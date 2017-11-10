Prominent Russian Stand-Up Comedian Zadornov Dies At 69

Media reports say prominent Russian stand-up comedian Mikhail Zadornov has died at the age of 69.

Earlier reports said that Zadornov was being treated for cancer and had received treatment and surgery in Germany in 2016.

Zadornov was born in Jurmala, Latvia, in 1948. He rose to prominence in the last years of the Soviet Union during President Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms with his sharp criticism of Soviet realities.

Zadornov received numerous awards for his performances in Russia and abroad.

He was often criticized by linguists for his own free interpretation of the origins of some Slavic words in his performances. Also his statements about the cultures of Central Asia often provoked angry reactions.

In the last years of his career Zadornov was harshly critical of the West, especially the United States.

With reporting by Rossia-TV and Izvestia

