistle-blowing Russian tax lawyer who died in a Moscow jail in November 2009, just seven days before the expiration of the one-year term during which he could be legally held without trial.
Magnitsky, who accused Russian law enforcement and tax officials of a massive tax fraud scheme, was tried posthumously and convicted on tax evasion charges.
The British government also has already sanctioned him for "previous involvement in human rights violations."
The late U.S. Senator John McCain was a proponent of Kara-Murza's efforts, and he served as a pallbearer at McCain's funeral in 2018.
Putin Meets Chinese Defense Minister, Both Sides Hail Military Cooperation
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow on April 16 and both men hailed military cooperation between the two nations, which have declared a "no limits" partnership. Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Putin in Moscow last month. Russia and China have moved to further strengthen their economic, political and military ties since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Sentences 10 Military Members To Prison In 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner That Killed 176
Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison on charges of involvement in the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian airliner that killed 176 people, according to the Iranian judiciary's website.
Mizan Online on April 16 reported that a commander was sentenced to 10 years in prison while nine others received terms of one to three years.
"Examining this case has been one of the most important, sensitive, and complex judicial processes in the last few years of the country," the website said.
The website added that the commander's action in leading the downing of the craft "was due to his ignorance of the situation and his misplaced belief that the discovered target was hostile."
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed on January 8, 2020, while en route to Kyiv, killing all 176 people on board.
Days after official denials, Iran admitted that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had inadvertently shot down the plane amid heightened tensions with the United States over the U.S. drone assassination of top IRGC general, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad.
The majority of the victims were Iranians and Canadians, but 11 of them were citizens of Ukraine. The families have demanded transparency and accountability. The Iranian government has allocated $150,000 to compensate the family of each passenger, but some families have refused the money.
Canada said last year that it found no evidence of premeditation in the downing of the airliner. A Canadian court awarded $84 million and interest to the families of six of the victims.
The Group of Seven industrialized countries (G7) last year said in a joint statement that Iran should be held accountable for the shooting down of Flight PS752.
"We continue to support international efforts to hold Iran accountable for the illegal downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752," the June 28, 2022, statement said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda and AFP
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Scheduled To Visit Baghdad
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled to visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on April 17, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said. Kuleba will discuss the development of political dialogue, increase in trade volumes, and interaction in international organizations, the statement said. Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad al-Sahhaf said Kuleba's visit is designed to enhance bilateral relations and to discuss ways to deal with various regional and international issues. To read the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry statement, click here.
EU Says Unilateral Action On Trade 'Unacceptable' After Import Bans On Ukraine Grain
Unilateral action on trade by European Union member states is unacceptable, a European Commission spokesperson said on April 16, after Poland and Hungary announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect the local agricultural sector. After Russia's invasion blocked some Black Sea ports, large quantities of Ukrainian grain, which is cheaper than that produced in the European Union, ended up staying in Central European states due to logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Seizes Foreign Ship Allegedly Smuggling Fuel
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has captured a foreign vessel allegedly carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on April 16. The crew was reportedly detained. The Iranian report did not identify the vessel, which was reportedly carrying some 1.45 million liters of fuel, or the country where it is registered. Because fuel in Iran is heavily subsidized, smuggling it out of the country to neighboring countries is rampant.
Journalists Confirm More Than 20,000 Russian Dead In Ukraine War
An open-source project run jointly by the BBC and the Mediazona website has confirmed the deaths of more than 20,000 Russian service personnel in Ukraine, about one-third of them mercenaries recruited by the ostensibly private Wagner security firm. The project has documented 20,451 dead since Russia launched its massive invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, including 1,820 killed in the past two weeks. The Russian government has released little official information about its casualties in Ukraine, reporting 5,937 servicemen killed in September 2022. Western estimates put the number of Russian casualties -- both dead and wounded -- at about 200,000. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine, Russia Mark Orthodox Easter With Large Prisoner Exchange
Russia and Ukraine completed a prisoner exchange that resulted in the return of 130 Ukrainian prisoners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on April 16.
He did not say how many Russians were released in what he called a "great Easter exchange."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Earlier in the week, 106 Russian prisoners were swapped for 100 Ukrainians, the two governments reported.
Despite the Easter holiday, fighting continued to rage in eastern Ukraine, with Ukraine's military reporting dozens of attacks over the past 24 hours.
Zelenskiy congratulated Orthodox Christian Ukrainians on the occasion of Easter, noting that after 417 days of war with Russia, the country retains an "unshakeable faith" in victory.
"We are not only waiting and asking, but we are winning and creating this victory ourselves," Zelenskiy said in a video address on April 16. "With all our strength, we fight for our land and ask for the help of heavenly forces."
In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin attended an Easter service at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior with Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, both of whom have been outspoken supporters of Russia’s February 2022 massive invasion of Ukraine.
Putin praised the Russian Orthodox Church for its "active commitment to mercy and charity in the face of serious challenges" in a statement posted by the Kremlin.
He added that Easter "gives hope to believers, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to reaffirm high moral ideals and values in society."
Putin, 70, is the subject of an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Ukraine, including the mass deportation of Ukrainian children.
During the service Patriarch Kirill described the Russian invasion and the war, which has killed tens of thousands and left millions of people displaced, as "sad events that may be described as an internal feud that are now taking place on our historic Russian land."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian and Russian services
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Leave As Soon As Possible': New Conscription Law Raises Fresh Fears Of Mobilization At Home And Abroad2
Ukraine Pounds Russian Positions Near Bakhmut As Moscow's Forces Gain Ground3
Amid Threats From Russia, Finland Breaks Ground On $400 Million Border Fence4
Iran Sentences 10 Military Members To Prison In 2020 Downing Of Ukrainian Airliner That Killed 1765
Polish PM Says Relations With Hungary 'Changed A Lot' Over Ukraine, Now Looking To Romania, Baltic States6
Digital Dragnet: In Search Of Soldiers For Its War Against Ukraine, Russia Takes Draft Notices Online7
The View From Finland: With Or Without NATO, You Need To Be Able To Defend Your Own Country8
$4,000 To Fight: What Russia's Military Recruitment Looks Like9
Ukraine Says It Is Finding More Chinese Components In Russian Weapons10
Russian Mother Of Lost Moskva Sailor Refuses To Accept Official 'Story'
Subscribe